Resignation of Brexit Secretary

I repeat my advice to the PM. There are only two sensible options, a comprehensive free trade deal or exit on WTO terms. She should table a free trade deal and ask if the EU wants one or not. We need to leave on 29 March 2019.
We have sent the letter and passed the EU Withdrawal Act, so we have done all we need to do to leave legally. The remaining issue is do the EU want free trade or want to trade under WTO terms.
We have a comprehensive free trade deal right now. The EU offers the most comprehensive free trade area agreed between states in human history. So are you now finally agreeing we should stay in it?
A free trade deal for which we have to pay many billions of pounds a year is not a free trade deal.
Reply I have never proposed sending them more money!
I think Roy was replying to Helena.
Paying £10billion for a £80billion deficit is not my idea of a free trade agreement.
Helena. We do not have free trade with Europe. We also have to pay tariffs on goods from elsewhere which we could get cheaper if we are out of Europe. It is not all about trade. It is about self governance. We are our own people and its about time we stopped being told what to do by Germany.
What about the United States of America under its 1787 federal constitution?
Did that not precede attempts to establish a federal United States of Europe?
Gove needs to be appointed Brexit Secretary. Any soft appointment must result in a May resignation and a leadership challenge.
But Gove has been an enthusiastic vocal supporter of the current plan so what would be the point of that ?
Agreed Gove has shown he is not the person, Fox or …. Redwood
Roy: Too true and certainly “Et tu, Brute” Gove has a track record of stabbing.
Mrs May’s choice of replacement for David Davis will let us know exactly which side her bread is buttered.
Listen to (VAT on school fees) Gove yesterday on Marr and you would not want him near anything.
He is the reason we have had to suffer the “remainer”, daft socialist and “Brexit mean sweet FA” T May.
Dear John–What is going on is scarcely believable–I had thought that the whole point was NOT to have a common Rule Book–Cannot see how can go on without another General Election immediately, at which of course Boris should lead the Conservatives–Nigel Farage’s description of the disastrous Mrs May as duplicitous is spot on. We did not vote for concession and compromise.
Leslie. The Conservatives had better hope Farage doesn’t come back into politics as he is threatening to do. UKIP would do well with what is going on at present. With what is going on in the Tory party right now, he would get my vote.
We Britons are free to choose our own preferences. The Govt has wasted too much time conforming to lengthy processes the EU sets up to obstruct.
We should tell the EU what we want, & Leave as soon as we are ready. If they want to lose our custom, that is a matter for them. The wider world is a larger growing market.
John,
As long as you keep arch remainer, capitulating, appeaser May as leader, none of the above is going to happen and you know it. Get rid of her NOW!
Forgot to add the word TRAITOR.
The situation is very simple. Tory MPs need to have a long hard look into their future – do they choose the EU or Democracy.
However May is so clueless she might call a GE to get a mandate to stay in the EU and hand power to the communists. She needs to be shaken hard and told to hand power to a Brexiteer.
I have a £1000 bet on Raab.
Whatever you think of her policies and motives, the PM surely has no authority left now, either here or in Brussels. She will surely appoint a pro EU replacement for Davis, making the victory of the pro remain establishment complete. She needs removing, and quickly.
May is gone
It’s a question of who do we get next
If it’s another remainer that will be bad
The decision of Gove to back May’s plan is inexplicable unless, unlike David Davis and our host, he realises that a proper Brexit leaving us fully independent is not deliverable because of EU intransigence and MPs will not vote for our exit on WTO terms.
I deeply regret to say that I think the latter is a more accurate scenario.
Either way DD was right to resign as negotiator. I would have done so on Friday evening.
What’s interesting about Theresa May’s response is that she explicitly mentions free movement, agriculture and fishing – but is vague about everything else. So it’s saying to the EU we want to cherry pick these three things and we’ll stay in the club and pay extra for everything else to make up for it.
Three cheers for DDs resignation.
I hope the 48 letters have been sent.
Just reading Mays piece in the Telegraph just underlines what an Alice in wonderland person she really is
Brexit is anything she says it is.
She’s not listening.
She could be the last wo(man) standing in the Tory party, but she still won’t listen.
Finished.
How is your dead simple ten minute Brexit going now Mr Redwood ?
Hopefully Barnier will do us all a favour and reject the latest proposal.
“There are only two sensible options, a comprehensive free trade deal or exit on WTO terms.”
And the cost:
(If you do not know the answer, it can be found here: eureferendum.com)
WTO rules means no increases in tariffs against another WTO member.
The EU is kippered.
Then put in place in full a no recourse to public funds. 12K a year tax from each EU migrant.
How the gods must be smiling, at long last we have a cabinet with principles and the courage of his convictions to be big, brave and honest to say enough is enough.
This man could down down as the man who saved the present Conservative party from itself.
The woman is a disaster and it is most disappointing several of the Cabinet did not make the mile walk out of Chequers.
May lost an unnecessary General Election with ill-conceived, badly presented policies that disaffected the public and is now busy losing Brexit in the same manner.
The sellout is here. Anyone with a brain knew this was coming. The democratic will of the British people flushed down the toilet by the political class, again. Absolute proof that voting is a sham and that our, allegedly, free country is simply a tax farm controlled by globalists through their completely corrupt politicians, bureaucrats, media and police puppets. What should happen now is mass civil disobedience, a tax strike and mass protests in every city. What will happen is none of that because the people are so brainwashed they actually believe in the right of some unaccountable bunch of criminals to rule over them. Once again the traitorous gang in Westminster will survive to screw us again.
This looks like a Geoffrey Howe moment.
I can’t see the PM lasting after this – time for her to resign, or she will be ousted within the month. Her choice.
It now looks like a general election is an absolute necessity and may be the only way to remove many of the Europhiles from Parliament.
We now know the full extent of Mrs May’s betrayal of the Referendum,which is a danger to the survival of the Conservative Party. Just read comment by Conservative voters and members to feel the anger.
Davis had been completely usurped by Robbins, his position nothing more than a remnant token. Barnier was aware that any meaningful engagement with Davis had become pointless and would utilise other channels that May had developed. Davis was trying to run with the declarations of the manifesto and PM May’s speeches and even at PMQ’s last week May held to that position. At last the phoney war is over.
The lack of any ‘contingency’ planning for leave by officials in advance of the 2016 referendum vote has led to one of the most catastrophic outcomes that is becoming all too apparent. Despite everything, one can only hope that something reflecting the decision that the 17.4m voted for will emerge over the next few weeks and months.
Brexit no longer means Brexit or a red white and blue Brexit but is a fake Brexit.
The BIG question is
Will the Conservative Parliamentary Party finally find the bottle to oust this disaster of a government and install someone with true leadership potential?
I am surprised that our host has not shown some recognition of DD attempts
to steer this BREXIT process through to a conclusion.
How frustrating it must have been to see a golden opportunity converted into
a humble tribute for a principled man who understood what BREXIT meant to the >50% of the country.
Could it be that our PM is subtle enough to try a double bluff? Has she offered a very soft Brexit knowing that whatever she offers, the EU will turn it down.
She could then tell parliament that she’d offered far more than most people want, and been turned down, so it’s out on 29 March 2019 without any further discussions.
But I doubt if she is capable of being sufficiently devious!