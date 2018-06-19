The Bank succeeds in slowing money and credit – nothing to do with Brexit

The Bank of England has taken a lot of action to tighten money and credit since early last year. As this gets little attention I thought it might be helpful to remind people what it has done:
- Increased rates from 0.25% to 0.5%
- Cancelled the Term Funding Scheme which allowed banks to borrow at low rates to lend on to the UK economy (£127bn used by end of scheme in April 2018)
- Increased Counter Cyclical Capital Buffer banks have to hold to 1% from November 2018 to reduce bank lending for any given amount of bank capital
- Toughened “prudent affordability limits” on home loans
- Imposed new tight limits of mortgages above 4.5 times income
- Warned against credit card zero interest rate promotions
- Required tougher standards for car loans related to future value of vehicle
- Warned that Central London office properties were expensive
- Set out to “tighten consumer credit conditions”
Given this, as predicted here, it is not surprising the UK economy has slowed. Similar action is not being taken in the USA or the Eurozone. The Eurozone continues with zero interest rates and still more Quantitative easing. The USA is deregulating banks to allow more credit, and undertaking a major fiscal stimulus though it is raising rates.
9 Comments
Apart from what I see as financial advice, which I be live they should not be giving, I am afraid I have to agree with these policies.
We have had good growth but I would sooner have lower growth over a long period of time the return to the ‘Boom and Bust’ of Gordon Brown.
What is wrong is for those on the media and with a political axe to grind is to blame BREXIT for all this. These people need to be reminded that we have had boom and busts whilst in the EU.
But yes, it is good that our kind host brings these things to our attention.
As you say, it is clear that the Bank is taking steps to cool the economy and that is the reason it is slowing a bit. However, the British economy is notoriously susceptible to inflation when employment is high so it may be no bad thing for the Bank to be ahead of the curve for once. Hopefully the government will use the pause to implement supply side steps to increase capacity.
Not your fault as usual. It’s either the Remoaners, the BoE, Barnier, the Treasury, the BBC… who are to blame.
The US policy mix is surely the most sensible – tax cuts to be globally competitive and normalisation of interest rates. Pity about the trademark nonsense though – Mrs May should have jumped at the idea of immediate abolition of all tarrifs and subsidies throughout the G7, as proposed by Mr Trump.
Trade War nonsense
Mr Redwood, I want to ask a couple of pertinent questions here.
1. How many derivatives used as fractal reserves are in fact worthless? I refer especially to Spanish and Italian banks. Greek and Cypriot banks crashed years ago.
2. How serious is the national debt of most Western and indeed EU countries? The list has been published on the internet and trillions seem pretty normal.
3. In the event of another Lehman Bros crisis, how will governments and banks make good? Brexit, of course, in spring next year, could provide that crisis.
4. How much is the IMF able to step in?
when there is confidence in the economy , there is investment and consumption as is the case in the US for the moment and to a lesser extend in Europe.
When, there is no confidence there is less investment and consumption as is the case in the UK for the moment and this is due to uncertainty of what comes next and in this case it is Brexit and where we are as a nation after March 2019.
