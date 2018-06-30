The EU Council decisions

The EU Council endorsed the new proposals for European Parliament seats after 2019. The 73 UK seats disappear, with an overall reduction of 46 seats. Germany at 96 (n/c), France at 79 (plus 5) and Italy at 76 (plus 3) will be the largest in the new Parliament out of a total of 705. It shows that some of the planning for the UK exit soon is progressing.
The 27 agreed a line on Brexit which is far from friendly to the UK. They are only holding out the hope of some “political declaration” about the future relationship, yet seem to expect the UK to sign up to the very one sided Withdrawal Agreement they have in mind nonetheless. To make that worse they are still insisting on some “back stop” for the Irish border, which is their way of trying to get the UK back into the Customs Union we voted to leave. The UK would be wise to point out we have no need to sign any Withdrawal Agreement unless there is a really good proposal for the future which would offset the penal terms of their Withdrawal document.
The Cabinet will be seeking to hammer out a more detailed proposal on the future relationship at their meeting at the end of next week at Chequers. I trust they will recognise the so called New Customs Partnership is badly holed, and was rejected by the Brexit Cabinet Committee when last examined. They should also veto any idea of ending up in a version of the customs union and or single market just for goods. The EU is the big winner from the current goods arrangements, so the UK has no need to pay to continue those arrangements, and must ensure it takes back control of its laws and trade policy when we leave.
I repeat my advice to the government. Table a comprehensive free trade agreement for goods and services. If the EU is well disposed, then negotiate over it. If the EU is not, then just leave without signing any Withdrawal Agreement The government says all is going well with plans to leave with No Deal, so lets make sure the EU know that. So far the EU has turned down every constructive UK suggestion. They have even managed to turn a very generous UK offer on defence and security into a UK demand they cannot meet!
Final paragraph – spot on John. It’s not often that I totally agree with you!
Why do you not often agree? He is right on most things, but rather too understated, constrained as he is rather by being a politician.
@LL; Many ideas/polices are right in theory, but fail once in the real world – the curse of unintended consequences.
Though I am against capital punishment personally. Unlike, it seems, parts of the NHS who want it even for patients. This especially with the UK appalling CPS & UK criminal court system.
Indeed – I totally agree with the last paragraph. In reality, this negotiation is REALLY simple. Offer them a comprehensive free trade agreement. If they don’t bite – we leave, lick, stock and barrel on 31/03/2019. Tap turns off. However, we need a PM who will do it and she won’t. Her weakness and ineptitude (along with th fifth columnists) has just egged on the EU to refuse every proposal knowing that she won’t push it…..
Why is she signing up to more extra budgetary commitments to support the EU? What do we get in return? – continued insults/threats from Barnier!
What fool would fall for that silly stunt letting her hold the Belgian football shirt and grinning inanely. She is a total embarrassment on the world stage. Who can respect that?
zorro
It is all down to internal battles within government now.
EU have been so intransigent that No Deal no seems the most sensible option. In fairness to the EU they seem to mention it as often as we do.
Unfortunately we have weak and conciliatory leadership who do not wish to leave. Can they be persuaded/forced to do so?
Or will they go for a last minute BRINO which breaks various red lines but is cleverly worded to try to hide the fact?
@Peter; “Unfortunately we have weak and conciliatory leadership who do not wish to leave.”
I see no evidence of that, had it been the case the government would have already agreed and signed off on our Brexit T&C with the EU.!
What the UK government has done is retain the legal and moral high ground since June 2016, having done so it will now be easier to walk away on WTO terms if the EU’s intransigence continues, owing nothing, paying nothing & doing so with the understanding of the non-EU27 international community.
I would add, if the EU wants the cut off the UK’s access to their Galileo system and criminal intelligence database etc, the UK having contributed financially to such projects, then why should we feel the need to carry on paying for the current EU budget up to 2022.
I share your lack of confidence Peter.
Correct. At the moment it is the worst of all possible outcomes. Our nation a vassal state for years under a punishment agreement made by May, allowed by Davis, paying hundreds of billions to talk about a trade deficit, allows a foreign court to rule over citizens in UK, pay welfare to EU citizens who do not live here and not yet born, invite all their families here free of charge for housing and public services and give tens of billions in hidden costs like £3.75 billion EDF on top of £14 billion overseas aid, EU Turkey immigration plan. The say to U.K. Citizens your taxes will increase to pay for council services and NHS! May is an EU fanatic or idiot that cannot add up.
JR please demonstrate this is not correct to date.
Unless things change very quickly Theresa May’s legacy will be:
1. A very bad Brexit deal that leaves the UK at a complete disadvantage, because political fashion dictates you must not dislike the EU, not matter how much its leaders threaten and belittle our great nation.
2. A poisoned relationship the United States of America because political fashion dictates you must not like Donald Trump.
3.Electoral defeat to an extremely left wing labour leader.
It would not be a complete surprise if she suddenly finds all support for her in the cabinet has drained away, triggering her resignation.
You told us during the referendum campaign that the UK holds all the cards. Now you whine that the EU is refusing to offer the UK a good deal. You have been consistently wrong about the whole process. Don’t you think it’s time for you to stop digging this huge hole of inaccuracy you have put yourself in?
Rather unfair, Collina. Our host cannot command the EU to be sensible, nor did he ever pretend he could. He merely noted that its interests and Britain’s are convergent. We shall yet see whether the interests of the EU bureaucracy and its own member states are the same. One doubts it.
What he and other MPs from all parties can do is veto an unsatisfactory deal. The default is not a bad deal but a WTO deal, which will suit us just fine.
Well said eeyore.
As you say, “No deal” is an incorrect description.
In effect it is WTO deal.
This is incorrect. Mr Redwood has continually said that it’s in the EU’s interest to put forward a deal, but that should they not do so we should walk away. While Mrs May and other remainers have been contorting themselves into odd shapes to accommodate the EU, Mr Redwood along with 52 percent of the UK population and including most commentators here have consistently taken that line.
I think the EU knows better what is in its interests than does John Redwood. And it is not in the EU’s interest to let Britain walk away but enjoy special treatment. If you had a party for 27 people, all of whom had brought food and drink, would you give houseroom to a 28th that shows up empty handed on your doorstep telling you your house is a bit rubbish anyway?
JR has no influence and is not prepared to oust May. So there is no point wringing when he fails to act.
” Mr Redwood along with 52 percent of the UK population and including most commentators here have consistently taken that line”
The usual gross misrepresentation by an ardent Brexiteer. 17m voted for Brexit out of a population of 65m.
The analysis of the vote carried out by the social research institute NatCen, showed the following :
middle class liberals, 92 per cent of whom voted to stay
younger, working class Labour voters 61 per cent voting Remain and 39 per cent Leave.
whilst 95 per cent of the economically deprived, anti-immigration segment voted for Brexit.
It also found that Brexit was far more popular among voters who didn¿t vote in the 2015 general election than those who did. Of the people who didn’t vote in 2015, 60 per cent voted for Brexit compared to 49 per cent of those who did vote in 2015.
By party the following:
UKIP 98 per cent leave 2 per cent remain
Conservative 58 per cent leave 42 per cent remain
Labour 36 per cent leave 64 per cent remain
Lib Dem 26 per cent leave 74 per cent remain
Collins, john was only talking common sense with a deal that would be good for all sides. It is not his fault if the government and the idiots in the EU don’t listen.
Unfortunately our host is not in government – maybe you haven’t noticed that – and unfortunately many of those who are in government, including the Prime Minister herself, tend to the opposite view.
That is why she was so ready to accept the appalling advice of Sir Ivan Rogers and set out on the utterly despicable course of trying to use decent well-behaved people who we had allowed and invited to settle here as bargaining chips.
https://europestreet.news/uk-offer-eu-nationals-uk-insufficient/
“According to reports in The Times and the Spectator last August, Sir Ivan Rogers, former Britain’s ambassador to the EU, also advised the Tory leadership to use the 3 million EU nationals in the UK as “bargaining chips” in Brexit talks because “he thought it would be the only bargaining chip Britain had.””
Collina, this site has never understood that in this Brexit process, the EU holds the winning hand and always has done. If you voluntarily leave a club, be it the EU or the Freemasons; you should not expect to retain any membership privileges, that are not already allowed in that clubs rules.
Today, we have, “IDS reveals Britain could EASILY paralyse EU by withholding £40bn”; utter nonsense. If I am very generous, I could say the UK makes, on average €10 billion net contribution to the EU. To replace that €10 bn each year, the EU27 would each have to increase their contributions to the EU budget by a mere 0.1% of their GDPs.
The UK would save 0.4 per cent of its GDP, by ending payments and receipts from the EU budget. But, the UK’s economy would only have to shrink by 0.6 per cent (£12 bn), as a result of Brexit, for that fiscal gain to be wiped out by tax revenues falling. I am willing to bet large amounts on the hit to the UK economy, being much larger than 0.6%.
As long as you are in the top 10% of UK households income distribution, a hard Brexit will not affect you that much. Below median income, including most pensioners … this is what you voted for.
The largely fabricated ‘problem’ of the Irish border seems to have moved to the forefront – indeed it now comes first, second and third according to the Dutch Prime Minister – and rather than pursue either of the customs options which have been proposed as the only possible solutions but both of which have already been rejected by the EU Theresa May should adopt my proposed solution and send the letter to Leo Varadkar that I drafted last night, which I still hope will pass moderation in due course:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/06/29/what-is-the-uks-worst-nationalised-industry/#comment-943683
That is a very reasonable offer, both sides would agree to make no changes at all at the border and the UK would actively assist the EU in protecting the integrity of its Single Market through export controls.
If the EU agreed to provide us with a constantly updated list of the goods that it did not want to enter its Single Market – as presumably it does now – then we would promise to use our best endeavours to prevent any of those goods crossing the border from Northern Ireland into the Irish Republic – whether or not we were allowing those goods to be imported into or produced within the UK including Northern Ireland.
That seems to be a very fair offer to me, and an offer we should make publicly so that the rest of the world can clearly see where the blame lies if there is no agreed solution.
If the EU is not going to be reasonable over the Irish land border than we can do likewise. We could insist that only perishables and live animals can be moved over our border; anything else would have to be exported and imported via the UK. This would encourage personal shoppers to engage in smuggling and would generally undermine the South’s authority.
I read the letter Denis, and it seems fine and workable. But these politicians and negotiators aren’t on the same plane as the rest of us. Their logic is suspect. They prefer instead to bow and scrape and run away scared, rather than face down these pumped up over-inflated bully-boys in Brussels. And that continually frustrates me. We entrust our leaving the European Union to people who simply are not up to the task.
Tad
Worth reminding Mr Varadkar or should that be Herr Varadkar the EU puppet which side his bread is buttered…
85%? of ROI exports go to/though the UK
65%? of ROI exports are to UK customers
Personally I’m sick to death of hearing about the stupid Irish Border. We can police our borders as we see fit. It is for the EU to decide what sort of border it wishes to have between the UK and the EU, but that border has to conform to WTO Rules, so it must be the same as between Switzerland and the EU etc.
Time Mrs May grew some backbone. She is useless.
We already have a comprehensive free trade agreement. It’s called the Treaty of Rome. It is the biggest inter-state free trade area in human history. And you want to leave it, you want to turn your back on free trade
We’d prefer Free Trade Agreements which don’t tie us to taking in half of Europe’s waifs and strays alongside various migrants which might have arrived on their shores.
Len Pratt:
‘Free’ trade costing expensive EU payment is backward. We are leaving to regain freedom.
Yet the countries that have had the largest increases in their trade with European nations recently, are America, China and others who are not signed up.
And the EU’s share of world trade has fallen.
Free trade is what the UK wants.
It is the EU that wants tariffs and protectionism towards those around them.
The free trade aspects of the EU are indeed the good part, although it doesn’t apply to most services as it should do and was intended to do. But the EU does come with other baggage like: the Eurozone and it’s associated policies; the CAP and the CFP; dangerous and /or wasteful and delusional regulations such as those promoting diesel and wind power but blocking shale gas fracking and GM foods, the tariff barriers and other protectionism against the rest of the world, a flood of regulations which are imposed without proper public scrutiny or parliamentary debate like MIFID2 and GDPR, and of course the increasingly imperial character of the Project with its common foreign policy and nascent army.
So it’s a bit more than a trade deal – if it had stuck to free trade it would have been much better.
It’s not free trade, we have to pay a substantial amount for our trade deficit with the rest of the EU. Furthermore, we have to add tariffs for imports of things we don’t produce here, just for the sake of protecting another country’s industry.
Free trade – what a good idea! But let it just stop there, and not tack on all the political agenda. If they had just dropped the free movement of people dogma, the UK would have voted to remain. Don’t you think?
It is NOT a free trade agreement, and it is certainly NOT free!!!!
zorro
Pity about the underlying federalist plot, which successive UK governments long tried to pretend did not exist even though the intent had been expressly laid out in the 1950 Schuman Declaration which the EU takes as its starting point.
See for example:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/03/06/complex-supply-chains-and-industrial-integration/#comment-923455
“And because it is a political project its leaders may well be prepared to sacrifice some of the prosperity of their citizens to make a kind of political point, namely that if you dare to try to escape from our prison we will beat you up.
Some of its British supporters think that’s fine, it’s what their idiotic compatriots deserve, and they are firmly on the side of the EU.”
That’ll include you, Len Pratt.
It’s not a free trade agreement, but a customs union, which imposes significant burdens to importers designed to protect inefficient EU industries and penalise poor countries.
You must be referring to the trade agreement that costs us c 20 billion a year to be a member of. Its certainly not free. OK, we get a pittance back … to spend on what the unelected eurocrats choose.
But is isn’t free-trade is it? The EU is a protectionist bloc.
The EU is “protectionist” and it’s not “free trade” when you have to pay for it in so many ways.
Nine countries pay in and the rest take out and explain why should those countries be able to out vote the nine with QMV?
Like most EU propagandists, you confuse free trade with protectionist trading cartells (=customs unions).
Free trade is precisely that – free. A simple concept that is still quite alien to most of the countries of Europe.
The Treaty of Rome isn’t a Free Trade Agreement. It is anything but.
Allegedly Mr. Gove physically tore up plans for a customs partnership in a recent cabinet meeting. That does seem totally out of character for him, so it is difficult to believe.
Other stories are that May is prepared to drop more red lines and does not want to walk away if Brussels reject her proposals. That seems more believable. She is the weakest link.
Spot on. Mrs May actually sees nothing wrong with UK being ruled by the EU even as a third country. Her aim has always been to get a deal. She is like a bad used car salesman who fails to understand that without a profit in the deal you’re better off without it.
So the NHS thinks people having clawed hands and unable to move their fingers is ok, cos trigger finger surgery is now unnecessary according to them, or people dripping masses of blood every time they use the loo because hemaroid surgery is apparently off the list of approved surgery.
Not content with only offering out of date treatment in crap conditions after a long wait, with masses of rationing, they now openly want to refuse basic care.
And they are getting massive cash boost.
How more badly could the political class run this system?
FFS John tell them to get a grip
To fund more trans gender operations doubtless…. 😏
zorro
Of course the NHS will get worse. The whole planet can turn up to be a patient, but the bill always lands on the UK taxpayer.
So now we have Gibraltar thrown into the mix. It is obvious that anything we propose will be rejected.
The EU doesn’t want an agreement just total capitulation.
You are being watched.
Ian – Meanwhile the EU, I hear, is pushing through as many laws as possible and ramping up spending billions and trillions on various projects across the world, not forgetting the Greek debt, also trade deals with Japan and Canada all binding us after we leave. Check it out.
The priority for me is a ‘CLEAN’ Brexit free of EU political subjugation along with all their pasturalisation of UK industry etc.
Good Morning,
The latest EU ‘agreement’ on immigrants was all about saving Mrs. Merkel. If she manages to sell that worthless document to the Bavarians then she deserves her position. The larger issue now is, can she keep selling the idea to the German people that it is worth throwing more of their savings at the EU. (Germany is by far the largest financier of the EU and ECB) The payoff for this largess is Germany in control of the United States of Europe. This dream is increasingly becoming a nightmare where all that money, and so much more promised, will not be repaid as the EU falls apart.
Mr. Macron sees his opportunity to replace Merkel as the defacto presidente, but he deludes himself, Germany will stop paying unless a German is demonstrably in control.
And when the EU falls apart, will there be any investigation at to where all the money went? The Panama Papers was clearly covered up. The EU Papers will make it look microscopic. I hope I see all of them jailed or worse, before I die.
Last month M Macron was awarded the Charlemagne prize, receiving it symbolically at Aachen from the hands of a previous winner,Angela Merkel.
When the original Charlemagne was succeeded by his son,Louis/Ludovicus the Pious,the later had the legend,”Renovatio Regni Francorum”(Renewal of the kingdom of the Franks)added to the coinage.Unfortunately the period of his reign covered three civil wars,three contested partitions and the ultimately the division into states we would broadly recognise as France,Germany and (Northern) Italy today.
I wonder if Emmanuel the Pious would like to tempt fate by having “Renovatio Regni Francorum” added to the Euro!And in a further echo of Charlemagne I see he was in the Vatican City this week to be installed as “First & Only Honorary Canon”.
Excellent advice. We will now see the true colours and courage of the cabinet. The EUs latest response has been emboldened by the Remain Quislings, Soubry, Clarke, Grieve etc consistently making enough noise to make Brussels believe they can roll us over.
The question is what will you, the ERG group, who I hope become more vocal, do if we are sold out.
Nig 1:
Remain voters were mainly folk tolerating a membership they didn’t like, preferring to avoid some discomfort from the process of change. Leave voters act with the determination of intent, to strive for better.
The answer to your question is: 17.4 million Leave voters can form an Awkward Squad party & form a government fit to pursue the democratic choice of UK people. Take Control!
Perhaps Mrs May will surprise us all by turning tough and adopting such an approach. And perhaps it will turn out that sufficient preparations have been made to allow withdrawal with no Deal without disruption in March. But it certainly doesn’t feel like it now. You can hardly blame the EU for their approach – nearly all their demands have in principle been met by the govt, and to the extent anything hasn’t been it looks like remainers in parliament spurred on by business lobby groups will deliver the rest!
It seems it will be vassal statehood for three years. The next question from March will be how to get out of that or move to the next stage – and how to do so before the next general election. When the public wise up to such a surrender the result at the ballot box will not be kind. Replacing Mrs May immediately will be the first step.
Richard 1
Perhaps Mrs May will surprise us all by turning tough and adopting such an approach.
What ever you are drinking can you market it ? It just ain’t going to happen.
The Irish Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, recently crossed the open border at Newry and made a goodwill visit to Ulster. Unbelievably, he met with the Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Edward Stevenson and became the first Irish PM to visit their HQ, where he saw senior Orangemen – including their leadership from the Republic of Ireland. During a full day of engagements Mr Varadkar was presented with some Galway crystal – a replica of the Boyne Obelisk which was blown up in 1923.
Many people do not realise that there are more protestants in Eire than than in Ulster; they are active in the business community there and are well integrated with their local communities.
Not to be outdone – and to show that there is goodwill on both sides – last weekend the Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster attended a major Gaelic games match for the first time. She was seen among the crowd at the Ulster GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) football final between Donegal and Fermanagh in County Monaghan. Mrs Foster took her seat for the match near Sinn Féin’s leader Michelle O’Neill and was seen to stand during the Irish national anthem. Previously unthinkable political developments are occuring in Ireland on an almost daily basis!
The EU should stop trying to stir up trouble in Ireland; John Redwood has proposed modern and workable technical solutions to tracking goods across the border which should resolve any customs union issues.
Indeed. Leave an open border and let the local politicians sort it out without interference from London or Brussels seems the best way.
Particularly, keep stirrers like Major, Barnier, Blair etc. away from that border.
Vardakar cancelled the modern and workable solution that Irish customs were working on when he became PM. They do not want a solution, except forcing the UK to stay in the CU and accept control by the EU, while paying as before and more. He is working for the Commission and if we say no and go to WTO, his dairy and meat industry will lose UK exports. Then he will be begging for zero tariffs. Let’s hope the Orangemen pointed this out to him.
Good to read that the NAO says the HMRC is speeding up the workable solutions and might even be ready by the time we leave, having been held up along the way. And Cryogenic have written to the FT to let them know that what the head of HMRC said about it costing £30bn was hogwash. Let’s hope the C in HMRC is on the UK side. Re Guido. Whether the French will have their workable solution in place is another question. Perhaps we should put it in for them at Dover.
Meanwhile, we learn that Theresa has bunged an extra £340m to help the Shengens get out of Merkel’s troubles and more may be given to their ‘make Africa a lovely place to stay in’ project. Strange that they can find money for this but not cameras and a lorry park.
Interesting post, I have not seen any reference to this in the U.K. media.
It may be more than coincidence that our negotiations with the EU seemed to run into trouble not long after the Irish general election of June 14th 2017, when Leo Varadkar took over from Enda Kenny as Prime Minister.
http://www.thejournal.ie/brexit-minister-varadkar-3534811-Aug2017/
“David Jones MP has said that Enda Kenny’s government seemed more positive about finding solutions to the border issue.”
So when people say “It’s two years since the referendum, and very little progress has been made …” those two years might break down roughly as follows:
1. Six months of legal challenges against serving the Article 50 notice.
2. Three months before the notice was served.
3. Three months of fairly sensible negotiations.
4. A wasted year of trying to navigate around the mountain that the new Irish government has insisted on making out of the border molehill.
If Mrs May gives in to their demands we will be forever at their beck and call. We will be the puppet with them pulling our strings. Sandie Shaw comes to mind! Was she singing about the UK back in the sixties? I just hope we see some real guts from the cabinet which can finally set the UK free in the world.
Hats off to Liz Truss for making a proper public call for free market policies. A real breath of fresh air after two years of unispirational leadership from Mrs May in no obvious direction, but with a statist feel. Unless Mrs May surprises us and we do end up leaving the EU and ‘transitioning’ into an EU colony, Mrs May must go immediately post Brexit. We then need a proper open competition for a new leader in order 1) to get out of vassal statehood asap and 2) to set out a clear pro-growth agenda for the next election.
No.
We’ve already seen Cameron walk off into a perma-holiday, breaking his promise about issuing Art 50, without any plan or any recourse for not having one. Brown spent until the till was empty and did the same.
Some discussion here around the kitchen table as to whether PMs should face the consequences of their actions, and the general consensus was Yes.
May took this on, she completes it properly before walking away, or hands over professionally to more capable hands.
You advice is surely the way to go. But it will not happen under the visionless appeasers May and Hammond. We need to be competitive too but this government are making us less competitive by the day with ever more tax, endless waste, greencrap lunacy, daft employment laws and idiotic regulations. With increasingly dire public services too.
Who on earth would want to remain in the EU when they behave as they are doing? They can do us far more harm (and they were doing) within the EU than they can outside it.
Boris is spot on about the wrong on every issue Euro, ERM enthusiasts CBI and some big businesses looking to reduce competition. Stick with the sound JCB, Dyson types.
It is the time of year again when we get ‘do as I say not as I do’ and ‘homeopathic treatments for cattle’ enthusiast Prince Charles’ annual travel expenditure of over 1 million.
The hypocrisy, lack of real science and stupidity of the green religion priests knows few bounds. How many ‘months to save the world’ was it? Doomed anyway now then!
At last! “The 27 agreed a line on Brexit which is far from friendly to the UK.” Yes, the Evil Empire is a hostile power and recognizing that should inform the UK government’s actions.
As for EU Council decisions, what madness made the UK party to defence deals outside NATO?
The EU (not Europeans) are indeed hostile to Britain. This has been evident since Degaul.
The EU is run entirely for the benefit of France and Germany hence the pre meetings to establish an agreement.
No other countries ever attended until now they have begun to realise that they have been stitched up.
Italy must be really worrying Brussels.
Good.
The EU want the UK’s money . . and the UK destroyed by mass immigration.
Theresa May has only herself to blame for the ‘mad riddle’ Brexit has become. As Charles Moore sensible says in the Telegraph today.
I blame Gove myself for lumbering us with this dithering, lefty, remainer dope myself. The Tory membership would never have chosen her.
She seems to have this propensity to be “last (wo)man standing”.
It’s her only quality, so far as I can see. Certainly not judgement, intelligence, leadership or decisiveness – all pre-requisites for a good PM.
I’m just not sure how out of 66 million people here, we’ve ended up with this one at the top.
It really makes one start to doubt our system.
Onlt Theresa May could have ‘negotiated’ something worse than EU membership. As I have always said, she is the Tory Gordon Brown in more sense than one…. Doubtless she will be offering to set up migrant camps for the EU in the UK to assess eligibility for entry, in order to curry favour with them whilst grinning inanely.
Well, it looks like we won’t be removing anyone anyway now that Virgin have said that they will refuse to remove deportees from the UK. I’m sure that this idea will catch on with other airlines! How weak can we be?
zorro
The government would be foolish to sign up to the aptly named “bog roll Brexit”, which would be made no doubt with the ballot papers of those who voted Leave. I trust that those Ministers who campaigned to Leave will prevent such an outcome.
Oldtimer,
I never trust anything relating to Brexit. It is a matter of watching the outcome of power struggles between various government factions.
That may result in genuine Brexit or it may result in ‘bog roll Brexit’. Who knows?
Ask yourself one question. Do you trust Theresa May to take back control of our laws, money and borders? In other words will May reassert the UK’s sovereignty and independence?
I don’t believe she will. I believe she’s part of the difficulties we face today. Indeed I would say she’s in concert with the EU to create such difficulties.
The UK under her stewardship is authoritarian and highly politicised. She isn’t a conservative. Her interventions are there for all to see and her liberal left obsessions of race, gender and sexuality are deeply offensive
She’s a PM who refuses to confront certain issues due to her liberal left sensitivities. I don’t want a PM who panders to screeching minority activists.
What we are seeing is a PM even more grotesque than Blair
This PM will betray the UK and she’ll do it using stealth and subterfuge
And those Tory MPs who elected her as our leader are part of this whole facade
DUNCAN
Ask yourself one question. Do you trust Theresa May to take back control of our laws, money and borders? In other words will May reassert the UK’s sovereignty and independence?
NO NO NO never in a million years
I wholeheartedly agree with what you have written, Duncan.
Good post John. Every day I read your posts and those about the EU never cease to amaze me. May is negotiating by the death of thousand cuts procedure. It is all like a big game of cards and she has not a clue when to hold, fold, walk or run. When she took the job the message from the nation was very clear and she surrounded herself with die hard remainers and not once has she grasped the sword and led the charge. Her selection of personnel to the key jobs within the cabinet is and was basically flawed and she has dithered and tried to be all things to all people.
The EU want our money no more no less and are determined that we are trodden down to prevent a mass exodus from the bloq which if over half the media reports are to be believed the ground swell is building day on day. The EU has not moved with the times and now far too late they are trying to introduce a major change of policy because with the UK leaving and the new kids on the block no longer interested in towing the line the writing is clearly all over the walls. The non elected leaders are falling over themselves trying to stop their ship from sinking and the damage has been well and truly done not over the last two years of with Brexit but decades of not being flexible and only focusing on the dream of the USEU to be bought about by any costs.
The battle lines are well and truly drawn and it is time to walk away and not carry on being involved in negotiations based upon the last man standing. In that situation there are never any real winners. Today at Chequers the ultimatum has to be thrown onto the middle of the table to all those present. TOTALLY SIGN ON OR SHIP OUT NOW.
Yeah love your last sentence. Those ministers and we all know who they are, who want to twist the vote into an eventual capitulation need to be sacked and replaced. They are traitors to their country and their government. That includes the PM.
They act and behave this way because of the appalling capitulation by Mrs May and Messrs Robbins and Davis. They treat them and us as fools as they have behaved so. They have all brought National embarrassment and should leave and appoint Brexiteers.
Well said. But do certain members of the cabinet have what it takes to deliver on your advice?
The first sound of gunfire has them retreating.
Michael
But do certain members of the cabinet have what it takes to deliver on your advice?
NO NO NO you will have to wait for hell to freeze over first.
I assume that you do include the leader as a member of said cabinet?
“So far the EU has turned down every constructive UK suggestion.”
Of course they have. They are not interested in coming to a sensible arrangement with the UK as this could well precipitate moves in other EU member states to follow us out.
A major purpose in this “negotiation” is to provide a threat to the 27 that leaving is extremely damaging.
This is the time to follow the precedent of General De Gaulle and say NON.
If there is a financial penalty resulting from loss of trade, so be it. At least we will not be coughing up 39 billion as a starter with who knows what to follow
I do not want a fight. However, I am not prepared to let these unelected empire buiders dictate my future.
I believe that I am not alone
You are certainly not alone! The “negotiations” should simply be ended and a “hard Brexit” accepted now. “Business” would then have the certainty it says it wants; strangely enough I have always found business (the occupation, not the lobby!) uncertain. The only certain business is a monopoly, which is what the business lobby wants.
michael mcgrath
I believe that I am not alone
Far from it, but it would appear our voice and views don’t count
Michael, no, you are not alone. Brussels’ obdurate stance was totally predictable from the very start, and I still cannot begin to understand why UK negotiators ever believed their direction would change.
Your last paragraph is clear enough, I hope this White Paper is equally clear, leaving the EU in no doubt as to what is required. Any more prevarication or threats from the EU should switch us into a clean break in March 2019, reversion to WTO rules and an electronic but physically open border with Eire.
Now that the EU Withdrawal Bill is through Parliament and part of UK law there is nothing the EU can do except undermine Brexit through negotiations.
So the best thing for UK to do now and until 29 March 2019 is nothing. At the very least desist from any further negotiations with the EU on withdrawal arrangements and the future relationship, which can only lead to further concessions strangling UK’s future. Try independence. It works for the majority of countries. Why not UK?
By all means leave a free trade deal on the table and discuss it informally but under no circumstances engage in any negotiations.
Guy Verhofstadt carefully explained to the Commons Brexit Select Committee only last week why that is so. Until UK has left the EU it is bound by EU rules. Therefore this is not a negotiation in the classical sense of the word. Until then the rules cannot be changed. So cancel the transition and shelve the future relationship – other than as an informal framework iaw Article 50 – until UK is free of those EU rules on 30 March 2019.
This is indeed the best way.
“Now that the EU Withdrawal Bill is through Parliament and part of UK law there is nothing the EU can do except undermine Brexit through negotiations.”
Peter D Gardner
Well they can also wait and hope that the EU supporters within government and within parliament nobble Brexit from the inside. It’s worked well so far.
The rules can be given different interpretations; so when Article 50 says:
“… the Union shall negotiate and conclude an agreement with that State, setting out the arrangements for its withdrawal, taking account of the framework for its future relationship with the Union … ”
that could easily be interpreted as permitting extensive negotiation on the future trade relationship, and possibly even conclusion of an agreement.
Instead our weak government not only accepted that we would first have to leave but quite gratuitously agreed with the EU’s preferred legal interpretation:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/09/22/we-will-leave-the-eu-in-march-2019/#comment-890092
Brexit is going absolutely according to plan: it is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the EU27 to poach jobs, businesses and a tax base from the UK. It is not going to pass on it.
It was obvious from the start that it would end up like this but you thought you knew better, Mr Redwood.
Security and Defence arrangements are already agreed under other umbrella groups like NATO and european defence so no need for Mrs May to make offers in this regard- it is a red herring and seen by everyone as such. Mrs May was Home Secretary for a long while and might feel comfortable in this role as saviour of Europes security needs but others in europe don’t count on it for much, they have their own security forces and are well able to cope.
As regards JR’s suggestion about government tabling a free trade agreement for goods and services only- well this won’t work because according to the EU Rules they have their four basic freedoms for Goods, Services, Capital and People..it has been said time after time that the EU will not allow any change or watering down of this, which in the past we were part of the same EU Bloc that set it up – it is all or nothing with them- but we have all the red lines in place and so are going absolutely nowhere with this- only wasting time
If we plan to leave with no deal as suggested then there’s no point in letting the EU know in some other way as well..we have already activated A50 and that means we leave 29th March next..what could be more clear?
Just wondering what constructive offers has the UK made that can have any bearing on the withdrawl divorce proceedings/ or indeed on any future agreement and just cannot think of anything?
Dear Mr. Redwood,
It seems that Mrs. May has learned one thing during her visits to European Council meetings and she intends to put it into practice at the forthcoming Cabinet away day at Chequers.
She will keep Brexiteers awake all night until they plead to be allowed to go to bed. They will be ready to sign up to anything.
Theresa May has not got the guts to just leave without signing a Withdrawal Agreement. All things point to a very soft Brexit in name only with a few tidbits thrown in by the EU to try to convince us that she has been battling for Britain and has a great deal for the UK.
‘The government says all is going well with plans to leave with No Deal, so lets make sure the EU know that.’ I doubt very much that you believe this Mr. Redwood!
The EU has been very hostile to the UK during the Brexit negotiations especially over the NI/ROI border. However, this also allows Mrs. May to claim that a clean break from the EU is impossible because of the danger of a return to the Troubles. Thus, she can use the issue to keep the UK in some form of a customs union or partnership.
The negotiations have been an unmitigated disaster from the very beginning.
The pressure mounting from within each of the 27 other EU nations ferocious. They met and spoke mainly of migrants.
Their great united result was a stupendous agreement to disagree each and every one of them and do or not do exactly what each of them wishes. In this respect the EU is getting better!
So in negotiations we face an EU “army” where each of the generals will adhere to his own battle plan in the field irrespective of what the others are doing. Advance!
The time has come to end this charade that these talks are progressing and are meaningful. The EU plan has suceeded in as much that they have created so much dessention by their responses that progress is impossible. Mrs May and “team” have been suckered into thinking that they are in an ongoing process where the opposite is true.
There is no turning back to a status quo and now need to bring this dispiriting process to an end. Whereas in the UK we follow rules and regulations to the letter, those opposing us don’t and take advantage if they can. Good to get those shits Barnier and Juncker off the screen. May should at the next meeting with the EU as her first words take the £39 million offer off the table and follow the last para of JR’s post.
I do not believe that the PM and Govt are prepared for no deal, and prepared to walk away. Giving then abandoning red lines is a clear signal that the UK will not walk away. All signals seem to be that any (expensive) deal is better than no deal.
Brexit isn’t Cinderella at the Ball. Nothing actually changes at the stroke of Twelve.
I’s a Game of Chicken.
Brussels has nothing to loose by saying anything other than “4 Freedoms” & “No”.
Brussels isn’t going to pick up the Tab. That’s down to the 27.
Brussels know we are happy to offer Free Trade. That ship can alter course.
I believe Mrs. May is doing a fantastic job under the circumstances.
She’s “Steady as she goes” – waiting for everyone to catch up with the reality that “Brexit means Brexit”.
No more Milch Cow Britain.
No more Milch Cow USA.
Hello Mr. Putin, Erdoğan, and refugees.
Germany isn’t going to offer it’s udders.
Brussels doesn’t have any of its own.
The Trade War with Trump is going to hurt.
Which side to take?
Bob & Weave.
Keep kicking the can Mrs. May.
This whole Brexit mess that the Conservative party has got the country into, needs to be addressed by a Coalition of Parliamentary parties. We should not be leaving the EU on purely a Right wing ideology.
The Conservatives simply cannot be trusted. They have had an internal dispute over the EU going on for years, which will continue for years to come. The cabinet are fighting like rats in a sack. Everyone knows that leaving the EU is bad for this country but Theresa May hasn’t got the guts to put a stop to exiting.
Labour are dithering and unsure which way to turn.
The excuse is ‘It’s the will of the people’. The EU is not responsible for areas of the country feeling neglected, it is the fault of successive Conservative and Labour governments and their policies.
The EU is ratcheting up the tactic of belittling the U.K. presumably to soften up the Govt pre negotiations. mr Veradker the Irish PM said the relationship between the U.K. and the EU can “never be one of equals”. The BBC managed to find a French En Marche MP prepared to say that the relationship of the EU vs the U.K. was “like an elephant against a mouse”. Such statements if uttered by Donald Trump in another context would produce howls of outrage. I don’t think it’s good tactics though – I rather think such an approach will backfire. The likes of Lord Adonis and Anna Soubry should be asked whether they agree.
We already have a comprehensive free trade deal for goods and services with the EU.
We’ve have Margaret Thatcher’s single market.
By far THE most comprehensive free trade deal for goods and services in the world.
But you voted out of that because you didn’t like the negligible obligations which go with it.
Your position is illogical and incoherent.
No wonder the EU, business and the same half of the population is looking for clarity.
Those closest to Mrs May, and we all know who they are, when they read your good advice John, are seemingly giving Mrs May an entirely different message. A message of obfuscation, delay, compromise and capitulation. Are they blind to the fact that not one compromise has been reciprocated?
Are they as eager to hand us BrINO as Mrs May is to accept it? There is a crying need for many more sheets of paper to be ripped up and others in the Cabinet need to join Michael Gove.
It is extraordinary that Mrs May is even listening to the EU/Varadkar’s proposals for the Irish border because both proposals which have been put forward by the EU are in breach of the Belfast Agreement that they purport to be safeguarding. I refer to the border in the Irish sea and a backstop that only applies to NI. Any proposal that aims to create division between Britain and NI without a referendum and the approval of a majority in NI is illegal, being in breach of an international treaty between the UK and the RoI. Why is Mrs may not pointing this out loudly, denouncing it for what it is and refusing to even hear about it any more? The previous Irish PM was working with NI in developing a technological border. Varadkar scrapped the plan in order to further his political ambitions. Britain should tell the EU that is either MaxFac or nothing.
The BBC, the font usually of most fake news, says the water companies indicate people use much more water in hot weather. I wish I’d thought of that.
So what can we expect next Friday/Saturday to come out of the ‘Chequers’ cabinet meeting, given as I am informed they consist of 15 remainers and 10 leavers. It’s a no brainer – capitulation on all red lines as Mrs May is desperate to get a deal ( any deal!) – completely going against YOUR last manifesto and the Lancaster house speech.
By Sunday Boris will have resigned as FS and will commence working on Mrs May’s downfall.
Putting it simply unless the Government respects the referendum result and we get back control of our money, laws, borders and seas, Mrs May and the Tories will soon be toast.
The hypocrisy from both the HOC and the HOL is absolutely astounding! The remainers now bleat about sovereignty of parliament, yet for 40 + years they have been very happy to hand it over to the EU without any reference to the electorate. If the government do not stand by getting control of our sovereignty, money and borders and instead turn us into a vessel state of the EU they will have shown contempt for the 17.4 million voters on the largest turn out ever. Beware treating us with contempt will prompt the electorate to treat parliament with the same contempt. That goes for all parties.
Plans are moving ahead in the EU in preparation for a no deal brexit..for example The Netherlands has recently recruited one thousand more customs and immigration officers to beef up it’s border controls..Dublin and Rosslare ports have already upgraded and made plans to suit the new circumstances. It seems the only ones who think a deal might be possible now is the UK government..but they are deluded..with the Red Lines in place leavers can rest assured that there is not the slightest chance of this happening..the two sides are worlds apart..
If only there were more like you in the cabinet John instead of the pathetic capitulating bunch we have now. Unless you and your fellow Brexiteers stand up to May and Hammond, they will betray us and keep us in the customs union.
I hope we shall not be disappointed or outraged by the White Paper.
I fear that we shall be. Has May let the same civil servants write it who wrote Art. 49 of the December Joint Report?
When she comes to read the White Paper before signing it, will she do so more presciently than she read the Joint Report?
The omens are not good.