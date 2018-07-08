I returned after a busy day to see people deliberately misrepresenting my first sentence. I will repeat what I have always said and still believe:
No deal is better than a bad deal
Any deal we accept has to be better than No deal to make it worth accepting.
No deal means no payments of any money after March 2019
Freedom to undertake our own trade deals
Settling our own migration policy
Deciding our own laws
I think there are two main options open to the negotiating parties. One is the WTO so called No deal option. The other is a comprehensive free trade agreement for goods and services.
The latest UK government statement is going to be expanded in a White Paper to be published soon. I will comment on it when it is available. This will be the second such White Paper and will presumably make compromises and changes compared with the first.
It seems unlikely it will be accepted by the EU. It needs to avoid surrendering control of our money, borders and laws. I have also always said you do not have to pay to trade, so have never favoured offering the EU money by way of a withdrawal present. As nothing is agreed until all is agreed, the UK should make clear the money is not a firm promise.
38 Comments
John,
You probably remember Im an algo trader at a tier one bank and every month review the internet comment sections to look for trends to parameterise.
If the internet is any gauge of public opinion then the conservative party will have 90% of their supporters actively campaigning against them on the internet. That is an impossible obstacle to overcome. The public are acutely away that May has dipped the cabinets hands in bloody wounds of democracy. The only way I can see them standing any chance of winning is if the 1922 committe throw the entire cabinet out of office and replace them with fresh ministers, anda Brexit PM.
Mrs May said: “What we’re proposing is a good deal for Britain and a good deal for our future. “We’re leaving the European Union. I think when people voted to leave the EU they wanted an end to free movement, free movement will end. They wanted us to end the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in the UK, that will end. They wanted us to stop sending the vast sums of money to the EU that we do today – so take control of our money, our laws and our borders – and that’s exactly what we will do.
This I can live with only because I can understand it because it’s very nearly straight talking, so long as there isn’t some sort of hidden clause that future governments can sneak us back into the dreaded Eu by a secret back door, we know how crafty these legal eagles can be to pull the wool over our eyes
Mrs May was bequeathed a silk purse in the form of the 2016 referendum result, but she has only succeeded in stitching up a pigs ear out of it.
Martin Howe QC briefing memo sets out clearly how he thinks the EC will continue to keep us dangling, a gracious last minute concession etc plus the actual legal position of all the bland, we are doing what we promised, statements that show how enmeshed we will continue to be but no representation to go with it. Interesting that he asserts the proposed new arrangements will enable the EU to skew the rules even more in favour of continental producers with us helpless to do anything about it.
No deal, no chance? The transition period will be (quietly?) somehow extended.
Theresa May is relying on these generalised headline to hide the legal realities from what she thinks is a gullible public. Well Dr Redwood she is not succeeding with the vast (all?) majority of people who voted to leave, knowing we are being sold out and the latest op poll reflects that.
John…Brexit has been suspended with this Chequers deal. It is unclear if the suspension will ever be lifted. The White Paper will only clarify the deceit. Weasel words and different terms that actually mean Customs Union or Single Market or Free Movement will offer no cover. It is cowardice and plainly dishonest. The Red Lines have been rolled up, those heralded speeches that the PM gave…now shown to be propaganda and disinformation. Told the people of the UK one thing whilst preparing something rather different behind our backs. She lied. Brexit no longer means Brexit, but the real tragedy is that it never did. Some bright spark has dubbed it “incremental divergence”…this is a very bad deal. The EU will not reject this wholesale, they will want further tweaks, concessions that will be granted. When that ridiculous Irish back stop was agreed…but i do not believe it was incompetence. A devious plan has been implemented, and is close to success. Brexit means Remain…
Indeed. But we are clearly heading for a total disaster with May and Hammond. A total betrayal/fraud that is perhaps even worse than full membership. May is constructing an elaborate fraud againt the voters. They will not be fooled by this lefty, remainer, dope and her tax the economy to death, IHT ratting sidekick.
May has changed the name of single market to regulatory alignment, she has changed freedom of movement to Labour Mobility, may has changed ECY ruling to our courts must follow ECJ jurisprudence. Parliament are there for the people not to ignore the people and make the electoral democracy a sham.
Michael Howe QC gives his verdict in Guido. The U.K. Will be a vassal state forever. Changing names has May has done does not change the reality of the position. May has sold the country out. May has not changed. May is untrustworthy underhand and you cannot beleive a word she says.
Gove back stabbed Johnson to thwart the main figure in the Leave campaign. Today shows his backstabbing qualities once again. He tried to smear Farage. Gove should look in the mirror and understand he is untrustworthy and you cannot beleive a word he says. A remain Trojan horse. He should not be in any public office. He is not fit for purpose.
John, Mrs May has lost all credibility. Nobody believes a word she says any more. She is trying to create a bureaucratic nightmare. Next she will be saying her plan will only take fifty years to implement we just have to be patient but Brexit Means Brexit and we will be leaving the Single Market, Customs Union and ECJ. She will destroy your party if you don’t get rid of her.
Sometimes I am amazed at your ability to stay focussed and positive. I look forward to reading your comments on the White Paper in due course. Thank you for sharing your thoughts everyday.
There’s a definition of insanity which is something like repeating an action and expecting a different outcome. Reading here about Mrs May and her actions on Brexit is similar. It’s been clear from the outset she wishes us to remain tied to the EU and yet it’s always ‘wait and see’. It’s mad to wait and see. She’s banking on weakness and mistaken loyalty. She is determined to sell us out. Anyone going along with her delays tricks lies and deceits helps her betrayal.
The country did not vote for a Hard Brexit that you want.
The British public made that absolutely clear in the Conservative government’s vanity general election last year.
I will say, yet again , you as a wealthy member of the elite are not being affected by the increase in prices of everyday items, including petrol, due to the fall in sterling since the referendum result.
The people who are being hit financially are normal citizens. Your No Deal will hit us even more.
Your ideas were rejected by the Cabinet at Chequers, your boys got one hell of a beating, as you will know from my comment yesterday, which of course true to form, you dislike Free Speech so did not publish it.
Yet again you bring back the comprehensive FTA that the EU has no interest in signing
Can’t you understand that the EU will not destroy the single-market for the sake of your political career ?
You are the one who sold the FTA idea to the public, not the EU.
After yesterday’s capitulation, the next step is EFTA and the d’émotion of the UK to vassal status.
Well done !
Reply I did no such thing. I always said No deal was a feasible outcome which will work fine
This is entirely sensible. People are screeching ‘betrayal’ and the remainers are crowing. But we do not have the actual paper yet. It makes sense to wait for it and see what the level heads amongst the conservatives say.
A Big mistake was calling a WTO deal, a no deal, suggesting to the many uniformed that no arrangement of any kind would be in place when we leave.
The second mistake was for our Government and Politicians negotiating and arguing with themselves instead of presenting a united front.
The third mistake was to wait and waste two years before we were even ready to even ask for what we wanted.
The fourth mistake was to agree to the EU’s schedule on talks.
Another mistake was never make it absolutely clear that we would walk away and implement our own terms WTO should sensible negotiations fail to produce a sensible agreement.
An absolutely clueless management of the Country’s wishes, requirements, desires and needs, from a Micro manager of a Prime Minister who clearly lacks vision, strategy, commercial skills, and who thinks the EU Politicians are our friends.
I do not believe there is any prospect that May will withdraw all the proposals and concessions she has already made under the ‘nothing is agreed until all is agreed’ statement unless she is forced. It is utter folly to hope and imagine she will. Why are the Brexiteers in cabinet and elsewhere behaving with such supine stupidity?
Agreed John. We voted to LEAVE. Not to do deals with the EU and certainly not to pay more money to them. If the EU reject our offer then surely now is the time to say we are LEAVING and not negotiate anymore. Our only problem will be getting this through parliament and the HOL. There lies our stumbling block.
If it weren’t for the football then my weekend would have been a complete wipeout.
Agreed , but how do we impress this upon Mrs May and her remainer support in the Cabinet who seem all too ready to ignore the stated wish of the majority of voters. If she gets it wrong and is not prepared to fall back on WTO rules, assuming EU inevitable intransigence, then it could spell her political end and that of the Conservative party.
WTO means keeping our money. A FTA on mutual terms also means keeping our money.
If we are giving the EU any money, I expect to see value in what we pay them.
If ministers feel the EU should be given pocket money, they can put their hands in their own pockets.
I don’t go along with the idea that we have financial obligations beyond our departure date, if those obligations are not clearly set out in the treaties. We can lend with interest if the EU has financial needs to fulfil, but otherwise they can appeal to our courts for any money they feel they are owed.
The Chequers proposals are a weak basis upon which to found our negotiating position to leave the EU. All is downhill from here. We will end up as associate members of the EU not having taken back full control and subject to the Brussels rulebook.
We must congratulate Russia and Sweden for qualifying for the semi finals.
After all that is how things work in Britain. Tbe losers take it all to paraphrase ABBA.
I see the 5% lead in the polls has turned negative. Why would that be.
” … two main options open to the negotiating parties. One is the WTO so called No deal option. The other is a comprehensive free trade agreement for goods and services.”
How could Mrs May be persuaded that a free trade is anything other than her deep and comprehensive partnership which we all now know means BRINO?
Thank you for your reassurances, Dr Redwood.
I don’t think your words were being deliberately misunderstood or misinterpreted by those who generally comment here, but many people are naturally most concerned that ‘red lines’ are going to be crossed and a deal agreed that will make us fearful for the future – and may snatch away the golden one that is almost in our grasp!
So we are ‘twitchy’ about words that may be misrepresented by remainders! But thanks for reiterating what is important.
John
Every day that passes, the Conservative Party is moving further away from you and closer to Corbyn and his Marxist mates.
Now you’re starting to sound like a cracked record with a faulty needle going round and round- all of this talk about taking back control is a load of bunkum- for instance just who exactly will have all of this control- not joe soap living up the road- not shelia shine living in decline
Good deals, bad deals, no deals and comprehensive deals? – the best deal is the deal we have at the moment- if only we could get back to it? but we probably can’t and so because of window dressing and a pretense at democratic values we’re going to take a deal that will give us almost full access to the markets with almost full movement of people for limited access to european banking and limited access to negotiating new deals overseas..but where? with whom? and all of this with no place at the top table in Europe..crazytimes indeed
JR wrote “Any deal has to be better than No Deal to be worth accepting.”
It’s simply not on to supposedly quote someone by moving the full stop and missing out the last four words.
It’s then not a quote at all and quotation marks should not be used.
Thank you for the clarification of your position, John.
Hi John. In the previous post I thought your first sentence, as originally written (as I recall, ‘any deal has to be better than no deal’), had to be ironic, but it shows the difficulty in maintaining clarity in this discussion, as it could be interpreted in two ways, as a statement of fact or conditionally. That said, this ‘deal’ is striking in that it’s with members of Mrs May’s own government, achieved at a set up and hyped up meeting at Chequers. Who exactly are the negotiation parties here? According to reports, Mrs May visited Mrs Merkel prior to this , to the casual observer for ‘clearance’. What happened to the role of Mr Davis?
Johnson, Fox & Gove have to resign. Not doing so is damaging them more than their ministerial cars can ever be worth. We knew since the first reports in the German press of May’s first meeting with the EU after invoking Article 50 that she planned this cosmetic Brexit modelled on her JHA opt-out-and-back-in-again. What we learned Friday was that Johnson, Fox & Gove are pathetic spineless creatures. They are going to be completely toxic with voters from now on.
“World Cup BOYCOTT could be dropped if England make final hints May”
The woman needs to understand what pride, self respect and keeping your word means!
Sounds like a very soft and squishy Brexit to me. No Deal might be better than this – but let’s face it so might cancelling article 50 and remaining in the EU. The test will be whether the UK will be free eg to plug into the Australia-NZ FTA, to join TPP, maybe even to join NAFTA. If, when we see the detail of this, it turns out we are under such regulatory control by the EU as we cannot do such things, this proposal clearly falls into the category of a bad deal.
The bottom line is that we will not be better off outside of the EU than we are at the moment..the EU haave already said so..and it seems now the white paper is all a fudge wrapped up in spin as I have just been listening to M Gove the great fibber this morning on Marr..so now we know.. we’ve been sold out..and negotiations with Barnier, which will require more compromise, have not even started yet..
39bn would be a good kick-start to our newly regained freedom if we use it for our own objectives rather than the EU’s.
So Mr Redwood
Given that the released details of “the plan” do not live up to your expectations, what is an MP to do
Greencrap Gove seems to have done his usual Vicar of Bray act and is BS’ing his usual stuff. Lawyers for Britain have issued an accurate and truthful interpretation of the fudge. Once a fudge, always a fudge.
‘No deal is better than a bad deal’. This is – and always has been – a load of rubbish. A hollow threat. Even some of the Cabinet’s sillier Brexiteers realise this.
The EU is a rules based system. It is underpinned by laws. No deal means us willingly removing the legal basis for our trade, for our travel, for our people to live their lives. It would cause chaos. No sane government would countenance it.
So no deal is not an option, however bad the deal. And we know that Theresa May’s plan is a bad deal. This is because there is no doable Brexit deal which is better than what we have.
So there you have it. Our current deal is better than the Tory hard-right pensioner bad deal. And the Tory hard-right pensioner bad deal is better than no deal.
Turns out EU membership is better than ALL of the alternatives the Brexiteers have come up with. Who’d have thought?
Dr Richard North is the go to expert on EU matters.
So far he has been proved largely right.
He has devoted a huge amount of effort into understanding the complexities of EU law.
He wants the Uk to leave the European Union but is pragmatic about how this can be achieved.
When he speaks you should listen.
He has been a long standing critic of the EU.
It would be reckless and foolish to ignore him…
His latest assessment of Mrs May’s white paper
Brussels will say no. If this dog’s breakfast is all Mrs May has to offer when she writes her Chequers proposal into the White Paper and sends it to the European Council, the outcome will be a “no deal”.
‘My guess is that Mrs May, far from being the political “genius” that some will aver, has misjudged the situation on all fronts’
‘
‘Meanwhile, the UK media has almost completely lost it’
‘Neither print nor broadcast media have made any serious attempt to bring home how extraordinarily damaging a “no deal” Brexit might be. Variously trivialising or understating the issues, and never pulling the strands together, they have allowed the widespread impression to prevail that “no deal” is a tenable option.
.
‘
John,
I have lost all faith in your party and May in particular to deliver on Brexit. May has shown her true colours, a remainer to the core, and sadly with the exception maybe of Boris, your pro Brexit colleagues are more concerned about their positions and ministerial cars than getting rid of this traitor. We the people have been betrayed and we will not forget.
“…to be worth accepting. ” If my memory serves me right,it may not, this bit was missing from the first few hours of the blog JR.
I recall re-reading the original a couple of times and concluded you had sarcastically written it as probably what was in the minds of the Cabinet as a whole. I didn’t comment on it as, an alternative fact,I felt it could optionally be a typo.