Let’s have a good water supply

I am disappointed but not surprised that a few warm days without rain and the water industry is already saying we need to be careful about use. Hosepipe bans are being introduced in some places.
This winter January, March and April all saw rainfall well above average. It was a wet and cold winter, with February and March well below average temperatures of the last 40 years. I remember urging the industry to collect enough of the large quantities of rainwater and snow melt that we experienced just in case we got a hot summer.
From the forecast and the temperatures so far this is not going to be re run of the very hot and dry 1976 nor of the even drier 1995. It is a bit more like a hot summer of yesteryear than some more recent overcast and cooler summers. We need to plan for these events, as they are well within our range of experience. Water is a glamorous growth product. As people get better off so they want to use more water to wash their cars, water their gardens, fill their children’s paddling pools and take more showers when it’s hot. As water is an entirely renewable resource, the industry needs to put in enough capacity to meet our needs. The industry needs to remember that in parts of the country like the south east the population is growing quickly, which means the need for more piped water.
Well said John
Having to use road tankers to move water from one reservoir to another is ridiculous when it is happening so frequently.
Lack of capacity to treat water in places like rugby is the water company fault not the residents for using water
I was near a large reservoir in Sussex yesterday and it was very full indeed. The reason they bring in restrictions is that it is cheaper for them to discourage & restrict summer usage than to build & provide new storage capacity. The way they are structured and funded makes this a cheaper option than increasing capacity and providing a good service to customers.
How many times have we asked for this. It has the monotony of Lent, it comes round every year. Your problem is that there is no glory in it, no tape cutting opportunities, it just lacks the pizazz of even an empty HS2 train let loose on the tracks. Despite being handed solutions it remains a none starter. Solving it would end the job opportunities among those in the UK who would ban everything, and are a stand alone industry.
As you say the water is a renewable resource it all runs into the sea (or is evaporated directly). This either after we have used it or directly down the rivers. We need suitable fines on company that bring in summer water restriction to encourage them to build sufficient capacity so that restriction are not needed. We need more speedy and more flexible planning system for them too.
A better use of public money than HS2 would be development of infrastructure to move water from where there is a huge surplus such as wales and the North West to where it is often in short supply in the East and south East
Use of meters instead of building reservoirs is EU policy. As May /Hammond and the Remainer civil service have arranged to be unable to actually leave, we will have to use watering cans.
Take it back into,public ownership then you can fund a national grid to channel water to one part of the country that you have allowed to be ‘concreted over’ through unlimited inward migration and a desperate need to get political advantage through Local Authority house building targets and fix all the leaks.
Thought not. Better to blame the industry.
For a nation that is surrounded by the stuff plus, being well known for its rainy days, we should not be having this conversation. But once again you can follow the path of logic and arrive at pretty much the same conclusion as with so many topics here. It is just a shame that no one is listening or prepared to make people listen. And don’t get me started on burst pipes.
Is it our govt that are failing us or our system of govt?
Half a million new consumers annually and not a single reservoir built due to EU environmental revs.
Mrs May and Hammond wanting to continue the present policy of free movement.
Meanwhile all the schools and hospitals of Eastern Europe are under used.
Just when are you going to address the cause instead of the symptoms.
The water companies, especially in the south east, have made almost no capital investment in providing additional local fresh water resources over the past 20 years.
After the last drought, 5 major dams were planned in the south east, so that hosepipe bans could never happen again; all were quietly dropped on the grounds of cost. There are unused, or underused aquifers all over the south east of England which can be accessed by drilling. The almost untapped Bagshot Sands, for example, could provide much of London’s needs.
The UK’s utility companies, especially their generously paid management and directors, need to be legally required to provide all the water and electricity their region’s require, or there should be huge fines, or even jail, for failing to comply. Only then, would the capital needed for new investment be assured.
Water is a life essential and should never have been handed over to private companies whose first aim is to make a profit.
I understand the water supplies are there, the problem is the bore of the pipes can’t supply the necessary volume. It would appear another instance of our over loaded infrastructure , where we have too many people and houses . Unfortunately our political classes seem to exist in the fantasy world where the population can be grown without limit.
The irony is it is expensive. Our hose reel has been unused for several years – any offers? We use buckets for plants and car wash. I bathe in no more than the war time 5 inch restriction. Maybe there are not enough water meters in place.
Every resource in the UK is in crisis.
We could not plan for this. It is not the fault of planners as they have been given no upper population growth limits.
Blame old people all you like but how do they cause the schools, transport and water crisis ?
It is better to prevent a crisis emerging than deal with its consequences later. Early warnings of careful use & introduction of bans are preventive measures, so are sensible in such circumstances. However, he who captures enough water during plentiful times of rain & snow is wiser & better prepared at preventing the preventable.
Success in life may be likened to the challenges of chess, assessing & deciding according to the many ‘what ifs’ foreseen in the long run ahead. On that basis, the young chess champion Rachel Reeves might be best positioned to replace Jeremy Corbyn as a Labour leader before a storm.
Why should water companies bother to invest? They can issue a hosepipe ban without consequence of compensation to consumers, and I can’t change my supplier to a company that doesn’t impose a ban.
We could drill sink holes for water in South Yorkshire. But uniquely, because of old coalmining, we might get methane, carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulphide gases coming up too which would make us frown
We need to make better use of our water. In many countries, the “grey” water from showers, baths, washing machines, etc is fed to an underground storage tank from which it is filtered and recycled to use for flushing the toilets, washing the car, and other tasks which don’t require pure drinking water.
I’m aware this is impractical with most older properties, but surely all new houses should have such an arrangement.
” I remember urging the industry to collect enough of the large quantities of rainwater and snow melt…” – perhaps the industry will explain that it was the wrong type of snow?
Cannot water companies be better led?
There have been big changes since privatisation. My suspicion is that the managers have sold or reorganised the original water companies for their own ends.
Strangely, tapwater is one of those (few) products where government (or state) owned monopolies can be very effective and the private sector would struggle to compete with the legal (confiscating land, rights of way, etc) and financial (the state has by definition the lowest borrowing cost: the risk free rate) power of the State. It is not a business where proprietary technologies play a key role and the suppliers of equipment and engineering services would work happily for the state as well as companies like Vivendi. Water is an example of bad privatization leading to scarcity where none should exist due to the fact that private companies are at a structural competitive disadvantage to the State. Of course the State should be subject to discipline (not only Parliament but also independent judges of performance) but solving the UK’s water problems in a broad sense is a task for which single private firms are ill equipped. Plenty of activities that can be contracted out, but the main investment decisions have to be based on the public interest, not shareholders’. Why privatise water and not health care? A mystery.