“No Deal”, the WTO global trading option, is the benchmark to beat for leaving the EU

The one good thing to come out of the Chequers meeting was confirmation that the government will speed and complete its preparations for leaving the EU without a deal. The government says it does not want to have to do that, but it needs to do it in case that it is the outcome to the slow and unhelpful talks. It is also important to put some weight behind the UK’s bargaining position. Only if the government is prepared to exercise the No Deal option does the UK have clout. We should expect to see and hear more of the successful preparations in the days ahead.
No Deal delivers most of what Brexit voters want. It means we leave the EU on 29 March 2019 as promised. We leave without paying any extra money to the EU as a leaving present. We regain control of our laws, our borders and our trade policy. The only thing it does not give us is a free trade deal with the EU. I suspect if we look as if we mean to leave without a deal the EU would want to extend its current offer of a free trade deal for Great Britain into an offer for the UK, as we will of course not accept one which leaves out Northern Ireland.
The biggest win from no deal is the opportunity to spend £39 billion at home on our own priorities that we would otherwise give away to the EU. £39 billion spent at home would be a big boost of 2% of GDP. It would cut our balance of payments deficit by the same amount. Depending on the mixture of tax cuts and extra spending we chose, there would be additional gains from the stimulus effect of the money. The right tax cuts could power faster growth and more business success. Well deployed spending on education and training could help more people into better paid jobs.
We should also use all the £13bn we colect in tariffs on EU imports to give as tax cuts to UK consuners so we are no worse off from the tariffs. Doubtless we will also buy more UK goods when EU ones are dearer so we will be better off.
The next win from just leaving will be the right to control our own borders and settle our own migration policy. I expect the government to make it easy for tourists, students, investors and people with good qualifications to come to the UK. What the public wants is a decent control on people coming to the UK to take low paid employment, when we need to up the wages and recruit more local people to do the jobs, whilst investing in labour saving automation where the jobs are unattractive. We need to alleviate some of the stresses on housing and infrastructure which high migration rates in recent years have exacerbated. We want a fair policy, which does not give priority to people from continental countries over people from the Commonwealth.
The third win will be in global trade. Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada and the USA are keen to sign trade deals with us. We could join the Trans Pacific Partnership. To do such deals we need to be free to make our own calls on regulation, tariffs and non tariff barriers. Through our membership of the WTO we can create relatively friction free trade, as we enjoy today on non EU trade, with the added advantages that trade deals can bring.
The fourth and biggest win of all is we will re establish our home democracy. Our laws will be made in the UK, and can be repealed or improved by Parliaments we elect and influence. The UK will regain her vote and voice in a number of world bodies, including the World Trade Organisation and various standards bodies, so we can have direct influence on world regulation.
Any deal worth accepting has to be better than this. It would need to be a very good offer indeed to be worthwhile paying them £39bn more.
15 Comments
All very important Mr Redwood, but more importantly Mr Redwood at PMQ’s today will you be asking Mrs May will it be her good self or HRH Prince William representing England in Russia tonight, it’s coming home it’s coming home it’s coming footballs coming home 🏴
“the government will speed and complete its preparations for leaving the EU without a deal” good but can we trust a word this government or Theresa May says after her charade of taking back control of our money, borders and laws. I do not think the government yet understand how May’s pathetic attempt to dupe the electorate has generated such a huge volume of anger. She surely has to go as soon as possible.
The No Deal story is just a frantic last minute attempt by May to shore up her position. I don’t believe a word of it.
Its Realpolitik all the way now. Who will prevail? I take some comfort from Rees Mogg statement that if this deal does not get through parliament then we automatically go to No Deal. At least he is promising to fight against the sell out when it comes to a vote.
Good morning
There will be a ‘deal’ but it will be s Maastricht type deal / performance where the PM acts tough but in truth capitulates. We cannot walk away without consequences.
As to MASS IMMIGRATION since when has TM kept her promise to reduce it ? NEVER !
I note from yesterday that our kind host accepts some continued payments to the EU. This along with his change in position regarding the EU giving the UK a FTA as part of a so called ‘deal’. I wonder if others have picked up on this ?
I maintain that we are being set up for Soft Remain. Like much else, you heatdvit here first.
Good to see all the young footballers and manager rescued from the cave. But what about the 10,000 + PA killed by the NHS who could be saved far, far more easily with just simple and cheap changes to the NHS structures. Perhaps less than 1/1000 of the effort needed per life saved. Just availability of scanning staff and suitable consultants at weekends for example. and more experienced people at casualty. That and getting the financial incentives right.
All easily paid for by cutting out the vanity treatments, homeopathy and the likes, changing the structure, encouraging more to go privately and charging those who can pay something. But Jeremy Hunt preferred these deaths just to continue rolling on each day (27+ daily just in cancer) it seems.
Sadly Theresa May has a habit of promising one thing and doing another. The white paper tomorrow will give us more information if not clarity. The Home Secretary was very forthright on migration yesterday, but then so has TM been in the past. I cannot see how the EU can or will relent on one of its freedoms unless there is a fudge.
You set out the case for No Deal very clearly. May’s suicide pact, set out in her Chequer’s statement, is not the answer. Nor will the promised White Paper be the answer unless it has miraculously changed shape by the time it is published.
I would not be surprised to learn that May has inflicted terminal damage on the Conservative party with her antics.
Oldtimer,
Correct, not the answer. Martin Howe’s (QC) appraisals of the Chequers statement is clear. Moreover simply offering the EU what it wants for goods leaves no leverage for services. The EU would need to offer more than the statement to be better than No Deal, which of course won’t happen. Suicide pact is a good description.
What is this 39 Billion you speak of..is this the amount agreed for the divorce settlement? or is it another 39 that has just appeared..it’s all getting very confusing now. I was under the impression that the talks that are going on at present time are all about the divorce settlement and that the talks for the future have not even started yet? also the No Deal argument with the EU will not really give us any clout because they have factored all of this in for when the time comes..the people dealing with this, both UK and EU, are fully aware that playing silly games of bluff at this time will be just that, a waste of time, and may even work against us..and as far as the Trans Pacific Partnership goes..we are a long long way from the Pacific Ocean here and havn’t even got a merchant navy worth talking about anymore..so will be completely dependent on foreign flag ships..how all of this would work out for an island nation, especially at times of regional conflict? so am not too sure about any of this..today’s diary is a bit like the little boy whistling in the dark to keep his spirits up
I think we need a very detailed paper by some person or group on no Deal and why the cliff edge either isn’t there or how we ensure we have a parachute when leaping over it. At the moment the stock response from Continuity Remain when the WTO option is discussed is simply to invoke the unknown terrors of the cliff edge – and this alone is enough for all interviewers except for Andrew Neil.
From the information about the white paper that has been released so far I cannot see how the EU will agree, they are fixated on the so-called four freedoms. So it will be no-deal in the end – we must now plan for it, as Mrs May said in the House on Monday.
Perhaps now sufficient emphasis will be placed on financial services to ensure that the City remains a global financial centre and that a high level of financial expertise remains in London.
Prepare for Corbyn because Remain prefer that to real Brexit.
Clear and concise as ever, but has May learnt anything since Chequers, I doubt it. The white paper will be the same again nuance by her civil service cronies to mean everything and nothing. I am truly pissed of with these cleverer than the truth vacuous politicians. Question, do civil servants wear white cotton gloves when polishing.
Stuart Wheeler is surely spot on with his letter to the Telegraph yesterday. We should not fear a general election once a sensible leader has replaced the appalling, duplicitous Theresa May.
SIR – Britain has a reputation for losing every battle but the last. If the resignation of David Davis, whom I had misjudged, does the trick, Britain will be in his debt forever.
I am delighted to see that Boris Johnson has followed his lead. But will one, two … or five of the other Cabinet Brexiteers support them? That would kill the Chequers plan stone dead.
I do not believe that it would bring the Government down, though it might bring Mrs May down.
In any case, there would be no reason to fear a general election. The people of this country were willing to give the complacent Tories a bloody nose last time round, but they will not make Jeremy Corbyn Prime Minister.
Stuart Wheeler
London SW1
JR, Do we trust that the WTO deal preparations will be speeded up? That seems more like a throw away platitude to stroke Leave voters, than real. So, NO – Leave voters’ trust in this government has evaporated.
Since all parties are members of the WTO (inc the EU) any regional trade deal between the UK and the EU must conform to WTO rules, and be registered at the WTO. Much of the preparation for any deal is similar. And we may actually need the WTO deal anyway.
Therefore we should, at the moment, only be pursuing the WTO deal. We should only be looking at an RTA with the EU as a backstop, and only if the EU is willing to talk to us as an equal.