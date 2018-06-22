Airbus will need UK wings to fly

Brexit is no threat to Airbus. The UK will willingly honour its contracts to supply the wings.
53 Comments
Good morning – yet again.
BREXIT is about governance not trade. No business should be greatly affected.
Leaving the EU is about settling our affairs not trying to re-engineer EU 2.0 / EU-LITE.
Brexit is about governance because the EU is about governance above all else. It is primarily a political, or rather geopolitical, project. That is why it cannot have a free market in goods, services and capital, trade, without simultaneously insisting on the free movement of persons, migration, and indeed why that market is more properly termed the EU’s “internal” market, and why there are signs at EU headquarters about “Europe” being our country, and why an organisation which some delude themselves is economic in nature needs to have its own diplomatic service and would very much like to have its own army …
According to the Brussels Broadcasting Corporation this morning all businesses will go to China, including Airbus. They fail to point out that China, of course, doesn’t even have a trade deal with the EU.
Good luck Airbus building part of your planes in Europe, and leaving your wings to be built in (still) Communist China. Very soon China will be building their very own version of Airbus, at a no doubt crash down price.
Talking to my source in the banking industry, he said the banks already have multiple options in place. They all have offices in many EU countries anyway, and will just channel work to suit the final deal with the EU, if there is one.
They are not fazed about Brexit, nor a WTO deal, and they have no need for a “transition”. They are bothered about the government dithering, because it stops them implementing their strategy, which hinders their non-Brexit work.
Indeed providing government and the EU does not decide to get in the way, as they so often foolishly do.
But who would want to remain ruled within the anti-democratic and essentially socialist EU by bureaucrats who clearly are not negotiating in good faith nor even in the genuine interests of the 27.
Don’t panic Mr Mainwaring!
The good news is that the 14,000 people who work for Airbus – and 100,000 others in the supply chain – are largely highly trained engineers.
So when their jobs go they’ll be plenty well qualified to pick fruit, where – thanks to your Brexit – there are huge labour shortages.
Fancy a strawberry? Oh no, sorry, wait – it’s rotting on a bush.
Any idea how many people in the UK change their jobs in a typical year?
http://www.iea.org.uk/sites/default/files/publications/files/Briefing_1502_The%20EU%20Jobs%20Myth_web.pdf
“The UK labour market is incredibly dynamic, and would adapt quickly to changed relationships with the EU. Prior to the financial crisis, the UK saw on average 4 million jobs created and 3.7 million jobs lost each year – i.e. there is substantial churn of jobs at any given time. Indeed, the annual creation and destruction of jobs is almost exactly the same scale as the estimated 3-4 million jobs that are associated with exports to EU actors.”
Airbus’s announcement betrays a lack of enterprise on the part of their management, and sounds more like a political statement rather than one based on Brexit.
As to engineering jobs under threat, I am more worried about lower cost production overseas, where the workers can be paid less than UK workers have to pay just on their housing costs. Brexit is a minor detail.
Highly trained engineers with mortgages, car loans, parents, siblings and grandparents in the UK with children in school with friends and exams. Who speak English!!!!
In the EU there are of course highly trained engineers skilled in aircraft production hanging about doing nothing wishing. “If only I had a highly skilled job with a salary Ii could move the wife and kids out of this shoe box in the middle of the road sleep in a real bed and not have to eat thrown away chips.”
Wake up Andy! It’s time to go to school!
@Andy,
Why do you think there will be labour shortages?
Have you never heard of temporary work visas?
As usual, you’re inventing imaginary problems where none exist.
Not to worry Andy..a majority of those engineers will be offered opportunities with Airbus in France Germany etc..fruit picking will have to be left to the fruit pickers
Seems they could keep their jobs if they were prepared to relocate to China.
That’s China, Andy, China; not Spain or Germany or Poland or any of the other 27 EU countries; so not in the vital EU Customs Union, Andy, nor in the crucial EU Single Market; so perhaps you could explain to us why the UK having “no deal”with the EU would be so much worse than China having “no deal” with the EU.
Machines will pick the strawberries
Unless you are constipated, rotting on the strawberry bush is the best place to leave them!
Other than to deer, they are Remainers!
I agree. It’s all a mess.
Why ?
Because a Remainer got put in charge of Brexit and threw away our Ace cards, namely:
– a parliamentary majority (lost on the offering of a socialist manifesto)
– loss of monies up front in billions promised to the EU, unconditional to any deal and before negotiations had finished
and now
– the prospect of no deal off the table (walking away)
Well done Remain ! You won.
My only solace ? Andy and Newmania appear to be stuck here to suffer with us because their alleged talents are obviously not much in demand elsewhere.
(I don’t buy it that you’re rich, Andy and nor does anyone else here it seems.)
Could be get a few sensible engineers into parliament and government please. Instead of all those foolish PPE graduates, lawyers and greencrap priests?
Andy, Strawberries don’t grow on bushes. Airbus has plants and suppliers from all over the world including the USA, China, and S.Korea. So clearly Airbus is not particular about buying only from the EU’s internal market. Try again, Andy.
Andy, do the French really want to start a trade war with the UK, I honestly don’t think so, how to do you Citroen or Peugeot and others would fair if our jobs and economy were damaged like this. There is nothing that generates forward momentum for change and improvement when people get cornered and have to find solutions.
Everyone in the EU keeps telling Trump don’t be stupid they should take their own advice.
Following on from the CBI’s generic comments about industry and the CU, the Airbus ‘threat’ to leave is just another confirmation that the EU customs union is about trade diversion and not about free trade creation.
Brexit is no threat to Airbus? Not what the company’s executives say but then again this country doesn’t listen to experts any more. Plenty more manufacturing jobs to go I suspect but don’t worry we’ll dream up something other than Brexit to blame. Bank of England probably.
interesting observation but fundamentally faulty
Indeed the EU is certainly not about free trade nor any real democracy that is clear.
My disgust with every facet of the European establishment grows by the day.
This naked threat from Airbus is nothing more than a political statement from a deeply political organisation.
If Airbus decide to move wing production from the UK, they will be doing it to save money by moving it to somewhere like China which, last time I looked, was also outside the Single Market and Customs Union and isn’t going to apply to join anytime soon.
Politically Airbus couldn’t get away with transferring production of parts from France to China to save money but the UK is now fair game and a move would probably even be encouraged from Berlin and Paris. But if it happens, let’s be sure, it would be purely about money and nothing to do with any supply problems caused by Brexit.
Any accommodation with the USA and China regarding their arguments in trade ..which is bound to happen, will inevitably mean more bought Boeings and less bought Airbus. The latter company may need our state support in order to continue flying over the storm. It should shut its exhaust pipe. We hear too much from it.
Airbus is one the 6% of UK businesses which export about 12% of UK GDP to the rest of the EU, which successive eurocentric UK governments have awarded a privileged position vis-a-vis the rest of the country, economy and population.
At present we all have to obey EU laws for the convenience of that small minority of companies, and obviously most of them want to protect their vested interests.
Last month I mentioned this report:
http://researchbriefings.parliament.uk/ResearchBriefing/Summary/CBP-8309#fullreport
“Brexit: Customs and Regulatory Arrangements in the Future Partnership Agreement”
and noted on page 15:
“businesses who export to the EU tell us that it is strongly in their interest to have a single set of regulatory standards that mean they can sell into the UK and EU markets.”
There in a nutshell is the fundamental philosophical fallacy which has underlain our mistaken involvement with the EU’s politically driven “single market” model right from the start, that it is perfectly in order for a 12% tail to wag the whole UK dog.
And now the government’s even sillier idea is that a 0.1% tail, the goods crossing the land border into the Irish Republic, should be allowed to wag the whole UK dog.
Airbus sales. 22% in Europe, 78% outside Europe.
So they manage to sell far more outside the EU than within it but suddenly get scared when their suppliers want to leave the cabal. Sounds like a political regime rather than a business.
Try Global sourcing, Airbus, to match your Global sales!
Some facts:
The UK CAA stated from Day 1 that UK will remain part of the European Aviation Safety Agency after Brexit so Airbus’s regulation will not change.
EASA was created primarily for Airbus to standardize regulation across EASA member states.
EASA includes Switzerland that is not a member of the EU.
Commercial aircraft parts have historically been free of UK customs tarifs.
So Airbus’s problem is????
Unfortunately there are no WTO rules that force the Eu to recognise CAA certificates. Pretending that Brexit is no threat to Airbus is just wishful thinking.
What Jon Redwood should have done is support membership of the EEA allowing the Uk time to leave the EU in a meaningful way. He’s now painted himself into a corner regarding a no deal solution that is completely unworkable.
The threat to the aviation and motor and space industry is that our so-called friends will remove manufacturing equipment to the EU and offer skilled workers jobs there. If there is a threat that this will be the case, as they are clearly threatening in the case of the satellite makers- by still not allowing tenders on the grounds of security, then the government should step in and nationalise these factories. In the case of satellites, they should put a security order on staff not to work for a foreign power which is developing its forces and withdraw our unconditional offer to participate. Work with the US and Canada instead and put a 40% tariff on Airbus.
Ive read the Chaiman of Airbus’ recent speeches.
He is worried about the possibilities of increased customs paperwork and possibilities of reduced worker mobility.
He wants clarity.
Well I suggest he talks to the EU Commission because the UK have already said they do not want any non tariff barriers nor any restrictions on European company employees moving to and from the UK.
It is the EU that are delaying sorting these issues.
No wings better than bad wings? 🙂
It could get worse if another third country (even South Korea) were considered a more stable wing-supplier than a so much politically disunited UK. Maybe this no-deal is not a path to be endeavoured by the purist Brexiteers.
As Verhofstadt made clear in his HoC hearing this week, it is the outcome the EU fears will most harm the EU economy.
A no-deal will be the result of continued purblind intransigence by the EU negotiators. They’re the ones you ought to be talking to, if the matter interests you and your own country at all.
Why are we handing a blank cheque to the NHS. Waste is still rife.
And how is miniscule GDP growth which is probably attributable to nothing more than the spending of borrowed money going to pay for it. Real incomes and prosperity are in decline so raising taxes is just going to make the situation worse.
What a mess…time to resign and fight them as an independent ?.
I have no idea what that remark is supposed to mean , does anyone know ?
It isn`t just air bus going of course, that has long been foreseen , it is motor manufacturing Banking Insurance Pharmaceuticals, High Tech and then we get into the real question which is economies of scale and the “tipping point”.
We can already see the UK will be structurally weaker and poorer form this point ( whatever else we do), that is the benign result . If I take the example of Insurance , no-one can now set up in the UL if they are a Europe facing business. That will create a new center but that new center will create its own energy and the process becomes self reinforcing.
What Politicians like Mr Redwood do not understand is that we are in competition . It is no good having an environment that is not that much worse . You have to be the best
For John Redwood life is about talking and narratives , for us it is about results customers and competition and when you lose you cannot talk your way out of it
Reply As always you cannot avoid the false personal insults. I have led manufacturing companies here in the Uk and been able to trade with the rest of the world just fine despite the EU Customs Union, so clearly can trade with them once out of the Customs Union.
This is just another instance of the EU threatening to pinch highly skilled and lucrative manufacturing supply jobs from us.
Who is this chap Barnier anyway? Who is pulling his strings? He reminds me of an MoD ex-civil servant of my aquaintance, who always had a reason why his department just could not implement efficiency reforms, saving waste and taxpayers money – rather than negotiating a compromise acceptable to both parties.
The largest owners of this company are the French and German governments. I assume this antic is therefore a well choreographed element in the pre-negotiation pressure. The right response is to smile politely and make clear there is a perfectly good walk away option.
I continue to think a Swiss style EFTA arrangement would be best, especially now it seems there is pressure building up within the EU for modification of free movement. It ought to be possible to get an agreement which satisfies the requirements of Brexit and keeps remainers happy enough once they’ve seen there is no practical difference in the way lives are lived.
Airbus can have any wings they like so long as they are made somewhere else..we voted to leave and if airbus doesn’t like it then well- too bad
What a twisted report by the BBC on the Airbus today. For starters, who for heaven’s sake has been delaying the trade talks? Airbus say they have been talking to the government. Hasn’t it dawned on them that they might get better results by talking to Barnier and getting him and his team to pull their finger out and stop delaying the whole Brexit process.
I remember that quite a number of companies announced that they would be leaving the UK if we didn’t join the Euro.
Is there a list of those who actually left for that reason?
The UK does not manufacture Airbus wings or anything else. The UK is not a manufacturer.
Reply How do you explain two large factories with thousands of employees working on Airbus wings in the UK then?
Good Morning,
As an aside to the aviation issue, the scaremongering that ‘airlines will be grounded after Brexit date’; it might be interesting for those worried just to look at the North Atlantic airways between Europe and North America, and see how many go through Sovereign British airspace…. Don’t be fooled by those crying wolf.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_Atlantic_Tracks
Airbus regularly supported Project Fear with comments that turned out to be baseless. This is just an intervention timed to help TM and PH in their quest to stay beholden to the EU.
A two sentence post which completely misses the point being made by the company concerned.
It is a threat to airbus if there is no deal. As is the case to all sorts of industries and businesses.
Brexit will be reversed and we will be back in the EU in no time if the detail is got wrong or not agreed.
Pretending none of the detail matters destroys your credibility.
Oh dear. Did you read the actual report Airbus released?
If you had you would know that its not just about the customs union. Its equally about the single market. And the impediments to trade that being outside both creates.
I’m not sure what point John Redwood is attempting to make either about honouring contracts to Airbus. But as someone very closely involved with a multinational manufacturer providing a similar level of jobs here in the UK, both directly and indirectly, I can assure you that we are even further down the line in terms of mitigating the risk to our UK business that the governments position creates for us. We just haven’t gone public.
Reply So how could Airbus get wings from China who are clearly outside the EU?
Remoaner MPs are supplying literally endless entertainment and laughs for Brexiteers. They lost the vote 23rd June 2016 and absolutely every vote by elected people since.
We have the sight of “Left-Wing” remoaners hanging on every garbled fat-lipped slobbering word from Big Businessmen who offer someone in the country to agree to their bent victorian views “Running dogs of US Imperialism and neo -colonialism” lefties call them in their leaflets to the proletariat . Hysterically funny! 🙂
If only we had cars with wings which would be able to fly over the permanent jam on the M23 to Gatwick now that Highways England has decided to make the only fast bit of the journey smart. The A22 takes 20 minutes longer but will also be screwed up.
The Airbus executive should have addressed his remarks to Barnier. After all, it’s he, on behalf of the rest of the EU, who is refusing to agree a sensible deal. Not the UK.
This morning we were told on the Today programme of Airbuses threat to leave the country ‘because of Brexit’, and that work would be relocated to Germany, France, Spain China….CHINA ????? I was not aware of Chine being part of the EU, or perhaps as usual the BBC has swallowed a load of anti Brexit guff!
Not sure why he’s telling us this, the obstruction to getting a deal is the EU, he should lobby them.
85 per cent of the rest of the world is outside of the EU..but it is not located on our doorstep
Airbus wishes to move out of Europe possibly to China because the UK may no longer be part of the EU customs union.
Discuss.
This is no more than routine risk management practice on Airbus’ part which should be reported as such and challenged. Perhaps this is one of their mitigation actions ‘Pressure Government: press releases to highlight the possible non-frictionless trade post-Brexit’.
Someone should ask them if the option of relocation to within the EU is realistic and non-frictionless. Their shareholders would have something to say about costs. With the huge investment in infrastructure and skills that would be required, it would certainly be somewhat more costly and high risk than staying UK based!