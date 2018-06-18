Health spending, tax and that Brexit dividend

There has been a long running argument within government over health spending and how to pay for future increases. That is why I wrote about efficiency and quality last week, and set out the case against a hypothecated health tax sometime ago on this site.
I am pleased to report that the idea for a hypothecated new Health Tax seems to have been dropped. I explained how such a tax would not be enough on its own, how there would still be plenty of arguments about how much extra money the NHS needed as well as the hypothecated tax, and how you cannot throttle back health care simply because one particular tax has fallen short.
I am also pleased to report that those of us who argued a substantial part of the Brexit dividend should be used to meet increased future health costs have also been persuasive. There will be an extra £12bn a year available for spending and tax cuts once we have terminated our payments., I am in favour of doing this immediately after March 29 next year, unless the EU suddenly comes up with a good deal which is worth letting them have a bit more of our money after we have left.
There is still work to be done on whether there is any need for extra borrowing. That will depend on how fast the economy grows and how quickly the revenue increases. Lowering tax rates would help raise more revenue in several cases, which would be a welcome boost to the economy with beneficial consequences for future spending. When the US is going for a top Income Tax rate of 37% and Italy for a top rate of 20% the UK needs to stay competitive to ensure enough well paid and successful business people stay here and pay their taxes here to help our public services. The UK economy needs a fiscal boost to offset the monetary tightening administered by the authorities since March 2017.
It is also important to grant increased spending for the NHS on the basis of something for something for something. Just granting a blanket increase could result in wasteful spending, as we saw in the big increases in the middle Labour years before they had to slash public spending generally after the crash.
58 Comments
Brexit dividend?
Depends how much she gives away to the EU and for how long.
The potential ongoing contributions to The EU will stop at some point – thereafter CLEARLY those contributions WILL STOP.
Why do people have so much difficulty in understanding that we will NOT be sending subscriptions To The EU?
”How Long” and ”How Much” are answered thus:
NOT LONG
and
LESS than the £20bn a year gross EU payments (as we will LOOSE our rebate in 2021)
On the other hand, Grieve has said he could collapse the government. He might not mean this. It could be an empty threat.
It would be a blessing in disguise if he did though. A chance for a clear out out of intransigent Remain Tories. Grieve knows he is probably on limited time himself. No blame then attaches to the candidates with an eye on becoming PM.
The impasse disappears (if the constituencies do a good job on vetting/removing candidates).
The NHS needs sorting out before throwing more money at it. Instead of tax rises to pay some of it I think the government should reduce foreign aid and spend more at home. This might look more attractive on the manifesto as it looks as though some rats in your government are intent on bringing down the government. I was under the impression our payments would be going on for a further 4 years? Mrs May needs to bring on more popular and sensible policies if she is going to stand any chance of being reelected in the case of the rebels defeating the government. Personally I think a new leader would be preferable and someone who believes in Brexit.
FUS – Agreed on all points…
‘The NHS needs sorting out before throwing more money at it.’
Exactly right, but no politician dares to do this. They just continue the waste, the deaths, the endless delays, the litigation claims ….. with a system that can never work efficiently. This while muttering about it being the “envy of the World” and paying for pathetic, propaganda pantomimes about it at the Olympic opening ceremony.
Free at the point of death, endless delays, incompetence, starvation, dehydration, pain, lying in corridors, dishonesty, catching infections, being sent home in an unfit state to survive …..
Fedupsoutherner
Agreed, take some of it out of foreign Aid which has been discredited so many times, I wonder why we continue to run it in its present form.
This extra money must not just be spent on simply increasing wages without any efficiency improvements, and reductions in wasteful spending.
Huge amounts are spent on obesity related diseases. I saw a programme a few days ago named ‘Diabetes Fix’ . It demonstrated how a few people on a strict monitored 800 calorie diet , lost weight and their glucose levels and liver fat was markedly reduced. It may be an improved idea if there could be these places of referral where patients could stay and lose weight and then followed up until they became self disciplined.
The “Healthy Living” dividend dwarfs the “Brexit” dividend.
More healthcare = More indulgence.
Improvements into UK attitude to healthy living is what is needed. Unwind after a day at work by going for a walk, not slumping into a sofa and eating pizza.
Indeed. There could be measures to prevent waste and encourage better behaviours. Either fines, fees or a withdrawal of treatment for:
– failing to turn up to appointments
– drunkenness in A&E
– failing to follow doctor’s advice on obesity/smoking/drinking, though at least smoking and drinking generates a lot of NHS revenue.
Indeed of course if the hospitals, GPs and NHS charged something then people might have less money to spend on too much food, alcoholic drink, drugs and the likes. It might also make them thing twice before taking them? Some moral hazard is needed in life.
If the drunk at A&E had to pay say £300 then he might not be able to get so drunk again for a while!
“Just granting a blanket increase could result in wasteful spending, as we saw in the big increases in the middle Labour years before they had to slash public spending generally after the crash.”
Alleluia! At last an MP who has it right!
Well said, Mr Redwood!
Here in St. Ives when control of Hinchingbrook Hospital was being discussed several Quangos had to be involved. It was unclear who they were and what their involvement was.
Would the running of this excellent hospital be improved and monies put to better use if the Quangos were terminated?
The BBC, who else, is reporting the latest Project Fear doom and gloom from the Oliver Wyman consultancy, namely that every family “could” be up to £1000 a year worse off under the most pessimistic assumptions and that supermarkets and restaurant chains will go bust because of supply disruption. No thought, apparently, has been given to the likelihood that such businesses would seek alternative supply sources if EU sources dried up or became bogged down in red tape.
I have to say I am now totally confused about the government’s current negotiating position re Brexit. Am I alone in this confusion?
I see your colleague Sarah Wollaston says the Brexit dividend is “tosh” and doesn’t exist and bewails again, using her favourite phrase, the lack of “evidence-based policy making”, the “evidence” she means is whatever Project fear projections the discredited Treasury forecasters have come up with recently. Odd to have a Conservative so keen to undermine her own leader so publically.
The early signs are that Trumps tax cuts are working and the Laffer Curve is acting as we should expect. There was a $200bn surplus in April (which did move back into deficit in May). This may be yet another example in a very long line of the sense of cutting high & uncompetitive rates of tax. But will it be evidence enough for leftists?
Plus fracking.
For the leftists, tax is a political tool rather than an economic tool.
The EU supporters having said that it is only right we pay a membership fee to be part of the EU club, have spotted the danger of Mrs May linking more NHS spending with the Brexit dividend , and are now claiming there is no club membership to be gained from leaving, for they don’t want to be blamed for cutting money going to the NHS by blocking Brexit.
“The EU supporters having said that it is only right we pay a membership fee to be part of the EU club,”
Not when we buy from them more than we sell to them. You don’t pay an entrance fee to get into Tesco.
They are right for as long as we continue to pay in as before. That is being described as the “divorce bill”, the “exit fee”, the “price of leaving”, but of course it is really just a small continuing part of the price of having joined in the first place. Would it cost us less, or more, if we had voted to stay in? Once again the government has chosen not to rebut any of the anti-Brexit nonsense about this, it’s almost as if Theresa May is hoping that public opinion will swing against Brexit so she will have an excuse to try to wriggle out of it.
I suspect that Mr Hammond will follow Osborne and Brown’s example and print the money. Mrs May is desperate to pull a Brexit off that satisfies all the party – and win the next election to boot. Locking in the resulting higher inflation for a future Chancellor to deal with may be an acceptable price to pay.
Why not? Brown printed nearly half a trillion pounds to keep the banks afloat and there was no inflation because the money did not reach the public, it stayed in the banks causing low interest on savings, but that’s another story. Printing for the NHS would be the easiest solution and as the money would be spent by the NHS rather than Joe Public, inflation is not likely and in any case would be a merest fraction of the Brown printing.
Good morning
But how much, as a percentage, will actually go to patient treatment ?
What concerns me is that for some this will be new cash to spend and waste on unnecessary departments, projects etc.
As Scotland has its own healthcare am I to take it that this £12bn figure is for England only ? If not, what percentage will go on England. I ask this because the Scottish Parliament has tax raising powers and have always been able to spend more on their NHS.
Mark B
The Scottish government already has more money per head of population compared with England due to the Barnett Formula. Scots already enjoy a lot of freebies that the English can only dream of and even though more money will be given to the Scottish NHS Nicola Sturgeon and her band of merry men with Patrick Harvie at the helm (Green party) are already taxing the Scots more and there are more taxes in the pipeline to come. The SNP will be the death of Scotland.
I no longer understand Conservatism. Big Government, increasing tax and spend. Everything moves in the opposite direction of what is expected and anticipated. HoL reform? Promised reduction in size of HoC? How we should live, what we should eat, what we can say. Everything is increasingly proscribed. We are on the verge of policing thought…
You are so right Peter. Even down to trying to tell us what car to drive.
Spending a Brexit dividend on NHS services is apt, both for the NHS & Brexit. The Referendum bus campaign message invigorated Remainers’ claim that it was a lie. Now they are not only proved wrong but anti-NHS if they remain opposed to Brexit. Further, Remainers’ prevarication to delay Brexit becomes a sign of cruelly delaying treatment for patients awaiting operations.
Perhaps Mrs May had long-planned this way as her subtle strategy to stimulate compound support for leaving the EU & the earlier the better. ‘The NHS crisis’ might itself become the Brexit dividend for Brexiteers.
As you say, extra spending like this is usually wasted. Until more effort is made to collect dues from those patients who should be paying, I’d be against throwing more money at it.
I do not understand the difference between a health tax and freezing personal allowances which seems to be the way it is going to be achieved apart from the latter enabling the government to spin that it hasn’t put taxes up.
Equally if efficiency savings are part of the ‘package’ let’s have them first. We all know that once the big money is handed over they will be quietly forgotten. Indeed the cynics amongst us might argue that it is just bs to ‘sell’ another vast amount going to an unreformed monolith.
I keep hearing about having/aiming for a world class service, an admirable ambition, can we have a date and some measurables please, then we might believe real progress is being made because I seem to have heard it all before.
A net Brexit dividend of minus £460 per household after the minus £900 per household already published by the Bank of England, must surely be good news and worth waiting for a few more years. 🙂
You don’t still believe that project fear report predicting 15 years into the future do you Peter?
From people who produced several previous predictions which turned out to be overly pessimistic.
Did you know the data fed into their computer models shows little or no increase in non EU trade as well as little or no rise in UK trade with the EU and no govt stimulus over those 15 years.
Even after all those negative predictions they could only get a tiny potential reduction in what growth there might have been.
So still an increase but not as much as it might have been.
In industry the board of directors would have laughed at the report and binned it.
But here in the UK the media and Remainers made gave it headline news as if it were the truth.
Any lie will do, won’t it.
Like the Treasury forecast of 500,000 job losses in the year immediately following a Leave vote ? And an immediate recession ? Evidence suggests we should believe the exact opposite of what they predict.
PVL. Well if that were true, which I very much doubt, there will be less money spend in the EU and on goods from the EU.. You’re yet another one on this site who love to think of us Brits suffering. Well, it just might go the other way when your beloved EU sinks. As you know, the Brits are capable of many things in the face of adversity.
@ Peter VAN LEEUWEN – c.£1,500 is indeed a hefty price but is very much less of course than the c. Euro 7,800 stealthily taken from every Netherlands citizen (say Euro 31,200 per household) by the Evil Empire through the never to be settled Target 2 balances at the ECB. Had the UK participated in the Euro currency, our bill would have been at least comparable.
Peter vL
Do keep up the £900 per household mentioned by Carney turned out to be a pile of horse dung. He arrived at the figure by taking his own forecast ( that never materialised) and extrapolating it forward and saying the GAINS expected wouldn’t cover his forecast and would therefore costs us all £900 . The most manipulative use of made up stats I’ve seen
Shut up and concentrate on the Italian threat to EU stability. Or better still, start lecturing the CDU on their anti immigrant policies.
I’m sure over there in Brussels you have bigger fish to fry.
You are a true Conservative John but unfortunately a rare breed nowadays. Socialists May and Hammond seem more intent on finding ever more ways to take money out of our pockets so a new health tax would be the perfect excuse for them.
Also I hope any tax rise would apply to the whole UK and not just the hard pressed English because although it is only the English NHS the UK Government and it’s 650 UK MPs have any control over, we all know the Scots, Welsh and NI would also benefit from the usual over generous Barnett consequentials.
I would be surprised if your tax thoughts were found in our chancellors DNA. Though I agree with you in principal, I would want to see a hard audit of the way the NHS operates and is managed, or put another way , what it does with the money it already receives. Otherwise the NHS just becomes an emotive plughole down which endless streams of money are poured, which is labours way of playing it. Even after the legitimising of the Brexit bus their shadow health was screaming for more.
This £12 billion/yr. available for the NHS ?
Is it for England’s NHS or is it for the whole of the (dis)UK’s NHS. In which case, some of it will have to be given in the ‘block grants’ to Scotland and Wales. If so how much?
Reply Yes, £12bn is available for NHS UK. The devolved Admins get their share under the formula.
So yet again England, without a Parliament, and the English Taxpayers, without a say in the matter, will subsidise the Scottish HS to the tune of an extra £2 Bn or so!
Given how the SNP spend their living hours complaining about England, the English and Westminster this further use of the tax on my hard earned income sticks in my craw!
1. Perhaps consideration should be given to an up front contribution to treatment. (I think) many healthier countries have this system.
2. Perhaps health campaigns should be allowed to run with less political correctness. Pulling the recent obesity link to cancer campaign was a great shame given UK’s performance.
There has been talk of a brexit dividend since before the vote. Now we are being told there’s no such thing. I think those who say that would do well to remember “project fear”. Their problem now is that I, and many like me, simply do not believe any of their anti-brexit statements. They have been proved so wrong about most of their predictions that they’ve lost all credibility. That’s a shame because there may, occasionally, be a grain of truth in some of what they say but I dismiss it all as anti-brexit propoganda and lies.
“Tosh”. As economists are lining up to remind us, there is no question or a Brexit dividend. The government’s own optimistic figures are that a £15bn shortfall will have to be accommodated.
The country has over shot Osbourne`s borrowing target by £200 billion or so and taken a free ride by debauching monetary Policy and increasing borrowing thus far. This means dangerous borrowing and harmful taxes
A new a disgraceful low to see fake news announced by the PM to the country . Deeply worrying
I welcome the extra spending. As one of those who contributes the most I am happy to more than pay my share.
What I object to is the blatant ‘Brexit dividend’ lies. There is no Brexit dividend. Brexit is costing us billions and makes us poorer – as the IFS makes clear.
When the PM goes on TV and simply lies all it does is demonstrate the shabbiness of this government and, further, it destroys faith in politics.
It is not the function of the taxpayer to finance politically convenient state spending. Politicians like May and Corbyn will bankrupt the UK
You say “unless the EU suddenly comes up with a good deal” – we can dream on but the EU is not going to suddenly come up with any kind of a deal to suit our red lines situation- they have said repeatedly that we cannot be as well off outside as inside – they have further said that there will be no cherry picking or having our cake and eating it..in fact they are not even in the business of negotiating anything as long as the red lines are in place..they are just sitting there with their ECJ laws and rule book.. so how on earth are we going to square that one.. good deals? bad deals? or any kind of deals are now all totally out of the question.
Of this £12 billion a year, how much of it has already been committed to retaining existing farming subsidies? How much of it is committed for payments for existing programs that the UK might like to continue to participate in e.g. Erasmus. How much of it is committed to replacing funding for things like the social funding and infrastructure projects in places like Cornwall and South Wales? How much of it is already committed elsewhere?
After all those other spending commitments have been deducted, what is the shortfall to the promised £20 billion and, of that shortfall, how much will come from additional taxes and how much from additional borrowing?
John
Very interesting perspective but unfortunately factually wrong
1) There is not Brexit Saving (according to OBS and Institute of Fiscal Studies)
2) The Italian tax cut is still in planning and might not be implemented.
3) The American tax cut according Irwin Stelzer (Sunday Times Economist) will not work in the long term for more growth but will most likely lead to higher debt.
So, yes we do have our doubt about your proposed solutions on the Budget
Paul Johnson of the IFS, seen as a Government body, all over the news again sternly saying there will be no Brexit dividend and we will all be worse off. So who do we believe?
The International Health Service needs to become what it says on the tin i.e.the NHS.
Now I hear there will be funds for those affected by Gaming? Is this a good investment in the mental health of those so affected? As with obesity some would appear to be as a result of lifestyle. Meanwhile the waiting lists for op’s and surgeries grow ever longer.
Where else would those successful business people go? Take their business with them? In the US, federal income tax may be lower (but smart, rich people did not have a problem with tax anyway) but for those silly enough to have substantial income tax liabilities, the lower rate will come with something potentially quite expensive: no more state/city tax deductions. Also keep in mind that in the US mortgage interest is deductible for federal income tax, which means that deduction will be worth less now too.
An ageing population like the UK’s indigenous one (ie not counting non-citizens) will see at least twice the rate of inflation in terms of health cost increases (leaving out social care). The only way to maintain or reduc the share of health expebditure of national income is to make healt care more efficient, for instance by streamlining procedures. Not much scope for that in the UK. More efficient premises: that would result in a short trem increase in spending. Lower wage component? NHS doctors and nurses are clearly not overpaid compared ot other skilled trades.
What then? large scale outsourcing to the private sector which can borrow to invest, has lower pension costs and may attract risk neutral investors.
What else? Take more risks, move to slight but not probably lethal under treatment (waiting lists are a form of this but sneaky). For the rest, good luck with this socialist relic. Conservatives..
It is good politics and a vote winner.
It shuts up all those going on about that slogan on the side of the bus and it shuts up Labour who were endlessly calling for more funding for the NHS
Labour said it wasn’t enough, despite it being more than they promised in their recent election manifesto.
………There will be an extra £12bn a year available for spending……….
During the year 2016/17 we sent approximately £2.7bn to the EU as the 80% share of import customs duties applied to goods from outside the EU. It has been mentioned many times that we will be able to cut prices after Brexit by reducing the rates of customs duties, but you can’t have it both ways – it’s one or the other.
How about charging for IVF and abortions.
Watching Mrs May giving the good news to Mr Marr yesterday, I am still unable to decide whether she is genuinely pleased to tell us that the extra money will come from the Brexit, which she has carefully made impossible and with massive amounts of taxpayer’s money given away to the EU for years to come, or whether she is the biggest con-woman ever to take high office in the YK. Is it severe problems with numeracy and logic or is she working for the other side? Possibly it could be both.
It is also very difficult to understand why the head of HMRC has told us that WTO will be very difficult, take years to implement and cost £32bn or some completely made up number when on the other hand the head of the customs operation has told MPs that they have systems in place which will be ready byleaving date and that these will make border posts in Ireland unnecessary. Could some honest MPs get the second official back and ask him whether these systems will be ready at Channel ports by leaving day and, if not, who has instructed customs not to have this EU based system ready. Also, are we putting in the same for the French customs at Dover to use?
If Mrs May is pulling a fast one again, she must be cornered and put on the road that she had originally promised. Otherwise, Bino will mean a large rise in taxation, borrowing or printing and inflation.
Typical political solution – throw money at the problem rather than taking the difficult decisions which they all tell us they like taking – but seldom do. The NHS is a money pit and will remain so unless the structure/delivery is addressed. As a first step waste and health tourism should be attached.