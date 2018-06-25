Trade wars and the car industry

Mr Trump regularly condemns the German car industry for selling too many cars to the USA. He thinks it unfair that there is a 10% tariff on US cars into the EU but only a 2.5% tariff on cars into the USA. Surely it would be better and fairer if the EU removed its tariff completely or took it down to a relatively unimportant 2.5%? The US has opened a formal S 301 review of car trade and will doubtless find that there are trade problems that need to be remedied.
This part of the trade war is not yet fully joined. The USA are still busy trying to get decent reform from China, where trade terms are skewed in China’s favour and where China allows abuse of intellectual property. This set of actions followed a comprehensive report into China’s handling of IP under a S 301 enquiry. China has promised more enforcement of IP protections, and more market opening. This will benefit the UK as well as the USA, as under WTO rules China has to offer the same improved terms to all members.Now Mr Trump is talking about a 20% tariff on EU cars anyway
If the EU accepts Mr Trump’s case about the lack of fair trade in cars then that means the end of the 10% tariff for all WTO members. That too will be a good outcome for the UK as we leave the EU. The sooner we are free to wield vote and voice for fairer and freer trade the better. This is a time of change for world trade where the UK could make a great contribution to reform. The WTO has made clear that there is a vacancy for a substantial country to lead the case for freer trade within the WTO framework. They point to substantial gains anyway fro m last year’s Facilitation of Trade Agreement which they think will cut costs of trade substantially.
Mr Trump asks how it is that the US has a massive trade deficit and Germany and China have massive trade surpluses. He points out that the US has many fine companies with great technology and great skill levels . He thinks the terms of trade are unfair, and need amending.
The UK too has a large current account deficit. Part of this comes from the substantial EU contributions and overseas aid we pay out. Stopping the EU payments will reduce our deficit by around 15%. The EU has always done more to open goods markets where Germany is strong, and less to open service markets where the UK is stronger.
I would say that far from being the idiot that the media like to portray, Trump is a very astute man. He recognises things are not on an even keel and does something about it. No climate change crap for him. Why are we lumbered with a government who likes saying yes to Brussels? The sooner we are out of the EU the better. If we have the tenacity and guts we can forge a new way ahead which could benefit many. I am not holding my breath. It would be nice to see Britain at the helm of things again instead of taking orders from Germany.
I think you are absolutely right about President Trump. Our government is going to have to do a lot of making good after our, what I consider, disgraceful treatment of him and comments about him.
Indeed. Why are we lumbered with a government that likes saying yet to Brussels?
Gove’s back stabbing of Boris to thank for that alas. That and the fact than most Tory MPs and lefty career politicians & essentially Libdims. Also we have to suffer a government that want ever higher taxes and tax complexity, ever more waste, ever more green crap, ever more daft regulation and ever more attacks of the gig economy.
Let us hope Uber win today. I certainly will never use a London Black Cab again if UBER are banned.
You and Trump are forgetting branding and what consumers want: consumers like buying into the German brand. They basically think Germans build technologically better and more stylish cars than Americans.
You and Trump may agree or disagree with whether German cars are better than American cars or not. Doesn’t really matter. What matters is what the consumer thinks. It’s the market that ultimately has the ultimate say. Not politicians.
And politicians can’t change the market (this is the big lesson, i think, Trump is going to learn about tariffs). Politicians can help the market (entrepreneurs in particular) but they can’t change it. Not as dramatically, anyway, as Trump thinks.
Not surprising as Trump has no experience of working in a company that creates technical / high tech / digital brands. His business experience is limited to property and big investment.
‘Trump is a very astute man’
– I think he’s very ‘astute’ at winning general elections.
He’s not very astute in his knowledge of the high tech / digital industries, and how branding and the markets in this work (and closely connected to this, the German auti industry). This doesn’t just require experience (he’s hardly a Steve Jobs or a Bill Gates) but also a high level of creative and deep strategic thinking (he certainly lacks deep strategic thinking and tries to make up for it with being ‘tough’ – which really doesn’t work in a sophisticated, modern capitalism).
North Korea !
President Trump was vilified for his aggressive approach to NK. Now they either laud him or condemn him for speaking to President Kim.
Now he is taking the same hardlime stance. And once again they are up in arms. Never learn, do they ?
What all the others do not understand is that they need the USA market more than the USA needs theirs. Perhaps President Trump should ask the EU to pay his country a large lump sum per annum for the privilege of selling to them ?
Not forgetting the US’s contribution to NATO – though Remainers have it that it is the EU that kept world peace.
Slightly off-topic, I saw somebody asking a rather unusual and interesting question – is it really a good idea to have some car components crossing the Channel five times?
Well, I don’t know, maybe the car companies have been gradually seduced into going too far with the fine optimisation of their transnationally integrated just in time supply and production networks and they have now left themselves too little flexibility to cope with any change to the current legal and practical arrangements.
What I do know is that personally I object very strongly to their idea that I must remain subject to EU law for their convenience.
Indeed when you stop and think for a moment it seems a quite extraordinary idea that the whole country, and all businesses including the 94% or so that never export anything to the EU, and every other organisation, and every person, in the UK must bow the knee to EU federal rule so that the 6% of UK businesses which export 12% of GDP to the EU can minimise their customs declarations and avoid potential delays with shipments.
And one has to ask why that should be the case, rather than having a more rational system whereby concerned companies are allowed to agree their own special fast track customs arrangements to enhance their operations.
Name a specific EU law to which you object and outline your reasons for the objection.
Most Brexiteers can’t name any – but you can always Google it.
Reply The wasteful fishing policy which is bad for our fish and our fishermen
Quite, and putting it a domestic perspective when buying a household item I ask myself which weighs up as more expensive: travelling to see a cheaper option or buying more expensive locally. On- line buying can be dodgy and if we see the item in a particular area cheaper prior to buying on line we still have to originally travel. Ten pounds spent on petrol and time could be more expensive in the long run.
I am always in favour of lower taxes and freer trade. Alas the current fake “Conservative” government have given us the highest taxes for 40 years and clearly are intending to go into the next election promising to increase them very substantially yet again. Despite the appalling quality and value delivered by these (so called) public services.
On intellectual property law I do think it does far more harm than good on balance. It creating lots of uncertainty and essentially parasitic jobs in legal services and bureaucracy and reduces economic efficiency. It can have benefits but on balance it is negative (another tax on the productive in time and patent fees) as currently structured.
Hammond’s absurd stamp duty rates (and other daft property taxes) are damaging receipts from stamp duty, damaging job mobility, preventing people moving, damaging the property market and reducing receipts from other taxes substantially too. Surely it is time to replace this economically illiterate, tedious, electoral liability?
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/06/21/tories-obsession-raising-taxes-shows-have-badly-lost-way/
As Allister Heath sensibly put it:-
Taxes are already at their highest level as a share of national income since the savage recession of 1981-82, and any further increase would put us on course to overtake the peak reached in 1969-70. How could a Tory government live with itself if it smashes that sorry record? Especially given that it continues to spend on unpopular vanity projects – high levels of foreign aid, HS2, various subsidies to business, to name but three.
There is another reason the Tories cannot afford to tax more: the economy cannot bear it. The higher end of the housing market is in shreds because of stamp duty, and working in Britain is becoming increasingly unattractive.
I do not think that taxes (better: gvt revenue) are already at near record levels. During the past 20 years the level has fluctuated between 35.5 and 37.5 % of GNI. Current level is right in the centre of that range. Some specific taxes (like VAT) are above historical levels, but income tax and especially corporate tax are lower.
Why not privatise the NHS, give everyone a tax cut (or some subsidy) equivalent to the average individual share of NHS cost and let people pay a premium from now on. The rising cost of healt care would no longer be a public, but a private concern. Much lower taxes and no change in welfare..
The UK housing market is dangerously overpriced, even in areas with obsolete economies. Stamp duties are a great deterrent to fuirther speculative price increases. Of course that does not solve the housing shortage (even at current prices to few houses are built while in other European countries there are house building booms: market failure?). By itself, stamp duty is an inefficient tax. Flat rates for corporate and income tax, a higher rate of VAT and no further taxes except property/council taxes plus user fees (including cost based stamp duties) would be optimal. However that would not be politically feasible. No gift or inheritance tax would be suicidal for any party.
Populist protectionism is in it seems..Trump kicked it off..Erdogan and others are all taking their cue dusting off the old text books about the rise of nationalism in the 1930’s..fake news is king.. illiberal democracy is the accepted way now..it happened here with the referendum slogans and 350 on the side of a bus and now that we are leaving the EU and about to become an important player in the WTO it seems..so much change in such a short space of time it’s hard to keep up..and as for the future..well it can be anybody’s guess? but in the absence of certainty about anything these day’s we’re probably heading for quieter times, backwater times, when we have taken back our borders..very likely the next thing to be disbanded by Trump and others will be the UN itself and then we are back into the 19th century..so much to wonder about..now what’s that you were saying about tariffs?
Will anyone miss the UN if it is disbanded, other than those who benefit from its nice gravy train?
Please do not mistake my comment for approval of the US President, but I suggest he was elected and maintains much of his current popularity for appearing to represent the ordinary voter’s view, rather than the sneering, disdainful opinions of the ‘liberal’ bien pensant class.
Truman hoped that the UN would become a federal world government, he likened it to the formation of the federal United States of America.
You can read about that in Chapter XIII, “The Birth of the United Nations”, in his memoirs “1945 – Year of Decisions”, now available for a mere 84p.
If Trump does have the gumption to disband the UN, we can move forwards into the 21st century, and away from the uppity SJW League of Nations Mk. II!
Btw, if you have so much to wonder about, that would explain why you post on here so frequently, always under constantly different pseudonyms, and always very easy to spot.
I’m surprised our kind host puts up with you.
May is sabotaging Brexit in cahoots with Boris. Its as simple as that unless either have yet changed their minds?
Protectionism never went away and is practiced by many countries, but especially in the EU and in particular by Germany and France.
President Trump didn’t kick things off, instead he recognised the disparity that has been there for years had gone on far too long and acted to do something about it to protect the interests of his people.
Would that our own politicians and government put our interests rather than the EU’s interests first.
JR, you mention the new WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement, which entered into force on February 22nd 2017, and I wonder whether the UK has yet established the system of risk management required by Article 7.4.1?
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/06/12/the-collapse-of-the-venezuelan-model/#comment-940203
If so, what modifications will be required when we leave the EU, or more precisely when the implementation period terminates?
For example, will a normal, regular component being sent across from a car factory on the continent to another car factory of the same company in the UK have to be reclassified, overnight changing from being classified as of such low risk that there is never any need for inspection at the border to being very high risk, as high as some unfamiliar product from a country known to have a very dodgy legal and regulatory system, and so needing to be intercepted and inspected before it is allowed to enter the UK?
Dennis,
You might not have heard, Fox is happy to remain as a vassal state for longer while he is being paid for a non job! He makes the excuse that a few months after forty years is nothing to worry about. First, we have not waited forty years. We have waited for two years (June 2016) and now are being told there is an extension and and extension to that extension for no good reason whatsoever other than to change our minds. Secondly, it is not a few months it is years, about seven years after the public voted to leave and about four years after we have technically left! When Fox speaks like this you have to wonder if he has lost leave of his senses or has any respect for the public vote and mandate to leave in June 2016 expecting to fully leave by March 2019. A clean break leave not half hearted remain dragging on for years hoping to incrementally get back in by stealth by signing up to associated treaties like the EU military pact etc.
The fact that we have a massive £80bn/year trading deficit with the EU shows that the SM & CU are not working us.
not working for us.
Trade wars are folly.
Nations initiating tariffs attempt to defend their ineptitude by using expense to make efficient suppliers as incompetent & nearer to worthless as their own.
Sums up the eurocracy totally.
The fact is the US has imposed tariffs on steel form a number of countries illegally and on the basis of national security, which is actually not the real case.
Talking about the UK being a bigger voice in the middle of a trade war, where we are being hit as well seems a bit premature and also rather naïve.
We are being ‘hit’ because we are still a member of the EU, so still forced to impose the outrageously protectionist EU tariffs.
Once we leave, that will change. We can – and should – introduce low tariffs or better still declare UTF.
The fact is that it is not for you to say what is or is not a matter or national security for someone else’s country, that is up to that country’s government.
But then, you euphilics were never short on arrogance and contempt.
I suspect that Trump does not want an actual trade war but to level the playing field so far as tariffs are concerned. He also believes he has enough leverage to make offers the other party would be foolish to refuse. Time alone will tell if his reasoning is correct. The point of the EU customs union is protectionist – to provide a barrier to the outside world. Germany, backed by a very strong industrial sector and the structure of the eurozone, has elevated earning huge trade surpluses into an art form. It has long experience of this; IIRC Bismarck used a customs union to help build Germany out of the multiple small states that preceded its formation.
Mr Trump keeps reminding the others who the ‘big dog’ is.
Time they learn’t he is a businessman, not a politician, and that he deals in outcomes which do not harm his business, which now is running the USA.
oldtimer
Part 1.
The Zollverein or German Customs Union was a coalition of German states formed to manage tariffs and economic policies within their territories. Organized by the 1833 Zollverein treaties, the Zollverein formally started on 1 January 1834. However, its foundations had been in development from 1818 with the creation of a variety of custom unions among the German states. By 1866, the Zollverein included most of the German states.
Part 2.
Most interest part…..The foundation of the Zollverein was the first instance in history in which independent states had consummated a full economic union…”without the simultaneous creation of a political federation or union.”
Does Part 2. ring a bell?
I notice you don’t make any suggestions about cutting the ridiculous arbitrary aid budget which is unpopular with the public.
Not having the death penalty is also unpopular with the public. But, despite the attempt of the Tory Brexit pensioners, we still do not have mob rule in this country.
Sometimes you just need politicians who do the right thing. And giving a small amount to the world’s poorest people is the right thing to do.
The fact that a bunch of angry pensioners who contribute little don’t like it should be an irrelevance.
We have the smallest current account deficit since the third quarter of 2012, not that its good or bad thing one way or another. In fact this obscure stat was only dug up by Brexit propagandists to imply the Germans were cheating us by selling us nice car,( which they would like to make more expensive.)
The US is quite a closed market largely due to non-tariff barriers and in particular its horrendous legal environment. The EU is “super-open” internally which is why there has to be a level of protection against external free riders – I don`t feel Mr Redwood has grasped this at all .
One of the points of the EU was to deal with the US on equal terms, an advantage we do not have , Mr Redwood appears to think Trump will do us a favour . I am dubious, but then I am a grown up
One of the advantages, for the UK, of the EU is that while our economy is already open, others have barriers. In the EU`s negotiations with third country ( as we now are ) .As one the big three we were able to judiciously trade barriers we do not have to gain more access for our goods, we had little to giveaway.
I noticed the Remain propagandists are conveniently ignoring the woefully low turnout for the pro EU march on Saturday. 70,000 according to police reports.
Bothered to go, did you ?
Car manufacturers call Britain ‘Fantasy Island’ btw.
Newmania
“Mr Redwood appears to think Trump will do us a favour . I am dubious, but then I am a grown up”
“I am a grown up”……questionable?…..for your puerile rudeness smacks of adolescence!
Trump is turning out to be an effective POTUS. The BBC simply cannot stand it. Don’t get me on Graham Norton who has appointed himself chief rotten tomato thrower in the UK.
It was predicted that we were going to all be dead within six months of Trump’s inauguration. It is easy to see a second term as he is hugely popular outside The Bubble.
On Saturday we got the proof we needed that the so called clamour for a second referendum is a figment of those in The Bubble’s imaginations. The London pro EU march was a flop otherwise the BBC would be banging on about it all morning today.
Millions of Remain voters couldn’t even be bothered to get on a bus or a tube to make their feelings known – or, more to the point, they accept the result and want us to get on with it.
The only figure I’ve seen for the march is Leo McKinstrey’s. 100,000.
Pathetic. Only 10% of the 1 million predicted – and that would have been pathetic too !
The People do NOT want a second referendum, or a second vote or whatever they want to call it.
Keep in mind though that many young persons (all Remoaners, allegedly) will be too obese to actually march.
Isn’t that the main point of the Eurozone, it is to provide Germany with an artifically undervalued currency in order to boost that country’s manufacturing?
If Germany still had the mighty Deutschmark, and not today’s Euro, much of its manufacturing capacity would have had to relocate elsewhere in Europe for economic reasons.
Trump does not put his workers and country second . Or joint nothingburger with 27 other.
Why would the EU want to reduce tariffs when a sizeable amount of income is derived from the CET.
Brussels cares not one jot about what’s in the interests of the members just maintaining their bloated budget. I see May and Hammond are still trying to revive the Customs Partnership again. No doubt so we can rejoin the Customs Union when her idea proves unworkable.
John
I can’t decide if the key word for today is “skewed” or “screwed”. Both seem to be valid.
“Mr Trump asks how it is that the US has a massive trade deficit and Germany and China have massive trade surpluses.” – and has answered his own question by stating both are currency manipulators. He has relaxed that view as regards China, not so in the case of Germany. Interesting times ahead that an adroit UK government (were we to have one) could exploit.
‘As we leave the EU’.
But when will be free? How long before that happens under disastrous duplicious May? Will we ever?
This encapsulates the commercial case for leaving the EU and it is unanswerable. Why is the Government not making it? We do not even hear it from supposed pro-Brexit ministers such as Davis and Fox.
Brexiters make strong economic case for leaving the EU.
But whether you like it or not, there are powerful people in business and millions of ordinary people who will come back like a tiger if they feel their business and economic interests and jobs and standard of living are threatened by any ‘bad deal’ with the EU.
Don’t you see this? Yes, there are tigers in Breixt. But tigers in the Remain camp, as well, especially when it comes to money. And that is why this ‘war’ could go on for years and years and years. The only solution is to come to a compromise – try and create a non-political EEC (which makes Europe safer as well, as a political EU could easily collapse in the future, and if that happens, then we’ll be brought down with the EU whether we’re in it or not).
Mr Redwood, Allow me to ask you, have you read Dr North’s blog recently on eureferendum.com?
I realise that you both do not like each other: I am not naif.
However, I think you ought to. His Airbus arguments are conclusive. If – when – we leave the EU/EEA, unless we stay in the EEA there is a very real risk of economic melt-down which will last – how long?
Please allow me to ask you just to read yesterday’s offering.
His character forbids him to take sides and he is totally dedicated to the truth – however unpleasant. But in no way is he a diplomat!
Reply I have never expressed any dislike of Dr North. I just happen to disagree with his view that we need to stay in the EEA. 160 countries in the world get on fine without belonging.
EEA leaves us with the same rotten deal as we have now. Dr North talks out of his backside and is as wrong as you are.
Who is Dr North?
I failed to understand why President Trump didn’t demand an equalisation of tariffs on cars between Europe and the USA when he introduced his aluminium and steel tariffs.
I know nothing about the arguments over the metals but how has any US president allowed the disadvantageous rates in cars to continue for so long ?
The new EU tariffs of 20% also applies to the small number of America’s iconic Harley Davidsons sold in Europe but the increase the EU has stupidly imposed on motor bikes only doubles the existing rate so is no more than an additional 10%. A piffling amount compared to the retaliatory 17.50% tariff increases President Trump is proposing on the hundreds of thousands of far more expensive German cars sold in the USA.
Sadly that rate will also apply to Jaguars.
Another reason to escape from the one size fits all EU approach to everything.
It is clear to Trump that Germany is ripping off the EU and the US. He fronted Merkel on it and she does like it. Tough. He has fined VW $15 billion dollars and has had cars exchanged for his citizens and protect his country’s environment. What has May or Hammond done? Nothing! Instead Hammond taxed us to make us stop buying cars to hurt our economy!
Hence the reason why he urged us to get on with leaving the EU, ASAP!
“Sadly that rate will also apply to Jaguars.”
Only whilst we are in the EU. Had we left yesterday, as was the plan, and today signed a free trade agreement with the USA, those Jaguars would be exported without the tariff applying at the US port of entry, and they’d be taking market share from BMW/Mercedes.
Funny that JLR hasn’t come out with this riposte to the government for not leaving the EU in a timely and effective manner.
BMW already manufacture in South Carolina and Mercedes already manufacture in Alabama. As such, many German cars sold in the US will be completely unaffected by Trump’s actions.
Meanwhile, Harley-Davidson have announced a decision to shift some manufacturing from the the US to other international locations.
Jaguar is owned by TATA. An Indian company.
Stereotypical, let us admit, Russia respects strength. Less known, China, from street trader right to the top vistas of the Changbai mountains, expects,understands and actually loves haggling. It is her Way.
China comes out with short infrequent replies to Trump. It knows.
Quietly behind the scenes China and the USA have already and quickly reached major preliminary agreements in this “trade war”. Nothing is agreed until all is agreed.
The main problem is, unlike the USA with PotUS Trump, the Remains – as demonstrated on here – are hampering reform. Remains don’t want the corrupt, undemocratic EU reformed, and they don’t want the Brexit reforms to succeed.
Off topic but not by much
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/978970/Brexit-news-jeremy-corbyn-labour-momentum-Labour-for-a-Peoples-Vote
All these groups want is another chance to thwart Brexit and keep us in the federal union of Europe, because they all slipped up big time in 2016 thinking that the general public would not vote to get us out of the dreaded Eu , why not have the best of 3 or 5 or 7 we voted out and that’s it you lost get over it, and have as many marches as you want, but if by chance you did overturn the 2016 referendum I would come out marching against us staying along with 17.4 million and growing muppets
Only 70,000 turned up for the march for a second referendum on Saturday. Pathetic. Out of 8 million supposed Remain Londoners gifted the best city transport on the planet.
Obviously England’s youth side trouncing an third world team was more compelling.
There were two major rallies on Saturday to mark the vote to leave the EU. One was in favour of Brexit and one was against.
Guess which one was all over the news and which one was ignored by the MSM.
100,000 seems an overestimate to me. Regardless of that, what on earth did those people expect to achieve? (Other than that blue and yellow clothing is more appropriate for clowns).
Alas – leaving the EU is already harming the economy and will continue to do so. The deficit will simply grow as we get poorer.
The biggest barrier to global trade, bar none, is non-tariff barriers. Tariffs are largely an irrelevance. Brexit was a vote to raise non-tariff barriers.
For the sake of 14000 jobs Airbus want us to take in 300k Eurozone refugees every year.
We can well do without businesses like that I am very sad to say. They are actually costing us if they dictate the terms of border policy. These are the distortions the culturally suicidal EU imposes on member states.
Bigger businesses than that shipped themselves out of the UK long before the Brexit vote.
Leave campaign never spoke about wanting non tariff barriers.
Free trade yes.
Stop making stuff up Andy
I hear that Mrs May no longer wants the UK to be a first tier power but would rather divert our defence budget to build the EU into a first tier military power.
Much as I always expected from her.
Reply All untrue
Hopefully it is untrue but she is wrong on almost every other issue. The size of the state, building on EU worker’s rights, green crap, the NHS …
As Charles Moore puts it on the NHS:-
Seen from almost any point of view, the government’s decision to increase spending on the NHS is disgusting. It is cynical in its timing to coincide with the Health Service’s 70th birthday in England; weak in its refusal to tie the increase to any improvements; mendacious in its claimed link between the increase and a Brexit dividend; evasive in its refusal to present this as a straightforward tax rise; constitutionally improper in its efforts to ‘take the issue out of politics’ by trying to agree it for many years ahead; and, as always, for those who still think the NHS is ‘the envy of the world’ (have they actually asked the world?), ‘too little, too late’.
Mr Redwood,
According to The Sun 15th March 2018.
“Now Mr Trump is talking about a 20% tariff on EU cars anyway.” Business negotiation strategy go in high then the reduction is seen as a reduction – his aim is probably the same 10% Germany charge. Other than Tesla what top range American car does well in Europe?
You have got to wonder when Germany is so strong and doing so well why all the concessions are their way. The same with their low contribution to NATO, if we only paid the 1% of GDP on defence then we would have the other 1% to spend on health without increases our taxation.
The USA car manufacturers need to step up and step into the diesel replacement vehicle design and promotion in the UK, apparently we are going to have lots of factories with skilled workers going spare and a need for left hand drive cars that are suitable for our future use made and manufactured here because all the supply chains are going to get cut off to us and the queues at Calais will mean JIT delivery cycles will end and we need to make more on our little island, our government members tell us the British can’t possibly work this out for ourselves so the Koreans, Japanese or the Americans with big car making facilities already will have an open market especially if they can improve our fuel use and make cleaner cars with new design, especially if our government gets behind this with taxation concessions on improved designs to encourage a switch.
‘You have got to wonder when Germany is so strong’
– Because the Germans understand the auto market and produce great cars or at least cars that Americans and others love to buy, with strong brand loyalty (doesn’t matter what you or i think of German cars but what consumers think). Sorry, but this isn’t rocket-science economics.
‘Now Mr Trump is talking about a 20% tariff on EU cars anyway’ – daft. The EU retaliated with tariffs to which Harley Davidson have replied by saying they’ll move jobs out of America to Europe (just been reading Wall Street Journal). Again, this isn’t rocket-science economics. Trump just simply isn’t as powerful as he thinks he is. Rather he needs to think HARD and STRATEGICALLY about how to help the car industry in America, as well as the high tech / digital industries in general – he’d be far more powerful and effective here than trying to act macho over tariffs.
‘The same with their low contribution to NATO’
– Fair point. But you don’t apply the same approach to this as to trying to improve your economy, in particular cars, high tech and digital industries …
If President Trump had not been elected he would need to be invented. He is like a breath of fresh air sweeping through the musty halls of entrenched interests. He has overturned the illusion that diplomatic and trade affairs must be conducted in the manner they have always been. I, for one, delight in his ruffling of the liberal/progressive feathers.
Me too.
He’s turning out to be effective.
I’m reminded of another forceful and frequently alarming maverick, President Teddy Roosevelt, when I see Mr Trump. I also well remember the sneers from the elitist Left that greeted Ronnie Reagan.
Anyway, since when did nice people make good leaders?
USA has 25% tax for trucks and pick ups. If they would lower that maybe EU would lower car tax?
As whole EU – USA tariffs are pretty much on same level. Mr POTUS just don’t have a clue how to do his job.
It’s my understanding that President Trump wants free trade. He would like to offer it if trade tariffs or practices are reduced or eliminated where he considers them inequitable – in the meantime he puts pressure where he thinks it is due in the hope of meeting his objective.
It must be borne in mind that the US is a massive economy and a great innovator. We trail well behind. We have not created any big new businesses to rival those in the US. We are over-regulated and too short-termist. We do need someone to talk us up nor down.
Building the 3rd runway immediately will be a good sign.
Off Topic :
The Express is reporting today that Britain is ready and willing to sign up to Macron’s proposed European fast reaction military force together with Germany, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Estonia, Spain and Portugal. The force is supposed to be entirely separate from the EU.
The fact that our government is so keen to work alongside Macron in this beggars belief. After all, it is France and Germany that are the prime movers behind excluding us from the secure military side of the Galileo project.
This is yet another example of how the UK fails to defend its interests. Mrs May should be telling Macron in no uncertain terms that if we aren’t regarded as a secure partner in the military side of Galileo, we won’t be joining his RRF.
I despair at how our PM fails to use our undoubted leverage at every opportunity. As far as negotiations are concerned, Mrs May’s government is the most inept I have ever seen.
Mr Redwood,
Even as an admirer of the US president (as befits and ERG member)you might have mentioned that over 80% of all passenger cars exported from the US are made by German brands (but not in the Rust Belt). The same brands he
wants to punish here.
Also, those great US corporations like Apple etc produce the vast bulk of their products in China using contract manufacturers. Ever bought a Callaway golf club or Nike shoes? Of the roughly 15 non-services corporations in the DJ index, the vast majority doe substantial (contract) manufacturing in China. Walmart and Amazon are the largest non – Chinese buyers of Chinese products. US?china trade is symbiotic and essential for firms like Apple. Intel relies heavily on Chinese manufacturing for its US-made chips. I could go on. This is a misuse of trade politics for domestic political gain, by pandering to economically ignorant voters sensitive to quasi-news. Maybe Mr Fox shares his views too? That would help in recruiting replacement trade partners for the UK’s manufacturing industry.
Whilst there are so many arguments about trade , businesses will just get on with it and look for the best deal they can despite tariffs. We can only hope that the white paper users agree with businesses.
To consider the E.U. as a free trade area is surely to misunderstand its structure. It is and has been resolutely protectionist in character. The Community External Tariff clearly indicates this. This set of tariffs have been designed to assist the German economy in particular. Yet I sense the winds of change are starting to blow from across the Atlantic and perhaps from across the English Channel as well.
an
Why hasn’t Phillip Lee been deselected yet? If he is Conservative MP at the next election I will have to vote Labour.
Trump is indeed a breath of fresh air but he is also a dangerously stupid man at the same time. His comments about a certain arab neighbourhood in NY cheering after 911 shows he is not immune to propaganda.
UK and USA depend on leading intellectual property, China and India tend to benefit by using this IP without aherm paying the license fees, and ever faster leaking of IP both legally and illegally. That is one of the core problems. Me I’d like to buy USA made cars with less barriers.
