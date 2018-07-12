What is wrong with the Chequers Agreement

I have spent time discussing the detail behind the three page Chequers Statement that I found wanting last week. On the eve of the White Paper, which is the longer version of the Chequers Statement, let me share with you why it has to change.
The Statement is based on the false premise that there is a border problem between Northern Ireland and the Republic which needs special arrangements on customs and trade to get round. I will explain again another day why this is untrue. It offers the EU a “common rulebook” to govern trade in goods and agricultural products. It offers a guarantee of no dilution of standards in a wide range of other policy areas. It proposes collecting EU customs dues on goods circulating in the UK destined for the EU, but does not say the EU has to collect UK customs on goods circulating on the continent destined for the UK. It says there needs to be a “Mobility” Agreement which erodes UK control of our borders and migration.
The legal structure of the proposal is particularly worrying. The government wants to enter into a new Treaty or Treaties with the EU, creating a binding international law obligation over and above any UK Parliamentary say on these matters. The government says dispute resolution will be ultimately by an independent third party, but in practice decisions and policies of the European Court of Justice towards the common rulebook will be important and will be taken fully into account should the matter reach independent arbitration. Parliament will doubtless be told should we sign such a Treaty that in practice we have to follow its spirit as well as its letter.
The so called common rulebook is not a common rulebook. It is the EU’s rulebook. That is why the ECJ will be important, as they define the rulebook along with the other institutions of the EU. The UK will have to accept all old and new laws that comprise the rulebook. It is true Parliament would have the right not to enact a new law, but there will be consequences with the EU allowed to impose trade penalties. It is also unclear how the Treaty obligation would sit with Parliamentary authority. I suspect Parliament would be told where it wanted to deviate from the EU rulebook both that there will be unpleasant consequences and that it breached the Treaty obligation.
The idea behind the dual customs system is that the UK can impose its own tariffs on goods for its market that are not necessarily the same as EU ones. This creates a complex set of arrangements, where the UK not only collects EU duties, but has to trace and follow any good coming into the UK to make sure it does move into the EU. A Free Trade deal would be a much better way of capturing benefits, with the preservation of tariff free UK/EU trade.
The Mobility framework has still to be defined, but it is likely the EU will push to recreate something like freedom of movement. I presume the UK government will resist this, but they would also need to be very precise and limited with concessions to avoid losing the right to design and implement our own migration policy.
Let’s keep this simple shall we rather than being dragged into complexity and nuance
This agreement will not restore UK sovereignty and independence. On that basis it is not acceptable to those who voted Leave
Mr Redwood’s slithery slippage on such matters is most troubling. I had always considered him a true believer in the sanctity of sovereign parliamentary government but the absence of defiant opposition following May’s betrayal at the weekend suggests he’s playing his readers for fools
John will step into line as per May’s instructions when it comes to voting because at their heart all MPs fight to protect their interests first. If that means sacrificing UK sovereignty then that’s what they’ll do
The simple fact that May’s still Tory leader is enough to tell me that we are seeing wholesale capitulation to the EU’s demands.
Mr Redwood needs to come clean and admit his true position because his Eurosceptic outpourings on this site conflict with his lack of desire in toppling the arch Europhile May.
You can’t have your cake and eat it unless that is you’re a politician in a cosy safe seat and then everyday is a birthday
Come the next GE our defiance against this PM will be expressed in how we vote. I for one, who has voted Tory all his life, will not be voting Tory with May in charge
Reply I do not support the Chequers statement! What dont you understand about thar?
This is unfair and doesnt reflect what has been written. I suspect you want to see a megaphone declaration that he will vote against it etc. Which is not his style. TM was not his choice and I am certain her performance to date has not changed that view.
Obviously if nothing changes and it is put to a whipped vote, we will,then see if your claims are correct!
Reply I have said I disagree with the Chequers proposal and obviously would not vote for the key surrenders contained in it.
John. I can see exactly what Duncan is saying. Here we have a complete act of treachery on the part of May towards not only her party but the country too and yet so far we see no MPs doing anything to try and stop this. We all know you and many of your colleagues feel the same but in the same way you ousted Thatcher for no good reason, you are letting May commit a serious act of what could be described as treason. The Tory voters are unhappy but nobody seems to be leading the way to rectify this unless of course they want Trumps visit out if the way first. Please God let there be some positive action soon. What you have explained here is truly horrific. I cannot believe she is going to be allowed to go through with this. We will essentially be slaves.
Reply I supported Margaret to the very end! We are doing a lot about this – many of us have made clear we would not vote any such deal through, were the EU to surprise us by agreeing to it.
Reply to reply: I think the problem, Mr Redwood, is that you are on the brink of failing with this. It is easy to wring hands and use your opposition as a get-out-of-jail free card, but that won’t work when you come up for re-election. The Tory party are finished if they sign this away.
The sensible wing of the Conservative Party realised that the PM is a socialist feminist incompetent who hates them more than Labour and would happily call a general election and lose it with a manifesto to confiscate property and enforce gender change on men she disagrees with. She is going to stay in no 10 and do whatever God tells her to on Sunday morning at Bray.
Good morning
What a bloody shambles !
It would have been easier to adopt Dr. North’ s FLEXIT. Then at least we would have:
1. A clearer idea of what the plan is and what we are getting.
2. A path that is clear and leads eventually to full sovereignty.
The PM has deliberately run down the clock. This in order to force her Soft Remain on parliament as there will be no alternative.
Ooooh! You mentioned Dr North on this blog!
Very daring!
The fact is that Flexcit actually involves leaving the EU and joining EFTA so that we can temporarily stay in the EEA. this is, of course, the only possible course of action that will not lead to disaster.
But – hey ho!
I disagree, only in that I would not call it Soft Remain. It is Remain’s agenda completely. I don’t see anything in it that exits any part of the European Union, aside from removing our vote at the table.
For example, as a company that doesn’t trade with the EU, why are we still going to be bound to follow EU trading rules instead of our overseas trading partners?
You are a slow-boiling frog, Mr Redwood.
Will you ever jump out of the pan?
Reply I am not in the pan! Try reading what I write.
A dog’s breakfast disguised as a solution.
This must binned.
Thank you for your dissection. You might like to tell Theresa May that only her sycophants, my MP in Aldershot being one, believe her, and merely parroting the same responses, will not change that. Her failure to rebut the derailed analysis of Martin Howes, JRM Boris etc and now you, is telling. Maybe she does not understand the detail, merely accepting her advisers, presumably, Ollie Robbins, words.
We now learn that No 10 holds Brexiteers in contempt. Cameron called us swivel eyed loons. All 17 plus million of us. Shades of Blair over Iraq and look what people think of him umpteen years later!
Nig 1, Yesterday the Sun said this: “Justice Secretary David Gauke warned Tory Eurosceptics that a “no-deal” Brexit was “not an attractive option at all””. So a senior Tory Minister thinks that being independent is not an attractive option?
So what about all the rest of the planet? Does Mr Gauke speak for them too? If not, what is the difference in principle? This is a shambles. Chequers is a sell-out. And the establishment hold us Leave voters in utter contempt.
May must go
If you have not put your letter in for her to go do it now
Brexit and immigration practice are nothing like manifesto promises, and the voters are furious
The Chequers agreement is a total mess. A shambles. Awful.
It’s complicated, it’s bureaucratic, it is infinitely worse than what we have.
But at some point you all have to figure out that this is what Brexit means.
In whatever guise it comes Brexit makes nothing better and everything worse.
Boris Johnson described Chequers as ‘polishing a t*rd’.
He’s right. Brexit is the t*rd.
Andy, British exit from the EU restores our independence. Independence is an excellent outcome. You have no argument against it. Chequers is Remain by another name. And it is, as you would expect of the Remain plan to stay in the single market etc, an utter shambles.
How many times do you have to be told, Mr John Redwood? A Free Trade deal is on offer. It is called the Treaty of Rome. A slightly less good one is also on offer – it is called the European Economic Area. Take your pick. But don’t imagine you can write your own deal, where the UK has its cake and eats it. That is not on offer. How many times do you have to be told, Mr John Redwood?
Reply Do you have to be so rude and so badly informed? The EU has offered a free trade deal along the lines I prefer, but unfortunately wish to leave Northern Ireland out. All they have to do is reunite our country and all will be well.
Typical Brexiter snivelling. Lots on what Mrs may should not do. Nothing constructive on what she should.
Reply I wrote the positive version yesterday! Do you have no memory, or do you just have to make false cheap points for the sake of it?
Tarrasco, You would snivel if you’d voted Remain, and Remain had won 52:48, and the government was leaving the EU.
It is difficult to know what one can add other than despair. Two years after a clear result (over 400 constituencies, over 50% of the vote), the Govt produces a BRINO (negotiating) position.
What is its reason for doing this?
I thought I’d check whether the promised White Paper has been released but it seems that there is still only the previous White Paper on the government website:
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-united-kingdoms-exit-from-and-new-partnership-with-the-european-union-white-paper
“The United Kingdom’s exit from and new partnership with the European Union White Paper”
“This White Paper provides Parliament and the country with a clear vision of what we are seeking to achieve in negotiating our exit from, and new partnership with, the European Union.”
The one from February 2017 which we all have to pretend did not exist, because you know we have now been waiting two years since the EU referendum for a White Paper to tell us what the government will seek to achieve in its negotiations with the EU.
Of course whenever Labour says that the government just stays quiet and lets it pass, the Tory party leaders have a long history of gross, systematic, deception of the British people over the EEC/EC/EU/USE and old habits die hard.
Let’s wait to see what the white paper says..my guess is that it won’t be acceptable in Brussels anyhow because what government is looking for is some kind of equal partnership deal with them under our own terms..cherry picking and that is a non runner..it would be too confusing for everyone..and threaten their EU four freedoms.. No..it very likely we’ll have to make a clean break of it and leave..and then after a suitable period of time out make submissions for trade access if we want but that might take a few years..it was our call
Not everyone who was at Chequers was able to agree to it, never mind those who have studied it’s wording and find it duplicitous and totally at odds with a return to sovereignty. Based on Chequers the UK becomes the bastard son of the EU. It displays a mind boggling level of incompetence in negotiation. Those who acquiesced to it confirmed their fitness to run nothing in government, least of all this reversion to UK sovereignty.
I believe now that May has cynically played this out over two years in the hope that the electorate grow tired of it and accept any scheme she and her civil servants dream up. Yet another big mistake Mrs May.
Free trade access
After the referendum much was made that immigration was a driver for voting out.
This does not address that problem. Nor does it take back control as we will be subject to others’ rules.
I do not understand how cabinet could have reached consensus on this proposal. No one who seeks to extract us from the EU could have backed it as you describe it.
If Olli Robbins’ position papers did indeed paint this as the only solution then we should be asking if it is wise to be so entrenched as a sovereign nation?
I think not which is even more reason to leave completely.
I note the one part of Chequers the Brexiteers like is the additional preparations for no deal.
These preparation include stocking up on processed foods because Brexit will damage supplies of fresh foods.
And acquiring electricity generating barges to keep the lights on in Northern Ireland because Brexit means crashing out of the all-Ireland single electricity market. Most of it is generated in the Republic.
Go Brexit! It seems that Mr Rees-Mogg appears to be from the 19th century because that’s where he’s taking us back to.
Your children will be in workhouses before long.
Why will electricity suppliers in Ireland stop supplying the north post Brexit? In those inconceivable circs presumably the U.K. would retaliate eg by blocking Irish trade. It’s heartening to read these absurd scares – it means there can’t be anything to worry about.
It is not remotely acceptable. How on earth can May ever have thought is could be? How on earth can Gove, Raab and Leadsom remain in government they look absurd.
May must be evicted as soon as possible. The anger in the country, and especially among Tory supporters, is massive. Furthermore she is wrong on her economic policies, on HS2, on political correctness, energy & climate alarmism and nearly everything else the dope touches touches. She is a huge electoral liability with robotic delivery and totally out of sync with the voters.
Wrong on employing the economic illiterate, tax ’till the pips squeak Hammond as well.
Lifelogic, Mrs May has surrounded herself with those she’s comfortable with – Remains. A clearer case of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory couldn’t be dreamt up.
This is all part of the Remainer’s plan to keep us in the EU. They are gambling that the White paper will be passed in order to avoid the threat of Corbyn.
All Brexit MPs and all those who represent a constituency that voted to leave should follow the will of the people and should reject this bill. If they don’t we will be sucked back into the EU who will slaughter us economically, and then we will be sucked down the vortex when the EU collapses.
What a legacy to pass on to our children and grandchildren. It will be far worse than what followed the second world war.
The point is that there will be no opportunity for us to diverge in a creative way and compete by using novel technical and commercial solutions in business. The UK thrives on creating competitive advantage through innovation. Would the hovercraft pass EU Health and Safety rules? Or Whittle’s jet engine? Or Stephenson’s Rocket? Would the world-wide web pass EU telecoms and data protection rules? Probably none of these unless they were “modified” by EU “inventors” to meet the “common rulebook”.
If we accept May’s plan our UK-owned creative industries and abilities are dead in the water.
The EU will have to fair to other third countries. As nicely presented in a slide on 19 December 2017, the UK wants to be like Canada and South Korea due to its own red lines. For any more than that it would have to scrap one or more of its red lines. So Canada or less (WTO) it will be for the UK.
We voted to LEAVE the EU. Time to leave.
This is not the Brexit we voted for and will not allow us to be a sovereign nation once again. Brino will see us worse off than we are now – rule takers but not rule makers. May and Hammond have betrayed us. Hope you and your Brexit colleagues will be voting against this John.
I hope when the Cabinet get to read and digest the full details, the likes of Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove, Penny Mordaunt and newly appointed Dominic Raab who all backed leave, will resign and force a leadership challenge but I doubt it. Obviously they are enjoying the taste of office and their Ministerial cars far too much.
Theresa May is what is wrong with the Chequers Agreement.
“I suspect Parliament would be told where it wanted to deviate from the EU rulebook both that there will be unpleasant consequences and that it breached the Treaty obligation.”
I’m sure that’s right, it’s what has happened in the past. Looking back four years I find a comment on this thread:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2014/07/10/the-ghosts-of-hampdenpym-and-eliot-should-haunt-parliament-today/
in which I wrote:
“I’ve just been watching my own MP speaking in the chamber. She has been Home Secretary for just over four years, during which time she has visibly aged by many more years than that; and that is not surprising when it is considered that she is constantly trying to find ways around the adverse judgements made by unelected eurofederalist lawyers on two pan-European courts that she herself supports as a matter of principle, despite the practical difficulties that they create for her and the damage they may do to those who elected her.
In this case, it is a judgement of the EU’s Court of Justice, delivered in April, that has made it necessary for her to now introduce fast-track legislation to ensure that those charged with protecting us from terrorist plots can do their job; she could of course ask Parliament to expressly disapply that judgement within the UK; but even if she could get a majority in both Houses to do that it probably hasn’t occurred to her that this would be the best course of action, because she is committed to our membership of the EU and therefore she will reflexively fall upon her knees before its supreme court in Luxembourg.”
However, interestingly:
“In opposition back in 2006, when her party was pretending to be opposed to the EU, it was a somewhat different matter; you can see her name amongst the “ayes” in a division on an amendment for Parliament to authorise ministers to disapply EU laws by order, Division 239 on May 16th 2006 here … ”
Kenneth Clarke said about that amendment:
“… my hon. Friend is advocating the repudiation of our treaty obligations — and, effectively, our leaving the European Union … ”
and no doubt the same kind of objections would be raised.
John,
You make no reference above to any obligation to align ourselves with EU environmental and social policies.
These two unnecessary alignments alone conceal a whole multitude of protective policies which will complicate our ability to pursue free trade agreements with other countries and put the lie to the UK being able to re-establish itself as an independent, sovereign country.
Fracking, vacuum cleaners, GM foods, welfare benefits, water reservoirs, flood plain management, fishing, motorway speeds … probably also LGBTQ+ … the list goes on and on. All could cause us continually to be looking over our shoulder to see what the EU oblige us to do. Our courts too will continually be having to interpret EU legislation in all of these areas and more.
Reply I do mention it. The vacuum cleaners issue is covered by the common rulebook anyway
Well let’s see what Michel Barnier makes of the white paper. No doubt he will ask for more clarity, which I take as code for more concessions from the UK.
Aren’t we already at the stage where the proposal isn’t going to get through the HoC? What chance after May is forced to water it down with more appeasement?
I’m really sorry David Davis isn’t still in the negotiators chair, as he seemed to have a good balanced approach. Evidently though his hands were tied all along and he could never perform to his ability.
All this demonstrates that when you vote for something that the elite does not want they will stop at nothing to frustrate your wishes. In fact all you are doing with your vote is giving legitimacy to weak and corrupt figureheads like May and her cronies. Euro sceptics are tolerated in parliament to give the impression that our wishes might be carried out but look at the history of the Conservative party. They took us into a free trade area knowing full well it would be a lot more than that. They signed agreement after agreement to take our rights away. Now they’ve put known Remainers in charge of Brexit. If that’s not a litany of lies and fraud I don’t know what is. Don’t get me wrong, Labour and the Liberals are just as bad or worse. Why does anyone believe that doing the same thing (voting) again and again will give us any different outcomes (deceit and betrayal)?
Will the White Paper bear the title ‘The Merkel Plan’? It should.
Mr Redwood has done a good job here explaining why it is unacceptable. If this faux-Con government insists on ramming it down the throats of the 17.4 million then there will be a clear need for a single issue political party to finish the Brexit task. The ERG, BrexitCentral, Leave means Leave, and a busted-flush UKIP aren’t sufficient.
Ms May has already said that it is not possible to change this absurd document, because it was ‘signed off by Merkel’.
She got the signoff before showing the document to the cabinet, so we know who she is working for, and it is not the British people.
When is someone in the Tory party going to do something effective and challenge Ms May, because we are all totally incensed at her duplicity and deception?
Why is it so complicated? The majority voted out please just leave, the EU needs us as much as we do them if not more. I voted to belong to a common market not a political union. Even though Mrs May was a remainer I put my hopes in the fact that she would respect the majority of voters, sadly not.
A total waste of everybody time.
It’s all going a bit Ted Heath at the moment. I fear the Conservatives are going to have a hard time of it if they wait for the electorate to put the government back on track. Wilson was no deterrant to removing Heath, and Corbyn won’t be a deterrant to removing May. It’s bad enough to renege on a manifesto pledge, much worse when the pledge is so prominent and the u-turn so crass.
Best of luck to everyone in the parlimentary party still fighting the good fight. In extremis, treaties can always be un-made but lets hope it doesn’t come to that.
Yet another example of how Downing Street totally dominates the HoC and treats it with utter contempt. The brand new Brexit minister gets to make a statement about a White Paper he hasn’t read and no other MP has seen never mind read, so can’t ask any informed questions about.
At least the Speaker tried to get some balance by suspending the sitting while MPs left the chamber to get a copy. Times like the present expose just how useless the HoC is and has been since the Victorian era.
I forgot the MEPs will be leaving the EU but most diplomats and lawyer will be staying to run the new treaty.
Vince Cable has appeared in BBC just now and says we should treat people like Trump on his visit as we would do to Putin.
Why is Mr Cable allowed to stand in any election in the UK? There are standing laws to prevent such as he.
How have we ended up with some sort of James Bond villan as PM?
The Plan has been approved by Merkel so it will be accepted.
I watched the Commons debate this afternoon and I was staggered by the contribution from the Tory MP Vicky Ford, who of course used to be an MEP, about the views of her ex-colleagues:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2018-07-12/debates/5C45D798-0286-4298-BBDE-44C860396ECD/EUFutureRelationshipWhitePaper#contribution-D5304793-D6D2-434E-AC50-AD7A98D90001
“… There is a complete understanding that if we want to keep an open border with Ireland, we must have common standards on goods and that if we want to keep the UK united, we need that to apply to all the UK …”
In my view that is in fact a complete misunderstanding; and here I will point out that in paragraph 11 of the White Paper:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/724982/The_future_relationship_between_the_United_Kingdom_and_the_European_Union_WEB_VERSION.pdf
it says the UK and the EU would maintain a common rulebook for goods, but covering only those rules
“necessary to provide for frictionless trade at the border”,
and that is getting close to my repeated suggestion that EU rules should apply only to UK goods which are being exported to the EU, while still managing to miss the point that all other goods in the UK need not, and should not, be subject to EU rules.
Obviously only those goods which are going to cross, or attempt to cross, a border can possibly have the capacity to cause friction at that border; other goods which are only circulating within a country can have no effect on the border.