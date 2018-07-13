President Obama intervened in a crucial referendum. President Trump did not.

Some commentators see symmetry in the interventions anti and pro Brexit by successive Presidents. There is one crucial difference. President Trump is not intervening in an election or referendum, whereas President Obama deliberately tried to influence voting. Most of us think a government leader should not try to influence an election in another democracy during an election period. As it happens, I think it was an ill judged intervention, as it added to the unreality of Project Fear and ended up helping the Leave campaign.
The other difference with Mr Trump’s intervention is his is a factual statement. Were the UK to accept the White Paper position it would be much more difficult to agree a Free Trade Agreement with a non EU country. President Obama, on the other hand, was saying he would seek to delay a UK free trade agreement which would otherwise have been possible. The Trump Administration would like to do a free trade deal with us, but can only do so if we leave the EU, single market, customs union and surrogates for them.
4 Comments
Obama tried to manipulate, bully and influence our people in advance of the vote. Trump passed his comment after…… the event.
The joint press conference of Trump and May was fine.
One question from a British journalist, hit the spot in regard to the US agricultural exports to the UK.The Common Rule Book would severely hamper having to adhere to not British standards but EU rules irrespective.
Mrs May turned to Mr Trump and said “This will be for negotiations” I took this to mean she would argue with the EU in negotiations and insist we determine what and how we receive agricultural production from non-EU nations. But it is a problem of the Common Rule Book, the Rule Book is of the EU and is controlled by the EU. We must not accept these foreign “laws”. We must return the EU Book to the EU library where they can store it with their other colouring-in books ( and not pay a fine )
The man talks sense. I see in the local bye bye election your party came third after the pro Brexit Democrat and Veteran party. The writings on the wall.
I believe there is no doubt that Mr Trump is more a friend to Britain than his predecessor and remains so despite the hatred directed at him by some people in this country.
I would question their real motives for embarrassing our Nation.