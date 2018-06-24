The Bank of England wants to slow the UK economy some more

Mr Haldane’s decision to vote for an immediate interest rate rise this week shows the Bank remains split and uncertain about its forecasts. They are still trying to get over their hopeless forecasts of recession in 2016-17 which was never likely. As Chief Economist he should understand that the tough actions of the FPC of the Bank have slowed credit and activity substantially over the last year. Money growth is very sluggish.
The car market has been brought down by withholding perfectly safe car loans from potential buyers. The decisions they took to cancel commercial bank facilities, to raise rates by 0.25%, to restrict consumer credit, and to toughen mortgage criteria have all played their part in slowing the UK to just 0.1% growth in Quarter 1. Quarter 2 will doubtless be a bit better, but they should not be thinking of more monetary tightening until quarterly growth gets back up to 0.6% or more. There is no likelihood of overheating given current levels of growth and sluggish money and credit. The slow performance in Q1 was not just weather related but points to the effects of policy actions taken. The Treasury has reinforced these problems with their tax attack on Buy to Let and higher priced properties in the 2016 budget and their tax attack on dearer cars in the 2017 budget, along with the general policy moves against diesels.
Some say there is a bit of wage inflation around. It is true the government has boosted low end wages through its Living Wage policy. It is to be hoped that low end wages will rise a bit more as employers compete for labour. It is also be hoped that firms invest a bit more so the people they employ can be more productive, earn higher wages, and see machines do more of the routine work. The Business department who spend a lot of time agonising over what might go wrong for the car industry when we leave the EU should get on with the day job, defending the car industry against domestic policy changes that clearly damage output whilst we are still fully in the EU. Why have they not spoken out about the bid drop in diesel sales?
25 Comments
It’s all part of the reverse Brexit plot. They are deliberately slowing the economy in order to present a disaster. If we win in the end the law should be changed to bring back hanging for treason. Some of them have been caught talking to the EU bureaucrats and asking for the worst possible deal.
Good Morning,
Dr. Redwood, I’m sorry I disagree with your analysis strongly. The UK (and perhaps all western economies) are being kept alive by artificially low interest rates, ie below real inflation, and/or quantitative easing (government lender of last resort). This is still occurring 8 YEARS after the recession! And still the government is borrowing. If the economic cycle repeats with a recession as expected, after 9-10 years of growth, we’re in serious trouble.
That would be the Rt Hon Greg Clark, well known Remainer who allegedly spent time talking with Airbus before it’s recent anti Brexit outburst.
Enough said!
Some Minister recently, can’t remember his name, crowed on about the number of”New banks” have gone into business in the UK. I know one of those banks pretty well. That it was given a banking licence is absolutely nothing to crow about.
It shows an unbelievable “ignorance” of on-the-ground workings of that New bank’s former behaviour. It is, unbelievable, and I am not prepared believe it was true ignorance as Ministers and people in granting licences are extremely intelligent, have research facilities , presumably, and many inputs of personal knowledge.
John, you ask “Why have they not spoken out about the big drop in diesel sales?”
Because, I suggest, it would expose all those involved to having a lack of common sense and being driven by the green lobby. It would also re-expose the quickly forgotten loss of jobs arising from their actions. All bad news for a struggling government…..
They, the Treasury and many politicians in the Business Department have not spoken out because they are ignorant of the consequences of what they do and say, and more importantly they are technically illiterate. They did not become civil servants and politicians to gain an understanding of business and industry. God forbid ever getting their hands dirty. Ask yourself , how many in the Business Department have ever run a successful business We are being piloted by the cabin staff.
The Bank of England has been independent for over 20 years. If the UK Govt leadership was competent, it wouldn’t need a separate independent body, such as the BoE or OBR, to keep it in rigid check. To that extent, Lifelogic’s frequent criticism of TM & PH may be valid.
The UK needs independence from the EU, partly because the EU leadership is errant & incompetent too.
What exactly is the point of this article, JR, apart from giving our enemies foreign and domestic another opportunity to repeat their various items of fake news about how Brexit has already damaged the UK economy, and so undermine and hopefully prevent Brexit, while for some reason evidence based contradictions of their brazen lies do not appear?
You are exactly right on all this. The bank/government property lending restrictions are absurdly damaging. I am turning down some property developments and other investments due to silly banking restrictions on property lending. I thought they wanted more houses built! These restrictions have nothing to do with risk just the daft rules and lack of real competition in banking. The banks are slow and getting away with huge margins. One of the main four bank now charges nearly about 68%% interest on personal overdrafts (even for the most solid customers). They call it a “daily fee”. I assume this is so they can get away without quoting the actually % rate. Yet they pay you less than 0.5% on deposits.
Leave an account £70 overdrawn and after 20 years you will owe them over £2.3 million. Leave £70 in an account for the same period and you might get back £100 if lucky. Where are the competition authorities and banking ombudsman here? It is a complete and utter rip off racket. A disguised one too.
Diesel cars poison our children.
The government is right not to want to kill kids.
This is a small mercy as it is wrong on everything else.
The economy is dire because we have a car crash Tory Brexiteers in charge.
The most incompetent, clueless government we have had since the war.
And – by far – nastiest too.
The UK economy has not been slowed by the BoE or by any ministry but simply by the Brexit referendum, I am afraid your analysis is flawed.
According to the CER “We know two years from the referendum, we now know that the Brexit vote has seriously damaged the economy.”
THe UK economy is now the slowest growing economy of the G7 after Italy. (CER).
The CER made an analysis of the UK economy on how it would have grown by looking at which countries GDP, consumption, investment, that best mirrored the performance of the UK economy up to 20 years before the referendum.
We have in the past two years lost 2.1% growth or the equivalent of £23 billion lost revenue for the Treasury.
So, even if this figure is only half of what has been lost it much more clearly explains why , we now growth compared to your comments, John.
Is Jeremy Hunt ever going to do anything about the dire NHS that is killing so many people every single day? Perhaps 10,000 PA or so each year. Or is he just going to continue to endlessly apologise for it all (which he does quite well lots of practice I assume). But we need action from the man. Whistle blowers still persecuted all over the place to prevent the dire truth about the NHS from fully escaping.
On Marr this morning Hunt seemed to think that the Brexit vote was a mandate for more money for the NHS! No it was a mandate to leave the EU and get a real Brexit that looks like it will not be delivered.
The NHS was not on the ballot paper at all just a suggestion on a bus (actually a coach “let’s spend it on the NHS instead”) by just one of the leave organisations.
The way to get more money into health care is to charge fees to those who can pay and encourage far more to go privately with sensible tax breaks. Then tackle the appalling mess, gross waste and gross negligence that goes on in the death causing, overpaid, management heavy, racket (and often a death factory) that is the NHS.
The BoE will do as the BoE does.. can’t really blame them if their policies are a little out of tune from populist expectations..they are the watchdogs afterall and trying to do the best for the country in a disconnected fake news world with so much uncertainty about..Carney’s contract is up next year when he will return to Canada I expect so we cannot say that he has some personal gain for doing as he does.
The question is why JR does not put his own name forward for this job as governor..he has the political connections in parliament and the experience in financial matters?
A well-led Ministry for post-Brexit planning could prepare all the measures we can take once free of the Evil Empire, including to boost the economy, and might overcome a good part of the damage done by the present Bank and the Business Department.
Mr Redwood,
Stability and speed are not always compatible. The BoE’s priority is a rate of monetary expansion commensurate with low inflation plus macroeconomic stability. Growth (not meaning cyclical upswings) will have to occur within a sound monetary framework. I suspect that you are confusing a cyclical upswing (as occurred rather quickly in the UK and US and much slower in Japan and the UK, with growth. Growth is a long term phenomenon, closely related to groeth in factors of production: labour force, the stock of investment and accumulated total factor productivity. The UK’s dependence on services and imported labour during the past 20 years make it harder to achieve fast trend growth than it would be for a country with a large industrial sector, such as Germany or China. Imo (and that of the Bank, UK trend growth will struccke to exceed 1.5% pa. Of course cyclical year-on-year variations can be much greater, in both directions.
What you are advocating is to provide cyclical stimulus via monetary policy at a time when factor utilisation is very high. No expert on minetary policy would recommend that of course, especially with the prospect of a unique shock (hard brexit) either happening or not at all, or something in between. For central bankers, caution is a virtue.
Meanwhile ‘No deal, no cash’ article ramps up the volume for genuine Brexit.
I note Mr. Redwood is one of the signatories. Economists for Free Trade. Good stuff.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/978694/brexit-news-second-anniversary-britain-theresa-may
JR, I happened across this article:
https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/grossdomesticproductgdp/articles/the2008recession10yearson/2018-04-30
“The 2008 recession 10 years on”
Without wanting to trouble anybody to click on an internet link and get bogged down in boring facts, real evidence, when it is so much easier to mindlessly accept the fake news made up by the Remoaners and gleefully retailed by the pro-EU mass media, there is a nice, simple chart there in a section headed:
“This is what a recession looks like”
and I can tell you:
a) What has happened over the past two years looks nothing like the kind of recession that the Treasury predicted would immediately follow on a vote to leave the EU; and
b) What has happened over the past two years does not depart much, if at all, from what might have been expected to happen just from continuing the pre-existing trend.
“EU and UK negotiators brokered an agreement on citizens’ rights in December, which guaranteed the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and UK nationals living in EU Member States.
However, the UK’s offer will have to be ratified by MEPs and is likely to fall short of the European Parliament’s demands. On Wednesday, Guy Verhofstadt, who leads the Parliament’s Brexit Steering Group, argued that the process should be free.
“Why should EU citizens be financially punished for the Brexit referendum outcome?” he asked.”
That Dutch Guy, Verhofstadt, should stick a finger in it. If you wish to join a club it is only right you pay a membership fee.~~~~Barnier the Tick–Tock man
https://www.euractiv.com/section/uk-europe/news/pay-65-to-stay-uk-tells-its-eu-residents/
I agree with such credit restrictions. What I disagree with is that the blame is being put on Brexit.
We never really sorted things out after the .Com crisis.
Since then we’ve been running a Ponzi economy based on cramming workers (and non workers) into vital areas causing property inflation – then comes the spending based on homeowner equity. Magic Money Tree.
Sir Oliver wants the property crisis treated like a war – well the first thing to do is seal the borders then. We’d better hope he’s not successful, however, it will crash the economy if house prices normalise.
(If it’s a housing crisis why then is everything else in crisis too ? Why are there no extra roads and facilities for the new estates built in this vicinity ?)
Sorry to go off topic but something happened or, rather, didn’t happen yesterday.
A mass pro EU turnout in convincing numbers.
I can’t get the figures but it seems only a few thousand turned out in the pro EU march. One would have thought that this turnout would have been much higher in the Remain capital of Britain (London) where the march was reachable in a short and affordable tube trip.
There ought to have been at least one million. I would expect that Andy and Newmania were there and could tell us.
The Countryside Alliance at least managed over 400,000 (most of them travelling far) yet were still ignored.
Clearly this clamour for a reversal among the public is a figment of Andy’s fevered imagination.
From my own unscientific poll the vast majority want Brexit done and Brexit done with conviction – not this dithering mess that the May-ists have brought us.
The majority of politicians are economically and technically illiterates. Hence the dash for electric cars which are totally unsuitable for all but the shortest of journeys. Windmills that provides intermittent power and now a CO2 shortage as we have shut down much of our industrial base.
Now we have the hapless May downgrading our armed forces and trying to keep us in the Single Market for goods.
You really have a death wish.
John, I wish you would have replied to my Budget deficit examples like you normally do instead of not posting them at all 🙁
If I’m wrong I’m sure you would be quick to point out where I was wrong. I’ll try again.
The commercial banks can create ‘money’ (liquidity) by creating loans (credit). But they cannot create new net financial assets because the asset (loan) is offset within the non-government sector by the liability (debtor).
Only transactions between the government and non-government sector can create or destroy net financial assets.
The government is also the monopoly issuer of the currency (notes and coins). The commercial banks can get access to that and distribute it (vault cash) but only by sacrificing bank reserves held at the central bank.
It’s simple…
Government spending is the creation of the £ and taxes are the destruction of the £.
Say everyone gets £1,000 per month for their work. As shown above it does not come from anywhere else other than HM Treasury.
The pay their 10% tax and then buy a new TV with their £900, The supplier of the TV pays their tax then buys his wife a new dress with his £810, the dress maker pays their tax then buys her husband a new watch with her £729, the watch maker pays their tax then buys a new window for his shop with his £656, the window maker pays their tax then buys a new garden shed with his £591, the shed maker then buys a new fish pond with his £532, the fish pond maker then buys some carp with his £479, the carp breeder then buys his daughter a pair of ear rings with her £432, the ear ring maker then buys a holiday with her £389, the holiday providor then treats themself to a hand bag with her £351, the handbag maker then buys a month shopping with her £316, the shop keeper buys some new stock with his £285, the wholesaler buys his wife a pair of shoes with his £257, the shoe maker then buys a nice coat with her £232, the coatmaker buys a meal at a resteraunt for his sons graduation with his £209, the resteraunt owner buys a new set of pans with his £189, the pan maker buys a new set of tyres for his car with his £170, the tyre maker buys a new sign for his shop with his £153, the sign maker buys a wedding cake for his daughter with her £138, the cake maker buys some advertising for £125, the advetiser buys a carpet for £113, the carpet maker buys some paint for decorating for £102, the paint maker buys some oils for £91, the oil maker buys a new door bell for £82, the doorbell maker takes his family to the cinema for £74, the cinema owner buys some pet food for £68, the petfood maker buys etc, etc,etc,etc..
(Rough figures) above for a 10% positive tax rate. The higher the tax rate the quicker it returns to the overnight interbank market. The smaller the tax rate the slower it returns to the overnight interbank market where it is destroyed.
As long as everyone spends all of their income the original £1,000 created from thin air by the government is cancelled out like a tally stick on the government accounts. As the commercial banks net their reserves to zero so that the BOE can hit its overnight interest rate.
The tally stick is balanced they created £1,000 and cancelled £1,000.
SO lets change the rules and now everybody in the spending chain are allowed to SAVE ! and the government is allowed to create a private sector surplus.
The supplier of the TV saves £50
The coatmaker saves £100
The handbag maker saves £50
The wedding cake maker saves £100
The government has now created £1,000 but only cancelled £700. The budget deficit = £300
The accounting fact is the budget deficit £300 = the private sector savings £300 to the penny. the government deficit is the private sector surplus.
The budget deficit is just government spending that has not been taxed yet ( spent by us) as it has been SAVED by the private sector instead.
The national debt are just those savings moved into gilts. As in when we change our savings into pensions etc, etc.
So the government borrows £300 to balance the books. How it does that is say to the The supplier of the TV, The coatmaker, The handbag maker and The wedding cake maker give us your savings and we will give you interest on your savings.
And the commercial banks do that for them as you can see from the offers they have in their windows. Or the private sector can go to the government themselves via NS&I
So the real kicker and smoke and mirror con trick is that the government is just borrowing back money it has alreay spent when it deficit spent earlier. It borrows back the £’s it has already created. That’s how the private sector gets their hands on the £’s needed to buy the gilts which are only sold in £’s.
Please feel free to point out where I’m wrong to encourage debate.
Maybe the BOE is worried about leverage and the likely worldwide move to higher interest rates in a $ world.
We can do lots of things once we fully exit the EU with no restrictions on tax policy and laws. ( As long as we have not been signed up to clearly bad deals and onerous contracts by our remainer fanatics)
– e.g. Combining NI/PAYE and a higher PA’s.
Buy to let should be allowed interest relief only in the new build sector.
Productivity will increase when the unlimited tap of unskilled (tax &benefit) subsidised labour is reduced.
We can infrastructure spend on smart passive charging roads and a recharging network. Only parts of the main Motorways would need it say 25 miles out of every 100 or so.
We can stop buying tube carriages at £1.5bn for 94 16million each etc.
(Use the old ones) and help car, bus and hybrid manufacturers and power industry re-tool for the electric future.
We can talk to EU/ Airbus and other manufacturers willing to take on the plants of course once we are out of the EU. Otherwise this is where transition money is needed not for some EU politicians vague promise or treaty which they likely will not honour.
Moderation in all things is the key..if the BoE is in this modevtjen that is good enough for me