Ministers decide, civil servants advise

David Davis’s letter raised important issues about the process of government. We learned from the background to it that the Secretary of State for Brexit who should be the principal adviser of the PM on these matters, and the main negotiator under the PM, was often sidelined by the official civil service. Of course this could only happen if No 10 let it happen, whether by design or by misunderstanding. It nonetheless raises crucial issues about how democratic government is functioning at an important time for our country.
There appears to have been a tough approach taken towards much of the Cabinet over the production of the White Paper. Apparently many Ministers saw the draft late, and were given little time to respond. On a major policy document like this, published two years after the first demand for it, you would expect all relevant Ministers to be fully engaged through correspondence, sharing drafts, and through Cabinet committees where necessary. At its best UK government is very good at this, with several drafts refining views as Ministers seek improvement, attend to detail, or find compromises.
There needs to be trust between all Ministers and senior officials. They need to share their work in private with each other. Officials are welcome to their views and to put in suggestions, but in the end Ministers have to decide, to approve the lines and sign off the final text. Clearly this did not happen with the Chequers Statement and White Paper, which is why it triggered several resignations of Cabinet Ministers, junior Ministers, and Parliamentary Private secretaries. It also led to the resignation of two Vice Chairmen of the Conservative party who would of course be outside the formation of a collective view on this or any other government matter, but need to sell the policy. Their refusal to do so reflects the fact that the more politically minded members of the Cabinet did not have enough chance or enough support to get the strategy amended to one which could gain more popularity.
The lack of trust by some Ministers is part of a much wider distrust between public and officials on the mighty topic of the EU. Viewed from the outside to many members of the public it looks as if a large number of officials voted remain, think the voters were wrong to vote Leave, and are doing their best to re run Project Fear in various guises. I of course appreciate there are many good officials who do not let their personal political views influence their work, and some officials who did vote Leave who therefore support the government policy of leaving willingly. What is undeniable is the civil service as a whole have taken to the task of trying to find as many difficulties as possible that they think might delay or impede Brexit, and have been very shy about finding and tackling all the opportunities that a clean Brexit brings.
Of course where something needs fixing by March 2019 to make sure things work as planned, the civil service are right to flag that up. They should also flag up the remedies as well as the problems. They also need to help Ministers knock back the self serving and factually incorrect fears that some Remain oriented groups and businesses are putting forward.
I trust now Cabinet has reaffirmed its wish to get on with the WTO Global UK option there will be strong co-operation to do so. I would also like to see good news policies covering a new migration policy, a new farming policy, ways of spending the money we will free if we simply leave in March 2019, and what we should do with all the customs revenue if we end up on WTO terms. The civil service at its best is balanced in its judgement of risks and opportunities, and keen to implement the government’s policy. The government’s policy as specified in 2017 was to leave the EU. The civil service have helped talk the remaining Ministers into a policy which does not amount to leaving the EU. The Ministers who relied on this bad advice have now placed themselves in a difficult position, where they need to change their policy as soon as possible so we can conduct good and strong negotiations for the UK.
121 Comments
The BBC may as well be part of the civil service. They have bumped David Davis off Marr to allow May to tell everyone that it is her capitulation or no Brexit. ie No Brexit Means No Brexit.
Indeed the BBC bias is appalling. The ratio is at best 4:1 pro remain on BBC political or news programmes. Often they can hardly get a word out before the other four endlessly interrupt them on discussion programmes.
Analysis of the News-Watch research for the Civitas report found that out of 4,275 guests talking about the EU on BBC Radio 4’s flagship Today programme between 2005 and 2015, only 132, equivalent to 3.2%, were supporters of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.
Almost every single BBC presenter is a big government, pro EU, pro climate alarmism, PC, lefty, art graduate with zero understanding of maths, science, engineering, business or real economics. Andrew Neil perhaps the sole exception but we see him less and less now.
May was appalling on Marr just now. Totally refusing to answer questions (particularly the one about when the Common Rule Book scam was invented or reviled to David Davis). Just churning out the usual set phrases & drivel about maintaining high standards.
Marr as usual was pathetically wet and let her get away with it.
When I hear May I always expect her to start by saying “Now children sit down, be quiet & listen very carefully and I will explain things to you very slowly, as you are not quite as clever as me”.
Lifelogic: “Indeed the BBC bias is appalling”
Prime example: Vicky Young on Five Live last week:
” Michel Barnier is understandably frustrated …..”
@LL; “research for the Civitas report found that out of 4,275 guests talking about the EU on BBC Radio 4’s flagship Today programme between 2005 and 2015, only 132, equivalent to 3.2%, were supporters of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.”
Yet those wanting Brexit won the referenda the following year, 2016. So either something was wrong with the research methodology or the majority no longer gain their news and opinion via the BBC. My betting is on the latter, with free-to-view satellite TV and the internet it is obvious that all the traditional news and opinion making media outlets are going to have far less influence than they did 10 and more years ago.
Nice rant though!
We have to fight against May. If she is not toppled for whatever reason then all the legislation she tries to get through so that it is impossible for her to govern.
Vote against all the legislation she tries to get through so that it is impossible for her to govern.
I was prepared to set aside the past – which for me included standing against her as the UKIP candidate in 2001 – and trust Theresa May to do what she was promising to do. She has shown herself unworthy of that trust, whether that is because she is basically hypocritical and dishonest or because she is too easily misled by “evil counsellors”. I find I have now got to the point where I can hardly bear to watch her on TV knowing that she is lying through her teeth, just as I reached that point with some of her predecessors. She is no better than “Call me Tony” Blair, and no better than “Cast-iron” Cameron.
Yes indeed.
I am 63 years old and have participated in every general election since the age of 18. I have never voted Labour or LibDem.
It pains me to say that Jeremy Corbyn is more likely to receive my next vote than Mrs May. As I do not like Mr Corbyn’s history and many of his current policies it says something that he is preferred to Mrs May’s version of Conservatism.
Words cannot adequately describe how I detest this woman and her cohort’s who have deviously betrayed the Nation. She has lied repeatedly and history will show this to be worse than the expenses scandal. She has broken all faith in our democracy. This Government must be brought down and Brexiteer candidates nominated in every constituency. This is bigger than any party issue or any indiduals career. It’s time for actions not empty words.
T. May’s modus operandi, seen at the Home Office too, seems to be to decide all herself in private, with eventual public disclosure being late and partial. The gross inappropriateness of such approach, especially in a prime minister, contributes much to the current mess, clearly.
She is flawed and damaged and must go. Irreparable harm has likely been done though.
Indeed. Hence the farce of her “presidential” general election and the punishment manifesto from Ben Gummer et al. Yet she would not even dare to do the TV debate herself.
She did something completely different to the declared public policy on immigration over years as home secretary, and she continues the same approach as pm.
Indeed, say one thing do the complete opposite T May.
It seems Dan Hannan would vote for her Checkers ‘Brexit means absolutely nothing at all’ deal. Better that Corbyn/SNP seems to be his view. But that is not the only alternative.
In the Sunday Times today.
Sums it up. Vote for something complete at odds with the electorate and previous public pronouncements just to stay in power.
I wonder if he has been offered a plum seat when his MEP job disappears and he is repaying that?
Your view of May’s modus operandi is confirmed by Baker’s reasons for his resignation. May set up a parallel operation under her direct control run by Robbins. She then sought to bounce the cabinet into accepting it at Chequers and seeks to bounce her party and the House of Commons into it too.
In doing so she makes untrue claims and says there is no alternative. I do not see how or why anyone could or should trust a word she says. She is unfit for office. The issue for the Conservative party is how and when she is removed from office before she does yet more damage to it and, more importantly, to the integrity of the political processes on which we all depend for an orderly society and in which people can have trust.
Yes ‘how and when’ to remove her is important. They say that if she survives a vote of no confidence it gives her another year protected before she can be challenged again. Guerrilla warfare against her legislation might be a better approach.
Who knows. If there is anything members of the general public can do to save the country from her plans then I would be keen to hear about it.
I agree OT, but she was unfit for office before she was handed the keys to number 10. That makes me wonder why the Tories in Westminster couldn’t see her inadequacies and weaknesses beforehand when they were so glaringly obvious to the rest of us. So it isn’t just her judgement that is in question. The judgement of all those who dumped her upon us is at best suspect.
The acid test for any new leader is, will the people back them? The Parliamentary Conservative Party failed to take on board that May was already damaged goods following her lack-lustre tenure at the Home Office.
Again this morning, May is fighting a rear-guard action to save her skin. That is not what we want, and certainly not what we need. To delay her inevitable dismissal is a waste of precious time. So I say this: For god’s sake get rid of May and give us instead a real Brexiteer in whom we have faith!
Tad
Oldtimer, You have it right. Unless Olly Robbins has engineered a coup d’etat, the instruction for his White paper (the second) must have come from Theresa May.
She has been breathtakingly devious by creating two governments: one for show, to keep her back benchers at bay and hoodwink the Leave voters, and another, to impose her capitulation.
This is no longer limited to Brexit, it is unravelling into a crisis in her premiership, the Tory party, the government machine, and even in our whole democratic system.
The mood has changed. Today JR directly blames No 10, I think for the first time. Elsewhere Mrs May is quoted as saying it’s her Brexit or no Brexit. She must feel confident of her votes to say that.
Those here who want a showdown may soon get one.
I’m not among them. Mrs May and the EU have plenty of rope left to hang themselves with. Polls show the public has no liking for her plans, nor for her neither. But events have their own momentum. If there is a challenge let’s pray it works.
By the way, we who like historical parallels are irresistibly reminded of 1688 and the unwise policies and melancholy fate of King James II.
1642 is a more appropriate year.
I can’t believe the naivity.
Daniel Hannan in the Telegraph: “Theresa May’s Brexit plan is an embarrassing climbdown, but I would vote for it nonetheless.”
Daniel Hannan is completely wrong. Theresa May’s Remain plan means that in the very near future we could rejoin at the drop of the hat. This is a plan to Remain not Leave.
Now is the time to fight for Brexit. Not 2023, 2026. By then we could have a Labour Government with an ultra EU loving leader. (Her name: Theresa May)
Stephen,
We could argue that we do indeed already have a left-leaning liberal Prime Minister and a government that reflects her inclination. I struggle to find much common ground these days, and that is something I could not contemplate not so many years ago.
Tad
Stephen Priest, Indeed. The Robbins White paper is a “revolving door” Remain – it envisages the UK leaving the existing EU treaties on 29th March 2019, only to sign up to new treaties, and re-enter existing EU programs, the day after. Would we concede this much to the USA just to get a trade deal? Obviously not.
Steve Baker reconfirms in the DT that No 10 was running a secret parallel operation deliberately sidelining the Secretary of State for Brexit. This included Lidington, who I see incredibly briefed the opposition to get their support and Barwell plus advisers so it is Theresa May your (f)ire should be aimed at.
She is totally risk averse as are her advisers and it is she that has bought the softest possible action. If true, and I am afraid my cynicism about politicians and protecting their jobs makes me doubt it, Michael Gove for instance, the sharpest of sharp had to have realised what the implications truly were but had recently been bought back in from the political wilderness, a clever ploy by TM to silence him, and was never going to give that up? Equally Penny Mordaunt, a critic but again bought off with a big job.
The fact that they have been duped into accepting and spinning something so blatantly at odds with their headline statements is truly disgraceful. Some have been eerily quiet recently, I guess the tempest of opposition plus I see the polls showing a resurgence of UKIP is concentrating their minds.
Does the White Paper get voted on and is that it?
Indeed huge duplicity by the appalling T May. One can certainly understand why there is so much discussion of her treachery or otherwise, largely form Tory supporters, in the Telegraph.
“I trust now Cabinet has reaffirmed its wish to get on with the WTO Global UK option there will be strong co-operation to do so”. Well I rather doubt this will be anything more than a window dressing activity under “Brexit means let’s change the names & Remain” Theresa May.
Dominic Raab, despite being an Oxford lawyer, seems to be quite sound. He is against “positive” discrimination (which is clearly just blatant active “discrimination” against some people). He is also right in saying some feminists are “obnoxious bigots” as some very clearly are. Most women I know agree fully with this. This is perhaps why only 7% of the population consider themselves to be feminists.
But why on earth did Raab sign up to the Checkers agreement and agree to take on the roll of Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union? The Checkers agreement is not exiting the EU at all – he must surely understand this. Why join in with this duplicity?
He should listen to Gove on Marr last week trying to defend the indefensible (Boris might put it more vividly), he just sounded absurd and Dominic Rabb will too when he tries to.
Apparently he shared a corridor at Oxford with Cathy Newman, famous for showing just how daft some Oxford English First Class Graduates can actually be, by her idiotic questioning of Jordan Peterson.
Good morning
This can be traced all the way back to Tony Blair and his sofa style government.
The Civil Service has for the past half century gained much power. What many fail to understand is, that the EU was created by Civil Serpents for Civil Serpents. It is new form of government where Technocrates rule and we are given a thin veneer of democracy to keep us quite and leave them to get on with the job of government.
Messers Salter and Monnet made the same mistake as Marx when he thought up his ideas to save the world /sarc. He failed to factor in the ‘Human Condition’ of self interest. So, when you know the EU is about power for Civil Serpents without accountability then you know one should be very sceptical about their advice.
Of course this is the PM’s fault. If she were not so secretive then none of this would have happened.
It is wholly untrue to claim that the civil service “have taken to the task of trying to find as many difficulties as possible that they think might delay or impede Brexit, and have been very shy about finding and tackling all the opportunities that a clean Brexit brings”. The reality is that the civil service are grappling with the many lies told by the Leave campaign – that the EU would quickly offer us a great deal, that German carmakers would rise up in support of the UK, that India, USA, Australia etc would offer us free trade deals, that £350m would go to the NHS, etc. The civil service cannot deliver this – no one can. Brexit is going very badly, and the fault lies totally with lying Leavers
People voted to leave to return sovereignty, not for £350m to the NHS or thinking German carmakers would give us a good deal. If the Civil Service can’t cope with the UK regaining sovereignty over its territory, then they shouldn’t be in place.
@Henry Spark. What utter rot. The fault lies in the way negotiations were carried out from day one. We should have gone to the EU and told them we were leaving from day one and then started the motions. The EU may have been more than willing to have real talks and come up with a solution which would have been good for everyone. The trouble was the EU could see we were really all for staying regardless of the vote and then didn’t need to give much away. Everything went their way because our ministers or those that were plotting for us to stay did everything the EU wanted. Capitulation on a grand scale.
Perhaps, Mr Spark (in the interests of impartiality of course) you should list all the Remain lies. I think you’ll have to admit there are one or two…..
If ”Brexit is going badly” perhaps it is because of all the people who haven’t shown loyalty to their own country, and do nothing but denigrate it and search for ways to hand over its rule to a foreign power.
While you’re compiling this ‘list’ perhaps you could also include the benefits of remaining in your revered EU (an EU army, jurisdiction of a foreign court, handing over lots of our money for the privilege, etc) and why you believe it would be better if your EU masters ruled us, rather than our own Government. At least we can vote out our own.
What is WRONG with people that they can’t have faith in the sovereignty of their own country?
Leaving is easy.
160 nations carry on with their lives and carry on trading without EU membership.
It is trying to stay half in that is difficult.
Henry Spark, You might have a point if there were no other countries on the planet independent of the EU. The fact that there are plenty, some of them Anglophone to boot, means your position is utter tosh. Unless you can explain why, uniquely, the UK cannot be independent, you have no case.
You are very reasoned and polite, John, which is perhaps why we are where we are. Should you (we?) not be shouting from the rooftops that our civil servants are now running the show by getting elected politicians to do their will? Is that not what it boils down to? Just as the EU commissioners tell the joke EU Parliament what to do?
A truly sorry state of affairs for our once proud and sovereign nation…….
Every paragraph of the WP binds us to Brussels.
Regulatory alignment. Non regression clause.
There is not one policy area which doesn’t have remainer stamped all over it.
Still she is allowed to continue humiliating the country with her lies and nothing is done to challenge her.
Ian Wragg, How Mrs May has the gall to stand on her hind legs, look the camera in the lens, and tell us Remain is Brexit, I do not know. She is either very stupid and thinks we are too, or she knows exactly what she’s doing. And since it was Mrs May who must have instructed Olly Robbins to produce the WP in secret, she knows. We thought she was bad, but the extent of her duplicity is breathtaking.
So the latest project fear spin is the threat of no Brexit at all, presumably unless you give in and of course it will be your fault.
Presumably the sun won’t shine next!
I know I worked abroad over 20years but I missed the bit where we elected a President.
I was under the impression that we voted OUT and Parliament voted to respect the wishes of the electorate.
Now May is saying it is herr way or no way.
Interesting times.
I saw that headline too, and it appears to be saying ‘May’s way, or no way’ so May’s way is the best we can hope for.
What a load of cods! Talk about myopic and a lack of vision! Yet more BS to try to scare us. How much more evidence do we need in order to prove these remainers will do absolutely anything to try to get us to question our resolve?
We really have got to drum these short-sighted unimaginative people out of office along with the civil servants who work to undermine the democratic will of the people!
Tad
JR.
Factually incorrect I could not agree more on both sides including your own.
1) A technological solution is no problem is no problem in Northern Ireland
2) There will be no delays at Dover and no more paper work with WTO solution
3) We will have £ 13 billion more to spend if we leave with no deal as if that would have no implication for the Treasury in terms of income.
Yes you are right factually incorrect information on both sides.
Astonishing, we have a PM who openly conned the electorate, dithered waffled and wasted time , u-turned on promises given, made a mockery of not just her own party but UK politics as well.
Add to that continued capitulation to the EU and now she turns on her own people with a warning of no Brexit at all whilst seemingly willing to see the annihilation of the Conservative party.
Treachery beyond belief!
Indeed. Well said.
Indeed and so stupid too as her silly strategy will not and cannot work.
it’s been obvious for awhile now that unless a strong Brexit party emerges soon then we are heading for many years of Corbin and Labour.
We know. Not bad for a Vicar’s daughter.
We have not had true cabinet government since Tony Blair took office, maybe even before that.
We have had Prime Ministerial Government with a close cabal of ministers and unelected helpers, spinners and advisors, who have drawn up almost personal Prime Ministerial plans which are then pushed through without proper scrutiny by the full Cabinet.
Hence we get such bad legislation.
Perhaps it was the actions of the Sir Humphries of the Civil service, where everything seems to take such an age to do anything, that encouraged this sort of governance in the first place.
The proper solution is to sort out the Civil Service and make it fit for purpose, so proper Government consultation is possible.
Ministers are muddled in Mayhem. She & her obstructions should go now.
@Adam; How would changing the PM change what the EU want, change what the majority of (europhile) MPs want – by all means dump the PM in April 2019, doing so now will only end up with Brexiteers shooting themselves in both feet not just one!
It matters not one iota what the EU wants. We are leaving in March next year. It’s akin to getting divorced and being told that you must agree to conduct yourself in a manner, dictated by your ex, in perpetuity. Something that prompted your divorce in the first place!
A better-led Conservative party would pursue Brexit as voters decided. We make our own choices. What the EU does is a matter for them.
Europhile MPs are a further obstruction, & Theresa May’s waste of a previously substantive Conservative majority still is. Her loss of that majority is the cause of why expelling her now could be less effective. Your assessment, jerry, is probably correct, yet taking her fault out of the equation soon might at least repair the broken compass in readiness to go straight.
And now Mrs May is saying it’s this white paper or NO Brexit………………..
What happened to “no deal is better than a bad deal”
She has to go…………
She worked for the Directors Institute, her job was to tell the country that she would get immigration down while actively working to do the opposite as the Directors Institute wanted cheap labour. She is an Establishment con woman hired to do the opposite to what she claims. I could have told you all this years ago, was it not plain to see then?
@Russ; “the Directors Institute wanted cheap labour.”
True, and immigrants are willing to work for lower wages (but not illegal wages), unlike many of those born here.
Couple that to investors wanting high returns on their investments, expecting the company to drive sales via ‘competitive’ factory-gate/check-out prices which compete with that other hidden form of migrant worker -the outsourcing of manufacturing to low-cost third countries.
Stop blaming company owners/directors for doing what investors expect and the law demands, maximising their profits.
Makes you wonder who she’s working for, doesn’t it ?
Democratic government has not functioned in terms of Brexit. Very few of our representatives or the polishers of the civil service have supported the democratic decision of the people. The White Paper was railroaded through cabinet and Chequers to ensure it reflected the opinions of May, her remainers, and a remain civil service. Hence so many resignations, and my complete lack of trust in May and the process she is responsible for.
The PM has at best been naïve, but at worst duplicitous. I tend to the latter. I think we have reached a Chamberlain moment in our history and need a leader of leave resolve to guide us with Churchillian clarity.
Well she talked a lot on Marr, but failed to convince me that her WP was in the spirit of Brexit and all she had said for two years before. At best mutton dressed as lamb and now subject to EU erosion. If it came about it would have to be unpicked five years down the line. For absolute certainty it is not the return of UK sovereignty. A dishonest 98 pages.
Apparently Therolly has now forgotten the unambiguous promise made in the official government referendum leaflet delivered to every household at pubic expense:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/515068/why-the-government-believes-that-voting-to-remain-in-the-european-union-is-the-best-decision-for-the-uk.pdf
“The referendum on Thursday, 23rd June is your chance to decide if we should remain in
or leave the European Union.”
“This is your decision. The Government will implement what you decide.”
Not:
“This is your decision. The Government will implement what you decide provided that you do not decide to leave the European Union, in which case the Government would contrive not to implement what you decide.”
public!
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/07/14/theresa-mays-secret-cloak-dagger-plot-foil-brexit-revealed-minister/#comments
This probably as the civil service written all over it, if there is no Brexit there will be no Tory/lab/lib dem/green/Welsh voted in come the next GE but a big surge UKIP , you have been warned don’t take us for mugs we are not idiots we will have what we voted for out of the dreaded and dying Eu
One poll today shows movement in UKIP’s favour (up 5, Tories down 6).
I recall the Tories had a comfortable lead in the polls before the last election, but the public saw through May who was shown to be totally inadequate – anything but strong and stable – and she squandered it. Next time, it looks like she could be starting from the back of the grid.
Some might say she has plenty of time to turn things around. Seriously, does anybody really believe that?
At least with her removal at the earliest opportunity, it gives a more suitable and credible person the chance to undo the damage and restore the Tory party’s fortunes – but next time, it has got to be right!
NO MORE DUDS!
Tad
Further according to the DT, “The Telegraph has learnt that last month’s bombshell warning from Airbus that it could be forced to leave the UK came after discussions with senior Remainer ministers preparing for the Chequers summit.”
…then the government gave a £2bn RAF contract to Boeing without a competition which is why Airbus is very angry.
I would not be at all surprised if all the foreign bosses (apart from the Banksters) have been prompted by traitors within the gate of which the Tory Party and government has a plenitude.
May decided to rebadge the EU membership as Brexit and the civil servants advised her how to do it.
P.S. Please find a comment on any Political news on the internet who say they will vote conservative. I cannot find one among many thousands.
UKIP up from 3% to 8%. Conservative down 6 percentage point, 4 points below Labour.
The likes Daniel Hannan, Gove, Mordaunt, Leadsom, Fox still seem to believe her every word. This is worse than Brexit in name only. It’s Remain.
Next they’ll be a referendum:
1. Remain
2. Theresa May’s deal, also Remain.
There is no way another referendum will allow LEAVE to be on the ballot paper.
Then we are heading for a civil war
Back me or risk no Brexit at all says Theresa May. But what she is is proposing is no Brexit at all anyway. She must go. Even without her brazen Brexit duplicity she & ‘tax to death’ Hammond are economic and electoral liabilities who will give us Corbyn/SNP. They must go just for this reason.
Spot on. Further to your remarks, I suggest that if the majority of the parliamentary Conservative party is too cowardly to ditch her, then those who see plainly what is going wrong should resign the whip and form their own party. They might engage in confidence and supply arrangements with May’s cabinet of puppets and yes-men to prevent Corbyn in the short term whilst organising properly conservative candidates for the next general election.
@LL; I agree, May and Hammond will give us Corbyn or the Corbyn/SNP coalition you suggest), but your economic ideals would give us Corbyn on stilts (and justifiably so), the 1945-50 Labour governments majority and polices might appear very tame in comparison.
People have woken up to the fact that low taxes = low spending = the loss of public services, non-renewal or poorly maintained infrastructure etc. The Thatcher government had (much) fat to cut off the Sunday roast, Blair trimmed the meat, now we have reached the bone…
It’s the same thing as happened with the election manifesto isn’t it? Mrs May with a small coterie of trusted officials and maybe (or maybe not) one or two ministers has come up with a very unsatisfactory policy. I don’t really see how this can change in the way you suggest while she remains PM. The choice is either put up with this bad policy and make the best of it post brexit or get rid of her now.
Out of all the people here I regard you as a very loyal supporter of the Conservative Party. So when you suggest or demand that the PM and Leader of the Conservative Party resign that is a very significant moment.
Mr. Redwood MP sir, please take note.
What has been going on is exactly what many of the regulars posting on JR’sD have suspected.
Denis has repeatedly pointed out that there has been no “Rebuttal Unit” ready to challenge Remain’s Project Fear V.2, 3 and 4. Think back to the Blair years when no criticism of official policy went unchallenged by Alistair Campbell. Remainers and Brussels have been making all the running while The Government has never once challenged any of the wild speculation and downright lies repeatedly pedalled by the BBC and the likes of Soubry, surely one of the most disliked Conservative Members of Parliament.
It now seems crystal clear that the conspiracy to thwart anything that looks like a proper Brexit extends right to the heart of Government. We have been lied to, most famously in the Mansion House speech. That can only mean one thing : Teresa May has to go and be replaced with someone committed to ensuring that the UK returns to being a fully independent Country.
It might be uncomfortable and cause a delay but Mrs May cannot be allowed to continue in office having been at the head of the biggest conspiracy to thwart democracy in several hundred years.
We are now presented with a bad case of BRINO backed up by our old friend TINA. Mrs May has long overstayed her welcome.
Ian Murray
The main problem is government being out of tune with many in the population.
The PM may believe with good intentions she is acting in the national interest by promoting the white paper and that she knows what is best for us all.
But she is taking us down an unwanted, unpopular, sub optimal path that will not deliver the result of the referendum. We did not vote for associate membership of the EU. We voted to leave.
@Michael; “But [TM] is taking us down an unwanted, unpopular, sub optimal path that will not deliver the result of the referendum.”
Oh dear, here we go again… The referenda never actually asked what the optimal path is, only if we want to take to the path.
I would like to see a piece from you on how we are going to preserve, maintain and build on the financial services industry in the City after Brexit next year. Or was allowing the destruction of this crucial part of our “knowlege based economy” what Boris Johnson meant when he was heard to use the crude vernacular expression “f**k business” at the recent Foreign Office diplomatic reception to honour the Queen?
The White Paper says very little about the City – the powerhouse of the economy. Or are you prepared to see the Germans take over financial services as they did with our car industry?
@Sakara Gold; I would prefer our host to outline how the UK is going to preserve, maintain and build upon our very skilled manufacturing sectors post Brexit, or even if the PM gets her way – far more important than the fate of the financial ‘privatise the profits, nationalise the losses’ (service) industry.
We’re prepared to put the people ahead of big business, not big business ahead of the people. That’s what this is about.
The ‘Common Rule Book’ is rather like Japanese Kudzu, let it get a tendril in and it will take over, just as the German car industry did.
The EU is itching to throttle the City in just the same way, if we let it.
Have you read MiFID II?
Quite simply she has to go. It is difficult to see how the Conservative Party can survive in its post war form with her remaining. It is also time for the genuine Leaver MPs to walk rather than talk. It is disappointing some have remained in the Cabinet. Despite the PR disaster that is Corbyn who is going to vote for May, Hammond, Hunt next time round?
Theresa May’s former chief of staff Andrew Griffiths quits over 2,000 sex texts to two barmaids I read. Two thousand texts! Did he find time left to do any work as Minister for small business for his ministerial salary? Will he be paying the salary back? Will he get the usual ‘resigning’ ministers pay off. He was ‘deeply ashamed’ apparently.
May does seem to pick rather odd people to be close to her, but then perhaps many MPs are just rather odd?
It perhaps explains why the May/Hammond Government (and the uncompetitive banks) have chosen to kick and tax small businesses in the UK at every turn.
It seem he is seeking professional help to address his unaceptable behaviour. So that’s alright then. What sort of professional ‘experts’ are these I wonder? Is there a degree at Bognor Polly or somewhere?
Of course he had time.
Who needs a UK Trade Minister when you’re going to rely on the EU’s trade people in perpetuity?
I can’t see how we’ll ever get deals any better or different from the EU’s if we’re starting off tethered to them in the first place. We’ll be lucky to be able to carbon copy their deals elsewhere, because we’re losing our key bargaining chip.
He’s not the first LL, nor will he be the last. Unfortunately, there’s an alarming number of Tories on the list of those with a peculiar sense of what is acceptable and unacceptable.
Tad
What can I say but what a mess. You and your fellow MPs must be feeling very let down now. She has shafted her own party. Such treacherous behaviour cannot go unpunished. Both she and Hammond will be the demise of the party and consequently the country. Any MP worth voting for must vote against the white paper and see to it that May goes.
At some time common sense will have to prevail..if we don’t need or want the EU then the cliff is the best option..if we absolutely need a transition to something else then we have a start here in the white paper..the No Brexit option might be the best option if it is only for the short term, say thirty or forty years, until we work out what exactly we want as a nation, could better to take our time and get this right because we are deciding for future generations..
Problem for us now is that the EU has lost confidence in us and can see that Britain is not a happy or a safe place to do business with..they are not going to put up with decades and decades more of the whinge..so are very likely to let the whole british thing go to the cliff..toWTO..therefore JR no need to worry..it seems to me we are fast heading that way
I would not surprise me that should the ERG 62 – The Mogglodytes – ever get into Downing Street; as they walk in the front door, the Civil Service (CS) will walk out the back door; led by Treasury and Defence.
The CS never forgets those that attack its independence as the tool box of here today gone tomorrow governments of all colours. They have to deal with their half baked ideologies and little policy design competence.
Then Departments have to deal with frequently changing ministers who turn up with yet another “initiative” to impress the boss. That’s before the previous minister’s “initiative” has finished buggering up the system. And so on ad infinitum.
There are now numerous Catch 22 quotes you can apply to Brexit, particularly on sites like this one. “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” ― Joseph Heller.
Civil servants have never walked out in the last hundred years despite some very different styles of government.
They cling on for their early retirement, big pensions and nice part time jobs.
You point would be valid if the Civil Serpents were truly “independent”. However, in reality, they are an outpost of Socialism, steadfastly continuing the work of Blair and Brown. Hence, their vehement opposition to leaving the EU. Their only defence, in this instance, is that the current PM is a Blairite too!
The civil service is like fire and water – good servants, but bad masters. As JR has already said, their duty is to assist government, not lead it. If civil servants were to walk out of the back door in the circumstances you describe, then their absence would not be missed, it would be welcomed.
Tad
Then we can recruit and train impartial civil servants. Big deal.
With regard to the method of production of the Chequers White Paper, its content and now its presentation to the public, it is beyond belief, that a PM of a Conservative government in our country should act in this perfidious manner. Mrs. May must be forced to resign immediately.
That is all well and good and, as ever, what you say encapsulates the situation and where things are going wrong, clearly and concisely. But, do you really think that the Cabinet’s ‘wish to get on with the WTO Global UK option’ was any more than lip service to what real protagonists of leaving the EU were perceived (rightly) to want to hear? Though I should be delighted to be proved wrong, I will only believe it when I see it. I think all that the members of this Cabinet aaare doing is waiting to hear which way Brussels will tell them to jump next.
Incidentally I now have a much clearer idea of why so many Americans voted for Mr Trump.
@William. I think many of us on this blog would endorse Trump’s way of doing business any day. Tell it like it is and do what you say you are going to. Mrs May and several of her ministers would do well to listen to his advise and take heed for they have all truly pissed off the electorate big time.
The Chequers meeting seems to be an of how not to have a team building exercise where the members are treated to a degrading put down and a reminder they may have to walk home if they don’t comply! I don’t think Mrs May has what it takes to carry Brexit to a successful conclusion – but who- Owen Patterson perhaps?
The non availability of the white paper in the Commons was farcical and another embarresing shambles.
As we were already members of the WTO why was this not the first choice ? The EU could simply have been invited then to improve aspects of it , avoiding the dog fights we have all had to suffer
I think in this case it is harsh to blame the Civil Service, there’s nothing to suggest they haven’t been following exactly the policy May set for them.
“Of course this could only happen if No 10 let it happen, whether by design or by misunderstanding.”
That implies Davies either accepted this or he should perhaps have resigned long ago and thus forced the issue out into the open. It’s not as though eurocrats and senior member of the UK civil service were meeting in private.
Most people on civi-street will likely never know why Davies appears to have been sidelined by or for the official civil service, judging by the smiles each time, one would assume that Davies and Barnier had at least a working relationship -but perhaps they did not, what then, crash out on March 29th 2019 unprepared, ask for an extension to the A50 process, ask for our A50 letter to be revoked?
More questions than answers, but once again the original “silent service” are getting in the neck from those with vestige interests/opinions – what ever the civil service do they are the servants to the nation via the PM and his or her Ministers – stop blaming the servants Downstairs for disorganised and rowdy household Upstairs -Hudson nor Mrs Bridges, not even Ruby, are to blame!
“Ministers decide, civil servants advise” under decades of EU rule has been turned into “Civil servants decide, ministers do as they are told”.
It seems the best course of action for the UK is to make a clean, no deal break, and then negotiate from outside, which is unfortunate since we could have been negotiating a decent deal under David Davis.
I see Peter Mandelson is calling the White Paper proposals a national humiliation and says a hard exit would be preferable. Even arch Remainers hate this proposal.
How interesting that it’s taken all this time for anyone to admit the civil service is completely infiltrated with Blair-ites. All of it, everything from local government to the BBC.
That said, the treachery is by May’s hand, ultimately.
You might think there is no ideological alignment between May and Blair-ism. Think again !
What we appear to be facing is in effect a coup, by those who’s mission is to pull this country down and they’ve achieved it by infiltration.
If people really knew about May’s family background they’d conclude she should have ever been allowed anywhere near public office. Her religious and ideological form is, put quite simply; anti-English.
She needs to go RIGHT NOW ! and the civil service needs it’s Blair-ites routed.
The choice is this; expose and clear out this treacherous vermin now, or there will be blood on the streets when the British public finally wakes up and the lid blows off.
@Steve; If the civil service is “completely infiltrated with Blair-ites” the White Paper would not run to some 100 odd pages but a mere 5, including covers and Crown Copyright notice, it only needs one page to outline how the UK government will be scrapping Brexit, ignoring the referenda result, remaining in the EU on current (as of early 2016) terms.
No Mrs May’s personally hand crafted document is far worse, May intends to turn this country in to a vessel state, not even one of the 28 fully Federated states that Blair dearly wished for -no doubt with him as President of the USE!
They’re all from the same gene-pool Steve. We shouldn’t really be surprised they think more or less the same way, and come to similar conclusions.
We need a far better standard of politician and civil servant. People who break the mould and who do not kowtow as soon as they meet an obstacle. This lot bind their own hands with political correctness and more besides, and it’s pitiful to watch.
Tad
We did not vote for a common rule book- we should just leave like we voted for- we don’t need the WTO rules either..too many rules..we are not going to be a rule taker
There would seem to be four lines of defence for the country,
1) Increased media cover of, and public pressure for, a defence of democracy (difficult as the opposition is not defending democracy, indeed prefers to march against a democratically elected head of state).
2) Persuade the Govt and opposition (and find a face saving route for this) to follow the WTO Global UK (aka clean Brexit) route. Hopefully some rapid clarification on how the white paper really effects future trade agreements with others (POTUS and Thornberry have questioned this, as have service businesses) will allow a back tracking.
3) Bring the leadership / Govt down (a leadership challenge might not succeed, so motion of no confidence, leave the party ..?)
4) Begin an investigation on whether the Civil Service Code has been broken, if civil servants views have been allowed to influence the democratic process it needs to be publicly investigated and rooted out to maintain the democratic process. [I think this has to be done whatever]
Aside from these I’d like to read a critical comparison (e.g. by the briefingsforbrexit academics, or the lawyersforbritian experts) of the current white paper, the DExEU intended white paper and Redwood at al’s ‘ Road to Brexit’ paper.
I’ve just re-read Ken Clarke’s infamous comments on Mrs May at the time of the leadership election, including, “So long as she understands that she’s not to deliver on some of the extremely stupid things she’s been saying.”
Seems Mr Clarke was right.
I have no confidence in Mrs May and her performance on Marr this morning has reinforced my opinion. You and your colleagues need to sort this out quickly as your ratings are plummeting and will continue whilst she behaves like this. Time isn’t just running out on Brexit negotiations it is also on the future of your party. The wilderness seems most likely outcome.
So there are two white papers!!
That of the Official Government Department for Brexit and the No.10’s Ollie Robbin’s one.
May’s secret ‘cloak and dagger’ plot to foil Brexit.
Then we have another plot in which Airbus claim they did not get their pieces of silver for rubbishing Brexit.
I have just listened to Mrs May on the Marr programme.
The Titanic Party ( formerly the Conservative Party) is proceeding at full steam ahead towards the iceberg. Iceberg, what iceberg says Mrs May , let me be clear, waffle waffle.
When I hear politicians say they have been “ very clear “ I know they are being precisely the opposite.
Like many thousands/ hundreds of thousands/ millions, the Conservative Party has lost my vote, and I’ve been voting Tory for over 50 years.
Was it Alan Deutschman who wrote Change or Die ? The end is coming sooner than you think.
May to Marr –
She will not accept a border between Ireland (EU) and the UK (EU). Therefore Brexit is dead
Thanks John. Thanks a lot for betraying your party, your voters, your principles and British democracy
You and your ilk voted to elect this politician to lead our party and now we face a future as little more than a region of the German empire
Well done, well done to all Tory MPs for betraying your nation
Reply I did not vote for her. We need to play the cards as dealt. Try helping these of us who are out to get a good Brexit instead of screaming abuse at us.
Hope may reads this;
So, no BREXIT eh ?
Well get this May; we’re getting you and your cronies out, one way or another. You WILL pay for this.
In due course Mr Redwood you are going to need to admit to the true root causes of the current mess – the breathtaking incompetence of the Prime Minister.
Never mind Donald Trump.
In public, Mrs May recruits David Davis to lead an official committte to persue a Brexit deal. Secretly, she arranges with civil servants to persue a second independent group to persue a soft deal, which completely cut the ground from under Mr Davis’s feet.
Is treachery too strong a word for this action.
‘Civil servants advise’ – unless they are Brussels civil servants. Then, in Brexiteer speech, they become unelected bureaucrats! Double standards.
The female half of the Therolly combo was interviewed on the Andrew Marr show this morning, and she said that major manufacturers would stay by EU rules anyway in order to sell their goods to the EU.
She didn’t go on to say that because some of the 6% of UK businesses that export 12% of our GDP to the EU would have to conform to EU requirements on goods anyway all other businesses should also have to conform to those EU rules, whether or not they export to the EU, and whether or not they export goods to the EU, but that is the engrained Therolly presumption.
Which is also why Therolly is incapable of grasping that if the EU doesn’t want properly disinfected chicken included in the goods worth a mere 0.1% of UK GDP which are driven across the land border into the Irish Republic then rather than having a law to prohibit its importation into the UK, as we do now, we could equally well pass a new law to prohibit its exportation to the EU, including across the Irish border.
As ever our host is polite and understated.
May has deliberately wasted time in order that she could produce her ‘Remain’ Brexit policy when there was no time left, and she backs that up threatening that there will be no ‘Brexit’ at all unless her policy is supported.
She ignores the vote, her manifesto and the polls. She is a conniving, wretched, weak liar. I absolutely loathe her, really, really loathe her.
At the moment, it only a plan to try to sell to the EU, if the EU is not buying the plan without a customs union then there will be no deal on the white paper, labour and the lords want a customs union put in the trade bill, so then it either a last-minute deal and alter trade bill, later on, withdrawal of the article 50, extend article 50, the outcome is all up in the air and maybe not be know till April next year, I can’t see anything happening this next year unless may cave in altogether or the EU.
Naughty civil service. Pah! But mainly bah!
Listened to Rees-Mogg on TV today.It seems he and we must await David Davis’s Statement in Parliament on Monday and also a same day meeting of Brexiteer MPs. A strategy will be formed for defeating Mrs Civil Service May.
The agenda will surely have options:
1.A vote of “No Confidence”
2. An attempt to “persuade” May to backtrack on what she has declared…..achieving stability of her Office and the Tory Party
Mrs Civil Service May, if I were in her position and with her obvious years of sabotage work, would stand firm…she has no choice. She may win a Confidence vote in the House. But not from the electorate’s point of view. They do not care how MPs manage their treachery.
#Conclusion: Timid Tory Remainer MPs fearing their own electorates, will compromise.They will urge her to resign without a No Confidence Vote and accept a new candidate for PM who still may not be a Brexiteer but not a a saboteur of Brexit with the understanding the Common Rule Book is OUT
Ideally of course I would wish JR to be PM or Rees-Mogg or Boris
Labour MPs and Councillors despite their official calls for a second referendum actually fear it. For Labour rock solid Labour voters to vote effectively against Labour for Brexit…. twice …would be too greater risk for their positions .It would “break the mould” to coin a Liberal phrase, for ever.
I do not agree with Mrs. May when she warns that voting against the white paper will make it harder to leave the EU. Because, I think that voting must take place on the merits of the proposed legislation alone, rather than a tactical vote based on hypotheticals.
Looks like Mr Cameron should have pushed through the boundary changes when he had the chance.
No chance now of Mrs May doing it right, given her poor record on almost everything.
You are already fighting the next election with a 10% benefit to Labour given the current constituency voting arrangements, given you are now down in the polls as well, that makes it doubly difficult.
Mrs May seems to get all of the major decisions wrong, we had the disastrous social care factor which hammered the Conservatives in the last election, now we have EU capitulation on top of that.
What next ?.
I am sorry to say it, but what you say is only half the situation. I know many Civil Servants, most of whom have no involvement in Brexit in their day jobs, some of whom are occasionally involved in staffing of a Brexit issue, and some who are immersed in it. Those called on for occasional advice very often say in staffing that Brexit has no bearing at all on the issue since our engagement with Europe is not with the EU but through some other arrangement or Treaty (e.g. ESA, CERN).
It’s those immersed in Brexit that are the interesting lot. Often, they’ll say they’ve managed to work through a batch of issues no problem. But, despite the Leave claims, they still tear their hair out over other, often major, issues. You might talk of Project Fear, but Leave is guilty of Project Micawber. There really are some intractable problems, problems that WILL affect future investment in the U.K. And the claims of the Leave camp – “we can have our cake and eat it” (Johnson), “a free trade deal with the EU will be the easiest thing in the world” (Fox), and pretty much anything Davis said, are as outlandish as anything in Project Fear.
I’m afraid this whole episode has cost the entire political class in a poor light. Brian Cox has it right: politicians, and for that matter the electorate, are too driven by ideological concerns and take far too little heed of evidence. Especially when evidence tells them something they don’t want to hear.
That fact that the same applies in the EU as it does in the UK only makes matters worse.
self serving and factually incorrect fears that some Remain oriented groups and businesses are putting forward.
If a business puts forward a ‘self-serving’ point , as you put it , that means it is trying to save its profits and its employees form harm
Businesses are people, just people; gathered into a legal entity for the purpose of profit and employment. There is nothing disreputable about them, or wrong with wishing to protect them from ideologically Nationalist rabble rousers
The government must have the right of signing a deal taken away from them, no more unless deals, word of mouth only going forward and if others don’t like it they will just have to lump it.
How leaving the EU ended up with them trying to sign a new treaty, nobody said anything about signing a new treaty.
The government have done more damage to this country by signing a treaty than anything else over the years, world war one and two, CO2, to name some and can do without FOX running around making deals only find out he and they have dropped you in it again.
They have treaty again with Poland like in 1938 that if Russia steps a foot into Poland you are automatically at war with Russia.
This BS has got to come to a stop, Poland is protected by NATO, This and the other UK government of the pasted just around committing you and signing you up to any old thing to try and make out that they are leading world, they haven’t even got a pot to piss in without raising taxes more. They the government are going around signing everybody life and rights away, that all.
Only goes to show nobody want’s that job as PM at the moment..except maybe Corbyn..so May is safe for present..however you’d wonder why would anyone want it anyway..looks loke a hopeless thankless task..if the Torys at the top spent as much time and effort fighting for the country as they do jockying for position then we could be a great country..but alas..and so that is why civil servants step in..jusg look at Northern Ireland..am afraid UK itself as an entity is on it’s last legs..hardly the fault of the EU