Visit to Kendrick School

I visited Kendrick School today to talk to the management team about possible school expansion.

The School is considering expanding from 3 form entry to 4 form entry. This would still leave it smaller than Reading Grammar for boys which has five form entry.

I would be happy to support such a move. We live in a fast growing area where we need more school places. The grammars should be free to expand as well as the other secondary schools. It seems unfair that a boy has a better chance of grammar entry than a girl in our area, and unfair if places do not expand as the potential number of pupils expands.

I look forward to seeing the results of their work to produce a bid for money for the necessary building works to allow expansion.

I wish the school continuing success.