Reforming planning – 1 An underlying conflict

Post war planning controls were brought in to speed development, encourage the right type of development in the right places, and to protect the heritage and best parts of our landscape. Private interests owning land were to be more strongly controlled by government deciding how land can best be used. There were high hopes of a better world from the substantial increase in state control.
In practice the planning system has left many frustrated by its high costs, delays and complications. The truth is there is no easy way of reconciling neighbours who have different views of their neighbourhood, no single answer to what is worth preserving and what modern developments look good or are appropriate, and no convincing way of controlling what everyone does do with their land, whatever the law may say.
Let’s take a common simple disagreement within a community. Mr X lives on the edge of a beautiful Home Counties village adjacent to fields. He paid a premium to buy the house with the views, and called his home Field View House to reflect his priorities. His neighbour, Mrs Y, bought some agricultural fields and wants to make a living from them. She did not have enough money to buy a farm, as even agricultural land values are high and rents low as a proportion of the capital value if you just let the land out to a farmer.
Mrs Y recognised the shortage of things for the young people of the village to do. She proposed a Go Kart course on her field, with her organising the events. Strong village opposition resulted in planning permission being refused, to the relief of Mr X who did not want loud karts revving past his garden.Mrs Y is now pursuing a planning application for a skateboarding park. In the meantime she has offered the land on a short lease to a local farmer, who is using it to fatten pigs. Mr X now has a view of corrugated pig shelters and a once greenfield that is now a dust or mud hole.
The planning authority is caught between these two very different views of what the edge of the village should look like and how working land should be used. They cannot stop agricultural uses as it is currently demarked as farmland. They can prevent the owner from gaining permission for new business uses, and do prevent housebuilding in many such contexts.
In such a situation what should the planners do? Who should make the decision about what Mrs Y can do with her land, and what rights should Mr X have to enable him to enjoy the peaceful use of his garden? How far should the law go in laying down answers, and how far should landowners be free to do as they wish with their land?
Mr X purchased his property knowing full well the intended use of the land around his property, including the possible use of it as a pig farm. What did not purchases it in the knowledge of was its conversion to a racing track. He is entitled to object.
What the changes to the planning laws will mean is that developers will build very expensive luxury home near or on areas of natural beauty and historic interest. All to make a profit.
It needs to be said once again as our kind host still refuses to listen. You need to tackle the problem at source – MASS IMMIGRATION !
But the government is hooked on Stamp Duty Tax for its largess. Reduce the largess and reduce the number of people entering the country.
The Earth moves, so change happens. Mr X bought a house. The view belonged to the field owner, not to Mr X in perpetuity.
Parish councils can make arrangements to suit their own people. Property buyers should assess not just what is, but what might become, before committing: unless they are content to accept whatever happens.
“There were high hopes of a better world from the substantial increase in state control. In practice the planning system has left many frustrated by its high costs, delays and complications.”
Indeed but the second sentence has nothing to do with the first, what causes frustration, high costs delays and complications are protesters and NIMBYs, often a minority of self-serving people holding the rest to hostage, sometimes the entire country. I also dispute that it was just a hope, it was a fact for many, perhaps a majority, that state planning improved their world, even more so once the Parker Morris Committee was published and accepted.
What is worse, sometimes those holding the nation hostage are government agencies, opposing other government agencies, such disputes should immediately be passed on to Whitehall for a central policy decision, bypassing the usual planning procedures and lower courts.
“Mr X now has a view of corrugated pig shelters and a once greenfield that is now a dust or mud hole. [..//..] what rights should Mr X have to enable him to enjoy the peaceful use of his garden?”
Having bought next to working agricultural land, if he is miffed he should seek redress from is solicitor, after all they appear to have failed in their duty to do a proper ‘search’, on the other hand if Mr X bought his dream in the full knowledge he would be living next to working agricultural land what right should he have to be a MIMBY.
Buyer beware Mr X, his solicitor should have checked and informed him of the status of the field and possible future planning permission changes during the buying process. He can justifiably complain about an active nuisance (noise, smell, loss of light etc.) through change of use but not about the value of his property being reduced due to the view not being maintained.
If Labour achieve power and that’s a distinct possibility with this useless PM at the helm then the planning system will become little more than a tool of the socialist state and an individual’s concerns will hold zero worth.
Private land will be sequestrated in the name of the people which under socialism usually means brought under political control of the ruling party and further centralisation.
I find it ironic that Mrs T may is getting tough with the Brexiteers in her party after her failure over the past two years to get tough with the EU. I look forward to reading her definitive White Paper on Brexit on Friday.
When fracking is undertaken with a degree of urgency I will begin to believe that any form of planning actually exists in our shambolic progress through time.
Mr X’s position was clear: if he wished to preserve his views he should have bought the fields himself or at least rented them from Mrs Y. No doubt she would have charged a rate which reflected his special interest.
In truth, we all live at the mercy of our neighbours, most of their depravities are not covered by the planning system, and much of the rest is left to individual planners’ discretion. We may tackle our neighbour directly, but when systems take over we are often helpless.
It is noteworthy that nearly all that we cherish in our built environment was created long before planners were dreamt of. When each man did what was right in his own eyes he frequently created lasting beauty. Now he submits his judgement to a functionary’s and we see hideousness perpetrated, seemingly without limit. I wonder why.
All purchase agreements should have a statutory inbuilt limit of say twenty years before anyone can consider using the property or land for something else other than what the intended use was when bought- that should slow things down and make Mrs Y think twice
I rented a very expensive flat overlooking beautiful canal countryside but the landlord did not tell me they were just about to start work building a huge marina. I had two years of dump trucks and had to ear mufflers and all I wanted was a quiet and peaceful view.
Mr X is lucky. He might now have a view of a stonking 8 lane motorway at the bottom of his garden – or a HS2 railway – or the largest airport ever.
Fortunately for Mr X, the use that Mrs Y makes of her land is still contrained by the local authority planning acts.
We live in the most densely populated countries in Europe. Enough is enough!
No we don’t. Belgium, the Netherlands, Monaco are all more densely populated. Far less than 10% of the UK is built up. We have plenty of space – we just don’t use it sensibly.
And where are you going to house the growing population?
Go carts and pigs would both be unacceptable. A skatepark ok if landscaped to look nice.
For those, like me, who have been through the planning process and been refused permission for reasons that are totally irrelevant and where there is no oppsition to the plan whatsoever, I can confirm there is something very wrong with the system.
My best was: “You have not allowed for a ‘reptile refuge’.” Translated this means a loose pile of old logs, a comfortable home for rats.
We all know monstrosities that have been nodded through, while reasonable and rational plans have been summarily refused. The current system is perhaps best described as ‘The Tyranny of Petty Bureaucrats’.
My guess is that both Mr X and Mrs Y are at least in their 50s – probably older.
Because if they were in their early 20s or 30s the real problem for them would be not farms or pretty views but whether or not they can afford to buy a windowless, gardenless flat the size of a cupboard for less than £250,000.
More probably they would be deciding which shared flat to rent a room in, or considering whether or not they can bare to return – with their partner – to live with their parents.
And that would be on a 50k plus salary in London/SE.
Meanwhile the NHS is working out how to carry on supplying drugs to pensioners when the trade barriers you all voted for are erected after Brexit.
I suspect they will have difficulties. I hope none of you need the medicines which there will be shortages of – that’d be unfortunate, particularly if you voted for those shortages.
Who is working on the PR for when we get our first Brexit related medicine shortage death? Please let it be Iain Duncan Smith whose sent round trying to defend the indefensible.
The drugs will be readily available on the world market….probably for less than now.
I am more concerned about local councillors approving plans for expensive high rise apartments that are good for developers and possibly good for councillors with links to such developers.
The result? A pleasant SW London suburb turning into a latter day Croydon.
If Mr. X wants to retain his view he should either buy the fields or rent them from Mrs Y. He may well have paid a premium for the view, but he didn’t pay it to the person he expects to supply it. Of course he could club together with others that value the field as a field thus spreading the cost.
After all nobody would ask him to arrange his property to suit the neighbors.
When Barack Obama said that Britain would be a the “back of the queue” for a trade deal if we voted to leave, Nigel Farage said that that he had been told to say that by the Project Fear Campaign.
Well, as usual, Mr Farage was absolutely right yet again, as reported by Guido
Those who attempt put-up lines cannot conceal convincingly. Even 2 secs of TV viewing distinguishes actors from real-life. Obama’s effrontery & failure helped our LEAVE! vote succeed.
The outcome will depend entirely on which person is the closest “friend” of the planning people. Eventually the village will be surrounded as more and more housing is built, because the floodgates are still open for the planet’s freeloaders to come. This island is NOT a Tardis.
Planning should be by a collective and support initially the environment . Leisure space, should be seen as a different issue . There should be allocated space and within that space adjustments made as trends continue and change.
A town where many tin shed works are put on main roads should not be considered as not helping the environment. Farming land again is allocated and changes made within .
If more land is required for he agriculture , then I should say that we need to stop the builders creating a cement hell.
If there are not enough houses to go around then there are many other countries who do have unused acres.
Really strange to have JRM discussing/condemning Robert Peel and his repeal of the Corn Laws in 1846 when most historians agree he and it were the reasons for the 19c decisive shift of the UK towards free trade. Even more surprising from s distinguished History graduate from Trinity College. Does he really put (bit of his Party) before Country?
More models than Hornby our prime minister, all wishy-washy psuedo remainer drivel