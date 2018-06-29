What is the UK’s worst nationalised industry?

In the 1970s when as a young man I first became critical of nationalised industries, I identified there main features of them I did not like. They were bad for their customers. They usually overcharged them, with high rates of price increase. They failed to innovate or hit high standards of customer service. They were bad for their employees. You had a high chance of losing your job if you worked for the nationalised steel or coal or rail businesses, as they went through redundancy programme after redundancy programme. They were bad for taxpayers, as they racked up huge borrowings and losses which required taxpayer subsidies and write offs on a large scale.
The current nationalised business which comes closest to some of these features today is the nationalised provision of roadspace. It is a monopoly supply, provided mainly by Councils with the biggest and most successful roads supplied by the national government. They are provided free at the point of use, but there are huge charges on motorists who pay many times over the cost of the provision through special taxes on motoring. The cost of provision for taxpayers is also high. The monopolist rations the supply, creating congestion and inconvenience. The Highways executives often occupy the road for weeks on end for improvements or alterations, and do not seem to have a sense of urgency in getting roads back into use. Some of the works they call improvements intensify the congestion and sometimes pit different kinds of road users against each other in unhelpful ways.
This year has seen misery about potholes, where some of the local highways authorities have been slow to respond to money available for pothole filling, and slow to respond to the general public mood to improve the quality of the surfaces. Potholes are particularly trying for cyclists. Let’s hope local highways departments take up Mr Grayling’s proposals to put utilities away from the main highway, to build better local strategic networks, and to tackle congestion more vigorously.
64 Comments
“put utilities away from the main highway”
Suggest you ask Electricity, Gas. Water, Telephone companies and the council how much that would cost just in Wokingham!
Replt To be done when putting in new anyway.
@JR reply; How many times does it need to be pointed out, there is no point,. unless you plan on making the utilities install two sets of services on such roads as at some point such services need to cross the road to get to the other side… Also should a utility need to repair/dig-up one of these services were do you suppose their works vehicles will be parked, were do you think the alternate provision for pedestrians will be, along side the kerb on the road perhaps, just like what happens now when services are under the pavements?
Good morning
I fear our kind host is making an attempt at selling the selling off of our road network. The money for which will of course be wasted.
As I have said before, Capitalism works when there is competition. Creating a non-State monopoly from a State one in NOT the solution.
Our roads are already maintained by private companies. Local authorities are already having much of their work put out to private tender, something that I am familiar with and agree with. So I am a little bit surprised by all this and want to get to the truth behind the thinking.
We cannot afford to give billions away. Starving ourselves and deliberately running down our infrastructure to facilitate its sale is a menditous act. I do so hope the Conservative Party is not morphing into the Nasty Party ?
@Mark B
Too late, the Tories have already been infected with the cult of collectivism. Watching David Willetts in complete harmony with Chuka Umunna last night promoting wealth tax to Andrew Neil just confirmed that fact. They’ll sell of the Crown Jewels to pay for a few more years of squanderous wasteful spending in the name of virtue signalling,
People like Jacob Reese-Mogg and our kind host are increasingly fighting a rearguard action within the party I’m afraid.
” The money for which will of course be wasted. ”
A never ending river of costly non-contributing human imports needs paying for.
Traffic lights seemed to be placed so as to create congestion. Where possible they should be replaced by roundabouts. All traffic lights should use smart technology.
It seems as though traffic policy is to put people off driving – as though we really have a choice in most cases.
In my local town we’ve suffered congestion for years. The council 2 years ago had to swithc off the traffic lights in the town centre whilst they installed new street furniture . Hey presto all the congestion disappeared
Indeed but the green lefty loons wanted to cause congestion to force people out of cars and trucks and into (usually far less green, slower and less efficient) buses and trains.
Listen to Oxford Union Debate “Socialism does not work” with JR, Corbyn, Hannan and others (with JR on socialist traffic lights and freedom roundabouts), on YouTube. Corbyn shows himself to be totally unsuitable to run so much as a whelk stall – just far too dim. Let us hope that despite Hammond & May’s best efforts to assist him (by largely aping his policies) he does not ever get near power. Labour/SNP would be an economic disaster even worse than T May.
@Bob Dixon; “All traffic lights should use smart technology.”
Most already do, see those cameras and sensors, that is smart technology, compared to the old control systems that simply used inflexible pre-planned timers to switch the sequences.
I have more issues with the placings of Bus stops, around here there used to be a bus stop lay–by, now it has been filled in at pavement high so the buses now have to stop on the road – were ever practicable all bus stops should have a lay-by, were a lay-b is not possible there should be at least 40 metres between opposing bus stops.
The traffic flow in our small town works better at the one set of traffic lights . . . when the traffic lights have failed, so people sort it out themselves.
Maybe it’s just me but I have no idea why the author composes articles about the issue of public provision but never draws attention to the antediluvian activities of the unions who are one of the main reasons this type of provision has become highly political and inefficient
All state activity has become politically infected by the left and Labour. They see the State as a political power base, they see the taxpayer as a source of financing (opt-in system keeps Labour and the unions alive) and their aim is to infect it and influence its management to bend to its will. The NHS and the BBC are perfect examples of this type of politicisation inspired by Gramsci
The NHS is a pure monopoly supplier and yet Mr Redwood backs this PM’s plan to afford it more money. Is that an efficient use of our money? Of course it isn’t but it’s part of a Tory PM ‘s political strategy using our money.
The NHS should be broken up and efficiencies imposed but this requires political courage. We don’t have a courageous politicians in the UK. We have politicians who know how to spend taxpayers money, it is the only thing they seek to do simply because spending money avoids CONFLICT
Reform means conflict. Therefore reform will never happen and we the taxpayer will be expected to finance ever greater levels of waste, privileges and gold plated employment terms for all State employees
Exactly, and the current Tories are clearly of the left not even centre left.
I don’t understand.
For example, the unionised NHS. The money and hours are totally crap, except for consultants and managers. Staff can and frequently do go the the ANZAC nations for greater reward and better conditions – so much for the power of British unions.
The railways. Barely any of the TOCs have had industrial disputes. London Underground and Southern Trains are the obvious exceptions. Bus drivers in TFL are unionised too, but rarely are they in dispute. Having to book on at 2, 3, 4 am, work weekends and bank holidays (no enhancements) are hardly the sign of unions ruling the roost.
@Duncan; The NHS is not a monopoly supplier, you are free to purchase private health care cover if you so choose. Were there is any NHS monopoly it is because the private health care suppliers have no interest to provide an alternate service, such as A&E or their own Emergency ambulance service for example.
The NHS is far from perfect but it is better than many of the alternatives.
Paying for the NHS via taxation is no different from paying for our military, few would suggest privatising the army, it is only that the NHS stands out (as does the BBC, and Highways for that matter) because of the separate (one-upon-a-time) hypothesised tax.
Bull’s-eye in one, Duncan, particularly with your penultimate and final paras. Our democratic system flounders through a lack of political resolve. We are governed by self-serving political pygmies (our host always excepted, of course).
Indeed nationalist industries are a disaster and nationalised monopolies free at the point of use even worse. You make all the right points on roads.
The NHS, roads, much of education, the criminal justice system, state housing and the BBC spring to mind.
Excellent piece by Rod Liddle, originally in the Spectator, repeated in the Mail yesterday listing how hugely out of touch with the public the lefty, greencrap, pro EU, tax funded, BBC propaganda outfit is. Out of 427 guests on the today programme talking about the EU only 3,2% were Brexit supporters. This when the country is at least 52/48 and probably more now.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-5894123/ROD-LIDDLE-Radios-moaning-women.html
One can only assume that T May, P Hammond, Mathew Hancock and the BBC trustees are all perfectly happy with this massive, pro EU BBC bias. Also all the other biases they inflict on the nation daily. Particularly the climate alarmist one and their love of the dire NHS that kills thousands. Why so much BBC coverage of the Grenfell victims when the NHS kills many times more every single month?
The Conservatives should propose privatisation of the road network, abolition of road tax and the introduction of road pricing depending on demand. The reason we have traffic jams is that roads are free. Economics 101: if something is free demand is unlimited and a queue forms. This could even be dressed up as a green policy under our ‘climate change obligations’.
Congestion is certainly not the best way to limit demand it costs money, wastes people’s time, frays tempers, increases pollution, and raises no money. Road charging per mile (and more at peak times) is far better and the money can be used for more road provision to reduce congestion.
So long as you scrap vehicle excise and petrol duty.
I think you’ll find drivers over pay for the resources they use.
@Richard1; The most inflationary load of privatisation nonsense ever, never mind the most likely to fall foul of cartel, monopoly and personal data concerns. Although that said, I do accept that a case could be made for introducing Toll road pricing on at least parts of the UK motorway network.
Richard1 – “The reason we have traffic jams is that roads are free. ”
Wrong! The reason is overpopulation which covers probably all existential problems in the UK , and elsewhere. Remember when the M1 opened? Even after months there were hardly any cars to be seen on it. Yes, not many people could afford a car which equates with a small population.
You could also argue that the UK population size is too much and should be reduced..30 millions would do..likewise why should fresh air be free..we pay for water don’t we? what’s the difference
There is an element of truth in what Richard 1 says. Getting an appointment and subsequent treatment for your pet is a straightforward no delays process. You either pay or as in most cases pets are insured. The NHS, free at the time of need or I suspect at any time of assumed need is inundated. It is not free by the way, all tax payers pay for it. The NHS suffers ill managed demand with the result that those in real need get overlooked in many cases. Paying the bill at the vets directly seems to engender a greater sense of responsibility such that the system is not swamped with the trivial.
Worst nationalised industry? Good lord, we’re spoiled for choice, but my vote goes to the criminal justice system. Whether you’re a victim, criminal, defendant, witness, lawyer, judge, prison officer or probation officer it’s a national horror story. As for delivering justice – don’t make me laugh.
All MPs have been given a free copy of a recent expose, The Secret Barrister by a lawyer blogger who goes under that pseudonym. They really should read it.
Yes. It really is contemptible especially the Innocent tax and reprehensible that decent people like JR and others, should walk by on the other side.
The civil service?
Little by way of ‘service’ (other than fines, fees, bossing about and taxation), not always very civil either and overpaid by about 50% relative to the productive sector (when pensions are included). They care not what they spend nor what value if any it gives. Not their money after all.
Like buying a present for someone you do not know or care about using someone else’s money.
Arguably a prime candidate, however, compared with other similar organisations around the World ours is amongst the best. It just shows how bad the others really are.
You beat me to it Denis. I was going to say the government.
They give little or no value.
They do diametrically opposite to what the voters want.
Now over 2 years after the referendum we have a cabinet meeting to decide what we want from Brexit.
This is May speak for how far can she capitulate.
The latest buzzword seems to be EFTA.
Just a watered down vassal status.
Drain the swamp as Trump would say.
We have a winner! Denis Cooper, I wholeheartedly agree. Another unaccountable body requiring remedial surgery, post-Brexit.
David ‘two brains’ Willets on This Week last night was proposing vast tax increases to further damage the economy, throttle further the golden goose and continue wasting money on the dysfunctional disaster NHS. A ‘service’ that is killing thousands, delaying millions of treatments and has some of the worst health outcomes for a developed nation.
Thank goodness we had Jacob Recce Mogg to say some sensible things. Though even he did not point out what a disaster the NHS and so much of this bloated, overpaid and inept government actually is.
Why do we have to hope Local Authorities take up Graylings proposals and in the use of that word, do not you sum up the whole problem? Why cannot legislation be used to order them to carry out the wishes of parliament. It is the same with bin collections, nhs parking charges etc. The Minister says something, presumably to give himself political cover and the Local Authorities ignore it.
Equally I would have more sympathy with your position, albeit I agree, how poor the service is, if you set out the financials, confirming that the Treasury ‘gives’ the Local Authorities sufficient money to do the job properly. Until then, I and I suspect many other people, will continue to believe they are forced to do things in the cheap, because road users are being milked to pay for the rest of government.
Off-topic, Fraser Nelson suggests that the Chequers meeting next week will be a good time for obstinately dissenting ministers to resign:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/06/29/chequers-summit-theresa-may-will-have-right-people-right-place/
“There is no time left for debate, she will say: a decision is needed now. There is also a coded message: if you wish to resign, this would be a good time to do so.”
I recall what Tory MP and Chairman of the 1922 Committee Graham Brady said on the BBC Daily Politics yesterday, that the government should be “cleaving to the principles that were set out in that speech”, namely the Lancaster House speech:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/06/28/the-eu-summit/#comment-943433
Perhaps all ministers, and advisers, should be required to take a solemn oath that they will do that, and those who decline to sign up to it should be invited to resign.
Good Morning,
If I may, what a self-serving question and answer. ” It’s someone else’s fault.” By definition, nationalised industries are owned and/or controlled by HMG. It is therefore HMG, from the PM down to the lowest box-ticker bureaucrat, who are incompetent and wasteful.
These public services could be put right, but HMG does not seem to want to do so. Put responsibility where it belongs.
I visited the Irish Republic last month. I hadn’t been back there for around ten years.
The road infrastructure has improved massively, from pot-holed and rutted single track roads to wide urban roads with new tarmac surfaces. Dual carriageways and now Ireland even has Motorways.
How as this happened? Simple, the EU has funded it. Funded it partly with some of the money we give to the EU as a net contributor. Meanwhile the (dis)UK Gov. has insufficient money to invest in our road network !
Couldn’t agree more about roads
We still have potholes that have been there over 3 years in major A roads and Dual Carriageways
Highways England response to the last Operation Stack fiasco was totally and utterly appalling. The CEO went missing and refused to answer for his quangos cock ups, they were totally disinterested in any plan to ease the problem. Despite having spent millions on digital signage the only use they put it to is to nanny us about how we drive. The RHA and I in one TV programme about this suggested that tech ( digital signage/apps/satnav etc ) could be the cheapest and most effective way of managing traffic. Their response was no we want to build one giant lorry park for 4,000 trucks. They didn’t do that either, in fact they have to date done nothing
The Palace of Westminster. £540 million a year, and that’s just the bits that get on the balance sheet!
The devolved governments especially the SNP who always do everything to hold the UK back and money wasting, overspending, with high opinions of their usefulness local councils.
Congestion could be reduced by raising the driving standards, so less people could get a licence in the first place, and drivers whose skills have lapsed given opportunity to improve or lose their licence.
However, as the government views the motorist as a cash cow, this proposal is not likely to get anywhere.
The technology exists to privatise the road system -if that is what you want to do. Each vehicle could be fitted with a sensor that sends back its position, obtained from GPS, every so often, and via the mobile networks, to a central computer which works out your road usage and deducts an appropriate amount from your credit card or bank account by direct debit at the end of each month.
To ensure that no-one is disabling their sensors we could have number plate recognition cameras linked to the computer which will check that vehicles are where they are supposed to be.
It can even be set up to know when you are exceeding the speed limit and add any fines to your monthly bill and mark up the points on your licence. When you’ve clocked up too many you’ll be automatically disqualified. Isn’t technology marvellous?
I could be wrong, but I can’t see it being a big vote winner.
1. Put the management of local roads out to contract with incentives to improve traffic flow/reduce congestion.
2. Accept that cycling is NOT a suitable form of transport, (but encourage as a leisure activity). The days when several thousand cyclists flooded out of a factory to disperse after a journey of three miles or less are long gone. Now we have a few lone cyclists causing severe and dangerous congestion as they travel 25 miles or so. Get bikes off the roads and pavements. (A start would be to ban bikes from all roads with a speed limit more than 30 mph). Bike trails should be provided on the same basis as tennis or swimming facilities.
John,
Here’s a monopoly that can go on the bonfire; the House of Lords.
There must be a better and more representative way of taking informed opinion on legislation?
Telecommunications, when linked with the Post Office were among the worst. Competition improved the service, but BT still drags its legacy behind.
The absence of user choice to obtain better causes virtually all nationalised industries to settle on tolerated provision instead of pursuing excellence. However, duplicating octopoid routes such as water, rail, roads & footpaths would produce only crazy-paved alternative paths.
I fear that selling off the national roads network as you suggest would result in foreigners owning a strategic infrastructure asset, which would be run like the railways. The money raised would be used by the Chancellor as annual income and wasted – just like the revenues from N Sea oil.
Doubtless, ultimately the numerous stealth taxes raised from motorists would have to go up to pay for the public enquiries as the public opposes huge 8 lane motorways stonking through our national parks, green belt land, heritage sites etc.
The government is reaping huge VAT revenues due to the recent rise in petrol/diesel costs. Why can’t some of this be used to repair the inordinate number of potholes across the country? They are not just in Wokingham
If roads are privatised that will be mainly motorways and main dual carriageways. This will leave most of the road network still in the hands of local government.
Charging on main routes will inevitably lead to traffic, much of it heavy vehicles, diverting to minor roads with the resulting additional wear and tear and increased maintenance costs (plus the aggravation to locals of the additional traffic) born by guess who, local government and their local tax payers.
In terms of a nationalised business which is a drain on the public finances when it really should be a big money maker, and one which offers a worse product to the public than commercial rivals, the Ordnance Survey takes some beating.
As always I read our host’s comments with interest. It is very evident that the issue of potholes has become a serious one that needs resolution. My apologies for going off subject but there was an issue I wished to raise after reading yesterday’s article but didn’t have time to do so. I would be very interested to hear JR’s opinions about UFT ( Unilateral Free Trade ) at some point. This has been put forward, as I understand it, by Prof. Patrick Minford among others. Would this be a course to follow in the future ? Indeed the near future.
Our road problems are eternal. No-one knows why it goes on. Much like why the whole world of advertising companies and charities can just have their love letters stuck into your home any time they like and however many they like and are not compelled to arrange a return door-to-door pick-up service as you’re already seeing someone.
I regularly commute on bicycle from Crowthorne to Reading. Driving to Reading is becoming increasing difficult with the new housing developments and the change in priority between M4 and A329M at J10.
It is not just potholes which are a problem (these do present a real danger to cyclists) but the road surface makes this fairly easy route a real chore. We seem to have an inability to properly tarmac roads an, obsession with surface redressing and the majority of works, repairs and ironwork fall within the first metre from the kerb.
The worst example, by some way, runs along the Reading Road from the Woosehill roundabout to the M4 bridge. There is an integrated cycle lane which frequently moves on to the shared use pavement back, this cycle lane has been painted green with a coating which has now broken the road surface up and created an incredibly unforgiving surface.
For the record I am also a paid up road user and I do stop for red lights!
Obviously for energy generation we should move away from a centralised model anyway. Communities should generate their own (renewable) power. Solar, wind, hydro, tidal – it depends where you are. This would enable us to get rid of ghastly pylons which blight our countryside – and have elegant windmills instead.
The HoC Followed by the Lords
The whole political system, banking, media, the voters are so brainwashed they don’t even know what day it is, anything that matters, When you talk about services like electric and gas, the gov still control the prices by way of, what you can use to generate the electric, Hinkley point, no coal and cut back on gas, the difference between companies 0 to 8 pounds a week and internet and phone 0 to 3 pounds a week, EU has a bigger say than the UK gov on regulation and procurement for itself with most contracts going to EU companies by way of agreement between UK gov and EU 27, that they over 60% of all UK gov procurement contracts, the only thing I know that the UK get back from the 27 gov in the EU is Airbus plane wings.
The three blind mice.
JR: “What is the UK worst nationalised industry?”
Well, you asked.
With what we know now, it has to be the Police. Their fundamental duty should be to enforce the law without fear or favour.
It turns out, they have been cowardly and selective in enforcing the law.
They are partial in the application of the Law and have forsaken some of the most vulnerable in society.
Then closed ranks to conceal their fecklessness.
Utterly shameful.
I see that BAE systems landed a contract with the Aus gov, for sub hunters, when was last a British company landed a contract from the EU 27 govs.
Maybe they did but it was so small the media didn’t bother mentioning it.
Off topic. It is being reported by Brexit4u that your useless leader has agreed yesterday to an off books 330million Euro,s to the EU Turkey bung to reduce immigration and funds to bribe Africa. No treaty obligation to do this! If this is true and I have little doubt it is as Madam Merkle praised her for solidarity or some such rubbish, what chance of a true Brexit with this buffoon in charge??. I’m fed up of being fleeced by Government taxation to see it given away on their foreign vanity projects or allowing abuse of our health, housing, education and all other public services. She is totally out of her depth.
The Royal family..unelected and too expensive..too many hangers-on..should be cut back downsized
Asking for the worst implies that no nationalised industry is up to much. I accept that defence and the police need to be under direct government control while accepting that in terms of capital financial inputs these come largely from sources that are not nationalised. For all the rest of things that government fail to do effectively perhaps we should have a ministry of public contracts, staffed by professionals, but definitely not civil servants. It would need to be departmentalised to cover the various disciplines required and permanently open to scrutiny. Put simply I want those responsible for road building and maintenance to have had at least a fifteen year career building roads, not studying politics and history. No sensible person would choose their surgeon or pilot based on his political or history qualifications.
Many years ago I asked our local council why they did not require utilities to put their conduits under pavements or grass verges, to be told it was too expensive as they were already under the roads. So I then suggested that, as almost all road damage is the result of poor repairs by the utility companies, they should guarantee their workmanship until such time as the road was scheduled to be resurfaced. The date of that phased programme could be given to the utility. If it was only one year then they would bear little cost but if it was ten years they would make certain their workmanship lasted that long.
The NHS is the worst because it causes more pain and misery than the others, and because its self perception is so wildly off the mark.
Shock Horror, read all about it paperlessly online
Osborne’s EveningStandard has a shortfall in profit.” £9.98m – after a recorded profit of £2.2m in the previous year, representing a £12m swing into the red.”
Warning to all Brexiteers. Don’t cry too much. Trust in God. But keep you powder dry.
Excellent article in Guido Fawkes which copies a letter from a UK company published recently in the Financial Times.
The company explains how exporting and importing works and the effect of leaving the EU will cost them.
It should be printed onto the side of every bus in the UK.