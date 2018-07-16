A 3 option referendum would not work

The latest call for a referendum between leave, the White Paper terms and Remain is a non starter. We made our decision in the original referendum and need to get on with implementing it.
The EU will not accept the government’s opening bid in the White Paper so it is not a real option.
It is by no means clear we could get back into the EU on current terms once we have left in March 2019 were people and Parliament to change their minds. The EU would probably want us to sacrifice our veto on the Euro and Schengen, and lose the contributions rebate for starters. It would need to be negotiated, with uncertain outcome, so that too is not a fixed and available option.
There is no point in voting on two options the EU does not accept. The real referendum was about two straightforward options – stay in on current terms, or leave. The EU agreed to both under their Treaty. We voted to leave. We were told by Parliament and government voters were making the decision.
43 Comments
A 3 way referendum would probably split the pro Brexit vote and remain would end up with the largest vote of the 3 options.
Reply She wants a transferable vote with second pref
ComRes poll for the Daily Mirror:
39% think the Prime Minister “should accept a no deal and the UK simply leave the EU”.
20% agree with her Chequers plans.
Oh the irony – those who refuse to accept the result of the referendum want another referendum! No doubt the idea would be to so fix the referendum so as to achieve their desired result. Just what committed EU followers they are, never prepared to accept the will of the people. Your party is in terminal decline unless someone takes charge and implements what we voted for in the referendum which was to leave the EU and become an independent self-governing country once more, a scenario. which your election manifesto endorsed but some of your MPs conveniently ignore.
How do Europhiles like Greening get selected by the Tory constituency parties ? I find that very worrying .
We need a PR voting system John . The Lab/Tory see-saw is no longer fit for purpose ( if it ever was ) . This can be seen very plainly now in the ridiculous quandary that May and Corbyn have generated through their ineffable incompetence .
At least half of Tory MPs and indeed the Cabinet are dire remainer, big state Libdims at best.
We had a referendum on P R . It seems odd to accept the result of one referendum but not that of the other.
Some have called the White Paper a fudge. I wouldn’t say that. I rather like fudge – a delicious confection.
I look at the White Paper however, and wonder what it is. Is it even edible?
Hasn’t the PM learnt from her Conservative Manifesto experience that writing incomprehensible material in enigmatic management-speak won’t convince anyone.
I’m sure that once the EU have woken up again, they will put it out of its misery.
Yeah – we were also told Leave meant £350m a week for the NHS, an immigration points system, less bureaucracy, easy and immediate trade deals worth 10 times the size of what we have now and all of the (many) benefits of the EU with none of the costs. All of this we now know is completely untrue.
If you buy a brand new new top of the range convertible Aston Martin – and the salesmen delivers you a beaten up second hand Robin Reliant – you would not be expected to keep it on the grounds that it is still a car.
You promised us an Aston Martin Mr Redwood. Your party is delivering us Robin Reliant. I want my money back.
Agree. The Remainers have done a truly awful job of negotiating.
We don’t know they are untrue. We haven’t left.
Too much fake importance is attached to the worthless White Paper. It should be shredded & its main proponent dumped for recycling into something useful.
Adam, It is more than the “revolving door” Robbins WP, the crucial point is that Theresa May must have authorised its preparation in secret some months ago. And all that time she has therefore knowingly been deceiving all of us -her own MPs, her own party, and the country. It is rottenness at the highest level, and very similar to the production of Tony Blair’s “Dodgy Dossier”.
Nonsense, Brexiteers are just scared that voters will change their minds!
Not really because a Remain vote in a second referendum would be purely advisory, no ? So the Brexiters could ignore it.
Jerry, Nonsense, a “second” referendum can only be valid if the first one was valid. But the first being valid makes the second (Remain/Leave) superfluous.
So your argument is an in out ref every three years?
Or just vote until in then never vote again
Cruella May has just binned the idea of a further referendum and the EU is reported to have rejected her ‘surrender document’. A vote on it, in parliament, is now quite pointless, I’d imagine.
Another referendum so the people can decide and let us know what they want – says a Remain ex Minster.
Why would this be different from the last Referendum when both sides said ‘Brexit’ would mean leaving the Customs Union and the Single Market, and having lost, the Remainers continue to try to overturn that clear mandate?
The hypocrisy is mind boggling!!!!
Yep get on with it.
And stop accepting unlimited immigration from none core EU countries.
If we accept the EU Rule Book as May wants and any subsequent rules the EU may dream up, which rule do you think will be the first they will pass? Italy don’t want the immigration, neither does Greece, the Germans have toasted Merkel over it and the Hungarians have built a fence against it. Could it be that the UK will have to take it? This rule book idea is the stinkiest of all the possible combinations.
Project fear mark 3. Have a referendum where leaving is not an option.
Question. Stay under Mays terms.
Stay in the EU.
You’ve got to admire their ingenuity.
Ian Wragg, You have summarised the self-serving Remain second referendum position perfectly.
I listened to Justine Greening promote this nonsense this morning on the Today programme.
She maintained that Parliament is gridlocked over this matter and that it should be sent back to the populace for a second referendum.
She misses the point. The referendum has been completed. The decision of the nation was to leave. If Parliament cannot do the necessary, change the Parliament
The case of Sweden shows you don’t need an opt out to avoid the euro – the EU does not apply it’s famous rules consistently when it suits it. If WTO was chosen presumably we would need an extension in departure to prepare as it’s clear the Govt haven’t done enough, thanks to Hammond. If need be we should withdraw article 50 and re-submit it. And next time prepare seriously for WTO. Under no circs should Mrs May stay as PM under this option.
There is no treaty provision for an Article 50 notice to be withdrawn.
David David claims that a lot of preparation has gone into a ‘ no deal’ WTO departure. We trade under this system for non-EU nations so it is hardly unknown territory!
You sound like you’re panicking
The leader of your party says she is getting on with it. What is there to worry about? You won the referendum and we were promised easy sailing
Bernard Jenkins pointed out on Radio 4 that this would mean an extra year before such a referendum took place. The BBC Justin Webb hardly allowed him to get a word in. His views were clearly unwelcome.
Earlier Justine Greening had been welcomed and her ideas enthusiastically listened to.
We all know it is just another delaying tactic with the hope of going back inside the EU.
Surprisingly, the BBC did point out that going back into the EU might be difficult and there were no guarantees it would be on the same terms.
Agreed, it was an example of BBC bias, Greening’s ridiculous pro EU idea gets a respectful audience from the BBC, while Bernard Jenkins could hardly get a word in edge ways.
I do not mean to be gratuitously rude but, really, how does someone capable of a proposal so utterly devoid of merit as this one of Justine Greening, get to be an MP?
She richly deserves it and not just for this lunacy.
She is not alone in this.
You need to pay more attention. Justine is a long long way from being the worst MP in the House.
How does a Lib Dem become a Tory MP? I’d assume that they lie at the candidate selection interviews.
Patrick o’flynn suggests we are about to give £39bn in legally binding treaty before we even negotiate. Is this true please JR?
Reply I trust not. HMG has always said it needs a Future Relationship Agreement at least in outline before signing off the Withdrawal Agreement. It will need Parliamentary authority to pay any money.
Will it. Alistair Darling paid money over for a rescue even after Labour had lost the election without parluament approval.
The simple, quickest, and most sensible solution is to simply leave and trade on WTO rules.
Then we leave properly.
Many Countries in the World are not tied to the EU or by their regulations other than when they do business with them, and that seems to work fine, so why are we trying to handcuff ourselves and limit our scope with other Countries who are outside the EU.
Why tie ourselves to full EU regulation when 80% or more UK business is done by companies who do not export to the EU at all.
If the EU and the UK want to co-operate on various projects then fine, co-operate, I don’t even mind a co-operated project and paying a fair share, as long as it is value for money and we pay no more than our fair share.
And don’t forget, there is still the question of Gibralter to look forward to.
In principle, WTO rules would be just fine, but the question is: what happens on day one after we have left? I haven’t seen any satisfactory answers to that.
You are absolutely right the White Paper is a complete non-starter and remainers who think we can retain our present membership, rebates etc etc must by living on another planet. As I have said several times the EU would slaughter us economically which they have been wanting to do for decades.
Well there is a surprise, the electorate vote the wrong way in an EU referendum and the establishment propose they vote again. Who would have ever thought the EU supporters could be so cynical.
I see the BBC is leaping onto this backbencher’s proposal and making it headline news, which should encourage all the other backbenchers to come up with their proposals, and also expect the BBC to make it the discussion of the day, or may be not, may be it has to fit in with the BBC’s politics.
PS Its not just a question of if the same terms would be available, the EU is not a static organisation, ever closer union and all that, so any proposals for us to stay in/ rejoin the EU would have to sell to the people the additional obligations we would have to agree to, like the EU army.
Even more off-topic, the use of the word “common” to describe the EU rulebook on goods by which our present female Prime Minister would have us bound in perpetuity rings a small bell in my mind about our previous female Prime Minister who suggested that the EC could issue a “common” currency, which would run in parallel to national currencies, and got told that, no, it would be the “single” currency of the EC and its only legal tender.
Surely the quislings and remoaners just seek any device that enables the Remain/Leave referendum to be overturned, the details are of no importance although if a veneer of credibility exists, so much the better.
Recall that the UK government in its gross ineptitude has permitted the Evil Empire to press on with many matters the UK vetoed previously, in the presumption that the UK would leave. Accordingly, remaining would oblige us to now accept measures that were strenuously resisted hitherto.