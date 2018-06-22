“Where are we on the road to Brexit?”

It has been a slow process so far, thanks to the delay imposed by the courts over sending the Article 50 letter.
There were always four tasks to complete for exit after the referendum decision. We have now completed the first two.
We have sent a formal notification to leave. This fulfils all the Treaty requirements to leave, and has a date of 29 March 2019 for our departure. It means our departure is valid in international law.
We have now passed legislation to ensure the UK Parliament and courts take back control the day we leave the EU. This also ensures legal continuity, providing that all current EU law remains in force as UK law on exit day, which had to be that same 29 March 2019 date.
We now need to see if there is a deal concerning our future relationship that the government thinks is worthwhile. The EU wishes us to sign a Withdrawal Agreement, but this is not a legal requirement of the Treaty and would presumably only occur if the UK government is satisfied that its terms are reasonable and it is complemented by a good future relationship agreement.
The final act will be Parliament’s decision as to whether we should accept the government’s deal and implement that in UK law, or whether we should leave without a deal.
Some have sought to turn the Parliamentary decision on the final deal into a vote between the deal and not leaving the EU, rather than a vote on whether to leave with or without the deal on offer. This was the underlying agenda to the arguments about a “meaningful vote”. It was finally wisely agreed not to put instructions to Parliament on how we should proceed after the deal has or has not been concluded into law.
It is difficult to understand why some want Parliament to be able to veto Brexit at the end of the process. After all the referendum decision was made by the people, and the Parliament voted overwhelmingly to leave when it voted for the Article 50 letter to be sent. The UK would be in an exceptionally weak or absurd position if Parliament vetoed the deal on offer and vetoed leaving without a deal. Why would the EU want to improve its offer in those circumstances? And how and why would the EU take the UK back into membership on current terms?
The anti Brexit forces claim to be new champions of Parliamentary sovereignty after all those years when they were busy giving it away to Brussels. They have to accept that Parliament has decided to leave and made that clear when it sent the letter. They also need to remember that 3 times now the Commons has voted by large majorities against staying in the single market and customs union. A mature sovereign body has to recognise when it has made a decision.
32 Comments
Yes we are getting there, but what a bloody shambles politicians have made of it, when they have spent so very many months arguing of the meaning of a single word like leave.
Do those who have tried to frustrate what should have been a simple process, not realise how utterly stupid they have been, and have made themselves look, first voting one way to leave (enacting Article 50) but then voting to try and remain in all but name.
Time now for Mrs May to get on with some real and proper bargaining with the EU, with no more pussy footing around, they either want free trade and co-operation without tariffs, or they do not.
We need to know soon, so plans can be made.
Our default position should be made absolutely clear to all concerned (including our own politicians), its WTO terms, unless they want free trade without tariffs.
The time has come to run our own Country again.
Hear.hear! Just do it or leave the stage !!
Absolutely spot-on Alan,
Its done, no more fudging about!
Good morning
Whatever those in the HoC think or feel about the EU and / or BREXIT they need to be reminded why they are there and who put them there – We the people. They are there to represent us, nor the EU or special interest groups.
Mark B
So we are told!
Dear John–Why couldn’t a child’s explanation of the difference between Parliament and the Government have sufficed to blow the forces of evil away? I had thought there were procedures for getting rid of a Government if that were what one was tring to do. A vote on anything, by no means just Brexit, right at the end by Parliament is just plain daft. I’m no expert but smacks of unconstitutionality if there is such a word.
Parliament came perilously close to voting itself unfit for purpose the other day. It is now obvious that there has been a sustained, organised campaign to frustrate the Brexit decision from the moment the referendum result was announced. It started with Cameron’s resignation on the Saturday and the Court challenge which was made on the following Monday. It will continue with more forecasts of gloom and doom as the government pursues it’s negotiations. It will need to raise its game to achieve a satisfactory outcome. At present all that is obviously on the table is a bad deal.
“The EU wishes us to sign a Withdrawal Agreement, but this is not a legal requirement of the Treaty and would presumably only occur if the UK government is satisfied that its terms are reasonable and it is complemented by a good future relationship agreement.”
The word “presumably” very significant there. I imagine May will sign this agreement anyway, thus guaranteeing the EU their exit payment, and then the EU will play hardball on trade.
Verdstoft? now wants us to sign an association agreement. This presumably is a treaty document which will no doubt be open ended and keep us enmeshed in the corrupt EU until a compliant government opts for re entry.
I don’t see the point of a Withdrawal document which will only confirm our payments and rights of EU nationals but say nothing on our trading arrangements.
No deal. No documents and certainly NO PAYING.
Roy,
Agreed. If there is a wrong way to go about negotiations May will always take it. The only question is whether she does this through sheer stupidity, or as a clever way of tying the country to the EU.
She could try to sneak it through without fanfare.
“It was finally wisely agreed not to put instructions to Parliament on how we should proceed after the deal has or has not been concluded into law.”
But she gave rabid Remainer Bercow the opportunity to throw a spanner in the works…..
I think everyone will be cracking open some kind of bubbly when the deal is finally done. It has been a very long winded process thanks to the remainders wanting to sabotage the vote at every stage. If Mrs May can keep her cool and only agree a deal which involves handing over no vast sums of money and bring able to trade freely with the rest of the world and the EU without FOM and in control if fisheries etc then she just might get the respect of the voters again. We want to see a strong hand being played from now on and we want our country back.
Fedupsoutherner, It is getting too late to still believe that Mrs May will keep her cool and only agree a good deal. The evidence shows that her default is capitulation to the EU. We needed a Mrs Thatcher, a Mr Trump, or even a Nigel Farage.
What we’ve got so far is a Remain mess courtesy of Jeremy Corbyn playing party politics, and fanatical Remains such as Viscount Hailsham, Tony Blair, and Olly Robbins.
We’re stuck at the Irish border, but the blockage is psychological rather than physical.
All we have to do is tell the EU a) that whatever happens we will be making no changes at all at that border, we will leave it exactly as it is now, and b) if it turns out that we need to collect customs duties then we will do that away from the border, and c) we will address their understandable concerns about the integrity of their Single Market by being good neighbours and passing and rigorously enforcing a new UK law to forbid the export to the EU of any goods which the EU informs us are unacceptable under their law.
And of their response is that they don’t believe in countries being good neighbours, and they would never trust us to implement export controls to keep their Single Market free from contraband items such as “chlorinated chicken” – even though at present they trust us to implement import controls to keep the UK free from such items – then they can go ahead and build their Berlin Wall on their side of the border.
We will have made a perfectly reasonable offer, the offer of a new system akin to that which works well at the open border between Switzerland and Lichtenstein, and if they choose to spurn it then the world will know who is being stupid and spiteful.
Perfectly reasonable, and the government would have a fair wind behind it if it acted like this. The fact that they don’t shows us that they’re not acting for us, but against us.
Denis Cooper, Your four principles are excellent. Perhaps JR can put them to the government in a Parliamentary question?
All we have to do is tell the EU a) that whatever happens we will be making no changes at all at that border…”
Rees-Mogg told Verhofstadt precisely that (‘in the case of no deal’) at the Wednesday 9.30am Exiting the EU Parliamentary Committee hearing, and asked him whether, in that case, the EU would instruct the RoI to build a border.
R-M had to repeat the question several times, as each time V could not (or would not) grasp the simple concept, first blustering that the UK had already agreed ‘the backstop’ and then ‘of course in that [no-deal] case there would be a border’ – but he looked helplessly nonplussed as R-M, gently smiling, pressed home the point that the EU would need to order the RoI to build a border, as the UK would refuse to do so.
It has been a slow process so far because Cameron, Hammond and the bureaucrats abjectly failed to prepare for a Brexit outcome and failed to deliver the section 50 letter on 24th June 2016 as he promised. Had they done so we would be leaving in two days time. We would be in a far better position. We would also be in a far better position with some proper pro Brexit leadership rather than the current idiotic socialists we have in charge. With their gender pay gap and upskirting obsessions!
Not to prepare for both (fairly equally likely) outcomes was gross negligence and charges should have followed. A general or ship’s captain who showed such negligence would surely be locked up for gross negligence. They we being paid to do a job and that included sensible preparation for either outcome of the referendum they called.
Sorry I meant Cameron, Osborne and the bureaucrats abjectly failed to prepare ….
Brexit is like a real life version of One Foot In The Grave.
The EU is the bemused neighbour.
Remainers are the long suffering wife.
And Brexiteers are Victor Meldrew. The ranting irrational old codger.
Seriously – you all need to embrace reality.
Your Brexit is not going well. And it is not going well because it is incoherent.
If you want Brexit to succeed you need to stop with the fantasy unicorn stuff.
It all makes us look stupid and weak.
It’s at least partly a result of the EU crutch being in place for the past 40 something years.
That was reason enough to vote Leave, to get some strength back into our muscles and governance structures.
“Where are we on the road to Brexit?”
Well we had TWO years of travel to Brexit on 23rd June 2016.
Now we have TWO and THREE-QUARTER years.
The Remoaner road makers in Cabinet must be on bonus and piece-work.
Any progress on finding out whether Mrs May is actually preparing for a no deal and installing the tracking sytsems for British and French customs at Channel ports? These will be necessary whether we have a deal or no deal, as we will be a third country. If we are not ready, there can only be a very bad deal offered by our ‘friends’ and the plot is to offer a second referendum to chose between rejoining or capitulating to the ‘friends’.
Why not write here offering any loyal customs officers a strictly confidential opportunity to let yourself and other trustworthy MPs know what is going on, or is not, and who is giving the instruction to weaken our position by delay? If there has been misleading information or deliberate plotting then heads should roll.
As you say there’s no need to sign a withdrawl agreement we should just leave..all negotiations should come to a stop now and on the 29th march that will be it..
The people voted to leave only we did not vote to leave and then to make a deal
Anti-Brexit is similar to anti-British.
Remoaner MPs continue their opposition to Brexit , actively. Despite all the votes voting them down nationwide and in Parliament, indeed the most recent ones. Of course Brexit also features positively in Tory and Labour Party Manifestos.
So, since they cannot even hope and pray for a democratic decision in their favour from anywhere at all, in the country nor in Parliament,
then are they planning
a military coup?
You like Theresa May are still peddling a complete myth or a lie as I like to call it. The lie is that by the time Parliament comes to consider the Withdrawal Agreement that it will be at the same time complemented by good future trade agreement (the description you use here) .
The Withdrawal Agreement is said to need to be ready for ratification by this October. (subject to slippage).
The Framework Political Declaration as to the future will not be ready at the earliest until at least next March if then. That is what Verhofstadt told the Select Committee just a day or two ago. And as you well know a declaration is not an agreement. Furthermore EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malstrom has confirmed no trade talks EU / UK are currently in train at all. . Barnier has no mandate for such a thing.
It is extremely doubtful that the E.U. will offer the U.K. an acceptable deal. They fear that if we break away and are successful this may and probably will mean that other countries within the E.U. will attempt a similar departure ; there are many potential candidates for such a role. The E.U. negotiators, although they would deny this in public, see the U.K. as an existential threat ; very possibly they are right
On this site it has often been proven that the UK holds virtually all the cards in the Brexit negotiations because of the large trade deficit with the EU in goods. The UK also holds all these red lines that surprisingly popped up just after the referendum.
The weak EU couldn’t do better than allowing the UK to change any red lines even during the UK demanded “implementation period”, of which we don’t know yet how long it will take. The continentals just have no choice than to prepare for whatever the UK will decide from its prominent position. I’m sure many on this site will agree.
JR said: “It has been a slow process so far, thanks to the delay imposed by the courts over sending the Article 50 letter.”
Actually there was no need to wait for the courts, Parliament could have had the same vote in July 2016. That would have complied with the essence of the plaintiffs point immediately.
The 9 months delay was unnecessary, the two years for the Art50 process is the maximum and not necessary, the subsequent “transition” is yet more delay, and the extension to the transition begins to look like a pattern.
The reality is the UK could have been out, with the WTO deal, in August 2017. There was no need under Vienna to use the EU’s own exit restrictions via Art50.
As always it beggars belief how certain members of the so-called political class deem it necessary to circumvent the will of the electorate. Equally, all the original supposed pumped up guile shown from Parliamentary Brexiteers, which at the time was highly commendable, has now descended into bluff and bluster from the majority with the ensuing negotiation shambles; which has become very irritating and frustrating in equal measure!
So what is there to do to show the disappointment in all these nefarious pointless shenanigans?
Other than civil disobedience the only recourse is to show one’s displeasure at the ballot box.
1. General Election
2. Choosing your next MP
3. Local level – choosing your next counsellor
Those delusive officials that chose to support the Remain factions, against the will of their electorate, should now feel the full displeasure by voting them out of public office!
Philip Davies had it right in the HoC yesterday, when he told the rebels: ‘We do not have government by parliament, we have parliamentary government‘.
There is no such thing as the ‘opinion of parliament’ – there is simply a majority vote of 650 MPs on any issue. If individual MPs do not like government decisions that are based on the result of plebiscite, they can either try to bring down the government or they can be honest enough to vote against the Referendum Bill in the first place. As Davies pointed out, most of the rebels hypocritically voted in favour of the Referendum, but only because they assumed it would come down on their side of the argument.
The latest manifestation of the hypocrisy is where MPs claim they are voting ‘according to their conscience’. They were elected on the basis of party manifestos that leave them no room at all for this constitutional issue to be a matter of conscience.