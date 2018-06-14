In the customs doldrums – again

The House of Commons keeps returning to the issue of customs. Yesterday the Opposition decided to spend virtually the whole day once again rehearsing the same old arguments.
Labour presented it latest version of its policy. Apparently they want to be in a customs union with the EU but not in The Customs Union the EU already has. They want a “strong single market deal based on shared regulations and shared institutions” which sounds much like staying in The single market, but assume “freedom of movement will end”. Gone are all the fine words of the Labour Manifesto setting out how the UK will have a distinctive independent trade policy after Brexit. It is difficult to see how this latest view would ever be negotiable with an Institution which has always said belonging to the customs union and single market comes with the four freedoms attached, including freedom of movement. It also requires payment of budget contributions and acceptance of the European Court’s supremacy. It also led to a massive Labour rebellion on one of the votes.
Why has Labour changed its stance from the General Election, which was to back Brexit and set out on an independent path? We were told yesterday again that they are worried that manufacturers running just in time systems in the UK will not be able to import parts from the continent if we leave. How bizarre! UK manufacturers runs complex supply chains with just in time deliveries at the moment using parts from outside the EU, and that works fine! The continental suppliers would have every incentive to carry on supplying in time, as their jobs and income depend on it. Why do Remain MPs now pretend we did not know we were voting to leave the single market and customs union, when both official campaigns in the referendum told us just that and actually agreed on this point!
Meanwhile the government seeks to negotiate smooth border arrangements and sensible customs arrangements. It would be a good idea for the Uk to offer tariff free trade and see if the EU does want that or not. Some wrongly say they have not yet invented the computer systems to handle customs charges without stopping trucks at borders and working it out on a calculator there and then. They need to go and visit a large trucking firm and see that there are already smooth ways of paying customs dues on line with electronic filings which we and the rest of the EU use for the non EU trade which does attract customs dues.
I think Remainers talk about trade so they don’t have to talk about politics and remind people the EU is a political,project dressed up as a trading bloc. But why? What’s in it for them?
As far as ”ordinary” remainders are concerned (ie the persons in the street) there’s nothing ”in it for them” – they just don’t like to proved wrong. Our country hasn’t suffered from the Brexit vote, as they wanted it to – except in the conduct of many of our politicians.
Why does our Parliament appear to be so self-absorbed, Dr Redwood?
If my comment has not been deleted, please do read it. It is the only show in town at the moment.
Mrs May is in for the same “Swedish National Anthem”* treatment as Mr Cameron got because she is simply not listening to M. Barnier who repeats (64 times) what the deal is actually goinmg to be – take it or leave it!
*Stand up, look respectful, sit down, get on with the business of the meeting.
It’s a curious puzzle, eeyore. Remaniers’ irrationality is odd, but knowing the answer to your question might reveal the means of removing their attempted obstructions, to enable what the majority intends.
But we will need the existing computer systems ready at the main ports and, unfortunately, May and Hammond have prevented this, deliberately to make WTO a non option. It is almost as if they are working for the EU and want us to keep paying for them to sell us more than we sell them in order to keep the City of London as the EU banker.
”Almost as if they are working for the EU….” What? SURELY not! They couldn’t be so duplicitous….. could they?
It is the Joseph Goebbels effect. Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth. They think we are stupid whereas the linguistic contortions they are pulling, shows they are.
A shame members of your Cabinet can’t see it.
That only works in the absence of effective rebuttals.
Good morning
I know our kind hostvdoes not like me mentioning this, he puts me on moderation every time I do, but it is important to remember who it is that pays the Customs Duty. It is the consumer not the retailer. ie You and me !
The seller passes on the duty to us. It therefore makes buying goods from others more expensive.
It is clear that the EU wants to keep the UK in the CU to make imports from other non-EU countries more expensive. This hits UK consumers especially those on a low income.
—
I have noticed that other contributors to this site (e.g. Hope) no longer seem to be posting. Strange that 😉 But never mind, there will be plenty of others, usually off topic our repeats of what they have been saying for years.
It’s not strange, it’s frustrating … however this is JR’s blog, and if he chooses not to publish any of my last seven submissions then that is his prerogative.
Maybe Lifelogic could provide tips on how to get replies posted on here?
To save Brexit and retain trust in democracy you know what needs to be done Mr Redwood. Depose May, install a pro-UK leader and carry out the wishes of the 52%
It is unfortunate that our party contains MPs who agree to a referendum and then refuse to accept the result of that referendum because they find the outcome unpalatable.
Tory voters couldn’t give a monkey’s about Marxist Labour. We are all conscious of their hypocrisy, lies and duplicity. It is what Labour do well. To witness our own leader, the PM, behave in the same manner defies belief
We want May gone and we want her gone now. Her time is up. She’s betrayed the electorate and conspired to subvert the EU referendum result. She commands zero respect and she’s little more than a EU trojan horse.
This PM leaves a sour taste in the gullet almost on a par with Corbyn
@Duncan
She excels at the use of weasel words.
She has always served to undermine what should be the Tory party’s core values, i.e. conservatism.
Her 2017 manifesto was designed to weaken the Tory Party.
The key task Mrs. May has still to perform (necessarily awaiting events) is to take the blame for a Brexit deal that will satisfy no-one at all. (Hopefully she then spares us some exculpatory memoires.)
Her replacement can then try to pretend Mrs. May’s exit wipes clean the slate of past failure. If it is the people’s Blue Boris, that may even be possible.
DUNCAN
The wishes of a more convincing 65% on a constituency basis which is the UK measure of counting.
Duncan, for the party to continue with the weak, vacillating Mrs May is likely to play into the hands of Corbyn. The country needs strong leadership now with someone who is committed to leaving and is not in thrall to pro EU civil servants who seem to be setting the agenda. And also a leader who is prepared to fully confront the treacherous few who contrive to overturn the Referendum.
Duncan
Makes me wonder why she called the GE only to lose her majority with that apalling manifesto.
Trust in our democracy is ebbing away fast if not already lost and once lost….
Oh dear the government relaxed immigration rules again, I could see voters at home screaming never to vote conservative again.
Outrageous disgusting political class completely out of touch
And yet, when you get sick, I bet you demand immediate medical attention and complain if you don’t get it.
The biggest problem with immigration is education. If you’re properly educated you really don’t care where someone comes from.
Exactly. But where is the leadership, vision and sense of direction from T May. She cannot continue saying totally different things to the two sections of the divided Conservative party. A party stuffed as it is (thanks to Major & Cameron) with anti-democratic, big government, pro EU Libdims and appalling people like Anna Soubry.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/06/13/liberal-democracy-dying-world-converges-authoritarian-beigeness/
Labour acts like a confused organism with 7 different brains, each taking turns to present a sham of fairness for the weak (sic) but pulling in its own childish direction. Wednesday’s one was full of woe. Thursday’s has far to go to reach anything sensible today, but tomorrow is another Labour giveaway.
Ps. Just seen voting records on the last two days. Soubry and Clarke regularly voted against government. Presumably Clarke will stand down at the next election but I guess Soubry thinks she is too important to do that.
Obviously she doesn’t want to support the party on whose manifesto she fought, so time for the whip to be removed, let her fight the next election as an independent if she wants to.
Then we would see what her voters think of her.
The bureaucrats are terrified of a reduction in bureacracy – they will tell any untruth to maintain it!
In the doldrums suits the Remain-minded majority of MPs.
They are going to do what they want and ignore the referendum.
I am not sure what we can do to prevent it. Not voting for them at the next election will be too late.
May might survive a no confidence vote with support of those who do not want Brexit. A Brexit Prime Minister might get nowhere with a Remain House of Parliament. An early election with Brexit as the single issue and deselection of Remain Torres seems to be the only hope.
Why has Labour changed its stance from the General Election, which was to back Brexit and set out on an independent path?
They haven’t, John. They were always going to oppose whatever strategy the government adopted. They saw the EU and Brexit as a weak link in the Conservative party and thought this was a good opportunity for a power grab.
Brexit isn’t a priority for them. A Corbyn-led government is far more important. If that means sabotaging Brexit then so be it.
Off the topic of customs, I note that not only a majority of members in the House of Lords but also 303 members in the House of Commons are so utterly besotted with the EU that they believe that we should remain subject to the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights even after we have left the EU. I think thoughtful people in our erstwhile colonies and dominions would be shaking their heads in disbelief at that, even without knowing the extra twist that originally we were promised that we would not in any case be subject to that Charter, which was famously dismissed as no more binding than the Beano.
It’s good to see that Somerset Capital Management are so confident in the outcome of all this that they have set up a vehicle in Ireland, listing Brexit as one of the risks in its prospectus.
The company has also told its clients that a no deal Brexit would increase costs and make it difficult to pursue its objectives.
I do not raise the subject on doorsteps. How the public is thinking about these remoaner shenanigans I honestly dare not ask. I watch and listen infrequently now to BBC Parliament. The repetition has become, well…offensive.