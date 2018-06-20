How much money do we save when we leave the EU?

I see some contributors here are out to belittle the amount of money we save when we leave the EU. Let me set out the official figures again:
OBR March 2018 p217 EU financial settlement
2019 figures (assuming we still pay full amount that year)
GNI based contribution 17.7bn Euro
VAT payments to EU 3.4bn Euro
Own resources (customs) 3.8bnEuro
TOTAL GROSS CONTRIBUTION 24.9bn Euro
UK rebate 4.7bn Euro
Public sector receipts (money back) 6.3bn Euro
NET CONTRIBUTION (Gross payments minus rebate and cash back) 13.9bn E (£12bn)
We could save all this if we leave with no deal or an improved deal. If we leave with Withdrawal commitments we will save all this once the transition and leaving payment is over.
Suggest you spend every penny of that in thorough preparation for WTO trade terms on departure.
Surely by now it is obvious to even the PM that the EU bureaucracy does not want a ‘close and special partnership’. (the PM doesn’t seem to have learnt the lesson of the general election, of repeating a fatuous slogan)
Surely we can have our share of the European central bank back?
Interesting figures. But it is NOT why I and some others voted to leave. We voted to leave because we wanted to return to being a sovereign nation once more. Money and trade came way behind.
Our kind host is also not factoring other costs. e.g. Fines and other contributions such as, when a grant is given by the EU the UK Government has to stump up the same amount of cash.
But we will have to wait to see if we will get any real benefits or just have to put up with people shouting; “Look, a squirrel !”
I just hope we have a no deal but I can’t see parliament agreeing to that even though they agreed to coming out of the CU and SM two years ago. Those that wanted to remain couldn’t stop telling us that leaving both would be the result if we voted to leave. There is no excuse for their betrayal. As Mrs May is only promising this money in 2021? She obviously knows we are not going to get a no deal. This means some kind of CU and payments to the EU for years to come so I doubt we will ever see this money. Why are our politicians to eager to give away our money?
Thank you for your clarification. I assume that the public sector receipts cover CAP payments to our farmers, local government contributions, university contributions, and all the backhanders to keep such as the BBC on message. how we deal with these payments in future will be in our hands not the EU’s.
The net contribution of £12 billion could be used to solve the NHS/Care for the aged problem as first suggested on the Brexit Bus, but derided by all and sundry. The key point is that we decide.
All serious economists know these figures are dwarfed by the loss of export trade that follows Brexit. There is no brexit dividend, only brexit shooting in the foot
Debating with Remain bigots is a pointless exercise. They simply refuse to accept the result of a democratic vote. Indeed the Remain position is fervently anti-democratic and deeply disturbing
Dear John–Any ‘Cash Back’ should not be counted at twenty shillings in the pound for obvious reasons
Anyone can put out figures like this.. and if you notice it’s mostly about money coming from the Leavers side but there is much more to the EU than money as we will see soon enough when we are on the outside looking in and wondering how could we have got it so terribly wrong- the full realization won’t kick in probably until we see the lights of Dover and Calais on a dimmer switch
Brexit fee – £39bn. My children will be paying this off until the 2060s.
Lower growth because of Brexit – 1.3% last year. More to come.
Brexit related trade barriers – £20bn+ per year.
That’s just for starts. I win.
Above the raw figures for payments, we save all the internal expense that encumbers our businesses & citizens at home with processes in conforming to EU diktats.
Most valuable of all, we save our freedom.
Independence from the EU has a value higher than any financial performance can reach.
What a complete waste of (our) money. Who agreed to this level of wastage? Did our sovereign Parliament spend as much time scrutinising and agreeing the formula or was it waved through on the nod?
I understand from http://www.facts4eu.org that there are also ‘under the counter’ contributions by the UK that have not been discussed in Parliament and are not included in the figures you have quoted above!
I think we were told that even with the rebate the NHS would still need more money and that in itself belittles savings.
Well I still worry about the ‘transition and leaving payment’.
Especially if Mrs. May is in charge.
However it works out we will still pay..if not paying VAT to the EU we’ll be paying it to the treasury..today we hear again that GCHQ wants a bespoke arrangement..last week a special case for Galileo was being put forward..are we going to leave or are we going to half leave? 😂
No money saved.
According to Remainers any economic woes will be down to Brexit and not BofE/Govt economic slow down measures.
There are also carbon emission cuts which have made energy expensive.
All very well Remainers stating that the EU is cutting carbon emissions too but BP figures show Germany’s have increased dramatically.
I’m not suprised with all that cannabis being smoked. And the muggy thinking.
Tonight is a day that will be a turning point in the future of this once proud and independent country.
If the rebels succeed then we are lost.
May has to go and a true patriot put in her place.
Yesterdays meeting between Macron and Merkel should act as a warning to the Remainiacs as to the nature of the Franco German stitch up that is the EU.
Thank you for stating the details so clearly. However, the Remoaners will never accept that any benefit derives from leaving the EU. Membership of this anti-democratic, protectionist club seems to be akin to a religion to many of them.
Where’s the CAP number?
Many thanks for these figures…now off topic 🙁
You will no doubt be busy today – please make sure that Mrs May stands firm against the “rebels”, anything else shows that she intends to deliver Brexit in Name Only…
It is also clear from Barnier’s comments on security and Galileo that he is not interested in what is best for the EU, UK and Europe just to keep regurgitating the same old EU dogma.
There is no negotiation, May needs to recognise this and deal with our future relationship with the best interests of the UK foremost in her strategy.
Well set out thank you, hopefully this will silence the fake facts emerging from so many sources on the absence of a potential Brexit dividend.
I received an email from Mrs May yesterday,headed “ You’ll never guess what we got the NHS for its birthday…£394m per week”. I will continue to vote Conservative but there must be many who will find this exceptionally irratiating and patronising. 4 years before the next election we already in an auction as to how to look as virtuous as possible by promising ever more money to “our” NHS. Meanwhile the main item on the news is the killing of some NHS patients due to incompetence and the newspapers are full of stories of absurd waste – millions on consultants, loo rolls costing a quid, surgical gloves costing 10x more than they should. No mention of any attempt to reform and improve the NHS.
It’s really quite depressing. I guess it’s down to the leadership.
Be nice to no longer be subsidising French, Italian and Spanish farmers and those who make it impossible to audit the EU budgets.
I understand the public sector receipts are largely at the whim of Brussels and our involvement only advisory and as lobbyists.
Why do some commentators say that we shall get a negative Brexit dividend?
Is this based on post Brexit spurious growth expectations or real money?