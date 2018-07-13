The White Paper is even worse than the Chequers Statement

The White Paper proposes the UK staying in much of the current EU. White is the colour of the flag of surrender. Much of this White Paper sacrifices the bold idea we voted for, that we wish to be a free and independent country again. It wants us to stick with the European Chemicals Agency, European Aviation Safety Agency and the European Medicines Agency, with Europol and Eurojust, with a joint customs area, continued co-operation on energy and transport, minimum EU regulatory standards in many areas, joint military development and an EU data regime. We offer to pay for all these things!
No, we voted to leave. Leave means leave. It means doing these things for ourselves, not paying the EU to do them and accepting EU rules and controls. The legal format of forcing us into an Association Agreement which bind us to all this through a Treaty is the worst of all possible worlds. We voted to be free, not to be bound in in some new way. The government says we would be able to diverge if we wished, and there would be independent arbitration. If we sign a Treaty we will be told that the people and Parliament are bound by it, and our freedoms will be circumscribed or lost again. We did not vote to come out of one Treaty only to sign up to a watered down version of it instead.
Lets take the case of medicines. The UK has a strong position in the pharma industry, leading research universities in the field, and many experts. We should re establish our own Medicines Agency, and sell its services to third countries who would value our skills and knowledge, and would wish to be associated with our high standards. Our own Agency could be a focus of further work to expand and improve our industry, and the money spent on it will be spent in the UK, not sent to Brussels.
Or lets take the case of Aviation Safety. The UK has very high standards which we wish to preserve and a high proportion of EU air travel, given the dominance of London as an aviation hub. Again our global reach and ambition requires us to establish our own Agency and to work at a global level on high and rising standards.
The language of the government that they will end “vast annual contributions to the EU budget” is not good enough. We voted to stop paying any money to the EU, not just to the EU budget. Offering lots of smaller sums to a range of policies and Agencies, recreates our subservience to the EU and continues the strain on our balance of payments. Where there is regulatory work to be done, lets do it at home with UK experts and administrators.
Why do large parts of the UK establishment so despise us that they do not want us to lead or to adventure for ourselves? Why do they so dislike freedom? Do they really believe the best we can do is to be rule takers, meekly paying the continent danegeld?
We’ve been saying that for years. Welcome to the real world.
It has been like a Bollywood movie. We all new the plot before the curtain rose.
You missed the bit about industry and government continuing to follow EU procurement rules thus disadvantaging us yet again.
Indeed, it is totally unacceptable and must be stopped. May must also be stopped from burying the Tory party for many terms (or for ever) in John Major style.
You ask:- Do they really believe the best we can do is to be rule takers, meekly paying the continent danegeld?
It seems so. The blatant, pro-remain bias certainly continues on the BBC. Question Time again had only one Brexit supporter (the sound Charles Moore). The bias continued on QT extra time, The Papers & Newsnight.
Three cheers for Trump trying to explain reality to T May but I suspect he is wasting his time. She is clearly far too thick it seems.
Claire Perry (famous for mistakenly thinking that the national debt was the same as the national deficit apparently wanting to nationalise all the banks at while at Oxford), reminds me very much of the dreadful T May. Low and behold it seems she is another nice but dim Oxford Geography graduate.
Why would anyone employ her as Minister of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, what on earth does she know about Industry or Energy? Are we still importing wood from the US to burn at Drax what complete lunacy.
John I suggest you forward your excellent comment to Brandon Lewis, Chairman of the party, who in e mails he is now sending out, claims that that the White Paper secures all that we voted for on the referendum.
Clearly the two views are completely incompatible. Central Office is lying when the extravagant claims made in it bear no relation to reality.
I made virtually the same comment yesterday in this blog:
“The details of the white paper are far far worse than the outlines.”
Theresa May will wake up one morning to find over 50% of her MPs have written a letter demanding a vote of no confidence.
Just what is wrong with the PM, can it be said that she is is in good mental health? She seems to have an obsessive blinkered stubborn and treacherous streak which goes beyond reason, to plan such a brazen disregard of our democracy with such convoluted trickery leading to the humiliation of us all.
I would hope that this white paper would be voted down in parliament, but would it not be better to get the letters in, remove the PM and withdraw the documents. Would allowing her to remain and have it voted down be worse for the likely political outcome?
It seems that water regulators want everyone to be stopped from watering their gardens and forced to use ugly water butts and grey water system.
What complete idiots we have in charge. Which is more efficient a few more large reservoirs and then using the existing distribution system or millions and million of people investing in amateur water systems? There is no shortage of water in the UK.
Why should some be allowed a large swimming pool and perhaps a ten baths a weeks yet others be prevented from watering their small prized garden occasionally?
Also from the Mail yesterday it seems the NHS are now refusing to do hernia ops (or even refer them) unless they are very serious (or you are female it seems). You pay for year then it is “free at the point of non delivery, incompetence or rationing”. But you still have to pay premium the next year while working with your hernia.
We didn’t vote for a bold idea.
Most Brexit voters didn’t care about the ECJ, or sovereignty, or trade.
They cared only about immigration.
And it is not even white Christian European immigrants they object to.
The ones they object to mostly don’t come from Europe.
Congratulations Brexiteers – you have made an entirely predictable mess.
And we are laughing at you.
So someone who voted Remain once again knows why everyone voted Leave. Let me try: Most Remain voters only did so because they were gullible and truly believed we’d lose 500,000 jobs in the year following a Leave vote like the Treasury said. Yes … it’s easy !
We objected to the sheer numbers and had assimilated multiracially already.
We were settled before Maastricht.
Then the Biblical scenes from the Med via Shengen routes… they have terrified many here and in Europe.
The EU is on a cultural suicide mission and will impoverish and endanger its own people.
Commentators wishing to compare President Obama’s intervention in British politics to that of President Trump and calling it meddling have missed an important point.
Obama tried to influence a vote by threatening a potential outcome. Trump commented on a situation as it is. The two situations are not the same no matter how much professional whiners try to make them so.
The revolution is coming which will I fear take no prisoners at the next GE, all these pro Eu loving mps think there safe under the Westminster bubble who’s only interest is there love for money and not the voter, well we are not thick or stupid we will kick the pro Eu loving mps onto the scrap heap, we are the boss and not your mates across the water in Brussels so if you love the Eu more than Great Britain then pack your bags and go live there because you WILL be sacked by your employer the voter at the next GE, the only way to stop this happening is for you to carry out our wish to leave the dreaded Eu with no strings or any chance of us staying in by some under hand dealings or fancy wording
Good morning
I must say, I am really rather taken aback by our kind hosts strength of language. This is not his usual restrained moderate self.
Well I have been saying this for quite some time. I may not have the time to research, write and post endlessly about the EU with links to this and that but I know people.
The EU will NEVER offer the UK a FTA whilst we are still in the EU. They will NEVER allow the UK to cherry pick what they want. You are either in the Single Market or not. I am not bothered by the Single Market half as much as I am bothered by the Customs Union. The CU is a nasty construct.
We have allowed the EU to do all that our kind host mentions above. If we wanted to build our own systems, something I am for, it will take time. I do not know if anyone has noticed but, time is a luxury we do not have thanks to the PM’s deliberately policy of running the clock down and having pointless GE’s.
Oh well. EU-LITE it is. Can’t say you were not warned.
Thanks Dr Redwood. I need you and fellow like minded MP’s to get out of this mess.
We certainly do. But it is not easy, given all the generally dire, lefty, remainer, LibDim MPs like May and Soubry that we have pretending to be Conservatives for the sake of a career. Perhaps they will all slowly realise that May’s cave in is going to bury the party is she is allowed to continue with this betrayal. The Telegraph & Mail deluged with letters from Tory supporters calling her a Traitor.
Farage perhaps coming back to organise a new surge in UKIP support to spit the Tory vote. After all T May could not even win a majority when UKIP were weak and people thought that to May Brexit meant Brexit rather than sweet FA as is clear now.
This is the key question. How can the UK (swiftly, efficiently) escape this mess?
Much talk of Mrs May being challenged. Any chance of her resigning?
She certainly should and then climb into a deep hole. She was never a Conservative Libdim at best.
John, it is a disgrace. For two years we’ve heard ‘Brexit means Brexit’ and this is in no way comes close. We’ve also heard, been told almost weekly at PMQ, ‘No deal is better than a bad deal’… though clearly our PM is unable to identify what constitutes a good deal, so goodness knows how bad it has to become [unless of course it’s a ‘cunning plan’]. If this makes it through the HoC I fear for us as a country. For this will be seen as a far greater betrayal than ever the expenses scandal, and will throw our parliament into disarray for years to come… in itself, a plausible strategy by the EU.
Exactly as I predicted yesterday.
If this is driven through, we won’t have left th EU at all.
This morning it looks likes the Remainer Establishment has won.
Mrs May has to go, however you engineer it. Get your letter in to Graham Brady – Now !!!
Not yet. There is a chance that she would win a vote, albeit Trump has made it more difficult, and difficult for Boris to throw his hat in so soon after resigning because he would be accused of doing it solely to further his leadership ambitions.
Give her a chance to amend this etc, Parliament will have a summer break and then, I agree, she has to go, to get a new leader in before Christmas.
Does anyone think that it just case of getting rid of MAY anymore with most Tory sign up to this surrender? even it falls through and there is a no deal, could you live with them not what they are going to do next to try to sell you out, thinking all the time, are they doing something behind my back I do not know about.
This gets to the heart of the matter.
The Parliamentary parties (both Conservatives and Labour ) favour staying in so as a country we are screwed.
“Do they really believe the best we can do is to be rule takers, meekly paying the continent danegeld?” – quislings have no shame, so perhaps they do or perhaps they are awaiting the moment when they can say if leaving means so little, shall we now opt to Remain?
The betrayal of the British people by the May government is unforgivable. Will May be booed off stage at the party conference?
This is unacceptable John. What on earth does Mrs May think she is signing us up to? Trump will think she has a screw loose. We will be tethered to the EU for eternity. Its not good enough and something has to be done. Surely there are enough good MPs to see what is happening and have the bottle to intervene.
I see Donald Trump has given the lazy Theresa May a well deserved kick up the backside.
It’s a tragedy when we have to rely on foreign politicians to do a better job than our own home fattened politicians.
Dear John–Mrs May says she is not just honouring the Referendum result but absolutely honouring it. One of us must be mad.
My thoughts exactly…
Thank goodness, you, the rest of the ERG are on it. We knew this is how it would pan out, despite the weasal words, it was just a question of how long before TM and her cronies were exposed. No wonder she kept it under wraps for as long as possible.
I would add to your last paragraph, did she think that she could bully, con her MPs to stay silent and worst of all, is the extension of ‘the voters didn’t know what they are voting for’ arguement, once again treating us as too thick to understand.
So what happens next? Is the White Paper voted down in its entirety, or is it dissected line for line with umpteen amendments voted on with her having to rely on Opposition votes to get it through? If the latter, I cannot see her surviving, even more so now after Trumps alleged humiliation. Can it be stopped, will the turmoil mean that it will be used as an excuse to somehow extend our membership post 2019 through some arcane legal device?
I still fear that it will end up on the Statute Book because that is what the Establishment does.
You are correct, of course.
Things just get worse and worse for the government. Raab’s speech being delayed so MPs could actually get copies of the white paper being the least of them. Trump has hit the nail on the head in his own plain speaking fashion.
I watch all this pan out and wonder how it will all end.
Dominic Raab’s disgraceful delaying of MP’s getting copies of the white paper yesterday shows just how low this Government has sunk under May. I really don’t think it can get much lower. We deserve better.
May and her unelected officials have been collaborating with the German leader to keep us paying for the pleasure of buying more from Germany than we sell them. It’s called treason.
To think you mocked UKIP all the way through as being the wrong way to achieve all this!!
Laugh? I almost cried!
Recreating all these institutions lacking the advantages of scale could be expensive, especially when doing them overnight. I also see no scope for the UK dealing with the US on equal terms. Does becoming a de-facto US colony and rule taker trump being a prominent European nation???
I suspect a lot of EU-antipathy here.
Yes Peter because the EU is noted for its frugality when setting up administration and oversight agencies.
The two parliaments? Jean Claude’s lunches? Did you see him swaying after lunch the other day? You must be so proud.
Peter,
I think you should sit down quietly and ask yourself why so many of us in UK feel EU-antipathy despite liking and respecting the people of European countries inside and outside the EU.
Much better aligned to the democratic USA than tied to the rotting corpse of the undemocratic EU.
Mrs May makes much of her being a vicars daughter when in fact she is an out and out liar.
The fact she went to Merkel to be advised should ensure she finishes up in the Tower.
We wouldn’t be paying or accepting US law to trade with them. How are your boys enjoying fighting in the German army?
As usual, when you cannot unpick the detail of the argument, go for the perjorative generalisation, racist, anti European etc. Having just returned from two months in Portugal and spending every break I can get on the continent, I find your accusations insulting.
If you want antipathy about Europe I suggest you look closer to home, in fact across much of the mainland.
I was in SW France when we took the original decision and to a person they all congratulated me on it and wished their politicians were as brave.
Problem is the UK establishment has little time now for antiquated phraseology like, freedom, taking back control or rule taking..and the world has moved on and is forming up now into bigger economic blocs overtaking nation states..thus President Trump with John Bolton at his side is out there trying to wreck as many of the good old world institutions he can, like soon to be wrecked, WTO and UN and maybe even NATO- they would also like to wreck the EU and the UK itself if they could and bring the Tariff war with China down on our heads..to do all of this, if he could, in order to build up everything again from the ruins in the new Trump style and image and so to totally suit American interests..and then look again, with outriders like Bolton and our own Farage in tow he has a very good chance of success-
There is a serious game being played here now when an American President can stroll onto the UK stage and openly insult our PM..doesn’t matter who He or She is..here we have a world leader, a US President, gratuitously insulting the British nation…so there has to be a dangerous game being played out..and we should be very careful now about how we move.
The devil is always in the detail, just as it has been for decades with countless budgets, laws, regulations, and a host of other Government so called initiatives.
The spin lasts but just a few day’s, until the whole script is read.
Our Government and Prime Minister should hang their heads in shame, if this is supposed to be our best starting position.
The process of dragging out capitulation, is not negotiation.
Not much more to say really, other than I am simply disgusted that this is even thought of as a realistic option.
Why is it that many of our politicians do not want the responsibility to Govern our own Country, but are willing to be controlled by a foreign unelected power..
It is difficult not to conclude that May has plotted this all along in concert with the Remain establishment and even, possibly, in collusion with the EU Commission. That is why she appointed Robbins to her staff and removed him from DexEU.
Unfortunately Parliament is full of Remainiacs who cannot or will not respect the decision of the people. The people whom they are supposed to serve.
Quite.
What happened to the right of recall?
Did the PM understand/read the white paper (presumably by Olly Robbins)?
The “honour” the vote narrative feels heavily scripted, reminiscent of the “chaos” narrative of the last GE. Hopefully she will recognise the advice of the POTUS if not of her ex-cabinet members.
Leave means leave, i.e. Follow not honour the vote.
Rebalance the economy means less London and less EU centricity
Democracy means democracy.
“Drain the swamp” I believe is the expression.
We need a new PM and fast. Each civil service department head should be told to prepare properly for March 2019. Failure to do so should be considered gross misconduct, with resulting loss of pension.
“We voted to stop paying any money to the EU, not just to the EU budget” – I must have had a different ballot paper because I definitely didn’t see this on the list I had to vote on.
And now we have Trump rightly saying a trade deal with America is less lightly because we will still be bound by EU rules. For God’s sake John, get your colleagues together and get rid of May and Hammond immediately. She is a liability to the party and worse a liability and a embarrassment to the country. If it means a general election, then so be it. I truly believe the country will vote for the party that offers a true Brexit which is not Labour, nor the Conservatives at the moment but could be under a true Conservative Government under Boris.
Compared to our gracious host’s usual calm, measured, academic articles, I think this may be considered a transcribed Braveheart Moment.
Magnificent.
Onward!
A wholesale sell out the people dreams who voted for leave by the majority MPs in parliament, as I have been telling you for a long time parties cannot be trusted to look after you and your families and country, voting for independent MPs that you pick yourselves from your own areas is the only answers to stop you from being sold out all the time for some dream most MPs have of how you live and take orders from them, if you do not stand up to them yourselves and get rid of them you are finished as a nation people and there will be no going back.
When are Tory MP’s going to depose the remainer May and Hammond?
Thank you JR for turning 100 pages into 6 concise paragraphs None of which did we vote for.
May took advice from her advisors and cocked up the election big time. She has done it again taking advice from the civil servants in No10. The first mistake can be corrected but the second one could destroy this country.
That White Paper has to be voted OUT and she should follow straight afterwards.
Why do you lot keep asking John to do something about all of this, when he just one person with one vote, he, not a magical person who just waves hands and all disappears while you sit back and do nothing but keep voting these people into parliament to vote against him.
You’re asking too much and not doing anything yourselves but watching your nation go down and blame everybody else but yourselves.