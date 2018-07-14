We published a plan to get us out of the EU in January 2017

I keep hearing the falsehood that the Brexiteers have no alternative plan to the government’s White Paper. I point out we have proposed a comprehensive free trade deal, or the WTO Global UK options.
Then I am told wrongly we have no worked out White Paper to match the government’s. We published a 108 page document entitled “The Road to Brexit” based on the all day experts seminars we held on October 16 2016 and 27 January 2017. This document set out how to send the Article 50 letter and how to handle the UK legal issues in a single Bill which became the EU Withdrawal Bill. It went on to discuss how to negotiate a free trade agreement, and how to put in place winning policies on fishing, farming, the budget, taxation, migration, borders and much else where there are gains to be had from leaving.
Some of this was summarised on this site in the form of the Minutes of the first seminar on October 3 2016. The document is still good advice today.
Dr. Redwood,
You won’t get many dissenting voices here for this. BUT, why have you not been able to win the arguments for Brexit, with your parliamentary colleagues? It should be possible by now to dispose of every Remainer argument based on solid economic data or national interest terms.
There are so many of us thinking this, Peter. We KNOW Dr Redwood is not a lone voice, and, as you say, there are many solid facts to defeat all their remain blather.
Why are we being taken for this roller-coaster ride? It shouldn’t be necessary. The vote was for LEAVE. Why do he and his colleagues need to allow this chicanery to continue?
There’s the Brexiteers’ problem. Solid economic data supports the Remain case. Why do you think businesses are overwhelmingly against Brexit?
Peter, ” It should be possible by now to dispose of every Remainer argument.”
I have yet to see a logical and truthful Remainer argument. Most Remainer arguments are based on an irrational left-wing ideology. Remainers ignore the fact that the EU costs Britain far too much money for no gain.
Incentives or coercion? It’s either one or the other, in my experience. There are no tests for honesty, for budding MPs. I am sure that the Government whips are content with that as it makes controlling them so much easier.
Sir
I strongly suggest you now have a plan to bring May down, and execute it very quickly.
Exactly.
Theresa May has surely compounded the gross negligence of David Cameron (in failing to prepare for Brexit outcome) with her own gross negligence. This by failing to prepare for no deal. The Checkers deal now proposed is far worse than no deal and the EU will doubtless make it even worse still.
It is absolutely vital we have proper no deal preparation in place. Indeed not having it in place already is the main reason we now have no sensible deal now.
Mrs May the other day claimed that “We have come to a deal that absolutely delivers what people voted for”. Does anyone at all think this is remotely what people voted for. Does she even? Certainly no one I know does.
May is going to bury the Tories for many terms if she is not stopped very soon indeed. Corbyn/SNP is far more of a threat to the economy than a no deal WTO Brexit.
Indeed, here is the original document…. https://www.centreforsocialjustice.org.uk/core/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/160930-CSJJ4877_Brexit_essay_collection_0916_WEB.pdf
As you say, it stands the test of time and puts T May’s fudge into perspective.
zorro
Reply Thanks, that is the 2016 version. The Jan 2017 was fuller
zorro, thanks for the 2016/10 document. I am looking forward to reading the 2017/01. I just have one question: as such documents were ready more than a year ago, why have they not been taken as basis for discussion within the Government, with the EU?
I cannot make any sense of the situation.
Both versions were so naive; Treasury techies joked that it had come from a local Primary School.
The major failing of the UK system of government is that political parties do not build governing competence in their senior membership. Hence, we get a conveyor belt of know-nothing muppets running Ministries. We get eight (8) Housing Ministers in eight years! Housing minister this week; Brexit minister next week. Health secretary this week; foreign secretary next week. This is not the way to operate a £2,000 billion economy!
Get the “executive” out of the “legislature”. Elect a prime minister / president by national popular vote. Let him/her appoint a cabinet from non-elected persons who have proven that they actually know what they are doing.
Yes, I keep hearing the same tiresome falsehood too. JR could do worse than submit a letter to The Times repeating the points raised in this post. Remainers would then have no excuse for their ignorance.
Perhaps the only plan that is missing is the one for the alternative Leader to be appointed to pursue & implement the alternative, better plan.
Boris Johnson’s resignation speech next week might spur action where needed.
Theresa May’s only plan was surrender
So why has Downing Street not seized upon this document, as a blueprint if nothing else? Did David Davis see it as Brexit Secretary?
I do despair for the country and its democracy when Downing Street announces clear falsehoods to gain their own way and decide how we should leave the EU and when.
Does Mrs May not realise the anti-Government tsunami rising against her? All because she is reneging on OUR Referendum just as Blair and Cameron did over the Lisbon Treaty. Democracy is ebbing away from us and it will create serious civil order problems.
What has happened here? Anarchy in the corridors of power?
May and the civil service took on the job unwillingly and didn’t look at the work or manifestos of Ukip or Leave. They both said that they wanted EU citizens already here to be welcome to stay. The ambassador persuaded her to use them as bargaining chips and got bogged down im a pointless diversion. It’s almost ad is Sir Humphry was creating problems to delay and reverse. May could be a dim Hacker but more likely is a political civil servant. The last tjing they want is Trump style dealing or a well planned exit.
as if. The phone alters words and covers up the script with computer code about HTML tags, whatever they are.
Anarchy in the corridors of power?
Yup. It’s called the Establishment, who for some reason want reduce the British middle classes into serfdom. The Establishment has a pathological hatred for the likes of Donald Trump and Nigel Farage who are trying to restore the rights of the voter.
Party manifestos have become meaningless. Cameron promised to honor the referendum result but oh dear it was the wrong one so he ran away.
The Establishment does not do democracy.
Theresa works for the Snake Hammond who in turn works for Brussels connected businesses who represent only 7.3% of the UK economy.
The voter does not stand a chance.
Well, you waste your time then, no one listening, you will be lucky to have 45 Brexit leave politicians by the end of next week, sorry for being blunt.
They know it only a matter of time before you and B.C with D.D and others retire from parliament leaving a small group to carry on with Ress Mogg, it seems that the right of the Tory party is like the country, managing a long-term decline.
If Mrs May persists with her ridiculous White Paper she will have HoC resistance followed by EU resistance to deal with. Her WP is a betrayal of 17.4 million voters and it contradicts everything she has said in public for the past two years. It is a thoroughly disreputable attempt to push through a remainer plan in disguise. Donald Trump could not have destroyed it more effectively than he did. She must go and her polishers of truth with her.
Trump chose his words carefully when he said This incredible woman, right here, is doing a fantastic job..
She is unbelievable, incredible and Brexit means Brexit is fantasy.
Dr Redwood, could you add a link to the document please? (I can only find the 50ish page one.) Thanks.
It’s obvious that the government just don’t want Brexit. They won’t even look at other alternatives. I despair, truly, of what will become of the UK if we go down the present route. We are doomed with Labour and doomed half in half out of the EU. What a mess politicians have made of it all.
So, John, why not publish this document in a Brexit Friendly National newspaper? Of if there are none, put it here on your Blog. Let the whole of the UK and the rest of the world study it and then wonder why it was never, at least, reviewed, by the Brexit team in Downing Street.
What is there to lose by doing so?
Reply I will put it up again on the site on Monday when in the office. It was published as a printed document, and No 10 advisers came to the seminars. Other government departments were also represented.
Thank you John but….”Number 10 ” advisers” “? That scares me and has done so since Blair disposed of so many but enlisted a PR man instead.
Number 10, SPADs (Whatever their qualifications) were the writers of the last Tory GE Manifesto and made a terrible job of that. Now here it seems one never learns from one’s mistakes. Is it idiotic arrogance or plain ignorance at play here?
Mrs T, our last ‘Great’ PM had advisers I believe but it is clear she knew best how to select and how utilise them.
I and no doubt, many others await the new release on Monday.
No homecoming welcome for England football team never happened. Socialist liberal politicians intervene again with political correctness. Uk is in a political pressure cooker.
Mrs Sturgeon is applying her usual wisdom in getting trade deals and jobs for Scotland this time by snubbing Trump.
Beyond her silly rhetoric, not many countries have leaders up to her declared elevated standards.True she did go to China and we should expect Scotland, if she has her way, to model its constitution on it.
And there was FLEXIT before that !
There seem to be two schools of brexiteers now. The Gove-Raab group says let’s just get out as best we can in March 19, and sort out the mess afterwards (presumably replacing Mrs May on or soon after March 30 19). Then there’s the ‘ultras’ as they are becoming known – I assume our host is one such? – who say we need to get the right terms in the Brexit deal and will vote against a bad deal. One thing does seem to be clear – there won’t be a good deal with Mrs May at the helm. A decision to leave Mrs May in post is a decision to go with the Gove-Raab strategy.
What I’d like to know is how free we would be under the white paper proposal eg to plug into the Australia – NZ FTA, TPP, NAFTA etc? This seems to me the main issue – if we can really strike dramatic new free trade arrangements I wouldn’t mind it taking a few years to wriggle out of EU restrictions. If on the other hand we would be heavily constrained we’d be better off either under WTO (presumably needing more time to prepare) or remaining a member of the EU.