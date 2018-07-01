The EU wants to rely on the WTO as the UK leaves to be an active member and supporter of the WTO

The EU spent hours arguing over migration policy, with Italy opposing the draft Council conclusions. Finally they reached agreement with a few face saving formulas for the disputants.
Mrs Merkel got language into the document about countering “secondary movements of asylum seekers between member states” The German Interior Minister is demanding a stop to migrants moving from Italy across the German border to take jobs, benefits and housing in Germany. I don’t see how this weak phrase solves that problem, nor see how the EU with freedom of movement and Schengen rules could prevent a lawful refugee from moving from country a to country B if they wish.
Italy got language in about exploring how migrant centres could be set up outside the EU to process applications. There is no commitment to implement such a policy, no special budget, and as yet no idea of where and how this could be done. It may be enough for the Italian PM for the summer, but Mr Salvini will need some tangible answers. Italy wants an end to boats arriving with many migrants now.
The end of the Council presented a friendly face because no-one had lost or been slapped down. Instead the issues drift on to another Council. The one positive out of it for all of us was a new found enthusiasm for the World Trade Organisation. The EU agreed unanimously to commit to ” a comprehensive approach to improving…the functioning of the WTO” and to promote the “strengthening of the WTO as an institution”. As the Uk shifts from reliance on EU membership to direct reliance on WTO membership for all trade matters, it is good to know the EU takes its membership of the WTO seriously and wants to work with the UK and other like minded members of the WTO to cut trade costs and remove more barriers.
If the EU wasn’t tied together into such a rigid lump, its parts could act flexibly instead of causing more chaotic tangles.
@Adam:
EU27 – sofar unified (on Brexit)
UK1 – sofar disunited and arguing with itself, even unable to produce its white paper!
Good morning
They sat around and horse traded to little effect. But if any of those countries had truly been independent then they would be free to act in their own interests and not compromise.
I am all for compromise unless it runs against certain core principles. But being in the EU forces compromise. That is why middle of the road political parties are much preferred – less hassle.
So another can is kicked down the road. All the heads of government can now go back home and declare victory.
Off topic
I have not been following the World Cup but, and I never thought I would ever say this. Well done and congratulations to France on their victory.
🙂
Expect a proportion to come here, May is useless and will do anything for the EU to curry favour.
Didn’t the ‘Council have a very few words – agreed on the spot – about Brexit too? I wonder what they said?
@Mike Stallard: They’re still hoping for a (realistic) Uk white paper to emerge one day.
http://www.consilium.europa.eu/media/35966/29-euco-art50-conclusions-en.pdf
The problem for the EU is that the IOM /UN rules that economic migrants should be accepted as refugees, as they are fleeing poverty. As the only places in the world with severe poverty are also doubling population and have millions who can pay for the boat trip, the EU is proposing to set up centres in Libya to assess migrants and issue permits. This means they will not have to risk drowning and will soon have free movement to satisfy the. The needs of big business. Nothing changes behind the presentation.
Indeed just a sticking plaster that resolves nothing.
More idiotic Tory proposals to kill the private rented homes with three year minimum contracts (binding for the landlord only one assumes). As if the grossly unfair taxes were not too much already. Moronic socialist buggering up the market yet again to damage both tenants (with less availability) and landlords. Also damaging job mobility and the economy in general. May is clearly just as bad as tomb stone Ed Miliband. Of course a three year contract could take us into Corbyn then he would steel you property off you even further perhaps for ever. The message seems to be kick your tenants out now and sell up.
I entirely agree about the ridiculous proposals for rented residential property. The current system works reasonably well. These proposals will kill off private landlords, already started by the tax regime, and opens the way for any remaining private tenancies to be compulsorily converted to protected tenancies when Labour win the next election. We have a Red Tory government. …
Yes, this is daft.
Landlords are loaning their assets to people and it should be between the landlord and tenant to agree terms. When you don’t need the house and the tenants are good there is no need to move them on. If they don’t pay or make a nuisance of themselves 12 months is plenty of time to have to put up with that.
Most tenants here don’t want more commitment than 6-12 months so there is no way they will generally sign up for a 3 year commitment. If they want a long term commitment mortgages are cheaper.
The end game of course is confiscation of your house for an indefinite period with rent controls leaving you with a paltry rent. Another sell signal for houses.
May copied and gold plate his policies and ideas! May stated in parliament to him that should would build on what he done! The same person Cameron and Osborne called Red Ed and used as a threat with Sturgeon in their election bid!
Do not forget it was the pro EU fantatic left wing liberals in the Tory party who got May elected to PM, Clarke, Soubry, Grive Hammond, Green Woolaston etc. perhaps why no action against them for acting against govt policy.
This applies now in Scotland. Friends could only get their trashed house back when the tenant left after other problems. It works in Germany and other countries where tenants abide by contracts and maintain property as let. A German landlord with property here told my agent that he could not believe the difference between German tenants and British. They may be trying to winkle out landlords for the CGT.
A friend is a senior captain in one of the world’s largest container shipping companies. I have just learned that even cargo ships have a legal obligation to rescue those ‘in peril from the sea’, and that therefore one of their vessels dallied in the Mediterranean for some time until given permission to land 100s of migrants in Sicily in the past week.
“Italy got language in about exploring how migrant centres could be set up outside the EU to process applications” – and given confidence in Mrs. May’s capabilities, might we ask how many such centres she has agreed to host in the UK?
I would like to know why the Tories who recognised back in 1998 that Blair and his cronies intended to change the rules on immigration into the UK from both EU and non-EU sources remained silence?
Blair took the issue of mass immigration, weaponised it, politicised it and then used it to change the ethnic nature of the SE and other major conurbations for electoral advantage. The Democrats in the US use Mexican immigration for the same purposes. Both parties use people as little more than political capital and represents another pillar of their client state political strategy
The Tories appear unable to counter the slander of racism. They need to understand that this is not an issue of race and ethnicity but an issue of politics. Labour abuse these people for electoral gain and indeed as a propaganda in their continual race card attacks on anyone who dare question mass immigration
My party’s failed on so many issues but on this they have been catastrophic.
I want my party to stop ducking contentious issues. It is unfortunate we have a leader and a PM who is obsessed with detoxifying the Tory party. We are constantly responding to Labour’s slanders and dancing to their tune. it’s pathetic.
The silent majority want controlled borders. They’re not racist, they’re realists. It is unfortunate that we have a PM who would prefer to remain silent on important matters like this.
In 2003 the govt service provider claimed at a meeting it was not known the number of people entering our country but the public services were so overwhelmed in the south east the govt, New Labour, wanted to distribute the people around the country.
May has lost hundreds of thousands under her as HS and Rudd this year lost 56,000. How do these people work, where do they live, get health care, school? This on top of historic record immigration figures which are three times lower than the NI numbers issued to EU nationals. Time for Tories to stop lying, covering up and hiding the truth from the public. Tories taxing us more than for forty years. More than the last Labour govt, despite Osborne stating 80 percent cuts 20 percent tax rises. Another false Tory claim. JRM states tax is at 37-38 percent. Record high 40 percent since 1970. Unfunded spending spree announced by May to hike taxes again for NHS without any regard or costing of immigration or illegal immigration. We all had 5.6 percent tax hikes to council tax plus add ons covered by other budgets! We cannot afford May in office.
It’s very easy to deal with it.
Just 4 rules.
1. No criminals.
……………………………..
2. No discrimination.
Same rules for Irish, Germans, Romanians Chinese, US, Australians
Same rules if you are gay straight, trans, asexual,
Ditto for black white, yellow …
Ditto for male female, young old.
3. No recourse to public funds.
That means no recourse to other tax payer’s money. You have to pay in full for all your state services. No welfare, 3K a year for the NHS. 7.5K a year for your child’s education. 2.5K a year for common goods. ….12K a year in total.
4. No cap.
The only one that people will complain about is the no recourse to public funds. So I suggest a crowd funding site also be set up. People get to select a migrant who doesn’t meet the test and they can sponsor them, putting their money at risk. They have to make up the short fall, they have to pay for the cost of any investigation and cost of jailing them, deporting them if they break the rules.
At its heart its a question of consent. Not that MPs consider consent. They want others to be forced to pay.
So let’s all hope that Trump won’t wreck the WTO !
In “conservativehome”I read:
” a Brexit Britain left clinging to the wreckage of the World Trade Organisation” (taken only a little out of context 🙂 )
Mr Redwood has urged us to leave the EU and put our faith in the WTO at the very time that the WTO is being destroyed.
R eply No its not, and your EU believes in it and relies on it
@Col Bellion: The EU will continue to rely on the WTO, AN extra for the UK would be a FTA, possibly like Canada’s CETA. The UK-post-future-Brexit won’t get much closer to the EU without crossing its sacred (?) red lines.
PvL & Col Bellion
The EU has suddenly discover the usefulness of the WTO, to help then counter Trumps Tarriff rate rise and to save face when UK leaves the EU
Truly the EU leadership is total incompetent and inept
They are now in big trouble as the German Car industry is in meltdown over all this
ps Only a deluded remainer can look at the growth of the WTO and conclude its being destroyed… Lol dream on
Two good pieces in the Telegraph Today. Heffer:- Why the Cabinet must not give in to the deluded obsessives in Brussels and Hannan:- Time for an Anglosphere free trade area.
Indeed it would hugely benefit the Angloshere and the World.
@Lifelogic: Hannan’s well known ideals would get you close to a free for all jungle. It might turn into a desert.
Oh, right, so then they won’t mind relying on WTO arbitration panels:
https://www.wto.org/english/thewto_e/whatis_e/tif_e/disp2_e.htm
to help resolve any trade disputes which may arise with the UK once we have left the EU and thereby resumed control of our trade policy, as Theresa May unequivocally promised in her Lancaster House speech of January 17th 2017:
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-governments-negotiating-objectives-for-exiting-the-eu-pm-speech
Rather than this brazen nonsense about continuing to submit to decisions of their EU federal supreme court, as if we had only gained some kind of dominion status:
https://brexitcentral.com/dominion-status-or-independence-from-eu/
So, for example, if Irish customs notified UK customs in Northern Ireland that certain goods being brought across the land border into the Republic did not meet EU Single Market requirements, as we had solemnly promised they all would:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/06/30/the-eu-council-decisions/#comment-943742
but there was some arcane dispute about the correct interpretation of the rules then the final decision on that could be referred to a neutral arbitration panel convened up by the WTO, rather than to the EU’s own court.
However I think it would be best for the EU and the UK to agree that they will always stop sending across any disputed stuff in the interim while awaiting the outcome of an appeal to the WTO.
After all we wouldn’t want people in the EU to be forced to eat the same nasty, properly disinfected, chicken that the Americans have to endure, would we.
John,
WHat is your view on rTump saying he wants to leave the WTO?
Well you can see why Mrs May feels at home in this “kicking the can down the road” environment.
We’ll need somebody altogether more forthright and decisive at the helm.
Victor Orban has little interest in talking shops. He just states that Hungary is not taking any asylum seekers and outs measures in place to ensure that is the case.
Elsewhere new parties arise in reaction to Merkel’s disastrous encouragement of the Third World to migrate to Europe.
I don’t really think the EU statements about WTO matter too much.
Of more consequence for us is whether the Conservative party can prevent Mrs. May from selling out on the delivery of a genuine Brexit.
We all know by now that JR would like nothing better than to see the EU completely wrecked–it is not good enough that we leave but to pull the whole place down would be much much better..well we won’t have long to wait because from what I hear Trump is determined to do just that – to pull down the whole WTO NATO EU and the UN as well..his meeting with Putin this week has got to be more than ominous..the meeting between John Bolton and IDS with side kick Rees-Mogg and some of the other right wing think tank group says more..it says that all order and decency is about to go out the window..some in that group think that anything would be better than having Corbyn in government and of course that is where we are headed probably in a short space of time..it’s all about ‘myself before party’ and ‘my party before country’- who wouldn’t be totally dismayed and out of it with all of this muck going on
Reply Don’t lie about me. I have always wished the EU well for states that like it.
I wish I could be as confident as you that the EU really enthuses over the WTO, and these were not just empty words inserted at the end to make it appear that something positive had emerged.
Brokenshire acting like Cameron Mark 2 – “of course there will be a deal so we don’t need to prepare for no deal”
Worrying.
He’s staring down the rifle barrel from the wrong end. No doubt May the same.
Worrying.
I am hoping that the EU’s intransigence to negotiate a deal will mean that we revert to trading with the EU on WTO rules and terms.
The existing arrangement is so unfair that we have an £80bn/year trading deficit with the EU.
And for this “benefit” we pay a substantial membership fee when others pay nothing, must accept millions of people immigrating into the UK, and be forced to share our assets and our military.
To quote someone else, it is time we stopped being the EU’s piggy bank.
Why is Theresa May writing about this in the Telegraph (revamping politics) when she cannot even engineer Brexit? A read of the comments section to this article shows exactly what readers think of Mrs May. She, and her followers, do not seem to realise the very shaky ground they are on. I urge Tory Brexiters to approach Mr Brady as this type of future spelt out by Mrs May (fudged Brexit and “new” politics) are going to lose her an election and cause immense damage to this country:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/06/30/mission-goes-beyond-brexit-comprehensively-renew-politics/#comments
So what’s been leaked of the coming white paper May wants a customs partnership where collect EU taxes. Free movement of goods and services overseen by the ECJ and free movement of EU workers. She is willing to let an unelected remainer civil servant lead the negotiations. This looks very much like remaining shackled to the rotting core of the EU with no actual representation.
Indeed the word Vassal state covers it nicely.
The plan for decent, moral Tory MPs should be simple.
One. Get the UK out of the EU by threatening this appalling PM with a leadership election
Two. Once out of the EU, depose this insult to Conservatism and replace her with a Conservative who believes
The 27 can’t agree on anything at the moment and, given the changed balance of forces in Brussels, particularly the greatly diminished Merkel, this is not going to change anytime soon.
Our Government desperately needs to stand its ground and resist the demands coming at it from all sides to agree a deal, any deal. This particularly applies to the ludicrous postering from that idiot Varadkar.
The Bavarian State Government, already Merkel’s most difficult coalition partner, must be seriously worried about a No Deal scenario. As the home of both BMW and Audi, Bayern probably stands to lose more jobs and GDP from No Deal than any other region in the EU. How long are they going to sit quietly and allow Merkel to be so uncooperative towards a trade deal with us ?
May needs to stay firm and resist the poor kind of deal on offer. Self interest will soon cause the very wafer-thin united position of the 27 to fall apart in the face of a strong and determined stance for the UK team.
Has she got the guts ?
Interesting article in the Thunderer claiming May will face down rebels and impose her solution to Brexit being happy to take on a leadership challenge. On the basis she wanted to remain, that doesn’t fill me with confidence, albeit Finkelstein et al are in the softest exit possible camp so this could just be puff.
Please continue to remind her what we voted for in the Tory mandate, and if she doesn’t follow that, we want a general election not some arcane process purely for Tory MPs who will vote on the basis of their own selfish needs, who will offer them jobs etc, rather than the wider electorate.
Do not get carried away with any EU new found enthusiasm for the WTO. When the EU decides to drop it’s protectionist policy towards trade, I will begin to believe in their sincere interest in the WTO. At present I think that they would prefer to control it rather than work constructively with it.
Marilyne Allbright on the re-emergence of the fascism she experienced in childhood was less than informative. Marr tried to get her to taint Trump with fascism, she declined the offer. Both failed to point out that fascism and lesser forms of nationalism are symptomatic of the politicians in power to deal with the very real concerns of the people. Hitler rose out of the failure of Versailles. Franco gained power in Spain with the help of Hitler and Mussolini because the democratically elected left proved incapable of fulfilling the desires of those who elected them. Current dissent across the EU is a direct result of the failure of it’s unelected politicians to pay attention to the concerns of it’s people.,or acknowledge democracy.
Marr ended with the head of the NHS advocating the confiscation of personal assets to pay for end of life care. This encourages a very devious life to hide assets, but puts no responsibility on the feckless who being asset free get it for nothing ,so completing the pattern of their lives. Unadulterated socialism.