Any deal has to be better than No Deal to be worth accepting. No deal gives us all our money back and restores control over our laws, our borders and our trade policy.
We need to take back control of our laws, borders, money and trade policy.
It is unlikely the EU will accept the Chequers position and will demand more.
The EU has always made clear that customs union membership comes with freedom of movement and the supremacy of EU law, which is why I have three times helped vote down the idea of seeking to stay in the single market or customs union, in support of the government.
The red lines that we do not accept the jurisdiction of the ECJ, do not pay them more money, and have our own migration policy remain very important.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
We watch with interest to find out if May was lying when she insisted the brexit means brexit. After the eurocrats reject our negotiating position of complete subservience for some made up reason then there surely can only be one response .. no deal. no money, we leave.
Very despondent this morning, I don’t see any point in voting if your vote only counts if you vote the ‘right’ way. I know you will do your best but you are outnumbered.
You may wish to change the first line of your piece Mr Redwood, Remainers could wilfully misrepresent what you mean.
The Chequers statement is a promising position from the EU, they have made progress but not enough. Now we should present our own position.
“We need to take back control of our laws, borders, money and trade policy.”
And assets (fishing grounds).
So we are not leaving the EU. The CBI got what it wanted.
Am afraid that, JR, yours is a losing argument..what’s being proposed now is likely to be watered down again..in the end we’ll remain much more a vassal state in the bloc..we’ll be like the Gibraltar of the North..makes you wonder why we started on this road in tne first place..we’ll end up having all af the cost and responsibility for access to the markets but with little say in anything that matters..there was no mention of the fisheries yesterday either that I could see..neither was there anything about passporting for banks and Insurance?? I suppose we’ll have to wait until the paper is published in full..we should abandon A50 and stay where we are
To clarify, free movement is linked to the single market – not the customs union. But you knew that right? The customs union is the bit that 17,399,000 of the 17.4m who voted for Brexit had not heard of until well after the referendum.
Since 2016 the UK has basically been on a national crash course – How the EU Works for Dummies. What we have learned over the last two embarrassing years is that very few of us – including most Conservative Eurosceptics – ever really understood the basics of how the EU worked and why membership has been hugely beneficial for us.
In the words of Joni Mitchell – you don’t know what you’ve got til it’s gone.
And that’s why none of you have figured out the inevitable electoral catastrophe the Tories face when it turns out Brexit takes away a bunch of stuff people actually like.
Another battle won by big businesses with supporting MPs in parliament, big businesses have won every battle over last 45 years with it MPs in parliament with support from the lords, 100% record on taxes and the EU, good going considering they don’t vote.
Max payout for some big businesses in 2008 from the people treasury, with people paying higher taxes and cuts in services which are still ongoing to pay for it with businesses recovering after receiving the biggest tax cuts in history. The people of England have been outmanoeuvred at every turn and outvoted by their own MPs in parliament.
They never learn, not like the European people who have new parties and people to vote for and are having some good result for a change in the effort they have put in to take on the EU.
“Any deal has to be better than nNo Deal”
Was that a joke?
Our nation voted to Leave the EU. The notion of EU law being supreme is nuts. Its law to us shall be exterior & inferior.
Typing error:
“Any deal has to be better than No Deal”
Big businesses and elite now pouring money into the Lib Dems party treasury to take on labour at the next election and to win back Europe EU, should be their biggest result in a 100 years coming up.
Your first sentence can be taken two ways. I presume you mean that no deal is better than a bad deal?
is there not a man or woman amongst you that will stand up for democracy?
Vote her down and let us elect replacements for the traitorous nodding donkeys of Westminster.
You are an embarrassment to the country.
The red lines have gone. Your bonkers no-deal Brexit has been booted out…and by a legitimate democratic process. The last election produced a big parliamentary majority in favour of a soft Brexit – to minimise harm to businesses and jobs. The Cabinet at last grasped this straightforward reality. You say you’re a democratic politician – well just accept the outcome and do something to help for a change.
John,
Why do you keep insisting when it has been made clear in the Chequers statement that there will still be some ECJ influence on certain elements?
She has given up on all of those red lines in one way or another. She will even be collecting the EU’s taxes! The EU will reject it and ask for more money to be part of their vassal club. This is her opening gambit….pitiful
zorro
Establishment 1
Voters nil
Define no. 3 please.
After yesterday’s total surrender our only hope now is for Brussels to be so determined to punish us that they reject the “offer”.
May can’t possibly survive the humiliation and will have to be replaced with someone with the guts to stand up to Brussels. Maybe, just maybe, it will be Gove who will certainly be believed when he tells them we will be leaving on WTO terms holding our heads up high
Disarray across the 27 will ensure they will soon be back to start negotiating properly.
JR, I consider you to be an honourable man however your strengths are undermined by a large number of your colleagues who are more than happy to be cuckold to the EU dictatorship.
Our once great country has not the courage to say to the EU “thank’s but no thanks, we are leaving” instead our only hope is the EU will reject TM’s latest offer.
TM has alienated the electorate, the world is laughing, our government is pathetic!
Never again will anyone in this family vote Conservative.
JR, be advised that your first sentence is being misinterpreted:
https://www.conservativehome.com/thetorydiary/2018/07/conhome-snap-survey-newsflash-is-mays-plan-good-or-bad-should-it-be-backed-or-not-our-poll-is-now-live.html
“I see Redwood has also caved in taking the line that any deal is better than none.”
Reply Yes, that is not my view
I think your first sentence is open to being interpreted in two completely opposite ways. Some are interpreting as though you are now saying any deal is better than no deal. I imagine you are actually saying that any deal needs to be better than no deal to be accepted?
Reply Yes
Totally off topic. Football’s coming home! Didn’t they do well? At least we, the public, the voter, the worker, and those that believe in their country can celebrate something.
I agree that the three ‘Red Lines’ you list are vital, and are what we thought we were voting for in the Referendum, but the question is whether the Conservative Party in the House of C0mmons are prepared to cross the wire to defend them. I have little confidence that this will happen.
The Chequers statement looks like yet another exercise in kicking the can down the round.
Can anyone explain what happens if Sir James Dyson wants to build and sell in the UK a vacuum cleaner with a motor more powerful than that allowed under EU regulations? It clearly can’t be sold in the EU but could they be sold in the UK and non EU countries? Paragraph 4a of the Chequers text issued stated the the UK is committing to ‘ongoing harmonisation with EU rules on goods, covering only those necessary to provide for frictionless trade at the border.’ Now a vacuum cleaner manufactured in the UK and being sold in the UK and non EU countries will not impact on frictionless trade at the border.
Any answers? I think the text is not clear. It looks like another fudge.
BBC “Theresa May has refused to rule out making it easier for EU citizens to come to the UK after Brexit than it is for people from elsewhere in the world.”
That would sour the air in making trade deals in the rest of the world from the word go. Love my trade love my people!
has Mrs may apologised to the Swedish ambassador yet?
The Eu referendum was a binary choice ‘Leave or Remain’ there was not a third option of leave with a deal.
This is how the establishment/politicians have twisted the result since to mean what they think it means and not what was decided, because ‘they know best’.
The amount of anger I’ve witnessed against the Tories since yesterday means you are heading for a wipe out and Corbyn as PM. The electorate will not forget this Brexit betrayal.
Ha ha ha JR. May has sold the country out, she has betrayed electoral democracy. Come on get real. I just saw her lying on TV with Peston that this is a good deal! Read what she said before and contrast, tell us what you really think.
Any leave minister with an ounce of sense, integrity or honour would reflect and resign immediately. This is a proposal to make our great nation a vassal state to a foreign power with no end in sight. May kisses the cheeks of the unelected foreigners who made threats to our nation and wants us to be held in a punishment period for years as an example to other countries. Your cabinet has agreed to this! Shocking as it is horrific.
Never can a Government and Parliament have been more out of touch with the people.
just been down the hospital where the police are waiting in A&E for more arrives from England game which will most likely go on till late tonight. before they get home.
It’s good that proposals for the future has been agreed, they can now be put to the EU so that we can start real negotiations..we have wasted too much time already.
Who on earth is the conservative party expecting to vote for it now?
Who is responsible for the inadequate preparatory work in the event of a WTO only deal; the lever being used by Mrs May to strongarm the Cabinet? It has been stated by DD that these were taking place so if the fault lies with individual Civil Service Departments can we expect some dismissals to be forthcoming?
What is to be done with TMs statement and position. Lots of money, lots of ECJ for the EU and the EU will be asking for more. TM has turned a reasonable hand into complete rubbish.
This is dismal.
I hope it is “high” politics and not what we are are reading in the press.
“Any deal has to be better than No Deal.”
Silly statement.
Dear Mr Redwood,
You won’t remember me, but we met at the Norringham Chartered Insurance Institute InsureEd a few years ago and talked briefly about politics after you had given your lecture.
What I say now is adapted from my post on Facebook.
I’ve read the 3 page document only once so far. There are some issues but, on the face of it, much (not all) of it seems ok. More comments later, once I’ve digested the ramifications.
1 The devil will be in the detail. I have sympathy & agreement with JRM’s comment on the details and note his willingness to try and vote it down if necessary.
2 Cabinet unity: Mrs May has, rightly, insisted on collective responsibility. I’d have done it from the start. Lack of collective responsibility has made us look to the EU as if they can divide and conquer.
3 Were I a Cabinet Minister and told either to accept the collective view, or resign, or be fired, I’d have accepted the collective view and carried on fighting my corner from within. The time for Cabinet Ministers to revolt is not now, but when it comes to the vote in the Commons.
4 There are enough pro-Brexit Conservative MPs to vote down the White Paper, if Mr Corbyn takes the view that it will be a vote of no confidence in Mrs May, which may put him in Number 10. This is a dangerous game and it may not work, but we shall see.
I’m content to exchange a dialogue, if you wish.
This latest attempt to get an agreement with the EU is doomed to fail – far too late and lacking ambition. The mantra for many months now was that a no deal is better than a bad deal – what happened to that? The EU will predictably pull this initiative apart and leave the talks in tatters, obviously we could not give ground at all and Barnier will make one of his superior critical remarks and we are back where we started.
Time to pull up the drawbridge to an episode that the UK have handled badly and handed the initiatve to an indifferent oponent.
Good evening.
When you fail to plan, you end up planning to fail.
Too few in politics and elsewhere wanted to leave the Wet Nurse of the EU. So comes as no surprise that we will be leaving the EU, but in name only.
You must have made a mistake (large one) in your first sentence “Any deal has to be better than No Deal.”
No, I mean it has to be better to make it worth having