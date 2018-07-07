I hear a lot these days from people who say we need to defend the international rules based system. I thought it might be a good idea to see which rules people think are really important, and to check those who believe in the rules based system believe in it regardless of the decisions reached. May I suggest some good rules for the better conduct of open democracy?
1. Where a country holds a legal referendum which attracts a substantial turnout the government accepts the need to implement the wishes of the people, whether it was in favour of the result or not. If it does not wish to do this it should give power to a government that does.
2. Where a country or region within a Union or larger country has a strong body of opinion that wants to be independent, and evidence in elections that that body of opinion is prepared to vote accordingly, there should be a referendum on whether to create an independent country or not. The result should be binding. There should not normally be a repeat of such a vote for at least a generation, with all agreeing to accept the result.
3. Where a part of a country elects a large number of nationalists to elected bodies but is not granted a referendum, those elected should not be arrested for wishing to pursue an independence agenda by peaceful means.
4. Unelected international bodies have to respect the views of elected governments. They may of course insist that the government adheres to binding Treaty commitments made in the past by that country, or agree to arrangements for the country to leave the organisation if the disagreement persists. International law should not be used to prevent a fairly elected government pursuing a chosen course of policy which meets normal standards of behaviour towards others.
16 Comments
A utopian dream. The reality is, as we see with our EU sell out, that once someone gets elected, they immediately ‘know better’ than the people that elected them and ‘interpret’ the voters intentions to suit their own views or political ambitions or save the voter from them selves.
As usual fine words from you but again meaningless in reality when we cannot even rely on you to adhere to your own manifesto.
Manifestos are not to be stuck to. They cease to be anything meaningful once the last polling station closes,
Good morning
The rule of law is a set and agreed written text by all those who live under it are able to live and, if transgressed upon, sanctioned. Those that make the law should be selected by those that choose to live under it. I like so many chose not to live under EU made law. I understood that the EU Commission is the sole body that can create law for the whole EU and that the parliament is just a fig leaf.
No nation or empire can stand against the will of the people. To deny them their wish only stores up trouble further down the road. The people of our former empire wanted to be a self governing people, they became that. We never demanded that they pay us vast sums or accept onerous terms. We never sought to punish them. But neither did those who wanted freedom from Britain seek to undermine the will of their people, why should they ? These people wanted the same thing. So you can see, that a government that is truly committed is one that does not try to bend over to help those that wish to keep it a vassel state.
If anybody is interested Theresa May’s current plan for our betrayal is here:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/723460/CHEQUERS_STATEMENT_-_FINAL.PDF
“STATEMENT FROM HM GOVERNMENT”
While Theresa May’s rather different original plan from January 2017 is here:
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-governments-negotiating-objectives-for-exiting-the-eu-pm-speech
“The government’s negotiating objectives for exiting the EU: PM speech”
We should have known better than to trust her then, we will be idiots to trust her now.
Guess the date of this, January 17th 2017 or July 6th 2018:
“… being out of the EU but a member of the single market would mean complying with the EU’s rules and regulations that implement those freedoms, without having a vote on what those rules and regulations are. It would mean accepting a role for the European Court of Justice that would see it still having direct legal authority in our country.
It would to all intents and purposes mean not leaving the EU at all.”
I will not be voting again there is no point.
Democracy in the UK died yesterday.
Anybody who believes the Conservatives are going to win the next election has great career writing children’s stories ahead of them.
The Tories will probably win the next election, but surely not under the appalling T May and P Hammond. Mainly as no one sensible wants Corbyn and the SNP anywhere near power.
Off topic, I note that the Cabinet has opened a Fudge Shop, just in time for the summer recesses, a Mr Barnier being its first customer….
Democracy is Dead. Last night it became clear that votes count for nothing. The mealy mouthed May has slowly choreographed the negotiations to completely ignore the referendum result.
Still you continue to support someone who has lied at every juncture.
Just what did she say to the boss of Nissan last year which made him so happy.
Anger doesn’t even scratch the surface as to how I feel.
You deserve to be out of government for generations.
Yes, Ian. Our politicians have delivered a very clear message to us, the voters, and have demonstrated their utter contempt for democracy. What a legacy Theresa May has given to the country and to the Conservative Party. History will not judge her kindly nor the MPs complicit in this treachery, and that includes the ones who stood idly by.
They will be, I will do my part to ensure that
The leader of the Catalan party for Independence, who had the idea of calling a referendum, is in Germany awaiting extradition under the EAW to join his colleagues in a Spanish prison. Mrs May supports the Madrid government. She supports the EAW and meets other politicians in the Club of Madrid. The woman is a supporter of international government and a fraud.
As regards the new Common Rulebook for The new UK EU Goods trade proposed ..well it has already been said from Brussels that there is only one rule book that matters and that is the EU rule book..so wondet where we go from here?
At least some European people in their countries have taken action and form new parties to take on the elite politicians in their own countries, against the EU.
I see no action at all from people in England to do anything at all accept moan all the time about their parties and the people they have elected to rule over them.
At least the people in Europe have some intelligence.
Those points are happening with grumblings around.( more or less)