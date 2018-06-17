The nature of this site

Sone of you have written in suggesting I post less on this site in order to have more time to moderate. Some of you have written in with your own views on what this site is or should be . Maybe it would help you if I told you what I think this site is.
This site is not a conventional MP website. Such sites are paid for by the taxpayer and present the MPs work in a favourable light. They are not allowed to be party political. This site is paid for by me and ranges beyond my work as an MP, though it does cover the ways I am seeking to influence the national debate in the interests of my constituents, and has local pages for constituents.
This site is not a Conservative party site. It does not reproduce the party line as this is readily available on official party sites. If I disagree with the party line or am trying to amend it I will say so here. The pieces are often about things where there is no party lines, or are about controversies raging prior to the formation of a party or government line. It is of course a site written by someone who does support the Conservative party and takes the whip.
This is not a Brexit website, though all the time press and Parliament are preoccupied by the Brexit process this site will provide commentary on that.
This is not a business website. It refuses adverts or sponsorship and does not promote any individual company interest.
The idea of the site is to provide insight, commentary and a contribution to the national debate, laced with pieces about topics I am interested in that may be of interest to others. I have, for example, run pieces about historical events and anniversaries,abot cultural events, pieces about continental politics , and insights into the global economy.
I am still happy to post the views of others who want to extend the debate or add their own facts and perceptions. I will, however, simply delete pieces which may offend others, are potentially libellous or repetitiously unpleasant. Two people who try to contribute have all their pieces binned as their descriptors could give offence. I am going to bin more submissions from the one or two who disagree with anything I write and seek to undermine any positive idea or action. I also do sometimes bin long and potentially worthwhile submissions if they come from someone who has already published more than I have written that day on my site and has laced the comment with references that need checking.If the workload gets too high on busy days I will post fewer incoming messages but will not stop my own postings as I need to keep people informed.
I do not knowingly post false allegations about anyone, including about myself. Those who have tried to post false allegations about me will be able to find the true position in what I have written here.
31 Comments
Don’t change anything!
I think the site is great as it is.
I like the fact that it is a daily post. More natural and reads like someone talking to a friend everyday rather than a much wrought over piece.
A good mix of topics is also good – you never know what you are going to read about each day.
So all good for me!
While it is frustrating not to be able to get my point of view across John and maybe sometimes my contribution may not be inspiring enough I really do appreciate your site. Its the first thing I look at in the mornings and find it most informative. I also learn a lot from it and find other people’s entries interesting to read. I admire you for your dedication to the site and your willingness to help others get an insight into the workings of politics too. Well done John. I wish there were more politicians like yourself.
John, I read this site for your insights. That is all and quite enough. There are websites like ‘Comment is Free’, and many others, for those itching to communicate their own opinions.
Thank you for your posts John, I find them both refreshing and enlightening – I come here for your posts, not those of others.
Good morning
So no more ‘off topic’ posts then ?
Reply Nothing I write is off topic!
You have no need to explain yourself. You have developed the site to be just about right, balancing views and answering questions we are all interested in. I am sure that all of the regulars all very grateful that you put aside so much of your time to moderate our comments.
In return we should do more to assist you by posting shorter comments and limiting ourselves to one new post per topic per day.
Thank you and long may you continue.
Meenwhile under 5% of burglary and theft crimes are prosecuted. Most not even investigated. Rollup rollup all you criminals seems to be the home office message, but May is more worried about gender pay, the pay gap multiplier, attacking the self employed and upskirting.
I like reading your blog and recognise that, as you are prepared to post contributions from the public, it requires robust moderation – indeed you solicit contributions when you are interested in your contributor’s views. Inevitably, people who disagree with your point of view will try and post comments that reflect their opposing views
Your blog provides near real-time commentary and insight into the parliamentary and other issues of the day and long may it continue:}
Even out here in the ex colonies your website is a regular ‘go to’ for some sanity – Thank you Dr. Redwood
Succinctly put, John and it is a pity that so many other websites, blogs etc do not make their aims, ideals and position as clear to all as this – especially as to what content they will accept from other posters. Maybe that is how so much false news gets bandied about these days…..
This site has developed a pathological hatred of the EU and anyone who doesn’t hate the EU. I reckon it’s at Stage 3 of The Seven-Stage Hate Model: The Psychopathology of Hate.
“Not all insecure people are haters, but all haters are insecure people.”
Reply I do not hate the EU And write moderately and analytically about it. I just dont think it makes sense for the Uk to belong to it.
I have found this site very interesting over several years. It is the first site I go to in the early mornings. I dont always have too much to contribute on some subjects, but I enjoy reading the contributions of others (if they are not too long). I dont always believe what I read on the ‘official’ sites, so it is refreshing to read your site, and get some perspective.
I hope you are able to continue to keep this site going. I am sure that would be appreciated by many of your contributors.
Good for you. I always appreciate your comments and the fact that you must take such much time to post as well as read, and often respond to, contributions from others. Thank you.
Dear John, I thoroughly enjoy reading this blog because I enjoy being provoked and enlightened, and occasionally being amused, (sometimes at the same time).
More strength to your elbow!
You provide a valuable service and an outlet where many of us may let off steam. Congratulations. Keep it going.
It is your site, you make the rules. You have created a very worthwhile resource that I am sure many join me in valuing and trust it will long remain as it is.
I have been enjoying this site almost since it was invented.
Allow me to add my thanks for all the hard work and, more important, all the hard thoughts that you have presented quite openly for discussion.
Many thanks JR for providing such a site with your thoughts and idea’s, to which others can add their own views.
The volume and quality of comments reflects the success of the original format and content which you post.
Sometimes passion runs high on certain topics, and the seemingly lack of understanding or knowledge of both Government and opposition views and action, does lead to strong and lively debating comments from time-time.
Thanks for providing an outlet for our views, I try to comply with your requests on length and content, but sometimes a more lengthy explanation cannot be helped if the posting is to make sense.
Keep up the good work John. Really enjoy this website, even if sometimes I seem to be in moderation for ever!!! (Just wish you really would speak for England more!!)
I appreciate this site and I appreciate the efforts to keep it maintained.
Like many I post my views and sometimes they are posted and sometimes they are deleted.
Like many we are all frustrated at current events regarding the political elite’s attempts to undermine democracy and impose their political dominance
We therefore become frustrated and use this site to express our dismay and anger at current events.
It is to your credit that you run this site. I disagree with virtually everything everyone posts on it – and yet you still publish most of my comments. I don’t disagree just to be awkward. I genuinely think most of the posts on here are seriously misguided and wrong with ideas that will massively harm our country.
The absolute worst thing that has happened to politics probably ever is the social media echo chamber. People have Facebook feeds only full of stuff they agree with. It is important to understand there is always another view. I urge you all to find some more liberal blogs to look at – just to understand there are many many people who do not think like you.
Theresa May has done work on her image and the way she comes across and it is a big improvement, but why did she try to remind everyone of the figure on the side of the bus? And John, please stop her giving money to the NHS for “mental health”, this is not real illness, it is a spiritual illness that needs to be dealt with by the Church, do not make the NHS a cash cow religion. Lets get cancer death rates down!
OK..got it loud and clear
Now listening to the PM on Marr this morning we can hear that parliament does not count as much as we thought it seems..so then just what is the point in taking back control..who will have this controlismrs May?..certainly not parliament?
Keep up the good work John.
This site has been top of my “favourites” list for many years.
I know JR is keen on his roundabout/traffic light analogy for capitalism/socialism (an in the Oxford Union Debate with Corbyn). Rather early this morning I had to drive round Cambridge, no traffic at all, but held up endlessly by long phase red lights and then a totally empty dual carriageway with a 40 speed limit and average speed check cameras for miles. Stopped by three sets for about five minutes just on one roundabout. Why on earth do they not switch them off at quiet times at least?
Tom Welsh has it right in the Telegraph Today.
Also interesting to read that the lay people on the Commons Standard Committee were prevented from voting or even from submitting a dissenting opinion in relation to the Bercow Matter.
Rather like MEPs they seem to be another superficial fake veneer. In this case to make it appear that MP are not marking their own homework when they clearly are.
Might I offer my congratulations to you for being able to produce a readable article every day on a wide range of subjects. Many have tried to do this, including myself, and most have failed!
There are one or two who foment hatred on this site and if it were directed at any racial or sexual group they would be getting their collars felt and rightly so.
Such thinking has resulted in the very real abuses we read about in the press; the neglect and abuse of old people, this begins with disrespect, it is not harmless.
The word ‘pensioner’ is now used in the pejorative. This is because old people have voted the wrong way.
Read that sentence again to let it sink in. Know the true nature of Remainers.
They also smear those of us who disagree with them as racists in an attempt to discredit and nullify our votes. Having said all that I would not want Andy or Newmania barred. I am a democrat and they do us a great service in exposing to us their anti democratic thoughts.
This is not a court trial and and there is no libel as I post anonymously so my unagitated internal jury knows the truth when they tell me rather coarsly that I voted to leave the EU because I ‘dislike foreigners’.
When Andy and Newmania ascribe to me such views my own verdict is that they are (wrong ed). They’d fit in well with the EU establishment then.
I am on the right side of history.
My only comment is that I am extremely grateful to you for the time you devote to this site. How you manage to do so is far from clear to me.
Another much respected long serving GP at my surgery is giving up in despair and leaving. What was an excellent committed practice for over 30 years is collapsing thanks to the latest Commissioning Group nonsense. It’s not possible for doctors to treat people properly in a treadmill of ten minute consultations with a constant backlog of patients in the waiting room.
So given that reality I couldn’t even bring myself to listen to Mrs May this morning and have to agree with your fellow Conservative MP Dr. Sarah Wollaston when she says : “Don’t even begin to swallow any rubbish that this will be some Brexit bonanza. In reality the tax rises and borrowing will need to be higher as a result.”
Another opportunity fudged and another major issue left to fester.
You write with a great deal of common sense which is unfortunately lacking in many politicians of all colours.