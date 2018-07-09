Building bridges to the USA

This week the UK welcomes the President of the USA. Let me risk criticism by saying I wish this to be a successful visit, stressing the things the USA and UK can do together to make the world a better place. As good hosts we should not be in the business of taking public political shots at the President or stressing the things some in the UK do not like about his stance. In private of course the government can make representations where it disagrees.
There are many areas where we can and should make common cause. Both the USA and the UK believe in NATO, and believe that to be a fair and strong alliance all its partner states should spend a minimum of 2% of GDP on their contribution to the mutual assurance. As one of the few members who does so we should help the President make the case with other members, and should show we are determined to increase our spending to be a decent ally and helpful partner.
President Trump thinks President Obama was wrong to tell the UK that we would be at the back of the queue for a trade deal. He is willing to get on with one. The UK should respond positively and progress the talks. It would be good to have an Agreement ready for ratification as soon as the UK leaves the EU.
The President is a big advocate of lower taxes. His dramatic tax reform is boosting the US economy. US companies are busily repatriating profits and spending more money on wages, investment and dividends. US families have more money to spend thanks to the income tax cuts. The UK should congratulate the President on his success with this, and should add income tax reductions to the corporation tax cuts we have carried out.
The President has published a study which finds that some Chinese companies steal or obtain western ideas on the cheap. He is trying to get improved conduct from China. There are UK companies who have experienced Intellectual Property difficulties with their own brands and products. The UK should share its knowledge of this with the USA and discuss what might be a good agreement with China to improve the position. The Chinese authorities have themselves said they oppose IP abuse.
The President is pushing both China and the EU for lower tariffs, better market access and “fairer trade”. Where the demand is for a lower tariff or for easier market access, the UK can be sympathetic. Clearly we do not support the unilateral imposition of tariffs to try to force the pace of change, and wish to avert a trade war. This week is a chance to influence the President by offering positive ways that we can help get Chinese and EU barriers to trade down.
I suggest we keep off the topic of walls. The EU has helped financed a long border defence for Turkey, and has seen a number of border fences or walls spring up in recent years, so we are not in a strong moral position to lecture the USA on this sensitive subject. The UK herself wishes to tighten controls on migrant numbers.
13 Comments
Good Morning,
Oh, excuse me…. I seemed to have bumped into an elephant… what could that be..?
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/985798/Brexit-news-David-Davis-resignation-Chequers-meeting-Brexit-summit-Theresa-May
House of cards is about to come tumbling down, we need a PM with some backbone and not a converted Remainer , what we don’t want at this time is a GE that could possibly sneak Corbyn into number 10
When the conservatives find themselves 20pts behind in the polls I wonder if the penny will drop and they understand that most, if not nearly all conservatives, vote for them on their policies. Whilst it is obvious that the vast majority of the current govt wants to stop Brexit, conversely the vast majority of conservative voters want the opposite. They are also looking for less govt, lower taxes and less PC. On current form the conservatives will be wiped out if there were an election tomorrow. It’s got to the point that Corbyn couldn’t do any worse than this govt – at least he appears to be Eurosceptic.
Good morning
I do not think you will find much criticism from people here. Only Liberal Snowflakes moan about President Trump.
Yeah, like taking to Twitter. Oh wait, some berk has already done that! And do hope that balloon is not being paid from public funds ?
President Trump is a breath of fresh air and shows that when the people elect a Head of State and an Executive that is independent of the legislature you get a better form of democracy than the one we have. You know the one. The one that a man can get three other men to sign a piece of paper to commit parliament and the whole nation into giving Scotland more powers and money. Or the one where people can meet at the PM’s country residence and reinterpret BREXIT and what 17.4 million people voted on.
Welcome to the UK Mr.President. 🙂
May has instituted a coup in trying to impose BRINO in direct opposition to the referendum result and has to be removed. Davis belatedly did the right thing but others in Cabinet must resign and a leadership election initiated. May is a proven incompetent, unable to make conference speeches, niave in negotiations and incapable of winning a 6-week election campaign with a 20% head start. It is inconceivable she could be re-elected party leader when on course to a landslide defeat. This week is the time for ministers and backbenchers to act to save Brexit and your skins at the next election. It is now or never.
Perhaps some of our Politicians should also heed some of your advice John, the Speaker of the House, and the London Mayor included.
For decades we have generally been courteous to despots from all over the World, in the hope that some sensible influence can be bought to bear on their behaviour and policies.
So why should we treat a democratically elected leader from one of our more friendly County’s, who backs up the defence of the Western World, any more differently.
So far he is the only American President in a couple of decades or more who has not yet ventured abroad with military power, in order to invade another Country by request or desire to wage war and kill people.
Our own County’s security is in the hands of America, simply because we are incapable of defending ourselves without help.
Perhaps some ought to think of that before they wear silly hats, inflate childish blimps, and moan about a wall, trade tariffs and a host of other minor things, when all he has done is implement the manifesto pledges on which he was elected (what a breath of fresh air from a leader that is)
Many may not like the man himself, but at least acknowledge his position with courtesy.
Alan, quite correct. May’s latest proposal however links the U.K. Military to the EU, its foreign policy, security and defense to the EU unconditionally. Trump knows the EU aim of a military force and suspects it will try to rival NATO because German and French have always been against USA influence but willing to accept US risk lives to keep Russia at bay. He also suspects that the poor financial contribution towards NATO is linked. Once more he is right. The EU will gradually reduce NATO spending when the EU army up and running in full force. Dopey May wants to be with the EU. She will regret it if allowed.
Trump had a full state visit to France without (as far as I know) any trouble at all so why can’t we ? May too scared to organise it I suppose.
Given the part immigration played in Leave victory, I do not think your are in a position to criticize the EU either.
No criticism from me. He is a maverick but a breath of fresh air in comparison with the vast majority of those who run this country.
Regardless of what the Luvies think of Trump he IS the President of the USA and he is somebody that we would be wise to keep on side with at this time.
Why should you be ”risking cricism”? Right-thinking people welcome a visit from a free country’s chosen leader – especially one who is well-disposed towards the UK. We need him and his people on our side.
If the US drew up its drawbridge, the world would soon be in a parlous state.
How much are the American oligarchs paying Redwood for this cheap propaganda?
If Redwood believes anything that Trump says (e.g. about a trade deal) then I have a bridge to sell him. Really cheap and only one owner.
The US tax cuts have almost all gone to the (super) rich. It was a massive transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich. So we know whose side Redwood is on. And the tax cuts have blown up the American deficit (and so debt). Extreme right wingers like Redwood allegedly care about the deficit / debt, but apparently not when other extreme right wingers want to blow it up.
Trump has more affinity for Russia than for the ostensible allies of the US. Somehow this does not seem to bother Redwood. I guess Redwood wants to suck up to Trump so he can continue to be in the favour of the American oligarchs.