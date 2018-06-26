The Heathrow decision

Parliament yesterday voted to approve the third runway at Heathrow. This is the third of the three Hs of large scale infrastructure investment that this government has decided on. It is the most commercial of the three. Hinckley may lumber us with 5o years of very expensive power, unless the alternatives suddenly shoot up in cost . HS2 will be a huge loss maker for years to come on any sensible forecast. It is a disproportionately expensive investment for the railway as a whole, and will hit the revenues on competitor lines. Heathrow will be a successful hub airport with many people and airlines wishing to use it.
The issues surrounding Heathrow were not easy. Some felt expansion at Gatwick would be better. Some wanted a distributed system of growth with several airports in the south east expanding to take more flights, on the argument that hubs and interlining are not as important as some claim. Some wanted the lengthened two runway solution at Heathrow, to cut costs. Many of us want some better news on noise. Because the UK has developed an airport so close to a large conurbation it has created more strains between the settle population and their noisy neighbour. Having the airport to the west of London means planes cannot be stacked over the sea, which would reduce noise and risk.
There was general agreement that the UK does need more airport capacity in London and the south east. There is universal agreement that more direct flights to other UK cities would be helpful, reducing the strains on Heathrow with people flying down to London to catch an onward flight to somewhere else. This is mainly a question of getting to critical mass in these other cities to sustain a decent direct service.
I urged the Transport Secretary to intensify efforts to reduce current levels of aircraft noise, reminding him of the agenda of measures I have been working on with the Aviation Minister.
I am sorry for the residents in a huge swathe of London who will suffer the additional noise and traffic congestion. Gatwick expansion would have caused less aggravation.
A larger airport in the North of England might also address the issue too much concentration on the South to the detriment of the North.
Gatwick would have been quicker delivery too but it would need a good fast shuttle link to Heathrow. Not hard to organise that though. A four or five runway hub is far better than a three runway one. Either 3 at Gatwick and 2 at Heathrow or the other way round. But as speed or delivery is important Gatwick first would have made more sense. From a cost/inconvenience to residents point of view the former is probably better and quicker.
Good comment.
Plus you don’t undermine London’s long-term economic future in the sense of making it a less attractive place to live, work and visit because of noise pollution (some/many people don’t want to work in Frankfurt because they find it boring – better, though, than noisy planes flying over – already a problem in London).
(Not forgetting patriotic reasons as well – it’s our political / cultural centre).
London & England were better places with green & pleasant spaces. Squashing ever more people into each other’s way turns life into concrete congestion.
Adam, haven’t you learnt the mantra yet ? ” concrete good . .green and pleasant spaces bad “. As for actual numbers of people, TM recently agreed to take “more” in. Not a number, just a vague amount, so she can never be accused of failing on immigration targets. All want a life on the taxpayer, for no contribution whatsoever.
Another flight of fancy. I’ll get my coat
@Duncan; Indeed, if the NIMBYs, their elected agents and any passing eco-worries have their way. I doubt the first gold plated spade-full of turf will get dug at Heathrow by 2026, never mind the first landing on the new runway.
Given the monumental incompetence of all governments in managing these large infrastructure projects one assumes that after the massive overspends and overruns that are inevitable this runway will not operate in my lifetime.
It is an odd idea to expand an airport whose flightpath is directly over the capital city – there isn’t another in the world – the risks are obvious.
A high speed shuttle from Gatwick to Heathrow (just 25 miles) could be as quick as 20 minutes. So not that different from changing terminals and not a significant time given the endless delays at security, check in times and the likes.
It can easily take 20 minutes just to buy a train ticket at Gatwick anyway such are the current queues. The ticketing system and machines being so complex & inefficient (particularly for overseas visitors). This too needs to be sorted. Tickets should mainly be bought in advance (or while on the train perhaps on your phone). The shuttle could be free (or perhaps included with your flight purchase) like the airport fees.
@LL; “A high speed shuttle from Gatwick to Heathrow (just 25 miles)”
Through some of the most transport congested areas in London, never mind full of high prices homes and BTL properties etc, all of whom will want significant compensation…
Heathrow expansion is another example of continuing London centricity. This government is meant to be delivering Brexit and rebalancing the economy/country. It isn’t.
Disappointedly I have to say ‘so what’? As I understand it for all the bs, it only grants outline planning approval, not the ability to actually start building, so we can now look forward to years maybe decades of legal wrangling, tribunals, protests etc, the Mayor of London has already said he will join such action, all no doubt at a vast cost to the Exchequer for zero return.
We will all have noted that Boris, who promised to lay his body on the line to stop it, did so by running away, as indeed did Hammond. I don’t want a coward as Prime Minister.
Boris has two constituencies to worry about: Uxbridge and Brexit. The first battle was already lost as far as the H of C was concerned, and the time to lie down under bulldozers is when they arrive, if they ever do. The second battle is not yet quite lost, so that is where he must concentrate his energy.
He couldn’t have made the case for an airport elsewhere better. He tried to persuade the PM to allow a free vote but she refused, knowing she would win either way. Having been against the project herself, and the Chancellor likewise, she then deliberately embarrassed Boris, to damage him as she always tries to do. People shouldn’t fall for it.
At least one sensible decision, scrapping the ludicrously expensive tidal barrier. It’s a pity the HS2 can’t be scrapped.
Perhaps we can find some money to fund the armed forces properly and cancel the stupid £39 billion illegal divorce payment to Brussels.
Indeed the “lagoon” was always economic lunacy and totally idiotic. I assume it was entertained only to make other greencrap lunacies look like relatively good value!
This very week, the EU Ministers in Council will decide on the future of our country. If there is a hard Brexit, as looks extremely likely now, Heathrow will close completely at midnight on 29-30th March next year.
Mike Stalled
CONGRATULATIONS
You just won the 2018 Stupid Tweet of the Year
I have a £ that says it wont!
Usually re-opens at 04.30
Mr Stallard, please see: http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/06/20/how-much-money-do-we-save-when-we-leave-the-eu/#comment-941894
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/02/24/restoring-our-fish-and-farms/#comment-920955
Mr Redwood,
I know it’s not really your “thing”, but could you please explain exactly what the PM is signing the U.K. up to in terms of European defence? I read papers and websites and work in Army HQ but have no real information on this. It smacks of Brown/Lisbon, Major/ Maastricht, etc. Thanks.
Read Facts4EU. They have all the information but you may have to go back a bit. It is extremely worrying, and our parliament, which made so much fuss about article 50 and its “meaningful vote”, hasn’t squeaked on the subject as far a I am aware.
Clarification would be useful-I noted yesterday from the announcement of the establishment of the “Joint Military Intervention Force” that it’s members comprise France,Germany,Belgium,Denmark,Netherlands,Estonia,Spain, Portugal and the UK.Italy,under it’s new government has declined to join and none of the East European members are present.
“Joint Military Intervention Force” Where could it legitimately intervene
(invade ) ?
It should be disbanded of course .
Imagine Russia or China or indeed India forming a “Joint Military Intervention Force”. Oh wait, we’re the goodies aren’t we! How silly!
We have been wasting time trying to fit an international hub airport in an area where it is ill suited to be. We would have had more rapid and appropriate airport expansion if we could have got over the bad decision to have sited the airport at Heathrow . Its a 50 year old error that we cannot seem to correct, for there are too many vested interests keeping the airport at Heathrow, and too little vision in Westminster.
It is said one wouldn’t put Heathrow where it is if starting again so why compound the error with all the added noise and air pollution etc. over London which I suffered for years when working there.
This once veg patch seemed like a good idea at the time all those decades ago and without the foresight it has become congested now by the very nature of the necessary access and local support infrastructure.
How long before there is a need for a fourth or more runways as the third will soon become fully utilised if not already in anticipation. Judging by the time the length of time it has taken to get where we are the problem may have been solved. How much oil do we have left?
As it has taken 20 years for Government to decide on Heathrow, perhaps there should be an immediate start made on enlarging and improving Birmingham Airport which is now inadequate for the volume of traffic.
Better plan for two new runways there. By the time one is built they will be needing another.
If I know I’m going to be late for lunch I often pocket a snack to keep me going. We know Heathrow won’t be finished on schedule, why not improve Gatwick in the meantime?
Indeed a new runway there would be good for competition, cheaper and far quicker. It is currently very overloaded. Any slight problem causes delays for the rest of the day.
A dusting of snow, a slight flood, a bit of mist or any technical issues causes endless delays and circling. Not very green or fuel efficient to have planes circling round due to lack runway capacity.
Plus people missing their connections and appointments.
Two terrible decisions in one day.
Heathrow is in the wrong place. Millions more now exposed to air and noise pollution.
The Swansea Tidal Lagoon proposal rejected despite being a really positive plan.
No leadership, no clue, no standards. This government is lousy.
Hong Kong had the good sense to accept that Kai Tak was an accident of history and needed to be replaced by a modern coastal airport to avoid having large jets overflying populated areas.
Heathrow is also an accident of history, but the British govt lack the decisiveness to relocate it to a more suitable place that doesn’t involve large jets overflying populated areas. They’ve just kicked the can down the road yet again. Pathetic.
Solutions should have been found for Boris Island, a long time ago. It was the only sensible idea.
Now we are taking out houses, villages, including churches and an historic barn, to build a runway in the wrong place, and dangerously so, while at Filton, the longest runway in the world, we are to have 2,500 houses built.
Never spend money on the West Country is the golden rule – unless it’s a really useless expensive national project like Hinkley.
I was a daft idea you would have to move huge amount of infrastructure and would be in the wrong place with all the population well to the west of it. Plus all those birds sucked into engines. Anyway if you trust the climate alarmists and greencrap loons it will be under the sea very soon. Unless they build it on stilts. Heathwick or better still Gatrow are far better options.
Madrid-Barajas appears to be longer.
approving one small runway is not planning for the future.
what happened to the conservative approach of encouraging business by allowing competition?
the only solution to resolve the sub standard airports that london has to offer is to allow all three of them, i.e. heathrow gatwick & stansted, to build new runways.
this would encourage faster delivery of the new capacity.
this decision has just given a private business a public monopoly – absolutely scandalous, the tories look like venezuelans at the moment.
it’s hard to make berlin airport look like a success story, but somehow this government is managing to achieve exactly that.
Competition is indeed vital. Look at the dire state monopoly NHS with its dire health outcomes, deaths, delays and vast costs.
Were there no complaints from the councils at Gatwick, did they welcome and encourage the development of that airport? Wouldn’t it have been better there and better for the airline industry to provide a free shuttle (underground or monorail) from Gatwick to the nearest fast mainline tube line transfer point in London? They’re going to have to put extra capacity on the tube network from Heathrow anyway aren’t they?
Never going to happen, that why they voted it through just make out something is happening, they will spend billions on getting ready to build it like HS2, lots of inquiries, court cases, more plans, more environment studies, that what it about finding work for these people who work in offices and people coming out of uni, Hinkley point only got the go-ahead because it will be underwritten by the peoples electric bills and has already started.
Gov haven’t got a pot to piss in, they can’t even afford 20 billion for the NHS, not only that but rail track I read do not have the skilled staff anymore to electrify train lines, they put one in somewhere and took them 4 times as long and cost 5 times as much, they just haven’t got the staff anymore, Rail track has cancelled all electrify train lines till further notice, France is doing Hinkley point, the UK hasn’t the skilled staff to do it, HS2 a long way off, staff from Europe will have to be brought in to do the work at great cost.
Office workers only.
Agreed.
The government can still find all the billions required for foreign aid though, and ring-fences it, whilst trying to put extra tax on retirees who have paid into the system for 40+ years.
John McDonnell Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer is quoted as saying in Parliament that he will not honour the vote.
He does not honour the Brexit vote either. ..or the votes on Brexit in Parliament.
It is one thing for Mr and Mrs UK Citizen to oppose with all their might, quite rightly, things which Parliament votes on but it is quite another thing when someone of his rank clearly will not be a proper MP.
Did he abstain from the vote? No.
Therefore he only believes, it seems, to honour democracy when his side wins and oppose it when it doesn’t.
Anyone would think he is a communist sailing under a fake democratic Labour Party flag.
All power to him he is making Labour unelectable. This despite the best efforts of Brexit means sweet FA May and lets tax the economy to death P Hammond.
Why airports are not situated on the coast as with nuclear power stations, is something odd.
Is it because we are afraid of the health hazards caused to fishies, agricultural area foxes, tractor drivers and migrant carrot pickers?
Most comments are missing the point. Ever met anyone who actually would like to fly into Heathrow and out of Gatwick?
The point is not your house, that you bought at a discount because it is under a flight path and now you want to improve it simply by complaining. The point is creating an infrastructure that works. That means a HUB. So the chosen hub needs to be a single place, the bigger the better, with as many connections as possible.
And cut the ridiculous airport tax to competitive levels.
