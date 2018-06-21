The government’s flexible friend

UK PUBLIC FINANCES
At the Budget (March 2017) The Treasury forecast £58.3bn of borrowings in 2017-18.
The out-turn was 30% lower, at £40.5bn
At the same Budget the Treasury forecast £40.8bn borrowings in 2018-19. This has since been reduced to a forecast £37.1bn. Early figures suggest the Treasury has again overestimated the borrowing.
The Treasury also say they need to reduce the outstanding debt, which is at £1800 bn. or 85.1% of GDP. They need to remember this is a gross figure. The UK state has bought in £435 bn of debt which it therefore no longer owes. The state net debt is £1365bn or 64.5% of GDP. This is a relatively low figure for advanced nations, and eminently sustainable.
The government did not herald tax rate rises in the Manifesto, and there is no need for them to finance the NHS and other priorities. In some cases lower tax rates could bring in greater revenues, as the cut in top rate Income tax did. What is needed is a policy to promote faster growth from the current slower growth brought on by monetary tightening and tax rises on homes and cars.
The NHS spending can be paid for by a mixture of the proceeds of growth and the savings on EU contributions. In the short term borrowing can be allowed to go up to forecast levels, as it has been running well below official forecasts for some time.
Update: Today’s figures for May confirm the trend to undershoot. They have now lowered 2017/18 further to £39.5bn, some £18.8bn below their forecast! The year to date 2018-19 is 25% down on 2017-18 so far, though that is just two months. Receipts on income and wealth are up by a large 6%, with spending growing by 2.5% plus a 4.5% increase in benefit costs.
48 Comments
Good morning
The Conservative did however wish to bring in a tax on the old. It has also brought in additional taxes.
More growth does not necessarily mean more taxes, not when you have an economy that is increasingly becoming more and more low wage.
What we need is to stop But hitting small traders and businesses. These employ more people and are responsible for the majority of trade and the economy. Lower Corporation Tax is what is needed.
Over 50% of people (mainly the lower paid on minimum wage or a bit more) pay no net tax beyond what they get back in immediate in work or other benefits for them and their family + schooling costs etc. They contribute nothing to the vast cost of government, defence, roads, police, social services, state pensions, overseas aid, HS2 etc.
The tax burden is largely on the higher paid. Many of whom are leaving or no longer coming thanks to Osborne & Hammond’s daft tax changes. It is not sustainable.
Mark B
As a business owner if we are changing corporation tax , the biggest change I’d like to see is the ability to invest at least a proportion of profits back into the business without incurring corporation tax. That would help improve wages and productivity
Libertarian
Good idea.
Off-topic, LibDem leader Lord Newby yesterday evening:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Lords/2018-06-20/debates/45BF3EFF-097D-47D3-AC4A-9597562AF967/EuropeanUnion(Withdrawal)Bill
“we will not rest until we have stopped Brexit”
This is the kind of company that rebel Tory MPs are keeping.
Good Morning Dr. Redwood,
I have 2 concerns with our Conservative (?) government’s economic activity, perhaps you could be good enough to answer:
1. Do you anticipate that there will ever again be a budget surplus? (I believe the last time was in 2001).
2. What do you think is the correct level of government activity is, as a percentage of GDP? (It is currently about 40%)
About 20-25% of GDP is more than sufficient for government, but it would of course then be 20-25% of what would then be far larger tax base. The absurdly over complex taxation system and endless daft employment and other regulations, plus greencrap energy are another tax on top of the tax actually paid. Release the private sector from the state straight jacket.
Indeed taxes are far too high and are killing the economy and reducing the tax base. Bank lending restrictions and red tape doing huge damage too. The way to get more money into health care is to encourage more people to go privately, pay and/or to insure, tax relief should be given and Hammonds IPT Tax on medical insurance scrapped. As should his absurdly unfair and unsustainable taxes on property.
The NHS is generally fairly appalling with nearly the worst outcomes for a developed nation. It should get no more money at all until it is broken up and fully reformed
I thought little could shock me about state incompetence and the endless state cover ups after Hillesbrough and all the rest of the scandals in the NHS and elsewhere but Gosport has shocked even me. The cover up for 20 odd years adding a huge further outrage & insult to the original crimes. Showing just how corrupt or negligent so many state organisations and professional bodies can be when protecting the state sector.
A Heath is right as usual today the Tories need to cut tax, cut the largely parasitic sector hugely and cut red tape – not the reverse. May and Hammond must go or do a complete U turn now.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/06/21/tories-obsession-raising-taxes-shows-have-badly-lost-way/
What a horrible euphamism “shortened the lives of up to people” is.
I did not murder him your honour just shortened his life a bit.
Why does the Chancellor want to punish people for moving home?
Anyone buying a house in London could be paying upwards of £40,000 in stamp duty, which is guaranteed to cut turnover in the property market, and has resulted in an outbreak of ugly loft conversions.
What next, a window tax?
Your health minister stated the obvious, namely until we exit, so at least for the next two years, there will be no dividend, so that means 40 billion? Unfunded?
So although the dividend got the headlines, as usual, we were being spun. Is the Chancellor going to allow our deficit to ‘pay’ for it. Of course not, we are. Our taxes will go up, you will have to break a manifesto promise.
There is no money. You are spending our cash on your Brexit folly.
There will be fewer jobs. Less well paid jobs. Tax take will decline.
You are deliberately perusing a policy of making us poorer.
Let’s see how well that works out for the Tories in the long run.
The country is being run by economically illiterate bandits.
Term limits, age limits, bans on second jobs.
We need to drain the Westminster swamp.
Run by economic bandits.
You mean Carney and Hammond ? Dr Redwood is on the back benches.
Start with the House of Lords.
Fact free Andy is at it again
We have the highest number in employment EVER at 32 million, there are 749,000 unfilled full time job vacancies , we are on course to generate another 1.2 million new jobs in the next 2 years. Wages rose 2.8% last quarter & are ahead of inflation
We have a record amount of inward investment and out tech/digital industries are leading the world
Talking of economically illiterate bandits, have you shut your company and sacked your staff yet ?
We certainly do not need tax rises, we have too high a tax/gdp ratio as it is for a chance of high sustainable growth. We have seen the Laffer Curve efffect proven in both directions with the reductions and then increase in CGT, the increase then reduction in income tax top rate, the increase in stamp duty and the reduction in corporation tax. It ought to be enough evidence even for the most bone headed collectivist. And certainly enough evidence for Conservative ministers!
It is a pity we are in an auction of virtue signalling commitment as to how much the parties will spend on the NHS as opposed to how they will ensure improved healthcare outcomes.
Meanwhile is it really the case that whether the Govt’s negotiating stance with the EU can be set aside and replaced by a Parliamentary free for all will now be determined by John Bercow (or his successor in the happy event he is removed)? If I was junker & Barnier I would take my chances on that and drive an exceptionally hard bargain with the U.K. so it ends up in the hands of Bercow, a declared Continuity Remainer.
The requirement for more NHS funding can be addressed in the short term by spending our taxes within the NHS much better.
Prevention rather than cure, not funding IVF or gender reassignment procedures, charging a deposit to avoid missed appointments, only treating those who are genuinely eligible for treatment and reducing the price paid for temps and medicines.
The usual siren voices will cry that each of these measures accounts for a small proportion of the whole sum but as Dave Brailsford has shown at team Sky cycling each 1% adds up to a win.
The government does not need any more of my paltry income. I am still struggling from its continuing raids. (NI secondary earnings threshold rise for instance).
Agreed, and 1% of the NHS budget is what £1.5 Billion?
so not peanuts…
Targetting those who refuse to take responsibility for their own health instead of blanket taxes on everyone (sugar etc.)
But if there are no unnecessary, unpopular tax rises to help meet the NHS funding increases, what else should Mrs. May turn to in order to lose the next election?
But these figures are relative to GDP and these are also very low at present, not that this matters too much as this can be likened to the selling and buying of houses , for example if my house to be sold is worth a lot more than it was 20 years ago the house I am going to buy is likely to have had a similar increase in value, however if I buy in another country where the economic climate moves differently I could make a profit.
ISA’s are now looking like a more profitable investment from a few years ago .Has this anything to do with the squeeze ?
The real national debt is of course all liabilities that have been foisted upon the productive by an unprincipled political class. I’d say the true taxpayer obligation figure is around £5 TRILLION.
Public sector pension liabilities are a classic example where government simply capitulates to another state vested interest and decides to abuse the taxpayer because it can
Debt allows government (politicians in government) to circumvent-avoid difficult spending choices.
The taxpayer is openly abused and is expected to finance state sponsored waste because to confront and reform the public sector and Labour’s client state is far too troublesome
This is what happens when the Conservative party elects a leader that is not a conservative
The NHS spending shouldn’t be happening at all. Listen to Prof Sir Brian Jarman on Today programme this morning and you will realise that the NHS isn’t fit for this century. Systems which the auto industry were using to improve performance in the 80s are being thrown away and denied by NHS managers. We should NEVER be throwing more money into this system, but instead shutting it down and starting anew.
Moral Maze R4 20/06/18 highlighted the problem between the sacred cow believers and the realists.
Sir J S
Absolutely, but this is just another example in a list of many that shows that our governing class are not capable of governing in 21st century and aren’t fit for purpose . We need urgently wholesale reform of the whole apparatus of public service and leadership
Great news.
Amazing how I have not read this anywhere or heard it on our left leaning media.
The Tories are not doing a good job of getting this message out.
John, could you please explain why Hammond gave the already overfunded devolved nations an extra £4 billion in the last budget when money being given to England is constantly being cut to the bone?
Well we know why. Because he is a fool and a tax borrow and piss down the drain economic illiterate.
Because in Scotland’s case they need to fund Scottish Parliament cruise ship ventures litter/plastic recycling efforts ( in America) and inspect certainly on a cross-party basis cruise-ship sleeping accommodation and in practice jump ship as it were and consort with the opposition leading to new exciting relationships and political retirements. Yeah it’s a scam.
Each area should get the same per capita spend.
Then its down to each area to make the most of the money
Mrs May confidently speaks of increased money for the NHS and tax rises.Yet….
Nine months to go to Brexit.
No deal on the table.
No external trade deals.
How can Mrs May say what is going to be in her national purse?
True, but do not worry we will get the vital things of gender pay gap reporting, yet more tax increases and another more specific law against upskirting. T May clearly has her clear priorities!
There are numerous nations ready to sign up to trade deals but these cannot happen until we actually leave the EU.
Trade carries on between many countries with no deals.
As Allister Heath says today, your party is heading into the next election on the back of new tax rises which out-tax your electoral base even more than under Cameron, which itself out-taxed Labour under Brown-Blair. This is not only unnecessary, but totally contrary to what is needed for us to succeed out of the EU. It is almost as though your leadership shares the will with Labour, Libdems and EU to economically drown the successful and sacrifices the poor and unhealthy in this country on the altar of the NHS. People will only put up with this for so long, and without an alternative Trump-like outlet, trouble must ensue.
Indeed A Heath is spot on today as usual.
What’s betting that by the time May has finished non negotiations we will be paying something remarkably like our net contribution to Brussels.
Just what concessions has she given to win the latest vote.
China and India are slapping tariffs on the USA…which will of course also hit British firms selling in the USA . Americans cannot spend money on our goods if they pay more to 2.7 billion people in China,India . Of course the UK is joining in the EU frenzied tariff attack on 232. 6 million Americans too.
Where does Mrs May get her projected figures about our economy?
Parliament yesterday was supposed to be discussing “The greatest bill in our history” Mrs May an Opposition parties spent a large measure of time attacking our exports to the USA via attacks on their Head of State.
It is a valid question…due to their bizarre behaviour lacking focus and priorities … What are they on?
Smaller units of the UK, individual citizens, borrow personally at rates of up to 4.5 times annual income. If the UK is expected to remain alive to repay its debts, perhaps 100% of annual income might be an affordable level of borrowing to cover essentials.
I note the figures do not include bank bailout liabilities. How many years ago was it that a Conservative chancellor promised a “balanced budget”? Oh those halcyon days when politicians at least pretended to believe in sound money and fiscal probity. Now of course that’s as dead as any free speech that doesn’t follow government edicts. We instead have to look forward to large tax rises, wholesale destruction of the value of sterling, a Brexit sellout, continued mass immigration and the stamping out of indigenous British culture. Sadly although I’m old I still may live long enough to see the resulting ruination of a country that was once reasonable to live in.
Have, for they are legion
Good for the government! Something has been done with success and not boasted about. top marks there.
The state net debt is £1365bn or 64.5% of GDP. This is a relatively low figure for advanced nations, and eminently sustainable.
This is printing money, if we can write off QE then why not simply throw new cash out of a helicopter of just print more to pay for the NHS , it would be exactly the same thing
Mugabe economic and Mugabe politics , no wonder Corbyn is such a fan .
If we were to exclude the activities of the BoE in the estimation of public sector net debt (excluding public sector banks), then public sector net debt (excluding both public sector banks and BoE) would reduce by £194.1 billion, from £1,777.3 billion to £1,583.2 billion, or from 85.1% of GDP to 75.8%. (PSF UK 04/18.)
PS. The BoE owes the Treasury; hence, you do not deduct £435 billion. Also, the BoE did not “buy” Gilts, it swapped them back into the “reserves” (Treasury original spending), that bought the Gilts when they were first issued. That “cash” is now propping up share prices. There was no change in the net fiscal assets in the economy; apart from the interest on the Gilts which the Treasury is now paying to itself and not the private sector.
If taxes have to rise to fund healthcare, whether the NHS or some new equivalent of, I would prefer to see an increase in VAT (or HAT, Health Added Tax), which could be targeted specifically against expenditure that results in greater use of NHS resources, such as alcohol, tobacco and sugar.
At least this is across the board as opposed to asking the minority of working taxpayers to subsidise the rest to a greater extent than they already do. Lifestyle changes have to be part of the equation if we want to have any chance of keeping a universal healthcare system.
What about fois gras?
Can somebody explain what happened on the Brexit vote yesterday please?
I understand Grieve relented because of a concession. The concession seems to be that the Speaker, Bercow, gets a say on whether MPs have a further vote. Some say this is just a ‘technicality’. However, Bercow is a rabid Remainer and may not be impartial. Nobody seemed to be able to clarify the procedure.
Either way, it is more fudge from the May government.
Leave it to the professionals, I hear the chancellor is going make a speech about lending more money to overseas countries and companies.
No doubt the BOE, UK Treasury, city of London and all the bankers will be over the moon on his plans for Brexit, still, if they nick a bit more from England to lend out elsewhere which they doing at the moment, they have always got the British people to fall back on, if things go wrong.
208 bn a year going on the debts, both on and off the balance sheet.
30% of taxes.
How much better would the public be if they took home 30% more?
What would 30% extra on state services mean to the quality and quantity of provision?
We can’t have it because of the debts.