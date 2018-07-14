The car industry was badly wounded by joining the EEC/EU

One of the most deceitful arguments some Remain advocates use is that the car industry depends on the EU for its success and would be adversely affected if we leave. They need to explain the damage membership of the EEC/EU did to it.
In 1972, our last year as a free and independent country, the UK made 1.92 million cars. After just ten years in the EEC/EU that had crashed to just 888,000. Our membership was devastating to us, removing more than 50 % in a decade.
We have never made as many cars in any year during the whole 45 years of membership as we did the year before we joined. Why did this happen?
Before we joined UK people mainly bought UK built cars. On joining we had to remove all tariffs and some other barriers on goods like cars where the Germans and French were more competitive. They did not remove barriers on services where we were more competitive. When the tariffs came off more UK people chose continental cars and our industry faced savage cuts in jobs and output.
In later years we rebuilt some capacity thanks to Japanese and Indian investment, whilst losing much of the US capacity in the UK. Some manufacturers chose to switch production to cheaper EU locations in Spain and Eastern Europe.
We were told by some manufacturers that they woukd stop investing here if we failed to join the Euro. That turned out to be a lie. In recent years leading foreign carmakers have praised UK workforces and increased their investment.
The story of the car industry is a cameo of industry generally. EEC/EU membership wiped out a lot of industry in the 1970s when tariffs came off, with too few offsets given the one sided liberalisation of trade. The UK has run a huge balance of payments deficit with the EU for most of our membership as a result.
Were the EU to insist on WTO tariffs the extra cost of German and French cars in the UK would doubtless lead to more UK buyers buying home produced vehicles.
So Brexit will take us back to 1972, will it?
No, don’t be silly
@Henry Spark; “So Brexit will take us back to 1972, will it?”
I hope not, the UK needs to rediscover the spirit of the late 1950s, not what Nixon and Heaths idea of what the 1970s should be!
I think that you area being silly aren’t you? Our growth overall was faster post war up until joining the EEC than it has been since entry. All JR is showing is the effect of unfair trade where we have been forced to allow tariff free access whilst EEC countries did not remove barriers on service industries which make up 80% of our economy. The picture is no different now after 40+ years inn the ‘club’. It has led to a skewing of our economy, uneven development and too much migration within the UK to city hotspots at the expense of the country as a whole.
zorro
When I was a child my parents often used to reply ‘because it is’ when I asked about something difficult that they didn’t know the answer to on the basis that as my parents I was expected to accept their answer because they knew better.
Theresa May is taking me back to a child again (and now a grown up mug). If she and her sycophants want me to accept what they say they have to make a detailed rebuttal of articles like the ones on this blog and elsewhere.
The fact that they don’t tells me they can’t and if they think I, and I suspect millions of others, will merely accept (trust) what they say, as I did with my parents, they really are living in a fantasy world.
Why don’t you publish the Canada plus document which Davies was trying to negotiations before Oilly Robins was put in charge.
It’s available on facts4eu.org now and is a sensible approach to doing what was in the manifesto and on accordance with previous speeches. But, presumably, the PM and unelected civil servants were talking to their German opposite numbers and wrote the capitulation papers instead.
Now the EU is made the scapegoat for lack of UK competitiveness? That doesn’t bode well for the post Brexit period. Other global players (China, India etc.) will be yet more competitive.
I agree that the EU should develop much more of a single market in services, that is now going too slowly.
I wish you would keep your nose out. We have enough Jeremiahs I government.
I see Hammond is to sign the City up to Brussels regulatory framework. Every day another betrayal.
Just when are you going to get rid of May and Hammond
I wonder why it is going so slowly Peter in comparison to tariff free access on other industries? Nothing to do with the UK dominating the service industry sector of course….
zorro
The single market in services is harder to achieve – but we should not underestimate progress.
Many qualifications are now recognised across the EU – allowing professionals to move and businesses to expand. Areas like finance and architecture – in which Britain excels – significantly benefit from the single market.
But areas like law and accountancy are much harder. Training as a lawyer in England can never be adequate enough training to practice law in France.
Absolutely the EU needs to target the few remaining closed professions but we should not pretend that there has been no progress in services when there has been loads.
I do sometimes wonder if this site is one big hoax. You cannot believe any of this garbage. “The UK” has never made a single car in its history. Carmakers based in the UK have made cars, but all over the world carmakers are now multinational, using cross-border supply chains in order to extract comparative advantage, in line with basic trade theory. Talking about British cars or French cars or German cars is pure nonsense – there is no such thing
You need to consider who owns the company and where the profits that are made end up.
And consider the the taxation and wages generated by the UK automotive industry.
Your claim that the UK has never made a single car in its history is nonsense.
so you think the UK has never made a single car in it’s history ?
That statement is garbage in itself.
The UK only ceased to make purely British cars when the EU closed down the foundries. Ford’s foundry was the last to go I think.
This site is not a hoax in any way.
Despite the current times where we are under attack from within by those with maligned allegiance, at least we have one MP who is prepared to give us a platform at expense of his own resources.
I don’t know of any other MP who does this. The rest would run a mile at the thought of being accessible to the electorate.
Get elected and then be open to the tax paying electorate ? ……perish the thought !
John Redwood also personally answers correspondence from the public….I can vouch for that.
That’s why I would reverse my decision to join UKIP and vote conservative. BUT…..John Redwood would have to be PM.
Leilo obviously doesn’t understand the term ”home produced”.
“Talking about British cars or French cars or German cars is pure nonsense – there is no such thing”
It sounds as though you’ve never heard of Morgan, Ariel or many others. If the location a product is made is so unimportant, Geographical Indications of product origins would not be a substantial area of EU product law.
Rather than comment on the past history and the whys and wherefores of the present situation I would prefer to clarify some of the basic facts which are being distorted and misrepresented by advocates of the EU.
So here is an earlier comment about the ignorance of a BBC presenter:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/06/26/the-heathrow-decision/#comment-943006
which leads back to some of those basic facts presented in February, starting with:
“About 85% of the UK domestic market for cars is taken up by imports … ”
Reading the new White Paper I can see how a relatively small number of companies which have developed complex transnational supply chains have been allowed to determine the customs policy which the government intends to apply to all those who export to the EU, which will then feed through from that 6% of companies and 12% of GDP to the continued EU regulation of every business in the country and 100% of GDP, and moreover justified by the 0.1% of UK GDP which crosses the land border into Ireland.
Good point. One of the biggest failure of government in this Brexit process has been the willingness of ministers to take arguments at face value. If the CEO of some high-street sandwich-maker wants to saddle the UK with Brino he should be invited into No 10 to make his case in front of a panel of ministers who can tear his facile argument to pieces. Asking for hard facts, and numbers, is usually sufficient to cause trouble-makers to shut up and head back to their plush executive suite. Equally, a minister wanting to, say, keep the UK subject to EASA, or EMA, or in Erasmus, should be well and truly Star Chambered; a few questions in a polite Cabinet isn’t rigorous enough debate.
Good morning
Jeremy Clarkson did a TV programme many years ago on the UK car industry and what killed it. There were many reasons, bad management, trade unions etc. But at no time could you blame the EU, or the EEC as it was then known.
What the Customs Union is is a tariff zone. It makes importing things more expensive, things that we do not necessarily produce ourselves.
Tariffs are used to support inefficient industries. They are also used to maintain corporate profits. Rarely are they used to maintain a work force and keep jobs, unless that is, it is done for political reasons. E.g. French farmers.
David Davis MP gave a fine lecture on trade and tariffs sometime ago. The inference of the lecture was that change, although not always welcome at first, always led to a positive result in the end as this created invention and progress and, in turn, to more jobs and better lifestyle.
Thanks to change we live in a better world. Protectionism prevents this and, we would be far better off out if the EU as corporates would have to compete.
Mark. We made crap cars. Very nice looking but generally poorly built and unreliable.
The same happened as with allowing millions of EU citizens into the country.
We allowed unfettered access to Japanese cars and bikes which were always a few £ cheaper than the UK equivalent.
Ax usual government policy was responsible for the demise of much industry.
There was a failure to protect domestic car manufacture.
It was not simply a question of EU membership. It was not cause and effect.
The French mostly bought French cars and the Italians bought Italian cars. ‘Buy British’ campaigns failed. There were constant complaints about quality and resentment of the poor performance of British motor manufacturers.
There was a large company car market but no attempts to exclude foreign cars from it – by fair means or foul. That would not happen on the continent.
So not quite as simple as you describe but Project Fear campaigns that say Brexit will destroy our car industry are simply nonsense.
“So not quite as simple as you describe but Project Fear campaigns that say Brexit will destroy our car industry are simply nonsense.”
What car industry ? there isn’t really one left to destroy. So project fear are wasting their time.
BREXIT should have been an opportunity to rid our roads of german cars and the selfish idiots who drive ’em.
At the end of the 70’s when I bought my first car, looking at the equivalent of Which? publications, one would have had to be particularly stupid to buy a British car, say a Rover. All models were for practical purposes at the bottom of the tables. In those days, I could not care less for the origin of the car: I wanted a reasonably reliable car with reasonable performance at reasonable price, and that was not a British-made car. The situation only changed when the Japanese manufacturers set up factories in Britain. Was the EU the main contributor in this 40-year development? I have my doubts, but it is always pleasant reading history being rewritten. A la Trump?
The UK car industry was still holding its own until 1977 (based on official motor industry figures at the time), until then British car buyers were happy to “Buy British” in preference to non-UK cars [1], although non UK (especially Japanese) car manufactures were already cutting into the UK market and had been doing so since before 1972. Thus it is unlikely joining the EEC caused any direct problem, more likely causes were the slowing domestic economy, stock market issues and the following oil crises, Japanese cars especially tending to be cheaper out of the showroom and, more importantly, more economical, an open goal for then as it took time for UK, and indeed some European, car manufactures to adjust their model ranges to the need for fuel economy.
We joined the EEC on Jan 1st 1973, (right wing) eurosceptics never talk about the fact that in the preceding 12 months UK unemployment had topped the 1m mark, all but double what it had been in 1970, nor the 1973-4 stock market crash, nor the effects of the oil crisis from late 1973 – all three had far more impact on UK jobs and purchasing/procurement than joining the EEC did.
[1] of course such figures did not always take account of UK or German made Fords etc. but the trend until 1977 was still in favour of broadly UK marques
We still had bilateral limits on Japanese car imports in the seventies agreed initially to protect Japan’s car industry I understand.
https://eastasianbusinesshistory.files.wordpress.com/2011/07/walker-cardiff2.pdf
There are many things which have had far more overall impact than joining the EEC, and the same with the later creation of the EU Single Market.
Contrary to the false notion constantly promoted by advocates for the EU both of those developments have had only a marginal economic effects when seen in the context of natural growth of the UK economy.
That is why in the absence of any prior knowledge of the relevant dates it would be very difficult, arguably impossible, to identify when they occurred on the chart of the UK economic growth rate going back to 1956 which can be called up by clicking on “MAX” here:
https://tradingeconomics.com/united-kingdom/gdp-growth-annual
“GDP Annual Growth Rate in the United Kingdom averaged 2.46 percent from 1956 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 9.70 percent in the first quarter of 1973 and a record low of -6.10 percent in the first quarter of 2009.”
So the 1% – 2% we have gained through the creation of the EU Single Market, a one-off gain but spread over a number of years, barely figures.
That is quite right. I briefly worked in Essex for a UK car manufacturer (about ten years after the appalling Ted Heath deceived voters and took the country into the “Common Market” gave away our fishing waters all without any authority from the voters. Of course the car industry hugely damaged by job destroying unions and then British Leyland was nationalised in about 1975.
If May (Ted Heath II but even worse) continues with her current idiotic route then doubtless almost everything will be nationalised (or rather stolen) very soon by a Corbyn/SNP government. So we can move to Venezuelan inflation rates of 15,657% and the whole economy will collapse.
I see that Hammond’s idiotic double and triple taxation of Landlords (and the bank lending restrictions) are killing the supply of properties to rent, job mobility and thus pushing up rents for tenants. Was this his plan and what does he think he is achieving by it? Why is he such a plonker and why does he remain in office?
Excellent article Mr Redwood.
Though I should point out; at that time many British cars were named after vicious animals, mythical demons, or women lacking moral standards.
Viz; Husky, Imp, Minx etc.
That said….you could fix them yourself.
Lots of silly Tory MPs (mainly female ones it seems) keep saying Trump is a guest of T May and is being impolite & rude to his host (did his Mother not teach him some manners and other such drivel). Well no he is a guest of the UK, the government and the Queen (not Theresa May) the tax payers are picking up the bill after all.
Anyway it is his duty to tell May what a total idiot she is being over the EU (and much else) and how she will end up killing the Tory party for many years. Lumbering the country with Corbyn/SNP and a Venezuella economy in short order. He is right in saying we need to be able to do deals with the US without the EU being involved in the process. May’s cave in does not remotely do this. Indeed it is remaining in the EU, without a say in all but name.
Just as I would see it as my duty to tell someone, whom I thought was making a large mistake (perhaps their investments), not to do it or how to do it more efficiently or with lower risks or tax advantages.
In the Telegraph today, Charles Moore is quite right. A shame Theresa May seems never to listen to sensible advice.
Another quick tip for May, do not go into an elections asking for votes with a “vote for me and I will kick you in the teeth” Manifesto.
Donald Trump yells truth to power, no matter who he offends. It has its uses
CHARLES MOORE
The main thing damaging the car industry currently is government’s endless green crap and their announcing potential bans on diesel and petrol cars in cities very soon. Why buy a new car that you may not be able to use everywhere in a few years time. Also why buy a hugely limited, highly depreciating and over priced battery one when they do not really work yet and have very limited range (and do not even save energy)?
Or when you perhaps have no where to charge it up for the hours on end of charging it needs.
Keep running the old one seems to be the sensible thing to do. Unless you want to virtue signal or show off at great expense.
This is no more than a classical example of how member states of the EU led by Germany and France have tried conquer the UK economically. If we don’t get away from them they will slaughter us and Mrs May and the ‘remainers will be entirely to blame
We lost lots of different factories whilst in the EU. Not saying it caused it, just saying it didn’t stop it either.
Manufacturers are being clear today.
“We want you to have no border and million of the EU’s poor must have access.
Oh come on, you can’t blame the EU for the demise of the UK car industry.
What destroyed it was lamentable management and bolshie unions, putting a wrecking ball to their own livelihoods.
BMW, Audi, VW, Peugeot, Citroen, Renault and Fiat all still there and doing rather well it would seem, whilst in the EU, and Morris, Austin, Rover all marques of the past. Those UK marques that do remain have been sold abroad. If the problem was the EU, why didn’t it impede all these continental carmakers?
The UK has bigger woes than Brexit and the EU.
Reply All I am pointing out is your beloved EU did not help our car industry when we joined, yet to listen to Remain apparently the car industry cannot work without the EU!
In 1972 we were manufacturing rubbish in the car industry. The management was appalling and the workforce totally out of control. I suffered the embarrassment of conducting some of Japan’s leading component manufactures around BL at Longbridge during a week when they preferred to be on strike. My Japanese visitors thought BL a complete joke. It was, but a black joke.
Yes before 1972 we bought UK made cars, and rubbish they were.
Afterwards we had a choice and it was not until the Japanese decided to manufacture in the UK, plus the adoption of ISO9000 and QS9000 that cars of acceptable quality began to be manufactured in the UK. We did not need so many because they lasted longer.
Blaming the EEC for the ills of the car and other UK industries is political nonsense and totally misleading. Much of our industry did not deserve to survive. On the plus side UK managed industry can thrive when it is done professionally. Triumph Motorcycles was re-born in 1984 and now successfully competes with Germany, Japan, Italy, and the USA in a World market place. The same can be said for our Japanese and Indian owned car industry and even more important the component industry that feeds into these successes.
Yes the EEC/EU is a very bad concept, but the early demise of our car industry cannot be laid at it’s door. Politicians you share space with are directly responsible for the downturn in diesel vehicle manufacture of late, and it is all based on their ignorance.
Reply The UK made 1,92 m cars in 1972 which people were proud to own. They were not rubbish
Your post is genuinely laugh out of loud funny. Completely removed from reality.
The British car industry died because British cars were mostly rubbish.
They were expensive and unreliable.
Consumers went elsewhere.
Now, of course, thanks to the single market Japanese manufacturers have revived it.
Bringing with them good production techniques and desirable cars.
Your issue would appear to be globalisation. Perhaps you should rage against it?
JR,
Interesting statistics.
Unfortunately, we also lost a lot of our car industry due to low quality and reliability of UK produced cars at the end of the 60s and beginning of 70s.
The sabotage by assembly workers on some cars did not help either, so as always there are two sides to this story.
All this talk about buying cars in 1972 is history..the world has moved on and we had better get with it..anyone who can afford to buy a merc or bmw today can also afford to pay the extra that comes with tariffs..I’m sure.
The fact that some feel disgruntled and let down because they feel we were hard done by should look to themselves and their party leaders through the years..we were represented by MEPs at the top table and at the Council for forty years or more..so what were our political leaders doing during that time to right the wrong..as perceived..very little it seems and now you take to the diary this morning to try to heap blame on the EEC/EU..it’s all just like Mr Trump fake news!
You of course neglect to point out that after 1972, and after joining the European Common Market , the British car industry was riddled with strikes, well into the 1980s.
You neglected to say how BLMC was in the end competing with itself, ie Morris. Riley, Wolseley, Austin, Triumph, Rover.
You neglected to say how British produced cars ended up as rust buckets and were unreliable mechanically.
You neglected to say that foreign cars since the 1970s were far better built and offered good extras with their cars. ie Japanese and German built vehicles.
You neglected to say therefore that the demise of the British car industry was not totally the fault of the EU.
You want to blame the EU for everything that is wrong in the the UK, when in fact the EU has raised standards in health and environmental aspects of life here, including production of motor vehicles.