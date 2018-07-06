Groundhog day again

So today, just for a change, the Cabinet discusses our possible future relationship with the EU. If they agree what they would like the EU will probably turn it down, as they have turned down most of the positive proposals the government has put forward so far. I have been urging the government to table a comprehensive free trade agreement with the EU and ask them to respond, as that offers a way through if the EU wants any deal.
If we just leave in March 2019 life will go on much as it did before. Planes will still fly into Heathrow from the continent. Just in time deliveries will still pass through our ports with electronic manifests and off site supervision as they do from non EU sources today. Germany will still be selling us plenty of cars, the Netherlands plenty of salads and vegetables, France plenty of cheese and wine. Most UK exports to the continent will flow tariff free under WTO tariff schedules, as there are no tariffs on services or goods like aerospace, and low ones on everything else apart from agriculture and cars. We and the EU will trade under the WTO’s Facilitation of Trade Agreement, which deals with non tariff barriers. Where tariffs go on the UK will expand domestic production to meet more of the home market demand and will have the opportunity to import more cheaply from outside the EU as it wishes. As we have a large trade deficit in cars and food with the EU they will lose more from tariffs, so it is in their interest to agree tariff free as we propose.
The UK economy will get an immediate boost from spending an extra £12bn a year on public services or through tax cuts as we will save the money as soon as we leave. We can rebuild our fishing industry once we control our own waters and fish stocks. We can put in place our own migration policy, that is fair between EU and non EU migrants.
Above all the UK will be a self governing democracy again. So will the Cabinet rise to the challenge? Wouldn’t it be good if they came out from their meeting with a range of plans to use the new freedoms, rights and cash leaving will bring. Brexit offers considerable scope to improve our lives and services here at home and to grow our economy faster.
Agree with what you say Mr Redwood, like in the film it comes to a end we’re the man gets his girl, let’s hope we get what we voted for a end to Eu domination over us and a complete withdrawal from the dreaded Eu with no political ties or does that only happen in the movies
Current EU membership: a bowl of cherries:
– Opt-out from Schengen
– Opt-out from EMU
– Opt-out from euro
– Opt-out from Social Chapter
– Opt-out from charter of fundamental rights
– Opt-out from judicial co-operation
Oops, did I forget the rebate?
I doubt the EU should stand ready to hand over more cherries, once the UK finishes negotiating with itself like it will be today.
Could we be that lucky john? It would seem it is only the Americans that can see the benefits of Brexit. Our lot are too busy worrying about preaching to us what we can eat and drive, taxing us and giving rights and money to LGBT’s. This will be our one and only chance for freedom and I bet they muck it up and play right into the hands of the EU.
To your last paragraph. NO.
May is determined to keep us in the Customs Union and single market and continue freedom of movement
So now we have the final game plan which is complete capitulation by the Remainiacs.
As I see it we have to accept Mays third way which entails shadowing the Customs Union and single market and continue freedom of movement otherwise we have to maintain the backstop position of staying in the Customs Union and single market and continue freedom of movement. Very well planned.
Brexit means No exit at any price. If May isn’t removed immediately there will be open revolution.
“We and the EU will trade under the WTO’s Facilitation of Trade Agreement, which deals with non tariff barriers”.
This is shameless dishonesty. Any trade expert knows this is not so, you have been told it is not so, yet you keep saying it. The only thing that deals with non tariff barriers in international trade is the Treaty of Rome, open to all members of the EU but not to third countries like the Uk will be.
The puzzling part is that 5 minutes after it is announced there is agreement in the Cabinet on the plan Barnier will reject it out of hand.
Unfortunately, the PM is not a leader, grins inanely while holding Belgium shirts at EU summits, capitulates incessantly, virtue signals against our natural allies, and thinks that is a good idea for a new, independent UK to slavishly collect EU taxes….. Sure, what can go wrong?
zorro
Above all the UK will be a self governing democracy again. So will the Cabinet rise to the challenge?
Not under May that is surely clear.
A democratically declared majority of the country agrees with you.
In the UK that doesn’t seem to matter though, as we have unimaginative folk with fixed and old-fashioned protectionist ideas, and they seem to have the upper hand in all of this.
When democracy dies, other forces start to take over.
The Brexiters […] Their final argument is that we should leave everything to the last minute because only at the last minute will the EU cave and offer us complete access to the Single Market on whatever terms we like. Perhaps some really believe that, but there is an alternative interpretation of what the Brexiters are doing. They are trying to delay because that way they may get their own favoured outcome of no deal by default. In short, by intent or not, they are trying to sabotage a Brexit deal. (Simon Wren Lewis blog)
Judging from the speculation in the media your pragmatic approach has lost to the greater EUPHILE numbers in your Parliamentary party and in Parliament.
‘Twas ever thus our politicians sell us out.
Disgraceful
Bankers rule.
BBC seems to have decided to run the Novichok story 24/7 as a diversion.
You paint a pretty picture JR. Unfortunately Mrs May and most of the Gov. and of course the EU mandarins, cannot or will not see it.
If the PM backs down from the declarations she made at PM’s question time recently. She has to go.
Put Boris in as PM. He won’t take the cr*p May takes.
Fortunately for us, the EU will continue to reject every single one of the UK’Government’s proposals.
Every single half in half out idea and every offer of large lump sum payment has been rejected.
Thank goodness one side in this process of leaving the EU has good judgement.
https://www.conservativehome.com/thetorydiary/2018/07/frog-at-boiling-point.html
“Brexiteer frog at boiling point”
“In a nutshell, Johnson and Davis and Gove and company today need an alternative proposal for the UK-Ireland impasse.”
Here is my alternative proposal repeated again:
Don’t promise that all goods produced in or imported into the UK will always conform to EU rules – the EU’s Single Market model – instead promise that all goods exported from the UK to the EU will always conform to EU rules, with potentially severe penalties for anybody who sends or takes across stuff which the EU sees as unacceptable – the “parallel marketability” model used to keep the Switzerland-Liechtenstein border open:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/05/17/the-business-of-england/#comment-935654
An ideal outcome, but would you put money on it?
The project is being approached as one of damage limitation. The opportunities are not front and centre
Whatever plan Mrs May chooses, surely the Defence Secretary will acquaint her with the military maxim that no plan survives first contact with the enemy.
I watched the ‘Alex Salmond Show’ on Russia Today yesterday. This episode was devoted to Gibraltar and was very informative, particularly in respect of the Rock’s economy.
Some 25 years ago the British government decided to close down the naval base which comprised over 60 per cent of the Gibraltarian economy. In the intervening period Gibraltar has comfortably managed the transition to a more diversified and prosperous economy with the British naval contribution now down to six per cent.
But EU trade only comprises 12 per cent of the UK economy and the figures I have seen only assume anything from a half of one per cent to two per cent loss of trade with the EU if we leave without a deal. Could we manage to handle that if the Gibraltarians can handle the much bigger effect from the loss of the naval base? I think we could.
As an aside, I would mention that one of the Gibraltarian interviewees said they had only voted Remain to avoid hassle from Spain. Their hearts were with Brexit!
But if it’s all so straightforward (and many agree that it is) why is our Government offering the EU £40 billion so that they will engage in talks in the interests of trade? Isn’t that bribery? And isn’t that illegal?
So are you saying everything was not agreed yesterday by Dr. Merkel?
“We can rebuild our fishing industry once we control our own waters and fish stocks” – most of the fishing quotas have already been sold to European (non UK) entities so this seems a little pointless, at best.