The EU negotiates against its own interests

We read that the EU wishes to follow its veto over the UK’s positive and generous proposals so far with a further push to demand we continue with freedom of movement. This could well be the item that persuades more UK voters that No Deal is the best option.
The EU has broadly stuck to its mantra that you cannot belong to the trade part of the EU without paying contributions, accepting their laws and agreeing freedom of movement. Accepting this many of us said we must leave the Custons Union and single market when we leave the EU. We said offer them a free trade deal. The EU has not even been prepared to talk about this.
This is where they are overplaying their hand. A Free Trade deal is more in their interest than ours. Expecting the kind of concessions from us that they could seek if we wanted to stay in their single market just puts many sensible British voters off any kind of deal.
So now the EU tries to make the Irish border into an issue which can delay Brexit, with no good reason, and works with Remain forces in the UK to tell us we will suffer if we just leave.
The government has nine more months to make sure everything works if we leave without a deal. It needs to show how easy it is to apply the methods we use for non EU trade to EU trade as well. By showing its resolve to do so it will give itself the only chance of actually securing a deal which might be worth considering.
Exactly. Unfortunately the current government has no vision, no sensible leadership, a total inability to understand how to negotiate and a compass that is 180 degrees out on taxation levels, over regulation, energy policy, PC drivel, the NHS, housing, education and general economic management as well. A total disaster that could even lose to the disaster that is Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP.
Basically the Tories MPs chose a dithering, Libdim & total electoral liability as PM. Thanks to Gove’s backstabbing the Tory voters, who are far more sensible had, alas, no say in the matter.
I occasionally read the comments on this web site. I am always struck by yours – and wonder if you realise how detached from reality your view of the world is. You appear to seriously think that a radical, right-wing, low tax, hang ’em for sheep stealing conservative party would win a landslide.
One thing I do agree with is the lack of leadership in the Tory Party. I am waiting (and waiting) for the day where May says ‘we tried our best to thrash out a deal, we offered a free trade agreement – but the simple fact is the EU clearly do not want a deal. We’ve wasted enough time on this. No deal it is. We want to trade wit the people of Europe. The EU doesn’t want that to happen.’
I wanted – really and truly wanted – Mrs May to show us by now that she had been playing ‘the long game’ all along. I was ready to celebrate and be magnanimous to all those nay-sayers who didn’t believe in her tactics.
But…. Now she has proved, with every day that passes, that she is, as you say, LL, a liability. Insincere and dissembling at the very least.
How terribly sad for the Conservative party – even though it has been the architect of its own demise.
A Free Trade deal is more in their interest than ours.
No it is not and the Irish border problem is one the UK has created by deciding it was unimportant compared with our own ethnic purity. We seem to be headed for outright calamity with no opposition and against the overwhelming opposition of everyone who is not retired
God knows where this will end
The Irish border is not a problem that Britain has created. Britain is entitled as is any other country that is part of an international agreement (the EU Treaties) to withdraw from that agreement, in this case via Art 50 TEU, otherwise via the Geneva Convention. Any consequences of that withdrawal must be resolved by all parties concerned (read Art 50 TEU). That is not what’s happening. If you consider that there is already an electronic border between the RoI and NI, all that has to happen is an expansion of that, but the EU only wants to create problems. That is why a no-deal Brexit is the best approach for Britain. The EU doesn’t want to find solutions.
Newmania’s usual alarmist claptrap.
Newmania
Are you sure ? The EU doesn’t seem to agree with you.
The EU and all 28 countries Ambassadors just sent an open letter to the USA saying that EU – USA trade is the most important, valuable and mutually agreeable system in the world . Its conducted using WTO rules.
You and they are completely at odds with reality
‘Ethnic purity’
Ah. The petty issues of chronic overcrowding and loss of national identity.
In an enfranchised society there were always going to be consequences.
Here they are.
You were warned time and time and time again that there was disquiet among the populace yet you ignored them.
Newmania, We have been assured on here by Hans, the self-appointed EU Spokesman on the N.I./Eire border, that the EU does not need a hard border. The UK has stated that it does not want a hard border. So the two sides are in agreement – no hard border. Next.
Newmania, An RTA is in the interests of Germany, France, Eire, Netherlands, etc, but you are right – it is definitely not in the interests of the EU. In order to survive as a completely artificial political construct, the EU must steal sovereignty and rights from its members, which it returns to them, as it sees fit, for money and obedience.
Our deluded Remain establishment, not having learned anything about the EU over the last 46 years, thinks the EU is just about trade. Actually the EU is solely about power: its own power. Giving us a trade deal that doesn’t involve us compromising our new-won independence just isn’t going to happen.
I’ve been saying this since 2003 – it’s just so bleedin obvious.
A generation has been sold a university fraud says Charles Moore today in the Telegraph and he is exactly right.
They have also been sold a duff expensive energy policy, pointless PV panels, very expensive and unreliable offshore wind farms, an NHS that can never work and the huge exaggeration of the climate alarmism religion. The establishment & BBC fortunately failed (but only just) to convince them of the benefits of the EU and their un-selective, open door, wage depressing immigration policy.
He suggests taxpayers will be liable for £1.2 trillion of debt not repaid by students or 0ver 50% of current GDP by 2050. All this debt to pay for degrees, over half of which, have virtually no value or actually negative value to the economy (due to the lack of earnings for 3 years or more while students complete them and the skill they would have developed in the process)
The state is forcing tax payers to subsidise worthless degrees, worthless renewables, worthless HS2, silly (with current technology) electric cars, the dire unworkable NHS, loads of second rate schools and endless other total stupidities. Then Hammond complains of poor productivity!
Lifelogic,
Three out of the first four posts today. This despite numerous claims of a clampdown on multiple contributions.
How do you get away with it?
I’d sell my house and give the proceeds to charity to see the actual accounting between HM Treasury and the BOE you have in your mind for that.
I can tell you right now what you have in your mind does not come close to the realities of using United Nations System of National Accounts, NIPA and national accounting logic.
That’s because you think your business accounts are exactly like the Governments. Without recognising you are a user and not the issuer of the currency.
All made worse by Willetts when he was minster for universities. Content to give free university education to our EU student competitors while studying in the UK but giving a life time of debt to English students. HE now suggests giving young people £10,000 each. He was made a Lord! Another graphic example of rewarding failure for idiotic ideas and idiotic performance.
But education is said to be an impotant part of the economy!As I have said before we are consuming our national capital to give the appearance of growth-something that happened in the Soviet Union under Krushchev.The Blairite economy uses the publically funded service sector like the Soviets used heavy industry.
Many of these student loans which have not been back were and continue to be to EU students. This should be subtracted from the ransom.
Lifelogic, How can our Millenials who are so intelligent (as Andy assures us) fall for all these scams so easily? Yes, I know that the BBC, the EU, and the establishment peddle this fakery all the time, but why are the young so gullible?
The only likely explanation is that the young have had it far to easy, especially in their non-competitive education system. You can see that with many still pretending to be students at 35, leaving having a family until it’s too late, and not being prepared to defer their gratification to get a mortgage.
They say these things because they think they can get away with it, presumably reflecting Back channel messages we have been giving them. Whatever reason it is an appaling indictment of our negotiations and political leadership.
Nig1, Most new law emanates from the EU: power oozes from Brussels. Almost all the negotiations in Brussels are carried out by UK civil servants. They have grown used to the power they wield, shaping EU policy, without the nuisance of elected politicians bothering them. No wonder the civil service is institutionally Remain.
All we know so far about the state of the negotiations, if they can graced with that description, is that only a bad deal is on offer. It appears that by accident or design the UK government is, or was, close to falling into a negotiated trap. It is essential that the government is fully prepared for a no deal outcome.
No deal is the only realistic option. There is no way we will accept free movement and continue paying into the EU budget.
Three cheers for Salvini in Italy for closing the ports to migrant boats.
The Bilderbergers must be choking on their bucks fizz.
The fight back is well underway.
Mrs May, Mr Davis, Olly and his fellow negotiators have been appalling and weak. The whole Country knows this and are embarrassed by them. When are the legacies going to get a grip? The last two years have demonstrated how little respect Westminster and it’s cronies have for the English people. Thank goodness it hasn’t gone unnoticed out here in the real world!
Oldtimer, You are right about the trap, but I doubt very much if we are even partly prepared for the WTO deal. Perhaps Theresa May can be convinced to produce the evidence, for I have seen none so far. Two years, and no substantive preparation. It is incompetence bordering on the criminal.
Agree John, but had Mrs May been much clearer in her mind at the outset, and clearer with the EU with our demands, then these talks would not have dragged on, and on as they have done so far.
I never thought I would say this, but from a negotiation point of view, the EU have played a weak hand so far very well, whilst the UK has played a strong hand disastrously.
Perhaps the time is beginning to arrive where all politicians, Government and opposition, start at last to understand that the EU still wants to retain total control over our Country, and no amount of talks will resolve the issue, other than our complete capitulation, or walking away.
In any negotiations you outline what you want at the start, you do not ask what can you give me.
I would have thought Cameron’s recent failure and humiliation would have been a lesson learn’t, but it appears not, as even some of the same advisors are being recycled yet again.
Do our Politicians never learn from past mistakes and stupidity ?
Stating what we want, & refusing less than best, is negotiation.
Tolerating acceptance of worthless morsels, or offerings with unfit conditions attached is exclusive to Members Only.
Alan Jutson, Absolutely right. I was prepared to give Mrs May time to prove herself, but by the Autumn of 2016 I expressed my concerns to my (then) Tory MP. To no avail: there was twaddle about “not disclosing our negotiating positions” (!) and a refusal to state that UK independence was non-negotiable. The government seemed unable (or unwilling) to understand how the EU had behaved for the last 44 (now 46) years.
Nine more months?
I think you’ll find that the EU demand that Mrs May signs their withdrawal agreement in October, which of course she will unless she is removed forthwith. It’s in your hands. Lose her now or lose your party forever.
An extra hearty ‘hear, hear ‘.
But will they get their letters in ?
I doubt it so they will lose the party .
Unfortunately it is not UK voters that need to be persuaded of the merits of No Deal. Many of them are already so minded. It is politicians that are the problem.
As I write this Radio 4 Today programme was discussing likely actions of Remain-minded Conservatives. The speaker was of the opinion that it was not a question of ‘if’ they rebel but ‘when’.
I am not in a position to know how much truth there is in this. I would also expect those who were ‘in the know’ to keep their own counsel unless it could further an agenda that suited them.
Interesting times – but also worrying ones.
The EU is not negotiating against their own interests, they are calculating that May will cave in on all key issues leaving the UK effectively still in the EU – this is the best outcome for them. What evidence is there they are wrong ? If May brought forward a bill to remain in the CU for example it would pass easily in the Commons.
Even if you were to allow free movement for a little longer, there are EU tools to restrict it for staying beyond three months, which strangely have never been used in the UK to my knowledge. (Article 7 in the rights of residence).
Maybe a bit late now to apply tools that e.g. Belgium utilises, but strange that the UK did overlook them.
These tools have never been used because they are considered not at all nice. You need an authoritarian government to implement them.
PvL, Neither TEU Art7 nor TFEU Art7 contain tools to restrict immigration. To which treaty (and which Article) are you referring?
You campaigned to leave. You voted to leave. So would you please stop trying to blame others for how badly everything is turning out. You own this catastrophe, you promised that we hold all the cards, and it was never true
Reply I am saying Let’s just leave! Then you will see we hold the cards.
to be fair to JR the govt are very far from following his recommendations made both during the referendum & since.
Good to see your man Corbyn bombing in the polls. Even with Theresa May the Tories should win next time!
Actually the truth is it is the Remainiacs who ‘own this catastrophe’. It might have escaped your notice but we have a Remainer as Prime Minister and as Chancellor, and Remainers dominate the Cabinet, Civil Service, House of Commons, House of Lords, the Judiciary etc, etc, etc. So in reality it is you and your ilk who have very effectively sabotaged Brexit in definance of 17+ million people.
Reply to reply
As my comment from this morning is still in moderation, so I can only concur with Helena.
Helena, Remaining in the EU’s internal market (single market, customs union) is a Remain idea by Remain politicians, so that the UK remains entangled with, and controlled by, the EU. It is not Leave, and you know it. I suppose at last you now recognise that Remain policies are rubbish, even as you try to shift the blame.
I see the EU have started talks with the Commonwealth before us. As Farage says, they’ve finally cottoned on to world trade just as we are leaving! We can’t start trade talks until 2019 and we can’t finalise anything until 2021. What nutcase thought this was a GOOD deal? We have been capitulating now for 2 years. Isn’t it time to start fighting for our future? We also have to endure Sturgeon saying she wants a special deal for Scotland as N Ireland might get one. Where will it all end? We need someone stronger at the helm.
You say you want free trade, but you refuse to accept free movement of people. I don’t think you even understand what the word free means
How is there a fixed connection between trade and movement ? It isn’t part of any other trade deal in the world.
How many non EU countries have free movement written into FTA,s. None as far as I know.
Leinster:
You are free to buy a bed from Furniture Village or anywhere else for your home.
If you support free movement of people, keep a door ajar for any tired workers & their families who might freely accept your openness.
I don’t think any major party accepts the idea of free movement of people. I don’t know of any other country, anywhere in the world that has such a policy. The UK has a population of 65 million. The rest of the world has a population of 7.6 billion.
If that’s what you want for the UK, then fine, go ahead and stand for election on that platform. I doubt if you’d get even close to saving your deposit.
Leinster
Nope had a look at the real world , there are literally dozens of Free Trade Agreements in place and NOT ONE OF THEM involves free movement of people.
You’re not very bright are you
No country accepts the free movement of people.
If you sell me an armchair, that doesn’t give you the right to come into my house and sit in it.
Are you under the illusion that for me to buy goods from your country without tariffs and for you to buy goods from mine without tariffs, I have to accept that anyone in your country can come and live here and vice versa? Why would that be? What is the connection between free movement of goods (simple and logical) and free movement of people (logistically insane). What if we all moved to your country?
Free trade without free movement? Works in NAFTA. Worked in EFTA before the EU came along stuck their oar in.
OK let’s call it ‘tariff free trade’ and ‘unregulated movement’ if it makes you feel better. We don’t need to be in the CU to have a free trade agreement. We don’t need to be in the EU to have a free trade agreement. We can sign one with anyone we like once we’re free of the (German led EU ed)…
Leinster, Don’t be silly, free trade (ie trade without tariff and non-tariff barriers) is perfectly possible without uncontrolled migration. The EU has itself signed two recent deals with S.Korea and Canada which don’t involve “free movement of people”.
The Govt clearly has no intention of doing so. It would be more sensible simply to extend EU membership, as suggested by Jacob Rees-Mogg, rather than go into the three year (& by the time Mrs May and Mr Davis have done another round of ‘negotiation’, probably indefinite) transition + buffer period. They seem to have got the U.K. into a position potentially much worse than simply remaining in the EU – no benefits or savings from leaving, but no votes as to what happens. Dan Hannan is right, the sensible thing would have been to go for a Swiss-style EFTA agreement as a reasonable compromise. Is it too late to change tack and go for that?
It seems to me that Mr Davis is now only a TV front man in these negotiations. Oliver Robbins, with his ‘team’, is doing all of the work, apparently often without Mr Davis’s knowledge or approval, but with the supportive ear of Mrs May.
In Business Mr Davis could be considered as having been constructively dismissed!
It is time for us to put a deadline on negotiations I feel.
Free trade talks to begin or we stop talking.
We will allow EU citizens who are working or supported by a spouse to stay with the same protections offered to UK citizens and we will not put a hard border on the island of Ireland.
The EU may repatriate our ex – pats should it choose to and it can put up border posts in Eire.
They are so determined to protect their political project so put the ball back in their court. We will become a third country, they deal with third countries so let’s get on with it.
Narrow Shoulders: “Free trade talks to begin or we stop talking.” I wish . . .
Perhaps that should mean free ”trade talks”. We should NOT be paying simply to talk about trade.
That is bribery.
The EU has had a death wish for the longest time and its suicidal policies have led directly to the domino fall of country after EU country into the hands of political extremes be they communist or fascist. Still it persists riding its idee fixees over the cliff dragging all before it. Will it even exist at all in 10 years time?
It is only the weak pathetic national character of the Brits that gives any strength whatsoever to this Poetmkin village freak show.
Potemkin lol
Apparently, Mr Hammond has been saying that collaboration is the best way forward, while in Germany. The collaborators in the Conservative Party are interviewing a prominent Leaver about him collaborating with the Russians and making all of us nationalist thickies vote to leave our beloved EU homeland and ignore friendly threats from Mr Obama.
It is also time to let each individual member state (the 27) know that we will be able to agree on March 30th 2019, free , reciprocal, trade with each of them. The contracted currency to be the Pound Sterling £
The problem is mainly due to the soft compromising approach taken by the UK government.
Bureaucrats in Brussels are smiling content in the knowledge that the UK will do as it is told.
This ‘negotiation’ is turning into a national embarrassment.
It is becoming increasingly clear that a change in PM for someone with a more bullish approach is the only way to face down the EU – and the Treasury
John,
Interesting perspective, but not a particularly visionary one , so let us leave the negotiations to get on with it and get a better deal than your option of so-called “No Deal” which will not help anyone
Hans, There is no better deal for the UK than the WTO deal. Why? Because the EU won’t do a trade deal that doesn’t compromise our independence any more than the WTO does.
Off topic: Foreign Direct Investment into the UK remained strong over 2017, so many investors expect a relatively soft Brexit for the time being.
Or, more likely, investors recognize that leaving the eurocracy will not be damaging to the economic health of the UK and hence we remain a good place to invest in.
Has turned. I will also add that I and many others are starting to boycott EU goods as a protest.
Or, foreigners invest here because they want to access the UK market. Not rocket science to stick a factory here and one in the EU. Not everything is about the EU.
PvL< There is no such thing as "hard" Brexit or "soft" Brexit, there is only Leave. Any agreement this government makes with the EU that compromises our independence any more than the WTO does will cause consequent political, economic and constitutional chaos. Such crises are not good for business.
Mr Redwood, I guess you are going to be busy this week…
Please make sure that May doesn’t give ANY concessions to the Remainer rebels – Soubry, Morgan et al…
Why don’t Way Forwards place an advert for the supply and fitting of cameras and computers at ports in order for the French and us to operate after a no deal. You could promise to show it to Mrs May and suggest that it would be a good idea to accept the lowest bid. Ah, but her Olly would tell her that it would be a huge waste of money on a project which will be dead in a years time and no doubt her neighbours will say the same.
Free Movement of populations as a condition to trade is extreme. If the Swiss want to sell cuckoo clocks & import Chinese tea, should they allow 1.3 BILLION people the right to occupy their homeland?
Previously, they did not only disallow foreign workers to take jobs in Switzerland, they required those already employed there to be reduced by 10%. Strong stuff, but the Swiss valued their identity & independence, & are admired for quality performance in all-round good sense.
The EU is Cuckoo!
From the start the EEC/EC/EU/USE project has always been first and foremost a political, or more exactly a geopolitical, project, and that is why it has insisted on adding an inseparable politically driven fourth freedom, freedom of movement of persons, to the three which are genuinely economic in their purpose.
This was openly recognised by various commentators after the referendum, it is a sign of how badly the UK has handled the negotiations that it is coming up again.
Morning John,
Re: ‘By showing its resolve to do so it will give itself the only chance of actually securing a deal which might be worth considering.’
Here’s a not so new news-flash,
‘The EU do not do deals they intimidate, bully, belittle and demand’
We however roll over, give in and ask how high we have to jump and pay them to do so. (embarrassing isn’t it?)
Just how many times has this got to be proven before we tell the EU their attitude makes it impossible to reach a deal? Time to say thanks but no deal, goodbye.
‘sensible British people’ voted to Remain in the EU.
Sensible British people do not want a No Deal, unlike those of the elite who wish to leave the bloc.
Sensible British people understand the situation regarding the seriousness of the Border of the Republic of Ireland with the North of Ireland. Mr. Redwood appears to be treating the Border issue as trivia. The EU, quite rightly, wishes to ensure that the Good Friday agreement is not jeopardised. This has priority over anything else.
Sensible British people do not like Isolationism .
Reply I agree with your last point – many of us Brexiteers want us more engaged with the wider world and back at the top tables in our own right!
So I am a member of the elite, thank you for that complement but I am not, truly and apparently not sensible because my views differ from yours.
What utter b***s
How many times is the EU mentioned in the Good Friday Agreement ??
And what connection does the EU have with the Good Friday Agreement ???
Blue & Gold
Hmm so your saying the EU and the 28 countries who make it up are against WTO deals… Odd seeing as they just told President Trump their “no deal” WTO trade deal with the USA is the greatest trade deal on earth
Does sensible include people who understand what currently happens in real world trade? Or maybe you have a bizarre definition of sensible
Sensible British people voted to Leave the EU.
Sensible British people are prepared for a No Deal, unlike those of the elite who wish to remain in the bloc.
Sensible British people understand the situation of the Border of the Republic of Ireland with the North of Ireland, and have worked towards sensible solutions that the EU has treated as trivia. The EU, pretend it is interested in the Good Friday agreement, in which – if you read the GFA – it plays no part whatsoever but is now trying to weaponise.
Sensible British people know that leaving the EU has nothing to o with a desire for isolationism, but on the contrary a reconnection with our traditions as an open-minded world trader and a member of a Commonwealth.
On the contrary – the EU is very much standing up for its interests.
Brexiteers, it turns out, want the benefits of the EU without any of the costs.
Europe is, rightly, saying no.
You know Brexit is going wrong because Brexiteers are already assigning blame.
It’s not us they cry. It’s the EU. It’s Remoaners. It’s the Lords or the BBC or the Civil Service.
Bless. Your vote. Your fault. Your blame.
What costs would that be?
Remember this?
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/515068/why-the-government-believes-that-voting-to-remain-in-the-european-union-is-the-best-decision-for-the-uk.pdf
“This is your decision. The Government will implement what you decide.”
You remind me of that very brave and very dutiful Japanese soldier who stayed at his post twenty years after the war in the Pacific was over and Japan lost in World War II. A true warrior.
Andy you are not him.
The mistake was letting Remainers negotiate for us – turns out they aren’t as bright as they think they are.
What ‘benefits’ are those, pray?
The bloody cheek of it. After every obstacle, interference and collusion (with the EU) by Remainers.
Andy wants to stop trading with the USA , Andy wants to stop trading with China , in fact Andy wants to stop trading with anyone who isn’t one of the 27 EU countries.
Andy, sadly hasn’t a clue and can’t articulate what these so called EU benefits are even.
Andy doesn’t know that trade happens between buyers and sellers and not countries
Dont be like Andy.
Andy, Your Remain policies (single market etc). Your fault. Your blame.
Europe has not said no; the EU may have said no.
There are no benefits of the EU that the EU hasn’t stolen from its members first. That must be so because the EU, being a pure invention, did not start with any rights or benefits at all.
The EU exists solely to extend its own power, it has no other reason to exist. Consequently the EU will not give us a trade deal unless it can compromise our independence. Of course that’s what you and other extremist Remains want.
There are at least two good reasons why the EU want to delay Brexit:
1) They keep getting money from us
2) They hope the public will tire of the whole thing, think it is all too difficult and ultimately opt for the status quo, whilst not appreciating that the status quo is not on offer.
To go back now would be more than humiliating, it would cost a lot more, would weaken us to the point of having to join all the EU lunacies like an army, the currency and to bail out the weak countries that Germany is tiring of. We would be in for an unending punishment beating and be a minor player.
Please, Mrs. May, stop all the shilly shallying, you know you are not going to get any sense out of Brussels this way, so just announce we are leaving without a deal and see what happens. What’s to lose? They may offer the FTA in which case the transition etc will not be required and business carries on unhindered or we just leave and deal with the EU as with the rest of the world and start saving money right away, not just on the budget, but on Customs Duties as well.
Graham1946..brexit is not being delayed..march 29 2019 is the deadline..after that we’re out..the money that is owing is for promises and obligations agreed by us in the past..we are honour bound to settle this account..and lastly they don’t really care about the british public tiring of the whole tning..they only hope the british public will go away soon so that they can start their summer hols..
Best thing to do now is just to leave..we made a mistake in voting to leave and have made a mess of the divorce negotiations but even so we diid not vote for a new deal..so we should pipe down now and leave
9 months is enough to produce a child from a standing start. A trade deal is simpler.
Tell the EU our terms. If they don’t want our business they can refuse, and lose.
We can veto their nonsense, & our children can grow in freedom.
The EU is not negotiating genuinely. EU long-term interests as they see it, not as we see it, means lengthening our exit…and then offering a deal we will have to reject. It believes, with some justification, again how they see it, not as we see it, that No Deal is better than ANY Deal, for them.
We should recall that Remoaners are their allies and both hope our people will be impoverished, become unemployed, and lose hope and so rejoin or never fully leave the EU.
It is plain silly believing we will get a deal.
The EU would fall apart rapidly if for no other reason due to a domino effect of other states signing Article 50.
The EU is playing for time. We need to prepare better for No Deal
It is worth having a read of Barnier’s June 8th press statement, particularly Part III. https://europa.eu/newsroom/highlights/special-coverage/brexit_en
“In all the UK papers that we have been receiving until now – which I read carefully with my team – there has been a request to maintain the status quo, a form of continuity, which is paradoxical seeing as the country decided itself to leave the European Union.
“The United Kingdom seems to want to maintain the benefits of the current relationship, while leaving the EU regulatory, supervision, and application framework. When we respond to UK leaders saying that these benefits are not accessible outside the EU system – because of their decision – some people in the UK try to blame us for the consequences of this.”
He’s correct.We started negotiating from the wrong place.
And some other people in the UK blame those in the UK who are trying to keep us under the thumb of the EU for as long as possible, preferably forever …
All that means is that Barnier confuses – or rather, pretends to confuse – a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement with the EU’s political, legal and fiscal framework.
I fear the only way we’ll tell the EU what WE intend to do, will be via a new Prime Minister.
The problem is that in government we are constantly told there are Remainers and Brexiters. Following the referendum, the triggering of Art 50 and both main parties election manifestos committing to leave the EU (including the SM and CU) there should be just people dedicated and committed to the government policy of leaving the EU. In exercising what other government policy does the PM frantically try and ‘balance’ the nubers of ministers for and against it? The whiff of betrayal gets stronger by the day. The consequences for our democracy in general and your party in particular are bleak if that betrayal is realised.
Indeed. It is the first time in 40 years the legacies can’t lie about the outcome on trade and sovereignty to the public as they have all been educated by the debate. We will be leaving the EU. Not half in or out, but out. It’s time the remainiacs got used to it as us Brexiteers had to suffer it’s rule and membership. It’s is time to restore our freedom and sovereignty without foreign interference!!! Trade should never be about movement of people or compliance of all its rules to trade elsewhere. Just those who trade with those ruled by the Franco German EU!
Interesting article by Dominic Lawson in today’s Daily Mail about Treasury forecasts.
Also outlines the EU Ambassadors comments “The US and the EU have created the largest and wealthiest market in the World ,……… with nearly one third of the Worlds trade in goods”
So happens it’s all under WTO rules. !!!!
What more needs to be said !
I think the EU will be prepared to negotiate a trade deal once we have left the EU. For now they are fully involved in negotiating the terms on which we are leaving (which is not the same as a trade deal).
The Brexiters seem to me to make a consistent error in believing that it is more important for the EU to have an agreement than it is to us. It is true that the EU makes more money from us than we do from them, but it isn’t as important to them as it is to us. They have a bigger alternative market for their products on their doorsteps than we do.
As for leaving with no deal – I thought the fallacies of that had been exposed long ago. I’m surprised people continue to advocate it. We must have a deal to allow our aircraft to fly, our ships to dock, our trucks to drive abroad, our passports to be accepted, customs declarations to be exchanged, and many other things besides. In my view no deal is not an option.
Uh ? You’re saying currently aircraft from outside the EU aren’t allowed to land at Heathrow. And ships carrying Chinese imports aren’t allowed to dock. And we can’t travel anywhere outside EU because our passports won’t be accepted ? Odd I’d never heard that before now.
Catastrophe eh Alan!
I wonder how we managed before we were deceived into EU membership.
I must say that your last paragraph rides a coach & horses through the myth that the EU intrudes very little in our lives. I believe that’s another big fat lie, perpetrated by the former Deputy PM.
No, we’re not paying the EU any money at all in return for a vague for ‘I think the EU will be prepared to…’
And your pathetic doomsday scenario was exposed long ago. All that’s needed is to declare an end to the talks, and put basic MRAs in place for WTO trading on 30 March 2019.
It does appear that the EU is not interested in negotiating. Unless the EU exacts a punitive cost on the UK then it cannot maintain the position that the UK is a small, unimportant country off Europe. It is in the EUs interest to damage us, our economy and our interests.
In that vein can we expect the UK Competition and Markets Authority to block the proposed merger of Npower and SSE on the basis the EU cartel would hold too high a proportion of our strategic energy industries?
I understand Mrs May will be addressing the 1922 Committee this evening. She will demand loyalty using the threat of a Corbyn government. If this keeps those EU fanatics, other than Clarke, on side for this week’s votes don’t be jubilant. She will use same threat against you when time suits her. You, better than most, will remember Maastricht tactics of Major.
Nice clear statement, John. I hope those in the driving seat understand the electoral implications. Keep up the good work.
Still a free trade deal means that we have a moral victory which means power just as money does. It is more about gesturing to see who can keep the Power; the EU or the UK.
or posturing if they don’t only want to stick 2 up.
The alternative to putting the EU into the position of “having to address the issue of how to apply levies and inspect goods for compliance and ROO” entering EU territory down the main artery, Irish A1>N1>M1, is to send goods to Warrenpoint Port, end of A2, and RORO to Dublin, goods coming the other way to be left alone, plus airfreight from Aldergrove to Dublin.
The EU faffing about with ‘local’ minor transactions would really hack the Irish, on both sides, off.
We really don’t need a hair on the end of the dogs tail wagging us.
If ignored this problem will evaporate when negotiations really start on the 59th minute of the 23 hour.
I am puzzled that many people see the European Union as the wave of the future. Vince Cable implied this in a recent speech when he characterised Leave voters as elderly, badly educated and befuddled and wanting to return to the past.. My view is that the E.U. is the past. This political construct appears to be failing badly, opposition to it in Britain, in Italy, in Hungary, in Austria and elsewhere is growing rapidly. The currency it has introduced ; the euro is highly suspect. As Mr. Barnier is fond of saying ; ” A clock is ticking “.
Many of us are tired of reading the same old stuff from both Remainers and Leavers. The matter is clear beyond peradventure: we voted leave on the explicit understanding that this entailed leaving both the single market and the customs union. We need MPs with the guts to stand by this commitment and force the PM to deliver. What we do not need is more vacuous verbiage.
Why are we giving them generous proposals..we voted to leave and that’s all..we did not vote for another deal so what are you on about? Brexit means brexit..and nothing more
Sounds like we need a new Prime Minister then, one that believes in the UK outside of the EU.
Just off topic how amusing to see EU leaders whining about Trump’s steel tariffs when the EU themselves impose massive tariffs on some imports from USA and elsewhere. The EU imposes 10% tariff on car imports from USA but the USA only imposes 2.5% in reverse – no wonder Trump doesn’t like it.
Anyone such as myself who has had to work with the European Commission, or who has read Yanis Varoufakis, knew the EC would be completely intransigent.
Not so long ago you were saying ‘once all the huffing and puffing’ is over then the EU would want a free trade deal. It’s hard to see that happening now especially as we appear not to have prepared for WTO.
The arrangements the government is moving to satisfy no one outside Westminster, neither Leave or Remain people.
It’s all coming back to me now. The choices on the referendum voting form were a) Remain or b) Leave (vassal statehood/Deep and Special Partnership). That’s why the turnout was so high and so many people were enthused into taking an active part in their first ever political campaign.
Hammond works for the EU. We will not leave the EU while he and his puppet remain in the cabinet.
I keep hearing things like, we will have a Norway deal or this deal, you have to remember that you are the fifth biggest economy in the world and these deal were set up by EU because they are small countries not the fifth biggest in the world, If I was the EU I would not expect any of these sorts of deals for the fifth biggest economy in the world and nor should they and they have given ant indication that they will.
As far as I know, the only deal the EU has alluded to is a Canada deal.
Even Labour accepts that we voted to end free movement of people so yes, this will be the straw that breaks the camels back.
What happened. I thought they were going to be desperate to continue selling us their Prosecco and BMWs? Seems like you’ve sold your followers a pup.
EU referendum = June 2016
UK leaving EU ~ 2021 (possibly longer !)
Fact: Leaving the EU then is 2.7 times longer than the pregnancy time for an elephant.
It may be that the elephant would have had more fun…
Jaguar Land Rover – moving production from the UK, which is leaving the single market, to Slovakia, which is not.
How many Tory Brexiteers will be going to Solihull to explain to (former) workers why their jobs are going?
I bet none.
#notBrexit
#nothingtoseehere
#honest
When is YOUR government, Mr. Redwood, going to start sticking up for the UK in these negotiations. We are acting like a whipped dog. Why? Once every few months May seems to wake up and talks tough – then it is back to capitulation and subservience. It is completely clear the EU do not want a deal. They want us to suffer so others don’t think about leaving. Fair enough. Let’s just leave and get on with it.
Off topic. On the news they are reporting that some care homes might have to send people home or not take in new residents because of a shortage of money paid by the local council for those who don’t have their own homes. Some of these old people have lived through and fought in world wars. What the hell are our government and indeed other parties thinking about when we send out billions in foreign aid? Are we losing the plot? I just cannot comprehend how we can neglect our elderly but send out money to tin pot and often corrupt governments for others first. For goodness sake get some morals.
I am constantly astonished at the bigotry of the remain argument that goes along the line that free trade must mean free movement. I know of no other trade deal that links trade with access to public services and all citizen rights.
Spain is taking in the 600 rejected by Italy and Malta. When Spain turns to Mrs May and asks we take our fair share tell her to shake her head and say ” mañana”. If that doesn’t work, just shout loud enough and they’ll understand.
‘showing’ will achieve nothing. It is abundantly clear that the UK is finding a way to ignore the referendum result. This is what EU countries do when votes go the other way, the UK is showing itself to be an EU member. Two years have passed since the country voted to leave, it is still in, still paying, intending to be in a CU, intending to accept freedom of movement, intending to leave fishing waters occupied. If MPs had listened to the vote, the Govt would have delivered by now and the opposition would be holding them to account.Whilst I admire JR’s continued efforts and logic, the reality is Brexit mean Bremain.
I also think that, in addition to the government planning for a no deal scenario, Brexit MPs such as yourself should be preparing for a scenario where the government keeps us in the single market, customs union etc but without EU membership (a deal clearly worse than what we currently have).
If this happens, there needs to be some clever politics to oust remainers from government and for Brexit MPs like Dr. Redwood and JRM to scrap the awful deal and just leave. At this point, if the EU want to return to the table then fine, if not we must persevere with Brexit.