Best wishes to England

Enjoy the game!
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
26 Comments
Looking forward to it. C’mon England.
More good news, 2000 joined UKIP since Friday and Opinion Polls put them up from 3% to 5%.
England and St. George
John, can you investigate why Captcha goes to Street Signs and as many as 30 frames are needed to clear,
Come off it!!! 2000 indeed!
“More good news, 2000 joined UKIP since Friday and Opinion Polls put them up from 3% to 5%.
England and St. George”
It’s a myth – just like St George!
Sorry Mr. Redwood MP sir I will not be watching. I do not do bread and circuses.
I would rather have my own parliament than a pathetic little trophy.
Game?
Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I assure you, it’s much more serious than that. Bill Shankly
England looked the (slightly) better team and certainly had better players. I cannot help thinking some Croatian players deserved to be sent off for some of the “tackling”.
As Matt puts it today:-
‘Mrs May said it was a good outcome and it gave us most of what we wanted’
The anger in the Tory grass roots. LBC radio and Tory press, against May’s ‘Brexit means nothing’ cave in is huge. The Brexit supporters who remain in the May government, like Gove and Leadsom, look increasingly idiotic defending the indefensible. May must go and very soon indeed.
The England football lion has roared again .
No chance of a semi from fish face May .
Doubtless we can also enjoy the irony of Merkel’s remark:
” I am very happy that today we are united in freedom, the Federal Republic of Germany. Because of that we can say that we can make our independent policies and make independent decisions. “
Greece doesn’t make too many decisions for itself except not to actually exist as a nation state anymore. They beat back the Persians at that narrow pass but they didn’t know there was a further cohort of Merkels behind them.
Freedom to do as the unelected EU bureaucrats tell them to.
Proud. (They lost)
A remainer on Jeremy Vine wished them ill and out at the earliest.
Multiracial England are contenders !
@Anonymous; I suspect many who voted Leave also wished the England football team ill, out at the earliest – probably something to do with the hyperbolic mania that infected our dumbed down broadcast and print media with their off-the-wall, wall-to-wall, manic coverage.
They had their wish…..
Reply No, we wished them well.
That result was not to my taste so I shall be campaigning tirelessly to have the contest re run. To re frame the argument I will rename it as a demi final not a semi
What a disappointment. Still they can be proud of themselves. At least they didn’t turn it into a wrestling match like many of their opponents.
Dear Mr Redwood
Sadly the England football team did not win- beaten by Croatia.
Theresa May has allowed the Remainers in Parliament and Michael Barnier’s firmness to intimidate her into the soft Brexit that is outlined in the Chequers Statement.
Two reasons why English folk will not be happy about life!
Sadly for us the team played just like our government, Full of endeavour and energy but at the end of the day could not deliver the killer stroke to win the game. The only real difference is in the managers. The football manager was totally and utterly committed to the task. Sadly our PM and the majority of her selected cabinet fell really short of the mark and the expectations of the British people. It is a lesson for the learning. But will we ever learn?
I think not. Parliament is to far remote from the electorate no matter what party you choose to vote for. The writing is on the wall but, who is actually reading it?
A long time ago I speculated how long it would take Alec Ferguson or Arsenne Wenger as Prime Ministers to sort out the U.K.
I think both of them could have done it in 2 years maximum .
The most difficult part would be sorting out Parliament .
For a start they could not find 11 starters out of the 650 or whatever it is these days because the bulk of them are sycophants and the sponsors flunkies .
It reminds me of God eventually agreeing to spare the place if he could find 10 righteous men there (Sodom but the same applies to the H.O.C. ) .
Of course Gareth Southgate is far too patriotic to ever be Prime Minister and fails the test of despising the fans like all our P.M’s after Thatcher have .
Quite an entertaining game to watch, be it a brexit.
France will have a tough opponent now.
France by Four.
No England would have been more of a Match for France and it would surely have been a cleaner final had England won.
We did well.
Someone tell the Carbon Dioxide producers there is another date they should note. 25th December.
It’ll be even more fun on Friday when we see Mrs May and Mr Trump together with welded-on happy smiles for the cameras. 🙂
Ultimately performed like the team that was not expected to progress to the quarter finals. That the draw opened up gave us a fantastic ride but we did not beat anyone of substance, nor did we have a midfield capable of creating chances.
We got a fantastic result from limited resources, thanks for the memories boys.
The England football team have performed above their individual abilities in this tournament because they had a manager who was forward thinking and had a plan, and both he and the players believed in it.
The Brexit negotiations are failing, because we did not have a plan, there was no vision, we did not act as a team, few believed or even wanted it, including the manager (PM) thus an excellent chance of success was squandered before kick off.
In both cases the majority of the Country were behind both of them.
The result:
We feel proud of the football team, but disgusted with the politicians.