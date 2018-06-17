“The EU needs a new migration policy”

The recent refusal of the new Italian government to accept a boat carrying many migrants has thrown into sharp contrast varying attitudes on the continent to this vexed issue. Mrs Merkel who used to speak for Germany and the EU still thinks the EU should welcome in all who want to come. The newly constrained Mrs Merkel trying to keep together a coalition of opposites on this as so much else after her bad defeat in the election is having to compromise and toughen her position. Her one time allies, the CSU, are in open disagreement from inside government.
The Italian government and the German AFD Opposition, along with the CSU, challenge the idea behind the EU humanitarian policy of picking up anyone from the Med who is seeking to come to the EU and delivering them safely to Italy or Greece. Doesnt this, they ask, just encourage more nasty get rich quick people smugglers to take their money and embark migrants on unsafe boats in the knowledge they will soon be picked up by EU naval vessels? Why are economic migrants brought to the EU if they do not have permits rather than be returned to the last safe country they left? On the other side Mrs Merkel points out that the EU is a group of decent nations who come to the humanitarian aid of those in peril on the sea, however this has come about. Indeed at the peak of the recent migration Mrs Merkel went further and saw the migrants as a plus for a strong German economy in need of extra labour.
The large number of migrants places demands on housing, infrastructure and public services. Electors in Eastern Europe, Germany, Italy and elsewhere are voting in larger numbers for restrictions on migrant numbers. The EU has allowed countries to build big walls and border fences to arrest the flows, and has helped finance a very long Turkish border defence now there is free movement between Turkey and the EU. Mr Salvini in Italy and the CSU in Germany are now in a position to demand change. Meanwhile the UK can get on with designing a new border system which is generous to asylum seekers, helpful to business needing skilled people, but capable of delivering the controlled migration Mrs May has always promised us.
28 Comments
Although it was kind of Spain to accept the latest refugees/economic migrants, I cant help thinking that it may not have been the wisest move, as many more may come, thinking that Spain will accept them too.
That would be “the controlled migration Mrs May has always promised us” but never, ever delivered?
As goes immigration, so goes Brexit with May?
Well she could not deliver it while in the EU (and she was obliged by Cameron to ‘pretend’ to voters that they had ‘a tens of thousands’ net target. With their racist “EU good (so open door) and everyone else bad” immigration policy.
But even after Brexit there seems to be no sign she will deliver or even wants to. She even ruled out a points based system. Perhaps she prefers a lottery or something? She really is a very silly socialist woman indeed.
I am all in favour of more foreign doctors coming in but can they make sure of the quality please. Complaints, accidents and legal claims are much higher against overseas doctors.
How about Mrs May and her colleagues setting out a new U.K. employment strategy for full employment (including full time rather than 16 hours per week) of current U.K. inhabitants. This should include part-time employment opportunities for students. I cannot believe that there is any reasonable case for continuing to import people with minimal or low skills when we apparently have so many here and where the need for many of the jobs is actually fuelled by immigration.
Britain & the EU could work together on a solution, such as:
1. Pool all the money spent on dealing with immigration problems.
2. Purchase land in a pleasant spot in Africa & found a town named Haven with essential facilities.
3. Allocate all those seeking refuge to its safety, & offer jobs to develop a sustained community & better life.
4. Invite law-abiding Haven residents to apply for immigration to participating European nations.
The boat loads we see are mainly men. We don’t know who they are or what their intentions are. This problem is not a short term thing. There are only so many people a country can accommodate without putting a strain on resources. They are in fact illegal immigrants and it is big business behind the smuggling. Rather than bringing them ashore to countries like Italy who are already struggling financially we should take them back to dry land where they set off from. We are storing up more problems by doing what we are now. We should look at how Australia deals with this debacle
Mrs Merkel has been implementing the policy of the UN, IOM, EU and Deuchebank. This is also the line taken by the civil service, big business and their PR and reverse Brexit campaign run by Open Europe.
Did and does Valencia have individual rooms, beds, cooking facilities for 600 people? Are there 600 empty houses. Interpreters in Valencia? Social workers with nothing to do?Are there Valencian police officers standing about waiting for a sudden influx of 600 people …can they speak in any African languages? Does the EU have a Court of Human Rights where the irresponsibility of the Council in Valencia will be severely punished? The Major stripped of his role and fined? We should start such legal procedures in the UK with Local Authority personnel and those on the national stage.
“nasty get rich quick people smugglers” Where did the “victims” get the money? How many “victims” are not themselves nasty? How do you know?
Indeed it does need a new immigration policy but given the structure of the EU and the politics in the individual countries it is hard to see how they will ever move to a sensible one.
Good morning
I am reminded that the road to he’ll is paved with good intentions. Something some her fellow citizens have found to their cost.
If Germany needed more labour then they should have either employed more Greeks and Spaniards or, built factories in those countries. The young there need the work. So as you can see I am not buying Chancellor Angela Merkel BS.
But has failed to deliver and continue under the terms she seems determined to accept.
Non-EU migration was always under UK Government control, it was just never managed.
Agree about the need for a new policy. How timely your blog yesterday covered efficiency. No matter what is devised unless satisfactory resource is made available to enforce it, apart from stopping the automatic right of EU citizens to settle, assuming May does not sell out, what will change?
Allegedly we have hundreds of thousands of illegal residents and seemingly a massively under funded department to deal with them.
In many cases, the illegal immigrants are economic migrants and having once entered and been documented within the EU, can travel to wherever else they like.
The UK has for long been a target for those people, so unless and until we actually exit the EU, we can expect many more to arrive on our shores to add to our problems in the areas of infrastructure, housing, medical and finance. Why is is that the establishment holds those who are concerned about the immigration level and the effect it has and will continue to have on our communities are at best ignorant, or worse, racialist?
“The EU needs a new migration policy”
Actually, it has a perfectly reasonable sounding set of ‘policies’, can be found here: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/commissioners/2014-2019/avramopoulos_en
The problem is that Mrs Merkel, unilaterally, decided on an open door policy for the EU. Has there been any form of censure of Merkel and Germany for this from the EU Commission? Could it be that Mrs Merkel is simply demonstrating who is really in control of the EU?
The Med rescue policy to date has been a disaster which simply encourages more to take to the seas.
The simple solution would have been to have taken all boats and people back to North Africa.
We are currently funding to the tune of £ one Billion refugee camps abroad where there is some order, health, and safety.
Our policy was to vet those refugees in sensible numbers, and allow a controlled number who applied from those official camps, onward travel to the UK.
This is the correct way to deal with refugees.
We do not want uncontrolled numbers of non vetted economic migrants jumping the queue, and just walking in with no official papers, unchecked.
We may already be looking at 50 years or more to fully assimilate migrants already here, without any further immigration.
Whatever happened to tens of thousands?
When S African friends of mine simply want to holiday in Britain, they need to complete a costly 21-page visa application form.
When they wish to visit family in Australia for a holiday, they need to complete a costly 50 (fifty) page visa application form, giving information about their personal financial and health circumstances, with formal proof.
When they wish, as spouses of UK citizens, to go to live and work in the UK, they need to go through an extremely lengthy and costly (£thousands) procedure, giving extensive proof of the legitimacy of their marriages.
Yet other economic migrants can apparently enter Europe (after making hefty payments – or promises thereto – to smugglers) without any of these procedures because Germany needs more workers? Never mind the deaths by drowning, never mind the exploitation of young females in the sex trade, never mind the encouragement to a life of crime and drug addiction, as long as is makes Mrs Merkel and Medecins Sans Frontieres feel good.
Before discussing migration we need to recognise three truths:
1) The vast majority of people in the world don’t want to migrate.
2) Many of those who do migrate are forced to by events (eg war) beyond their control.
3) Virtually all migrants are well intentioned, simply wanting a better life for themselves.
The migration crisis has posed huge challenges for Europe. It is not – and never has been – the EU’s fault that so many people nearby have faced the combined threats of conflict, extremism and poverty that have compelled them to come. As civilised countries it is our duty to help – and I applaud Angela Merkel for the huge political courage she showed helping them.
Really – just think how desperate someone has to be to escape the situation they are in to risk their life and the lives of their children in a dinghy in the Med. They genuinely don’t do it because they dream of a life living on benefits, surviving on food banks, possibly taking a menial minimum wage job and sharing a one bedroom bedsit with 17 others in Bromsgrove. They do it because the alternative to all that is worse.
‘The huge increases in migrants over the last decade were partly due to a politically motivated attempt by ministers to radically change the country and “rub the Right’s nose in diversity’.
This was written in 2009. Anyone, should they wish, is able to locate the source of this statement. The driving force is simple. Labour intended to use mass immigration into the UK to fundamentally alter the country and Labour’s electorate. It was a fundamentally deceit like most of Labour’s policies
The EU meanwhile as expanded this use of immigration beyond the purposes of labour supply and electoral gain. The very presence of immigrants allows the political class a pretext to construct oppressive laws to prevent debate surrounding the issues of race and ethnicity. This most pernicious development allows the political class across the EU and indeed the UK to silence and crush any debate surrounding this most vital of policy areas
It is testament to the author’s sincerity that he approaches this subject in a dispassionate and objective angle
It is important that the fundamental and historical nature of the west is
preserved.
It would be good to see the government announce what sort of immigration policy we will have post Brexit. Of course it’s goimg to be subject to final negotiations with the EU (& at the moment it sounds awfully like free movement). I think one of the reasons opinion in the Country is so riven and so fixed is there is not yet any vision from the government as to what the independent policy will be on this and many other issues.
The EU, in reality the Fourth German Empire as predicted by the late Nick Ridley, is falling apart.
This was always inherent in the structure created when the EEC became the EU. The UK should exit as soon as possible to avoid the likely chaos during the collapse.
“designing a new border system which is generous to asylum seekers”
I am going to sound very cruel , but I don’t believe a generous asylum policy is possible, in fact the whole asylum system is unworkable. With 60 million people who would qualify for refugee status , the UN Convention on refugees is unworkable , it was a blank cheque written by a past generation that we have no hope of honoring. The asylum system is the same as the NGO boats touting for business off the coast of Libya, its a carrot being dangled in front of desperate people to give it a go, and once you get into the likes of the UK, the system is so chaotic, and purposely made that way by activist Judiciary and human rights lawyers, that they will never be removed if found to have no right to claim asylum.
So we have the dishonorable situation of dangling this asylum carrot in front of people, boasting about being soooo humanitarian, while at the same time trying to obstruct potential asylum seekers from ever getting here. Better to be honest about it , the asylum system is unworkable and long past the time to end this fraudulent policy.
” Mrs Merkel went further and saw the migrants as a plus for a strong German economy in need of extra labour. ”
Is there any proof of the %age of them that ARE actually employed?
Immigration to plug skill shortages points to a failure in UK education and training.
The immigrants I welcome are those who having visited the UK, decide they love the place and want to make their home here, able to sustain a livelihood. They leave their own culture behind them, and embrace ours.
The immigrants I don’t welcome are those who abandon their own failed states, rather than working to improve conditions where they are, no matter what the cost might be.
The real problem is if the EU puts up a sign welcoming all economic migrants, then an initial trickle will come a tsunami, not too dissimilar to what happened at the end of the Roman Empire.
Feeling sympathy for those who have endured great hardship and suffering is a natural human reaction, but is it deserved when most of these economic migrants are funded by an extended family, who callously seek a substantial return on their investment?
The EU should never have set up a ‘migrant taxi service’. If you rescue people in the Med, like the Italian ship did which has caused the recent debate, then the people should not be landed in Europe but returned to Libya or North Africa whence they came. You do this often enough and forcefully enough eventually the message will get home. We have been far, far, far too lilly livered about migration and asylum for far too long. You need to be ruthless in returning immediately those who are not genuine ayslum seekers and have no right to remain. These decisions can be made in hours not years.
1. No criminals.
If you have a criminal record you cannot come.
If you are convicted of a criminal offence you have to leave.
etc ed
2. No discrimination.
Black white, yellow green – doesn’t matter.
African Asian, South American, Irish, European, from Mars, doesn’t matter. Same rules apply to all.
Gay, straight, pan sexual, asexual irrelevant.
Religion, doesn’t matter.
Unlike now.
3. That EU rule. No recourse to public funds.
You have to pay more tax than the average state spend, per economic migrant. 12k per person per year. Each and every year.
Unlike now. Easy to implement since it uses the tax system, not some new department of Migrants Points Scoring.
Points based doesn’t work. It’s a one off. What if the civil servants get it wrong, either by denying someone who would be good for the UK, or for allowing someone in who isn’t?
Tax based works. It even works for Entrepreneurs.
Unlike now where we have millions of low paid migrants.
4. No cap.
Unlike now. So long as the other tests are met, all but the hardest racists will say yes.
5. Spouses.
I’d say people can marry and live with whomever they want.
Currently you have passed a law denying people that.
6. Refugees.
Dublin convention applies in full
7. Illegal migrants.
Deported back to first safe country or home country. Quickly and efficiently.
8. Asylum
Welcome subject to the rules above, until their home countries are safe, and then they are expected to return.
This should be a matter of great reflection to politicians of every hue. To the rest of us, the real world, it has been abundantly clear for many years that the right to occupy one’s own country, with first call on the opportunities it offers is a very fundamental concern of the native subjects of all countries and raises considerable emotions. The attitude to right to country is very similar to the right to property and freedom under the law.
This should all be of particular concern to Mr Corbyn because much of his philosophy is in direct contrast to underlying popular attitudes which should be a fundamental part of the vision offered by the Conservative party, if its leadership had a vision, that is.
On a wider note, the attitude to immigration and the divisions about it in Europe, flag up the huge achievement of the United States in overcoming them across most of a continent through their constitution. One should not overlook the fact though, that it took a civil war to achieve this unity.