Universal credit goes to work

By johnredwood | Published: July 2, 2018

I visited the local Job Centre on Friday to see how they are getting on with Universal Credit.

I was impressed by the office. The staff were generally positive about Universal Credit, seeing it as an improvement on the previous system. They reported a generally smooth transfer so far. That would reflect the evidence of my postbag, where there has been very little concern or complications with the transfers.

The Job Centre reports good progress in helping people into work. Local job generation remains strong, making it a bit easier for people to find suitable work.

I thanks the staff for all their efforts to carry through the changes, and to help all those in need of income top up and assistance to find work.

One Comment

  1. lojolondon
    Posted July 2, 2018 at 12:55 pm | Permalink

    John, you should invite the BBC to join you in visiting your local office – so far they have dedicated hundreds of hours of broadcast time to complain about UC, and to allow people who are having problems to air their views.

