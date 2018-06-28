The UK may want the EU summit to be about that post Brexit relationship, but much of the time will be taken up with the rest of the EU trying to stitch together a new migration policy. That will be followed by a meeting of the Eurozone Heads with Germany wanting to reinforce the austere disciplines of the scheme against possible challenges from Italy and others. The rows over migration may make the issues over the Euro more intractable and fractious.
When the PM is allowed to put the UK case I want her to be strong as well as her usual courteous and helpful self. She should say the UK negotiators have been more than generous so far in responding to EU demands for money we do not owe, and in potentially accepting powers and controls we do not have to accept during a possible transition. In return the EU now needs to offer a comprehensive free trade agreement for goods and services which leaves the UK free to spend it own money, make its own laws and conduct its own trade policy. If the EU rejects any such suggestion then the UK should simply leave on March 29 2019.
The public have rightly shrugged off the latest round of Project Fear statements. Airbus has no wish to try to sell planes without wings, and is not about to substitute Chinese wings for UK ones. There need be no queues of lorries at Dover or other UK ports once we leave. The UK will control those borders and will use the electronic and advance filing systems we already use for our trade to avoid needing to calculate customs dues whilst the driver waits at the border.
There hasn’t been a new Project Fear worry for some time. The Remain media just seem to like recycling old materials time after time, with no particular purpose.
Why ? And what if they don’t ? Which they will not. What then, because the PM has already ruled out the no deal option.
We are being sold out. The UK will sign up to an EU-LITE deal.
PS This is not a ‘Summit’, it is a meeting.
Pondering…pondering…still pondering…
Hope – I’m sure you are right, not only will the EU negotiators Barnier etc. not accept, the other 27 EU member countries will not accept.
Dr. Redwood is, as always, positive and hopeful.
However in reality this meeting will have almost no interest in Brexit, it’s all about the survival of the EU/Merkel. Mrs May should more usefully stay home and work on balancing the budget, based on a WTO terms of trade with European nations.
Just wait a few months and the EU as we know it now will probably no longer exist.
You ask: Why ?
i a surprised you dont appear to know already! and the answer is
”Because its in their interests” and if you dont think so I suggest you do more research.
She is going for a soft Brexit with the UK following EU rules/ regulations and upholding EU law. This will stop Britain signing free trade agreements.
To ensure she gets her way, the whole cabinet, not the Brexit subcommittee has been invited to Chequers to agree.
According to the Conservative Home website May wants to surrender. So she has sidelined her Brexit subcommittee and will try to appeal to a broader Remain base in the full Cabinet.
I don’t trust her and she could try to keep people in the dark for as long as possible and then rush through a fudge which is not fully understood.
One problem is Brexiteer MPs are not completely united and can be picked off individually.
Meanwhile the EU will continue to stall. At least Barnier has been honest in saying there is nothing on offer. May’s problem is her unwillingness to go to WTO terms and the civil service attempts to sabotage them.
I would suugest that their purpose is very clear- to undermine the will of the people. These people need to pay a price for their deliberate and unpatriotic undermining of our position.
zorro
@zorro; “I would suugest that their purpose is very clear- to undermine the will of the people.”
Oh prey, do tell us what that “will of the people” is, there were 29 different Leave and 18 Remain campaigns, no one knows what the will of the people is, other than to leave the political institution of the European Union. Nor did the GE of last year shine any greater light on the will of the people either.
Want to tell others what the will of the people is, hold a specific referenda on the How question, otherwise all you are doing is projecting your own (“unpatriotic”, for all we know) opinions…
Not just the Media. Greg Clarke and his acolytes seem to very much ‘have their hands in the till’. Once again a senior politician ‘in the pocket of’ big business.
Courtesy? Look where that’s got us, nowhere. It’s time to end with the niceties, pleasantries and public expressions of togetherness and get brutal and honest
We voted to leave the EU. It’s not happened and it still hasn’t happened.
It is my belief that my party and its MPs tolerate this PM. Why they tolerate her I have no idea. Maybe they think she’s so weak that she’s malleable and easily manipulated. I hope that’s the case but then politicians are politicians and so tend to take decisions based on political considerations as opposed to doing the right thing
It’s all getting very, very tiresome
Indeed. Their intentions are so obvious that it is very tiresome. Legacy politicos have sold us out for over 40 years to their EU project whilst smugly lying and spending our taxes on it. To add insult to injury they then give away £12 billion in more foreign aid and 0.7% of our GDP. At the same time they tell us they will have to raise taxes to pay for the International Health Service and home care for our elderly. How is Mr Hunts charging of health tourists doing after 8 years? No evidence when we visit our Doctors or A&E.
Brexit has confirmwd many of our fears that MP’s, Parliament, civil servants and the Lords are not fit for purpose. Time for major reform of our voting system, legislator and clearing of the swamp!!
Would interim EFTA, or even EEA, membership not be preferable to the Transition on offer? We would get
– Ability to strike and implement free trade deals (or even opt for unilateral opening)
– Control of our fisheries
– No ECJ jurisdiction (the efta court is preferable to the ECJ)
The EFTA court shadows the ECJ and we would have to accept FoM financial contribution.
This would become the final destination.
Not what we voted for.
If Nick Timothy is to be believed we are now heading for free movement as well as Single Market for goods.
May really must go.
Brexit is now a sideshow for the EU. The UK will get the Brexit it craves but it will be one designed by the EU.
Airbus, Nissan or Siemens will not leave immediately but will curtail investment and over the next 10 to 15 years the effects will be felt.
Brexit is a once in a lifetime opportunity for France, the Netherlands or Germany to grab a large share of the UK’s industrial base and service industry. Why would they pass on it ?
Nissan, the government’s poster child of “it won’t be a problem” have halted investment plans in the UK until they know the outcome.
So we’re generous in providing money we DON’T OWE,?? Then why are we paying it? Its not as though we have money to throw away. Hammond is destroying our economy while at the same time handing money out for foreign aid like sweeties and expecting us to give him more tax. Your government really has lost the plot John. The recent announcements from Mrs May and her cabinet over taxes, cars and wood burners etc are a sure fire way of making her government even more unpopular if that were possible. She gets worse as time goes on if that were possible. Why could the EU be interested in debating Brexit when they know she is falling over herself to grant them their every demand?
Of course corporate executives should be able to say what they think is in the best interest of their businesses, and I can understand a business which depends on sending parts and products to and fro across the channel being concerned at a potential change in arrangements. I would be in their shoes. It would of course have been better had Mrs May spelled out from the beginning 1) the UK’s negotiating objectives with the EU and 2) what the WTO fall-back option would have meant in practice should these negotiating objectives not have been achieved, and then gone ahead and made arrangements for WTO in case the EU behaved as it turns out they have done (not surprisingly).
What is very odd is that corporate executives who spend much of their time negotiating deals of one sort or another think that it is a good negotiating ploy to announce ahead of a negotiation that you will accept whatever the other side offers. Even the Labour MPs with their trade union backgrounds and contacts should be able to appreciate this point!
John,
Interesting perspective on the summit and the potential perspective.
If, the remainers again keep coming up with the same arguments, your fake news about the border and other issues do not seem to change either. All rather sad.
Absolutely agree, I will add however that I consider it most important that on return a detailed report is given to the H o C on exactly what the EU reaction is. We the voting public deserve to know exactly where we stand with the EU after this summit and what our future action will be. I think a preliminary opening to Mrs may’s speech to them should be that we have had enough of Galileo exclusion, airbus wings, security exclusion, don’t make me laugh, and Irish border nonsense. It is EU make up your mind time, do you want unrestricted free trade on goods and services plus all the other areas where cooperation makes sense or do you wish a clean break in March next year with no further payment by the UK.
Indeed, Airbus has no wish to sell planes without wings. But it has made clear that if your Brexit is too bureaucratic it will make those wings elsewhere.
No manufacturer wants to move but Brexit is so damaging to business they may have no choice. Moving production of wings or a new car model to another country is expensive but the anti-business Tories may leave business with no choice.
Airbus knows its business better than you do. Likewise BMW. And John Lewis. And Nissan. And all the other companies which actually import stuff.
They often rely on hundreds of lorries a day going in each direction going smoothly across the Channel. Even a 2 minute delay to these will have hugely negative consequences for their businesses. And that willl affect workers and consumers.
Honda has done work to estimate the cost of your Brexit. It has assumed that post Brexit EU imports will take as much time and require as much cost and bureaucracy as imports from the US. To cope with the disruption to its just-in-time manufacturing Honda would have to build the biggest building on Earth. That is the model you are proposing.
The sad truth is that most Tory MPs – including I suspect virtually all the Brexiteers – had not even heard of the customs union until well after the referendum. They did not know what they were voting for. Embarrassing.
Such a great quote from yesterday’s Wall Street Journal:
“The British political class increasingly resembles a British tourist asking a foreigner for directions: Unable to make itself understood, it simply shouts louder. Complaints about EU “theologians” only reveal a worrying lack of understanding of the realities of an organization of which the U.K. has been a member for 43 years. If Britain is to avoid getting hopelessly lost, it had better start learning the language.”
P.S. what is meant here is that the EU will always protect its singel market, which includes the four freedoms and oversight by the EJC as common referee. No way it can ever compromise on that. Those are the limits of a rule-based contstruct like the EU.
Which is why we need to leave the EU.
The EU will be much happier without the UK as a member.
It can carry on as it wishes, probably to becoming the United States of Europe.
Thanks for the translation Peter.
We British are so thick and stupid
Germany out of the football
Merkel under notice and Italy collapsing in chaos.
Dream on Sherlock.
PvL, most who contribute on this blog understand this.
The problem as you correctly point out is our elected representatives on both sides of the Chamber and also the unelected House of Lords don’t.
And congratulations on renewing your contract with the Netherlands branch of the EU propaganda department 🙂
As you say the EU is a protectionist club. Not sure adopting a hostile attitude to a country with whom it has a trade surplus of £80bn is a wise way to “protect its single market”.
Isn’t it ironic that one of the four freedoms – movement of people, is now under threat in the EU? We could find that this issue, pivotal in the Leave vote, on which David Cameron failed to get even a modest concession, ends up being abandoned by the EU anyway. We may find out that the Irish border becomes more open than the borders between EU states after we left.
If only the referendum vote had been delayed by say 3 years, the result could have been to remain, because free movement of people had been abandoned through the populist uprising.
On the other hand, with the turmoil that’s going on in the EU, we might still have preferred to leave anyway.
A certain German Interior Minister doesn’t seem to agree with you. Freedom for refugees to move into Bavaria, Germany? Let’s see.
The rules-based system which allowed bail-outs for Greece…. clearly rules are there to be changed, so Let’s see.
It’d also be nice to see a signed set of accounts for your rules-based system-or doesn’t internal accountability need to happen within this particular rules-based system?
You mean unelected dictatorship Mr EU!
Hmm, in that case, a no-deal clean break seems like the best option for the UK, and I might have to cancel my order for a new BMW.
Then it will cost them £20 billion in transition contributions and at present trade levels £12 Billion per annum in duty until such time as the UK finds alternative sources and the amount the EU sells us declines. A high cost to the EU in support of a failed religion as other members are progressively discovering.
I may have been misdirected by the media but I was shocked to read that there is a cabinet summit on 9 July to determine the cabinets final wish list and proposals to the EU.
This should have been decided before we served our Article 50 notice and then held belligerently with little or no compromise.
What a complete cock up of a good negotiating position.
Shocking
@NS; You cant make a final wish list until you have made at least one other (the clue is in the word highlighted), nor can you make such a final list until you know what the other side is offering. Before A50 was triggered it might well have been the UK’s governments -indeed many a Brexiteers- wish to have a close, full & free trade agreement with the EU27 post Brexit, but now in the light of the intransigence of the EU, it might be just to get the hell out on WTO terms!
But Theresa May gave her Lancaster House speech ten weeks before she triggered Article 50, the main problem is that she has since been manipulated to accept things she rejected in that speech.
Indeed but is T May actually capable of doing this? She seem not to possess any leadership abilities, vision or backbone at all.
You say:- “UK negotiators have been more than generous so far in responding to EU demands for money we do not owe, and in potentially accepting powers and controls we do not have to accept during a possible transition.”
Indeed they have (to the EU) but not very generous to the people who will have to pay these bills or suffer the costly regulations for longer. Or the businesses who are rendered less able to compete by them. I am not sure you can be “generous” when giving away other people’s money (extracted under threat of imprisonment). Especially when Hammond and May are clearly planning to damage the economy with yet further tax rises (from the current hugely over taxed position). This largely to waste on the dysfunctional NHS, HS2, the EU, greencrap, aircraft carriers without aircraft and other lunacies.
Your second paragraph conflicts with your previous, well-founded assertion that “we do not have to pay to trade” surely?
Why have UK negotiators ” been more than generous so far in responding to EU demands for money we do not owe”?
The Express newspaper reports Mrs. May is to offer future payments to help the Evil Empire control migrant flows which if true might be unnecessarily and damagingly “courteous and helpful” but does not pass the “strong” test.
Lots of ”shoulds” though, Dr Redwood.
And hasn’t the time passed for being ”helpful”? Surely ”strong and robust” are the way to go now, and perhaps even courtesy might be kept to a minimum. It could be seen as weakness by those who are looking for it.
Surely, we shouldn’t be paying any money in the interests of trade. Isn’t that bribery?
I don’t know about “Strong and robust” – “Strong and Stable” didn’t work out very well did it?
There was a very good period with Brexiteers issues in the news in a positive way. Several politicians got space to put the case for No Deal. There was news of possible deselection for a noted Conservative opponent of genuine Brexit.
Now it seems Remain are getting the column inches again. We already know this meeting will amount to nothing. Which way May proceeds in future is the key question.
Like many, I am already sick and tired of this issue though we seem to be stuck with it.
A lie told once remains a lie but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth. … If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself. … Propaganda must therefore always be essentially simple and repetitious.
Especially true if there is never any effective rebuttal, and this government has made no significant attempt to rebut the rubbish pumped out about Brexit. One may quite reasonably ask why that it is: why are public resources still being misused to produce anti-Brexit propaganda to feed out through the media, but hardly any are being used to counter the constant attacks on the government’s official policy? Well, I think we can all work out one possible answer to that question.
“Propaganda must therefore always be essentially simple and repetitious.”
I agree. Painting it on the side of a bus seems to work pretty well it seems.
@Bob; “Propaganda must therefore always be essentially simple and repetitious.”
Indeed, hence why UKIP kept banging on about EU migrants ‘stealing British jobs’ and why eurosceptics kept banging on about the EU only allowing straight cucumbers etc…
Good point Bob, and that’s why we on the leave side just cannot make our truthful and valid points only once. We need to counter the liars and the myth peddlers time and time again, all the way, lest their poisonous seeds of misinformationtake root.
We see remainers arguments defeated on this blog every single day to the point of ridicule, yet they still come back with the same old tired discredited garbage. It is part of a brainwashed mindset. People who just cannot accept they were wrong, and they lost. It’s called intransigence.
Tad
The so-called EU Summit is topsy-turvy; more like the Abyss. Money, laws, regulations, chaos & all kinds of people swirl around the event horizon, poised to sink ever deeper into its lowest levels of nonsense.
Brexiteers have chosen a better way. Out Now!
yes: there are key moments when strength as well as cooperation need to take the forefront and this is one of them .
Will Theresa May be taking along Olly Robbins to give her more bad advice?
A clip of her arrival at a much earlier EU meeting was shown on TV recently; she had with her that avuncular chap with a beard, Tim Barrow, but Olly Robbins was also lurking in the background.
From June 2017:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-39236683
“Brexit: The people who are negotiating”
You seem unwilling to recognise that he is leading us to disaster.
I do not agree that the PM should be “her usual courteous and helpful self”
Mrs Thatcher would not have approached an EU summit in that way. The PM needs to be strong, forceful and outspoken.
Destabilise the 27 and be ready to manage a no deal should it come to that
We voted to leave we did not vote to leave and then to have a transition period– we don’t need a post brexit relationship with them and the EU is not going to offer us a new deal that in any way compromises their four freedoms so then let’s just get on with it- and no need for attending any more of these silly meetings
Well she’s as courteous but as hapless as a German football coach who has pre-booked their place to see their team play at the World Cup Final. Your team can’t play, and it’s not going to happen!
As you say the EU has other priorities. They just won’t be interested in Mme May and her team squabbling and scrabbling around. Frankly they’re right.
The businesses need to re-source components in the UK as far as possible, and get with the plan. Localisation is the new globalisation, and they should be de minimis second-sourcing from the UK. Cable assemblies don’t have to be made for the Mini in Romania.
Your government needs to work for a no deal Brexit, because frankly the EU aren’t interested. As Ambrose E-P writes today, open the borders to tariff free access and let the EU compete with worldwide sources for our business.
Thanks, John, an enjoyable and thoughtful piece as usual.
Aside from the Remainiacs who troll sites like yours, most conservatives would agree with you, I’m sure. As others have said, however, our current “leadership” seems to want to please everyone, which is always a recipe for failure.
Do you have faith that what is delivered will meet the requirements of our manifesto and respect the result of the referendum, or are you expecting a fudge?
I may be wrong, but it seems to me that this Bill which has just completed its passage through both Houses of Parliament:
https://services.parliament.uk/bills/2017-19/haulagepermitsandtrailerregistrationbill.html
“Haulage Permits and Trailer Registration Bill”
could be used to help enforce UK controls on exports across the land border from Northern Ireland into the Irish Republic in order to assist the EU in protecting the integrity of the EU Single Market while keeping that border as open as it is now.
If the use of that particular new UK law would not be appropriate for that purpose then it would be a simple matter to pass another new UK law which did the job: so if you want a permit to take goods across the border into the EU Single Market then you must ensure that the goods you carry comply with all EU requirements, and if you fail to do that – for example, by taking across a load of US-style “chlorinated chicken” – then you will risk losing your permit, and facing criminal prosecution, fines, and imprisonment.
The problem is that May has a remainer case rather a brexiteer one. From her very first meeting with the EU Commission after sending the Article 50 letter she has wanted a cosmetic Brexit modelled on her earlier Judicial & Home Affairs opt-out-and-back-in-again. This is surely plain for all to see now. You have to remove her because the public will not vote for this incredible level of incompetence at the next election. She stacked her committees with a Remain majority and now that her Brexit committee has a pro-brexit majority she is bypassing it to use a wider cabinet that she believes will back her incompetent cosmetic Brexit.
Barnier has no imagination (if he did he wouldn’t be a bureaucrat to start with). He can only think in terms of EU rules. When we leave, these do not apply to the UK. Therefore either the EU accepts an entirely new arrangement designed specifically for the UK or we walk away, whatever the consequences.
No business enterprise wants tariffs, or borders imposed where there are none at present. So the EU must treat the UK like we treated Ireland in 1922, that is as a close trading partner who will remain so after leaving the political union. That is a bespoke arrangement. There is no point comparing the UK with Norway or Switzerland because we are already in the EU and they were not. We are not a supplicant begging for admission, but a full member who is fed up with its bone-headed intransigence. We have also contributed ( I heard ) about 450Bn in the last 40 years to help them create their ever closer union.
I would approach this as one had to approach impossible oriental negotiators decades ago. Just confront them with our position as above and let them work out the answer for themselves. If you go along with the ‘more detail is required’ nonsense you are finished.
It’s a fine morning in late June, with a sense of well-being in the air! I like the up-beat and generous tone of what you set out, John, and hope this is how it will go. I understand all the negatives and anxieties expressed in the above comments, but I think its in order, at this crucial juncture, to support Mrs May to get the job done – a very tough challenge, and a huge responsibility. I also think the EU is facing other historic challenges, but will not and cannot compromise on its basic constructs. There are obvious wider strategic implications, so it is right that our PM has tried hard to be reasonable: but equally, she must not compromise the will of the British people as expressed in the Referendum. I do not agree with all her stances, but I continue to wish her well, and hope she can deliver.
It seems to me that the PM is going along the path of handing the UK over to the EU in such a way that never again will we be able to run our own affairs, and with little or no say any more at all at the EU seats of power. I remember G Brown, Labour PM, treacherously agreeing to the removal of the name England from the map of the EU and to the UK being split into 3 regions e.g. the SE of England became part of Northern France via the Manche region.
I think that our remainers (and TM is one) are determined to ensure that never again shall the UK and England in particular influence or hinder the formation of the USE. How much I hope that I am quite wrong in that thought.
How high is this ‘summit’? Can normal people reach such heights?
Germany has internal problems building. France, unable to cope with its youth unemployment is trying to reintroduce National Service which it envisages will have teenagers picking up litter, making office staff cups of coffee, and being go-fers for little pay.
It is bound to catch on in Spain too…especially in Valencia. Fake News BBC Newsnight cannot keep a civil tongue in its head when interviewing Germany’s AfD. Panic in our Establishment and the Establishments of the EU.
In all the years since Ted Heath took us in to the ” Common Market” the ONLY Prime Minister who has stood up to the EU was Mrs Thatcher. She obtained a rebate because she was not leaving the discussions without it. Will there ever be another ?????