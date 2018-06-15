The benefits of Brexit

The Prime Minister tells us the government is committed to Brexit and wishes to deliver the benefits it can bring. That is good news.
I look forward to early news from the government on the following.
First, I want to know how all the money saved is going to be spent, and a sense of urgency in getting us out of financial commitments as soon as possible. I have set out my own suggestions for increased spending on health, social care and other priorities. Spending that money at home gives a 0.6% GDP boost and saves us a lot of money on our balance of payments deficit.
Second, I want to see our new fishing policy as we become an independent coastal state. We need a policy that is kinder to our fish and our fishermen, and which lands more the fish caught in the UK for UK consumption.
Third, I want to see a new migration and borders policy which is fair between EU and non EU migrants, and assists the government in hitting its targets for levels of migration.
Fourth, I want to see the Trade Department roll over the current EU trade agreements with other countries into UK agreements and make good progress on negotiating good agreements with more of the 90% of the non EU world that does not have a trade agreement with the EU. I want the UK to offer reduced tariffs and barriers to developing countries in return for more market access for ourselves.
Fifth I want to see tax cuts in areas where we cannot cut taxes at the moment, including the abolition of VAT on green products and domestic fuel.
Sixth I want to hear what our global agenda will be as we regain our vote and voice on a number of important international bodies.
Seventh: What laws, taxes and duties will we repeal ?
Sadly I do not believe we will do any of these things. Not whilst we are tied to the Single Market and Customs Union. EU membership in name only.
There is no money “saved”. All serious economic forecasts, including all those prepared by the government, make clear that leaving the EU will damage our trade so badly that we will lose billions of pound. Far from giving us money to spend, Brexit means immediate impoverishment for our country
Your 4th point is interesting. You are on record – you said it in the House of Commons – that the UK automatically enjoys the benefits of the existing EU trade deals after Brexit. You have changed your tune. Now you want them to be “rolled over”. First point – apologise for your previous errors. Second point – the other side needs to agree to “roll over” these deals, and none has agreed, nor will they, because the UK has such a weak bargaining position, much weaker than the EU’s
Reply Yes it is automatic unless the other side disagrees as I have always said
That is like saying that a penalty at the World Cup is an automatic goal unless the goalkeeper saves it.
Put another way, you are being utterly illogical. Something which has to be accepted by the other side before it comes into effect is the very opposite of “automatic”.
Well said John
Like most people though I doubt it’s going to happen
PM seems to want Brexit in name only
The discussion of a Brexit bonus is a bit like a ship wrecked man discussing the evening menu with a coconut, but let us inhabit the hallucination . Assume no loss from erecting barriers with our domestic and global markets etc and lets blow all our £6bn on the NHS making the heroic assumption it works .
UK Health spending, about £145 billion is now £151 bn
Performance dividend –Average A and E waiting time 2 hours 9 min is now 2 hours and 4 min
Just a sad fantasy but even if it were true ……..
I want to see a new PM. A politician with a moral soul and a sincere heart. I don’t want a PM who is a liberal left, political animal
I want to see a new PM that is almost viscerally determined to get us out of the EU.
This new PM quite simply must stand up and say ‘we are leaving the EU’.
We can work with all European nations across many areas but there’s no need to live in each others back-pockets
A FTA with a non-EU nation will be evidence proof that the UK has left the EU. If a FTA is not forthcoming it will mean we are still a member of the EU
Like all of us out here, you’ll remain (no pun intended) in the dark then. Mrs May hasn’t got a clue ………………………………………..
“The Prime Minister tells us the government is committed to Brexit and wishes to deliver the benefits it can bring. That is good news.”
For me the jury is still out on this. It is a question of trust.
I would be happy with just one promise. No deal is better than a bad deal.
Agree with what you say, but can you explain the snp all we keep hearing from them is they want independence and that powers will be taken from them , how can that be when they don’t have it to start with, are people in the snp thick or what , my understanding is that when were out of the dreaded Eu the British government will be able to return powers back to Scotland, or but wait a minute wouldn’t they give that back to Brussels if they stayed in the the dreaded Eu Muppets
It would appear an acceptable shopping list, let’s hope it can be achieved. Standing in its way are those so called conservatives who would have none of Brexit. Though the Conservative party is a broad church, can it afford to give voice to a few heretics. Heretics who are defying the people and every vote that has been passed by the HoC on the subject since June 2016. A defiance they sell as a benefit which in fact is black propaganda.
I believe an “endless loop” or “infinite loop” are terms in computer-speak for a piece of coding that does not possess a functional exit so that it repeats indefinitely.Why do I think this applies to Remoaners discussing Brexit in Parliament? Why do I think this applies to Remoaners discussing Brexit in Parliament?Why do I think this applies to Remoaners discussing Brexit in Parliament?…
“I look forward to early news from the government on the following.”
As would the 17,410,742 who voted leave.
Unfortunately all we are hearing is waffle and negative news.
In addition, I want to see a full list of ‘commitments’, plus its costs, of every EU ‘agency’ that May seems eager to participate in. There seem to be quite a few that are cover for keeping us under the control of Brussels. Whether what I read is true or not, it is worrying that she’s signing us up with their military (wasn’t there in the first place), legal as in EAW etc, Erasmus+ the indoctrination that we benefit little on. We seem to be ‘funding’ various areas that we have no obligation to.
A list would be a good starting point for a cost/benefit analysis. For those who are unaware of these many ‘non-contribution’, ie back door funding, a lot can be found here http://facts4eu.org/news_jun_2018.shtml#fin
Facts4eu.org is reporting that …….. Mz Mogherini now has 30bn E to spend on her army, including 10 bn off the books. Perhaps she counting on the £39bn promised by her friends in Whitehall. She will be able to use the satellites we helped to make and paid for but she doesn’t want us using them, as we are a security risk. It is difficult to work out who is friends with who.
Agree totally except the tax increase to fund an increase to the NHS. Tories claim to be the party of low taxes, yet the tax freedom gets further and further away.
The notion of being ‘fair between EU & non-EU migrants’ self-distorts.
A nation should select the migrants it wants: good people who add value to the qualities of life. The ideal combination might emerge disproportionately from any source.
We do not eat kippers & custard together solely to be fair to two different suppliers simultaneously.
Do you think that they have the answer to all this? They may be arranging woolly outlines for some to interpret as they please.Flexibility is the name of the game in laws and treaties under the guise of certainty ; or perhaps I am wrong and it is all in the individuals perception.Sometimes I read comments on this site and another responds , however to me the response isn’t in line with what the original blogger intended. Is this site a microcosm of the confusion out there?
Mrs May rarely speaks of the benefits of Brexit. She merely says when pressed, it is the duty of government to follow through the result of the Referendum vote. She is a bit like a Churchill who says” I know our people would like a better solution to having their heads blown off by the Luftwaffe and want more control of that not happening. We are going to go for the best possible deal with Mr Hitler in this respect, eventually.
I hope you get your wish JR, so do most of the great UK public.
We voted to leave the EU because we wanted to be in control of our own affairs, unfortunately the fiasco by many members in The HoC and HoL recently, have shown we need to elect more sensible people first, who have exactly those views, not a bunch of time wasters who fail to see the bigger picture with a positive vision.
All sensible questions, and can there be anybody who expects you to get a clear answer, or any answer to them? It is becoming increasingly apparent that we are in effect to remain in the EU, but with no votes. This is because it is clear to the EU that the U.K. are not serious about no deal being better than a bad deal, and are making no preparations for no deal. The tests will be: Have we been able to avoid paying c £12bn pa to the EU for ‘market access’? Can we control immigration also from EU countries if we want? Can we run an independent trade policy? Have we escaped from an obligation to incorporate all EU laws and regs? If the answer to all questions is, effectively, no, we haven’t left the EU. Probably there will be a few last minute cosmetic concessions so Mrs May can claim Brexit means Brexit etc, just as Mr Cameron was able to claim, absurdly, that we were voting to stay in a “reformed EU” due to the trivial concessions he had managed to agree.
What to do given only a few dozen MPs believe in the WTO option and the govt clearly don’t? I think the only solution is another referendum where the WTO option is one of two – or perhaps three – choices. Only if there is the clear threat of walking away and going to WTO rules will the EU agree to a deal which enables answers to JR’s questions above. Only the people can now oblige the govt to do this.
A few inches off-topic, the solution to the “meaningful vote” (MV) question seems clear to me although Remainers may see it differently.
The referendum decision was final in the sense that Parliament had voted 6 to 1 that the
British public should make the decision to Remain or Leave although there “remains” disagreement as to whether the decision includes a prescription in relation to the Customs
Union and Single market. However, even Remain supporting MP’s have to accept that the UK public did vote to leave.
Therefore, the solution to the MV question resides in separating the two issues:
1. Decision to Leave
2. Decision on relationship after leaving.
In the event of there being an absence of overlap between the sphere of options that the UKG would be prepared to accept and those the EU would agree to clearly a NO DEAL outcome must follow.
Therefore, in the event that the Government must announce that No Deal can be achieved
the UK would leave the EU without a Deal.
However, HMG would agree that after we leave, Parliament would be given the opportunity to vote on any improved arrangement that the HMG had negotiated.
This approach would have the additional benefit that it would transfer pressure onto the EU to act in a reasonable way.
Dear Mr Redwood,
Please can you clarify – who’s the PM at the minute? Is it May or Grieve? It’s very hard to tell from where I’m sitting. Thanks.
Indeed plus, seventh we need a sensible points based immigration system that does discriminate against the non EU engineer or scientist and in favour of an unemployed, unqualified, serial criminal from an EU country. But May has ruled this out.
Eighth we need a sensible criminal justice system that had some deterrent element to it and police who occasionally do something about crime.
Ninth we need to make people who are capable of working do so.
Tenth we need relaxation of the planning to get more houses.
Eleventh we need cheap energy and withdrawal from the absurd Paris Accord and repeal of the climate charge act.
Basically we need a PM to do almost the compete opposite of her current socialist, high tax, greencrap, pro EU lunacy.
We also need some more sensible judges at UK supreme court. Or they need better guidance from clear legislation. The ruling on the self employed Pimlico Plumber is hugely damaging to productivity, the gig economy, efficiency, income levels and the gig economy. As was their one on tribunal fees. But doubtless it was cheered on by May and Hammond (and of course the essentially parasitic legal profession) who clearly hate the efficient system of self employment. This we can see from the moronic Taylor review of modern working practices. Why on earth would a “Tory” PM engage such a lefty dope like Taylor to do such a report?
The real agenda from Hammond and May is of course to raise taxes by the back door but it will not do this. It just damaged the tax base and kills efficiency. Easy hire and fire is what is needed. We have taxes that are the highest for 40 years under the economic illiterate P Hammond. They are well beyond the point where they kill the tax base and raise less revenue (for government to largely waste) in the end.
If Judges make the laws up as they go along, as they clearly do in the UK, then we do not live in a democracy. This even if we do escape the anti-democratic EU.
Let’s hope it keeps fine for you John. We have a PM who says one thing then does diametrically opposite.
Grieve is openly consorting with Blair and Soros whilst plotting to bring down the government.
It seems we have a majority for staying in the EU despite the voters wishing otherwise.
The Prime Minister is committed to Brexit or so she says. Trouble is she is far too weak to deliver it.
We must act now to prevent another Grenfell says the Telegraph editorial today.
Well do not wrap tall towers in highly flammable, green crap religion, insulated panels and employ sensible fire commanders who understand that when a fire is very clearly out of control (clear after less than 20 minutes) on the outside of a building you get everyone out while the stair are still relatively clear and usable.
It is hardly rocket science and is nothing whatever to do with divisions between rich and poor as the BBC and the lefty loons would like to reinvent it.
Even remainers like JEREMY WARNER seem to realise what a disaster May’s Brexit in name only will be. But that it seems is what we are to get.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2018/06/14/even-remain Thaer-can-see-politically-compromised-brexit-heading/
Fine words Dr Redwood but has anybody the Parliamentary guts to tell the PM
Off topic…
With a crisis on the High Street, what do Reading Council do…double the cost of parking in Council owned car parks – their reason is “to encourage the use of Park & Ride”.
They seem to be living in a parallel universe…paid for by business rates.
The Government through its neglect is losing the propaganda war that has been in progress for some while waged by quislings and remoaners to confuse and demoralize.
The first expenditure needs to be a joint Satellite navigation system with Japan and Australia which we could also invite all Commonwealth countries to participate in ( largely without the smaller countries incurring any costs ) .
That decision needs to be made this week and the EU told that we will be withdrawing from their Galileo vanity project and will be deducting every pound we have invested in it from the £39bn Mrs May foolishly agreed to pay them – if, of course, we get a trade deal that satisfies us.
We won’t of course, because Mrs May is allowing the EU to put us on the back foot at every turn and as a result she is making us look weak and indecisive, enthusiastically aided and abetted by Corbyn’s Labour Party.
It’s about time we stood up and took the lead in some – any – aspect of these so-called negotiations.
I despair at how she has allowed this to go.
On the local radio this morning. A Malaysian man who came here and started two businesses is set to be deported, something to do with his visa application and not enough cash in his account. Meanwhile, in the same city, thousands who came here with nothing are handed everything on the taxpayer. That group is mainly unemployable, known for ATM crime in Europe, cause social problems ( as they did before they moved here from Europe laughing their heads off at their luck getting a free life).
The one who employs people here and isn’t a drain on resources is set to be got rid of.
The ones who come here and cost us millions a year are waved in.
I’m not even speechless anymore.
All sensible things that an independent sovereign nation should do. The sooner we get on with it the better. We wait in hope that Mrs May’s deeds match her rhetoric.
Oh, many happy returns of the day Mr Redwood. Thanks for all of your efforts on our behalf.
So Parliament is prepared to risk alienating 17.4m UK voters who voted “Leave”.
Maybe a new Party, with credible leadership, will appear between now and the next General Election so as to right any wrongs.
People like Dominic Grieve, Anna Soubrey and Chucka Ummuna are deliberately working against British interests by trying to bind the hands of our Brexit negotiators.
Their fellow conspirator Prof AC Grayling is on camera saying to Guy Verhofstadt: “What would help the remain movement in the UK would be if the EU is very, very tough and uncompromising on a deal.”
These people should stop pretending that they talk for Britain, they clearly don’t. What would have happened to people like this if they had been caught collaborating with Germany in 1940?
Mrs May should have no truck with them.
John,
Very interesting point of view, but based on a lot of assumptions about further growth that are difficult to substantiate and prove, as you must have assumed everything else being equal with the 0.6% growth at least, you are forecasting.
I am not sure it will hold water?
Why does the government assume that the money saved following Brexit has to be spent elsewhere? Why can’t we have our taxes reduced instead?
The money saved should not be ‘spent’
We have the biggest National Debt as a proportion of GDP in of any major country in the world and are adding to it at the rate of £40 Billion or so a year. Faster than Italy or Greece.
The money should go to reducing that annual borrowing to a ‘mere’ £27 Billion a year or so, so as to show at least some hint of respect to generations yet to come, who have to pay the interest on it forever.
Spending the money at home does not reduce the balance of payments deficit. The money eventually gets circulated in the economy in the form of wages, dividends investment etc exactly the same way as other money does. And if the deficit did fall slightly, the Pound would rise in value and it would reassert itself again.
It’s surely right that UK fishermen should have priority access to UK waters (although we can sell licences to foreigners for some of the rights, like we do with oil), but there’s no reason why the fish should all be consumed in the UK. The fishermen can land it elsewhere and export it. Just like we do with oil etc.
The best tax cut we can bring in, is Corporation Tax to entice businesses here from the EU. The cost would be minimal or even negative.
We might even cut it lower still for businesses based in Northern Ireland and then see how keen the EU, and the ROI really are on an ‘open border’.
Migrants should be allowed to come here from wherever they like on temporary work visas provided they never claim any benefits, have the skills that we want, and they make a significant positive net contribution to the public finances and the economy.
All very commendable aspirations JR when government has the time and space and then surely the way to achieve all of this is first of all to have a government with a majority in the House.. however this government has still a long way to go in arguing it’s way out of the EU before getting to grips with future policy direction- sadly because of brexit internal wrangling within the Tory party itself the very energy of government business has become dysfunctional- and until we get that sorted we are going nowhere.
Despite what the EU say- they have already decided that a no deal is best for them as being in their best interests- wanna bet?- thinking is there has been too much trouble with UK..so we will have much more time to ourselves after March next to speculate on the future direction- but better not wait too long otherwise we’ll have Corbyn and McDonnell in place
First of all, you have to cross the finishing line.
1. Brexit will not save money. The bill is £39bn and we’ll be paying it til the 2060s.
2. Most of the fish we eat is imported. Most of what we catch is exported to the EU.
3. Most Brexit backers did not vote Leave to allow more Indians and Africans in.
4. It is not up to the Trade Dept. It is up to the other countries involved. What’s in it for them?
5. This may save people a few pounds but it will not make up for their Brexit losses.
6. Brexit reduces our voice in the world. In the EU we punch above our weight.
As a comedian once said ” you’ll be lucky…..I said you’ll be lucky “