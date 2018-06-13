Remaining contradictions about Parliamentary sovereignty

I believe in Parliamentary sovereignty, subject to the ultimate sovereignty of the British people. In recent debates some have sought to suggest that those who favour Brexit, who made the case for restoring the sovereignty of the British people and their Parliament, now no longer reflect this view because we wish to limit Parliament’s role in the Brexit process.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Parliament reasserted its sovereignty vis a vis the EU by offering Uk voters a vote on whether to stay or to leave the EU. The government on behalf of Parliament made it clear in a leaflet to all voting households that we the people would make the decision. When we leave the EU Parliament will once again be able to exercise the people’s sovereignty over all government issues, freed of the ultimate jurisdiction of the European Court and the EU Council.
When the voters made a decision which a majority of MPs did not agree with Parliament had to make a choice. Should it honour its promise to the British people, or should it seek to overturn the decision of the people? Wisely Parliament decided to implement the wishes of the people by voting strongly in favour of sending the Article 50 letter notifying the EU of our intention to leave on 29 March 2019 in accordance with treaty law. In a General election voters reaffirmed their view on the EU by voting overwhelmingly for the two main parties who both promised Brexit and rejecting the main party that offered a second referendum or a stay in option. The Commons followed up by approving the EU Withdrawal Bill.
Some in Parliament seem to think Parliament can keep on changing its mind on this matter. They seek a further Parliamentary vote with the intent of overturning the decision of the British people and contradicting all the previous votes in Parliament on this topic. I urge Parliament not to do this. It would be difficult for the world to take the UK seriously if its Parliament kept changing its mind about whether to leave or remain in the EU.It is difficult to see why Parliament rightly thought it should honour its promise to voters in 2017, only to alter course in 2018. If after filing to leave and undertaking negotiations over the process of leaving the UK announced it wished to reverse this process, the EU would be entitled to be difficult insisting we stick to our Article 50 letter or they could demand a high price for agreement to rejoin. It would also drive a mighty new wedge between people and Parliament with people angry that their wishes had been ignored.
95 Comments
If the referendum result is overturned by Parliment then a General Election will be required to stop us taking to the streets.
In and a General Election with Tory Party with a competent pro Brexit leader and pro Brexit Candidate. The Clark/Soubry/Grieve/Hammond/May types need to be evicted & replaced. The problem is this is about half of all Tory MPs.
If the referendum is overturned, proving that democracy is dead, another General Election is unlikely to stop us taking to the streets.
Led by a Proper Brexiteer, The Conservative Party should easily win such a General Election – (since LibDems, SNP, PC & Labour are all fighting over the pro-EU / Fake Brexit vote).
Thank you for your clarity, John.
Perhaps we could expect a little more clarity from the PM about the concessions she has reportedly made to the Rebels? Although I suspect that there is a strategic reason for not providing clarity. Until November, then, we continue kicking the can down the road.
Indeed just like Cameron. Claim to be a low tax EUsceptic Conservative to get elected then do the complete opposite & just kick the EU can down the road again and again and again he foolishly thought he could win the referendum by sloping the pitch. Effectively kicking the real Conservative voters & supporters in the teeth again and again.
Dexeu insists: “We have not, and will not, agree to the House of Commons binding the Government’s hands in the negotiations.”
There is one very simple way that Mrs May could enforce that this statement (& her red lines) really are government policy – by Mrs May saying that she will resign as leader if any of these Lords / arch-remainer MP amendments succeed. The remoaner camp would then know that restraint is required to avoid a more pro-Brexit leader.
(This is particularly apt, since The Remoaners want to “bring the UK to heel”
However, that Mrs May has not yet taken this practical step in itself speaks volumes.
Maybe we should have another referendum with three choices out of which you get two votes on an STV basis. One choice would be the govts deal, the second would be Remain / Return to the EU, and the third out on WTO terms. On the basis of how things are going now I suspect the most popular combination would be 1. WTO; 2.Remain. Certainly it would be absurd to have a referendum where the only choices are the govts deal (hotel California Brexit) and Remain/Return. If the Govt & Parliament will not contemplate the WTO option there needs to be the threat of the people forcing it in order to get the EU to agree sensible terms. As it is the EU are going to sit there and wait for the U.K. to cave in on everything at the last minute in order to avoid no deal.
Exactly but the Tories are essentailly still a Libdim remain party led by a hopeless remainer and Pc dithering socialist with an equally appalling tax ’till the pips squeak chancellor.
All this thanks to Gove’s kniffing of Boris which prevented the Conservative members getting a vote. Will they get a vote when May goes? Hopefully very soon as the UK need a Corbyn Snp government like a hole in the head. We have far too much damaging socialism from May and Hammond already.
If the members get a vote will they be given a choice of two more hopeless dithers and remainers pretending not to be. I assume so.
It is simple. It is the remain parliamentarians taking advantage of Mrs May’s self inflicted vulnerability to defy the will of the people. As Mrs may always has been of a remain persuasion, as is at least half her negotiating team, it was not difficult for her to bend to the wishes of a largely remain parliament. She has allowed the whole process to be bogged down in detail. God preserve the UK and it’s people from committee woman.
Half the negotiating team and about 2/3 of her ministers.
I do get confused with all these shenanigans. Your EUphile colleagues seem to believe that if they vote against a deal or indeed a “no deal” then the March 2019 deadline for leaving is suspended.
We have delivered our article 50 letter so the issue is what are the terms on which we leave?
If we have not reached an agreement on terms we must leave with no deal. Your misguided colleagues should turn their pressure on the EU to encourage it to safeguard it’s £80 billion trade surplus with an FTA with no freedom of movement or tribute included.
I feel you are being a little disingenuous. The ‘Remain’ MPs want a vote on the final government proposals for Brexit not a vote on whether to leave the EU. Some would argue the latter is what they really want – but if we had a proper negotiating team who believed in our democracy they would play the EC at its own game. They would say: the ‘deal’ as it currently stands is not acceptable and we require x and y before it satisfies our people and before we feel able to recommend it to our Parliament and for it to be accepted. Unfortunately there’s no indication that this will happen and Barnier et al still have their cigars out enjoying our travails and plotting their next humiliation of us.
You are avoiding the issue John. What Remainers want is to technically leave but then join an EEA-type arrangement and stay part of the Single Market and Customs union to exactly duplicate membership. Their strategy to achieve this is to give Parliament the right to reject any no-deal option and also reject any deal that the EU offers other than full EEA SM/CU membership. May has helpfully agreed they may do this. They don’t want to revoke A50 so I don’t know why you are raising that.
Absolutely agree. JR do you or the rest of the Brexit group have any red lines? I mean ones that you would resign over? Someone in that group must have the cojones to stop these endless concessions or else what’s its purpose?
Or we seem to be getting is bluster.
The mere fact that you of all people even mention the possibility of rejoining should put a shudder through the whole democratic process. If she fails to get the result we voted for I do not see the conservative party surviving.
The Conservative party would certainly not deserve to survive and UKIP would be back taking votes of them in great strength if the voters are betrayed yet again as seems certain now to happen under May.
Good morning
Turning this on its head a little, what would have parliament done if Scotland voted to leave the UK ? We know that GB got the then Three Stooges to sign a piece of paper committing the UK Parliament to give Scotland more powers and more money, (odd that they think a piece of paper signed by three people can bined parliament but 17.4 million does not seem to matter) and that may have swung it. But if Scotland voted to leave and the rUK voted to leave the EU, the percentage for leaving would have been even higher.
My conclusion. I think if we are going to have reruns of referendum I think it best if we let the Scots have another go. Then we can have a referendum on the EU post them. What does everyone think?
Really? Perhaps you should tell Mrs May that.
So far, it looks like we will not be leaving the EU, because she hasn’t got the guts to fight for leave. Add in Tory Quislings who spend their time undermining the Democratic will of the people and the result becomes ‘stay in the clutches of the EU, but pretend we’ve left’
In the BBC world only remainers need be interviewed.
No difficult questions need be asked.
It is “MPs having there say.”
The reality is it is MPs trying to block Brexit.
There is nothing more shocking to the so call centrist politician than seeing Trump, Salvini and di Maio keeping their election promises.
CORRECTIONS
It is “MPs having their say.” (according to the BBC)
There is nothing more shocking to the so called centrist politician than seeing Trump, Salvini and di Maio keeping their election promises.
I see Macron’s attacking Italy this morning.
I see Poland planning for a referendum to address EU relationship.
I see that at least half of all MPs in Britain agreeing to whatever the EU tells them to agree to.
Indeed the bias of the BBC is totally blatant about 5:1 in coverage for remain on political programmes like Question Time, Any Questions, Newsnight and the likes.
Are they still being paid by the EU are is this pro bono? Or rather “to harm the public” in this case.
British authority is vested in its people. It is the stalwart Brexit MPs who strive to restore our sovereignty. Those who would prefer others to control British actions either oppose democracy to pursue foreign objectives or dither in doubt.
Most Britons are steadfast, loyal & true people who make good decisions & act accordingly. Some remnants & fickle MPs in parliament would rather our actions be subject to an EU remote control, passed around overseas, where everyone can take a share of pressing the buttons & corroding the terminals.
Britons decided what Britain shall do: Take control!
You also have to remember the lead-up to the Brexit referendum. A Euroskeptic party turned up out of nowhere much and went from zero to a serious force in the span of a few years. Right before the vote, UKIP were gaining in popularity to the extent that in a few years, a government might consist of UKIP plus whoever could agree to share power with them.
That is why we had a referendum; Cameron had no choice in the matter. He either held a referendum whilst the UKIP/Brexit forces were sitting at about 50%, or he could wait and hold it when he had no chance of rigging the result.
Yes, there was a definite attempt to rig the Brexit referendum; we were supposed to vote to stay in the EU. Notably, a majority of the thoroughly-bribed little minions in London and Edinburgh voted the way they were supposed to; as you got further and further from the centres of power, the rigging got poorer and poorer. Ultimately we voted for Brexit.
Yes, the government could ignore this referendum. Come the next election the UKIP majority government would simply do it anyway.
Adam..d’ya think?
With apologies for a third submission. Does not parliament and May’s team realise what a detrimental effect this abysmal performance is having on productive industry. First the open mouth before engaging brain in parliament destroy the diesel vehicle industry, then they contrive through their ineptitude to persuade Land Rover Jaguar to move all their Discovery production to Slovenia. It would not surprise me if Rolls Royce Aero Engines announced that they were moving to Toulouse or Seattle. Were I on their board it would get serious thought.
It is quite irrelevant to suggest the remainiac MP’s who want to overturn Brexit care about what the rest of the world thinks or what their constituents think, they just want to stay firmly seated on the EU gravy train and to hell with democracy.
It’s now time to get that letter sent to the 1922 committee and get someone in number 10 who has some backbone to get us out of the EU, because the present incumbent has sold us out.
But let me tell you this, there are 17.4 million reasons why this is going to come back and bite you in the backside. Yesterday’s post about Venezuela was quite fortuitous as I, like many angry voters will be soon be voting one last time – for Corbyn !
I don’t know what is happening now.
The government bought off the rebels and won yesterday’s vote in Parliament.
Then we heard it meant there was now no possibility of No Deal and thus played into the EU’s hands.
Next the solicitor general said discussions may or may not result in changes to the EU
Withdrawal bill.
Rees Mogg took a contrarian view and said No Deal was more likely.
Confused?
If so, it is par for the course and seems to be the way this government chooses to work.
If I was a betting man I would say No Deal is almost certainly off the cards even if it is not yet official.
As a side show, a junior minister resigned. He was from a Leave constituency and had changed from a Leave to a Remain position. There was talk of deselection. So far nothing has happened though the constituency says deselection may happen in due course.
This morning I read and hear comments from MPs about “meaningful” votes and “understandings” given by Mrs May (behind closed doors). I was under the impression that the referendum was a meaningful vote. It is obvious that the proposed amendment to the bill now being debated seek to overturn it. The arrogance of these MPs is breathtaking.
John,
This probably means that the scenario of your “NO Deal” is most likely no longer very viable and most likely no longer on the table
No deal is all that is on offer until 30.3.19. The EU grandees refuse to discuss trade with us until we have left the EU. The current Parliamentary waffle about single markets/custom unions is pointless until then. It just shows how unfit, many of our MPs are, for public office.
On the contrary. Clearly, the EU do not want a deal. Why would they? If, after we leave, we carry on trading as before – others will think ‘why don’t we leave too, it hasn’t hurt the Brits’.
It is interesting to watch this unfold. The closer we get to March 29th 2019, the more pressure there will be on the EU to do a deal. Do you think the political, national leaders of Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium are going to watch people thrown out of work because ‘the EU’ won’t compromise?
If the only option left to government is a deal at any price, the EU will exact this. The PM will then have the dilemma of signing off a really bad deal (freedom of movement, vast tribute sums, no say in EU directives), or resigning. If the deal is signed, it will be a running sore with the electorate, who may well elect a government that reneges on it.
It is not “John’s” no-deal. It was on the ballot paper.
“I believe in Parliamentary sovereignty, subject to the ultimate sovereignty of the British people”.
That means you do not believe in Parliamentary sovereignty. Parliament is either sovereign or it is not. You think it is not, bowing instead to the “people”. It is the rhetoric of the mob, as we saw on the disgraceful front pages of the Mail and Express yesterday.
Your version of Brexit was rejected by Parliament yesterday. Three cheers for Parliamentary sovereignty.
The problem is one of inconsistency. A Parliament which is sovereign, as you say it is, also needs to be consistent to maintain credibility.
In voting for the referendum, Parliament expressly handed the decision to the people as to whether to stay or leave. As per Cameron’s leaflet at the time, the GOVERNMENT was to enact the will of the people, not PARLIAMENT.
In restricting the government in its actions per the vote yesterday, Parliament is effectively wresting control of the process back from the government. This is understandable, even from a Leave point of view, because the government is unclear about its intentions or methods to leave and appears incompetent. However Parliament is also being inconsistent and therefore has lost the right to make decisions in its present construction.
Helena:
The majority of Britons voting create parliamentary sovereignty, which is concentrated within the fewer people representing their authority in the House of Commons. Mavericks in parliament who favour external authority above that of British, trade only in dud sovereigns. Devalued MPs are worse than worthless & should be expelled.
When Parliament voted to hold a referendum on membership of the EU it effectively surrendered its ‘sovereignty’ to the people for that decision. It must uphold that decision, which is to leave the EU. It was not to enter some sort of halfway house in which sovereignty is effectively delegated to the European Commission.
A democratically held referendum is not bowing to the mob of 17.4 million people who voted to leave the EU. If there is a despicable mob it comprises all those who would wish to overturn the wish of the people while pretending to acknowledge the decision of the people. Members of Parliament are there to reflect the wishes of the people not to undermine them. Charles 1st tried it in a blind fit of arrogance and we all know what happened to him. These days it is only political oblivion that awaits those that try it.
Utter nonsense. The debate about sovereignty is about who has the sovereign right to MAKE LAWS. Is it our national parliament, or the EU, that is sovereign?
The right to govern is derived from the people. We vote, we give them the right to govern. We don’t like how they govern, we throw them out. The people are sovereign and they delegate that sovereignty to parliament to make laws. When we had the referendum, sovereignty (the right to make decisions) was handed back to the people – to each and every one of them. It’s not rocket science.
Well said, Helena!
Come on the big march on the 23rd.
The government will implement what you decide.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/515068/why-the-government-believes-that-voting-to-remain-in-the-european-union-is-the-best-decision-for-the-uk.pdf
It takes a lawyer or unelected peer or perhaps a collaborator elected on a lie, to turn this £9m letter from a promise to something ‘advisory’ which the parliament may reject and twist into nothing. You should be ashamed to be where you are, paid by the taxpaying public and flinging arrogant insults to them.
We will see what the voters think about these decisions made by Parliament when the people vote at the next election.
MP’s power is created by us the voters.
It is not permanent.
No Helena ,
When parliament is dissolved before a general election , it must return all the power which the electorate entrusted it with during the previous election .
It must return this power intact because ultimately the power belongs to the people as a whole and it is not parliaments to give away or cede to foreign powers like the EU .
Parliament gave the decision of continued EU membership to the people. Leave or Remain. The people voted to leave.
“This is your decision. The Government will implement what you decide.”
Despite the majority of MPs not liking the answer, Parliament is obliged to honour its original decision.
But what did they decide? To leave and be like Norway? To leave and be like Switzerland? To leave and be like Russia? To leave and be like Canada?
We are in this mess precisely because leave was never defined. There were many different stories. John Redwood said we’d leave the single market. Dan Hannan and Owen Paterson said the exact opposite.
We need a fresh referendum, in which we are told what leave really means, ie the deal the government gets from the EU
It was also rejected by the British people in June 2017 – as was hard Brexit. This is the most up-to-date consultation there has been with the British people. But the Tory hard right chooses not to respect the will of the people.
Is it true that President Trump proposed the immediate abolition of all tariffs at the G7? If so why on Earth didn’t Theresa May jump on that idea and agree with him? Such a measure would clearly give a massive boost to the world economy as well as render redundant much of the acrimonious nonsense about cliff edges in the Brexit debate.
There is a lot that May could have agreed with Trump about, but she’s frightened of the reaction from half her party, as well as from the EU, which cares not a fig for her.
I am afraid that this simpleton of a voter is now completely baffled albeit I I know we are being sold out. Simpleton because although I knew about the four freedoms/customs unions etc, apparently I didn’t and need to be protected from myself by the we know better brigade. Liberal elites (self centred/egotistical,thick skinnedEtc)ride to the rescue of the proletariat. What utter garbage.
What makes it even more contemptible is that the Conservative party who elected this prime minister, more to prevent other people getting it, is now engaged in protecting itself rather than respecting the democratic wishes of the referendum voters.
The DT cartoon sums it up,perfectly. The government survives to surrender another day.
If it was a sick animal it would be put down. Just do it.
No matter how you dress it up or sugar the pill there is a element in your party Mr Redwood who’s game is to try and thwart Brexit, a lot of the mps who now sit in Westminster did so on the back of a clear manifesto pledge to get us out of the dreaded Eu which means No custom union or single market, well to me that was lying to the voter to get elected but we won’t be fooled again
The problem is that the majority of MPs, despite the wishes of their constituents, have no intention of allowing the UK to leave the EU. In this regard they are receiving financial backing from George Soros. Our democracy is in a very dangerous situation. Those who want to keep us under EU control won’t care as democracy is anathema to the EU.
If the referendum had gone the other way would parliament have given any time to the discussions of the EU with those that wanted to leave. NO. Of course they wouldn’t. It would just be the end of it. Parliament is not there to do what they want but what we want. They work for us although you would never think so sometimes.
If the referendum has gone the other way we would not have immediately joined the Euro and Schengen without proper discussion of the future. And yet a narrow vote to Leave – on the basis of a bunch of increasingly spurious claims – appears to have resulted in the majority of the population being completely ignored. If you are one of the 48m who did not specifically vote Leave you do not count. And if you did vote Leave and do not agree with a few dozen ideologues in Parliament you also do not count.
Brexit was always a lousy incoherent idea which will make most of us poorer. But it has also been pushed through in the most inept, incompetent and deeply divisive way. The Tory hard right penisonera could have tried to bring the country together. Instead they dumped on anyone who did not share their vision. They declared war on millions of (mainly younger people). We’re fighting back. And we’ll win the war.
Yes well this is all very well but you need to tell Soubry, Grieve, Morgan, Hammond (both of ’em), Clarke, Rudd etc, etc, etc to their face to shut up and honour the Referendum result and that means carrying out Brexit, NOT staying half in the EU. And you need to get rid of that blood*y useless woman who pretends to be your leader and our Prime Minister. I have never seen a more lamentable, incompetent and stupid Government than this one, and like many natural Tories it is getting to the stage where I wont vote for you again.
Quite. If Labour was a genuine Labour Party with a strong, uniting pro-Brexit leader (thus representing the majority of its core voters (as opposed to some kind of linden middle class appropriation) I would have little or no hesitation in voting for it next time round.
People keep talking about the Lords voting themselves into extinction but the meek behaviour of the majority of Con MPs regarding the dead duck in charge is far more likely to bring their demise. May is Christmas, and the Conservatives who let her remain in charge are turkeys.
Well said
there must be 2 andys
Andy
The problem is that this Tory mob are totally useless but they know ( they think) that we won’t vote in the other lot as they are far far worse
The interesting thing about Corby’s Labour is that I dont believe they actually want to be elected . Corbyn has been a Brexit supporter all of his political life. If he want to be the next PM he would support Brexit and be elected on a landslide. I can only conclude that he prefers to agitate rather than govern and that means unless a new , fresh, radical party appears then we are going to suffer more and more of this current Tory ominshambles
I share you thoughts Andy.
The problem being Mrs. May, a Remainer, albeit one who nailed her colours to the fence, but still she will not say the UK is better outside the EU and her keeping Hammond in the Cabinet is a sign of weakness or agreement with him. I do not regard her as some tactical genius or Machiavelli.
No – more like Chamberlain in 1939/40.
Remainers take a fence, so Mrs May should have nailed her colours fast to the mast of a British flagship.
Mrs May’s weakness became clear when Mr Hunt refused to move from Health.
Allowing him to stay undermined any authority she may have had to continue as PM.
As such she is now useless!
A meaningful Brexit is almost dead…the attempts to remove a possible No-Deal will win out because that is what the majority in Parliament now want. They always did really. The behaviour of Lee was a disgrace…protecting the majority from themselves, how kind of him! There will be more of this to come. The Referendum result will not be ignored, but it will be deviously implemented and thus rendered moot.
There are those who think that with hindsight some Brexiteers would have voted to remain and that if they had another opportunity to vote then they would vote differently.
Margaret, maybe so, but there are also those who voted to remain but seeing the way the EU operates would vote leave now. We cannot have referendum after referendum. If I don’t like the result if the next election can I have another one? No, thought not. I am sick to death of listening to those who wish to overturn a legal and fair referendum. Can you all shut up please?!!!
Are you suggesting that the electorate should keep voting until they ‘get it right’? And ‘get it right’ according to whom?
There were plenty of voters who came to regret voting for Blair, or Major – so what?
With hindsight, everyone can claim 20/20 vision, but the world doesn’t work that way.
I do not have your crystal ball, however defying the will of the people is likely to harden the will of the people. In recent times look what happened in Cataluna. At the start 40% pro independence, then Rajoy steps in with the heavy mob and the result is 60% in favour of independence. The issues are not the same for us but the principal is, so I would suggest that Parliament treads very circumspectly.
I know some Remainers who have changed their mind – disgusted by the EU’s lack of willingness to negotiate.
@margaret
And there are those that voted remain and have realised that project fear was bogus propaganda and would now vote for independence.
At the last election, Labour and Tories campaigned on a Brexit manifesto and the LibDems campaigned on a Remain manifesto. The results speak for themselves.
The govt spent £9.5 million sending a leaflet to every household which clearly stated that they would implement the decision of the decision. Do you still have yours? I do.
* decision of the referendum.
All polls suggest otherwise with a very low percentage of “regret” on either side. Still, I expect you know best.
John, the question is, not what MPs think the new horse-trading deal is, but what the EU judges it to be.
Barnier looks at it, and says – ‘Bon! if there’s no deal by 30 November my friends in the House of Commons will decide to vote for EEA-membership. In that case, we shall ensure there will be no satisfactory deal by 30 November. ‘
PS My comment was intended as a stand-alone, not a reply.
If I were to reply, it would be to point out that, despite remainers’ unsupported claims that leave voters have changed their minds, I haven’t met, read or heard of anyone who has done so. Yet many have commented that they voted remain, yet are so outraged at the disgraceful behaviour of the EU, that they now support leaving the EU, lock, stock and barrel.
Wishful thinking Margaret. No doubt there are those who voted to Remain who, after the EU’s appalling performance, would vote to leave.
Some Remainers like to think this but the opposite is true, they are deluded because they only ever talk to other Remainers.
It was foolish to offer people a referendum vote in the first place..The Tory leadership under Cameron thought to allow it as a PR stunt and to get the UKIP crowd off their backs- but it went unexpectedly and horribly wrong.
The people of some countries, namely republics and small kingdoms with written constitutions, are used to holding referendums on a whole range of issues- the British people are not, they are not brought up that way, they are trained to allow important national questions be decided by parliament – and that is the reason for the present British dilemma – and so after all of this brexit is over we will need to have a good look at how government/ parliament business is conducted in this country – maybe the old traditional 18th century way of doing things is not good enough as we look to the future?
Off-topic: It is good to see that today, Mr Barnier is in the European Parliament listening to the Dutch Prime Minister (Mark Rutte) in a European debate. Thanks to the UK, there isn’t much Brexit negotiation taking place yet outside the UK. 🙂
I find the argument of the Remainers that they are only using our sovereignty to empower Parliament, with the aim of making us a vassal state of the EU, one that is hard to stomach.
A warning to all MPs could be found in Damien Collins MP face as he found that all his authority had seeped away and he was left with pleading, as Arron Banks called an end to their Parliamentary committee meeting yesterday. Parliament is only there by the will of the people, as their actions of late have been nothing short of insulting the people, they might just find out their authority amounts to zilch without the people.
As you say, the people have made the decision to leave the EU and not to be tied to it in any form, and to reassert the sovereignty of parliament thereafter.
This decision by the people is over and above parliament. If parliament intervenes to dilute it, then the situation becomes one of parliament versus the people.
I suggest that those MPs and candidates who do not wish to exercise sovereignty (because they wish to delegate it to the EU) are in the wrong role should stand down and should not choose to stand for election to parliament. Unfortunately many remainer MPs (mainly opposition but some conservatives too) show themselves untrue to the people, and it is urgent that local associations now deselect such representatives.
The Remainder MPS don’t object to giving away Parliamentary sovereignty….except to the British people.
I have to admit that I’ve lost track of what’s going on. But it seems that the PM keeps coming up with compromise options that are not really options because the EU rejects them all.
I don’t see the point of her trying to buy time when she has no clear objectives of her own. The clock is ticking and I think push needs to come to shove quite quickly.
Professor Vernon Bogdanor (Telegraph 26 June 2016): “The people … have become, for constitutional issues at least, a third chamber of the legislature, with the power to issue instructions which the politicians cannot ignore. The sovereignty of the people trumps the sovereignty of Parliament”.
A change of PM is now inevitable.
The UK is an international joke.
The problem is the majority of the conservative party did not want brexit.
They’ll pay for it over many years if they do not deliver.
Accepting everything Mr Redwood says, the question remains, given that Parliament and Government have accepted (many believe, deliberately engineered) a situation in which a meaningful Brexit will be impossible, what, if anything, will any of our elected representatives do about it? On their track record to date, nothing at all.
It is utter nonsense that the British people know more than politicians about leaving the EU, utter nonsense.
We ARE a sovereign nation and to say we are not is ..utter nonsense.
The elite Brexiteers have nothing new to say. Mr Redwood has been grooming people on-line for months with his Right wing ideology, not caring if we have a ‘No Deal’.
Parliament is reflecting the views that are out there in the country. People DO NOT want the kind of Brexit that the Right wingers do.
We want a deal that is good for business AND for the Irish, in the Republic ( not Southern Ireland as Brexiteers keep saying) of Ireland and the North of Ireland.
The only good things that may well come out of all this is that Scotland will get nearer Independence, and the chance of a United Ireland is closer.
Seeing the Tories at war with each other is high entertainment.
It is about time the Brexiteers start to realise it, you will not be getting the outcome you want. Our country will be saved.
It’s yet another case of the people being shafted by the EU-loving milksop majority in the House of Commons who have presided over the managed decline of this nation.
We need a leader who can sweep away liberalism and make this country great again. Someone who has direction and purpose – a signpost, in the words of the late Tony Benn, not a weathercock. Clearly, Theresa the appeaser is not that person.
The thing they don’t seem to get, is that a great swathe of the people hold most members of parliament in contempt, but is it any wonder when they see these shenanigans being played out almost on a daily basis?
Twists, turns, and convulsions, all designed to stop the people getting what they voted for. They shouldn’t be surprised if the people finally turn on them in a big way!
Tad Davison
Cambridge
I’m afraid with ‘negotiators’ like the PM and David Davies, we”re going to be worse off after ‘Brexit’ than before. They spent months saying they weren’t going to ‘show their hand’, and then go in with an offer of £39 billion and pleading for a ‘deep and special relationship’. I voted out in 1975 and had to wait 40+ years to vote out again, and after the biggest vote in history, we’re still going to end up being ruled by the very people we helped rebuild after the war. It looks rather like the only way to get out of the rotten EU, is to take the Government to court for forcing us to join in the first place.
Reality check! Kicking Brexit further down the road until……?
Sorry to say John, your Brexiteering colleagues are simply lacking substance or creditability and consequently appear to be acquiescing to political intrigue and its inevitable outcome…..it will be down to the people to bring this whole insidious debacle back on track. This current pseudo-conservative party will be toast in the next election! I trust you have an alternative plan to join a real Conservative party post a “possible” Brexit?
BREXIT DELAY AFTER DELAY FOR LEAVING – Facts4eu
SUMMARY –
Referendum vote and decision to leave EU: 23 June 2016
Original leaving date: 22 June 2018 (based on Cameron’s promise immediately to invoke Art 50)
Delayed leaving date: 29 March 2019 (2 years after delayed triggering of Article 50)
Even more delayed leaving date: 31 December 2020, following a ‘Transition Period’ of 21 months
Still more delayed leaving date: 31 December 2021, following an extension to the Transition Period
Emergency! 14.38 Hours 13th June 2018
Sky News has just informed us on UK TV that there is an electricity outage in Ukraine for the past three hours.
May I make a plea to all electricity users on the planet that when a bulb goes in your living room, don’t breathe a word about it to Sky News!
The SNP has just woke up and realised the EU was controlling Scotland by certain measures.
They want those powers returned to Scotland,not to the UK in general. Unfortunately, they have no idea what they are. But if they did, how can those measures be returned when the SNP is blocking our leaving the EU via Holy Rood which won’t give permission.
Much higher prices for alcohol is their good idea
The time is now for May to be challenged. A Brexiteer must be elected as PM, someone with a bit of gumption, they must then put clean Brexit before the house as a confidence vote, if we win, good, if we lose then those who voted against have the whip withdrawn and will not be able to stand as Conservatives in the forthcoming election.
An election that the Tories could win with a charismatic leader, decent manifesto and against a Labour Party led by Corbyn that would have to plump for Leave or Remain.