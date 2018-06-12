The collapse of the Venezuelan model and the damage done by nationalisation

There are today 79,900 Venezuelan bolivars to one dollar, compared with 10 last year according to the official rate. No-one can be sure how big the drop has been in national income and output because the government no longer produces figures. There are shortages of many basic items in the shops. An authoritarian government distributes items to those it favours and damages the right to vote for change. What we do know is that thanks to nationalisation, the Venezuelan oil industry has fallen on very hard times.
Venezuela has the largest known oil reserves of any country in the world. Before Chavez took power, Venezuela produced and sold 3.5 m barrels a day. This was modest output compared to the USA or Saudi at around 12 m barrels a day, and eminently sustainable. Under sensible management with private sector expertise, technology and investment it would have been possible to expand output substantially and add to state revenues. Instead today Venezuela struggles to produce just 1.5m barrels.
This came about by forcing oil companies that were producing good quantities for Venezuela into accepting very poor joint ventures with the state, or appropriating their assets. The people who knew how to run the enterprises were replaced. The state overtaxed the exports, leaving the nationalised industry short of cash to maintain and modernise its production assets and to keep its fleet of tankers for export up to international standards. The nationalisation was meant to give the government full control to allow it to perform better and more in the interests of the state. Instead it has led to a sharp drop in output, in state revenues and exports. This is particularly worrying for the country as it is chronically dependent on oil exports for its failing balance of payments, and on oil revenues to meet the costs of government.
Misguided or incompetent leaders of any type of Govt are prone to cause its descending into chaos & self-destruction. Following that, sensible folk emerge to pick up the pieces worth restoring & proceed on a better path.
I will say it again. It is not the models ; i.e state or private , but the people employed and managing the structure. Where the caps fits people will wear it. If it rigorous , honest and loyal then it will work, but even this needs fairness to employees.
Thank you , we know all this , most of the country knows it too .
What many of us do not appreciate is the line – if you are not loyal to TM and the Govt
on Brexit then you will get Corbyn .
If TM went for a ‘no deal ‘ Brexit there would be absolutely no chance of a Corbyn victory .
Just a Tory landslide !
I blame the ‘Chavez’ type attitude rather than nationalisation itself.
Where we have nationalisation (the British Army/Navy) we produce the SAS/SBS.
In the US the nationalised NASA got men to the Moon. The West relies on the communist Russian Soyus rockets to get to the International Space Station long after the privateered space shuttle has gone to the knacker’s.
I don’t need to know the above to realise that nationalisation is good for state essentials. I know this instead. I fear nationalisation on the UK’s railways. Privatisation is the best thing to have happened to employees working in that industry. The amalgamation of TOC’s would result in cross covering of work and therefore an instant surplus of staff. It would be good for the country, however.
So are you going to allow the people of the UK the right of consent or are you going to carry on like Venezuela because it suits you?
Where is the right of people to opt out of the state pension? [Conditional on investing their money in a fund they own]. Rather than you using their money on your off the book debts.
What about saying no to funding Oxfam? Or are you going to use violence to get your way
It’s the same problem, same thinking.
O/T I see that Dr Philip Lee has just resigned from the government “so that I can better speak up for my constituents and country over how Brexit is currently being delivered”
Please correct me if I am wrong but I thought his constituency voted to leave the EU by 54% to 46% .
What am I missing here?
Also off-topic, here we go again, with the EU Commission restating something that most UK politicians have been trying to ignore for at least six months:
https://openeurope.org.uk/daily-shakeup/commons-vote-eu-withdrawal-bill-amendments/#section-2
“The European Commission yesterday published a presentation warning that the UK’s proposal for a temporary customs backstop on the island of Ireland would be “leading to a hard border” since it “does not cover regulatory controls.””
Here’s Professor Kevin O’Rourke in the Irish Times on December 6th:
https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/kevin-o-rourke-britain-wakes-up-to-the-reality-of-free-trade-1.3316849
“Getting rid of border controls on trade thus depended on both the European customs union, and the European single market.”
An easy example of how government interference ruins prosperity. What is much harder for people to see is the slow, insidious, downgrading of wealth and stifling of innovation that countries like Britain suffer from government. All government impoverishes it’s people, Venezuala’s government just does it faster.