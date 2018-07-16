Getting the Russian relationship right

This week Mr Trump meets Mr Putin. I want the President to be realistic about Russian behaviour and how we need to respond. It would be good if relations improve rather than a further deterioration with threats on both sides, without compromising important principles. Mr Trump may well wish to announce new practical working approaches despite the differences.
The current UK government has been at the tough end of western attitudes towards Russia, in part owing to the poisonings in Salisbury. Of course killing people with nerve agents must be condemned strongly and my heart goes out to the families affected. Our relationship with Russia is, however, a complex one. The government and NATO work in close contact with the Russian authorities when acting militarily against Isis. That makes sense, but reminds us how there are few absolutes in relations between important countries. Germany, part of NATO, has made herself very dependent on Russian gas, as Mr Trump pointed out. Events and circumstances can change, and diplomacy needs to respond. A country has a range of interests. These can require agreements with countries that have very different values and behaviours and may need to reshape old alliances. We do have friendly working relations with a number of countries with whom we have profound disagreements on human rights and government behaviours.
Russia is a dominant power in the Middle East. President Obama’s decision to limit US force in the region and to stay out of much of the Syrian war has ensured growing Russian influence. President Trump has not changed this policy, though he has taken specific action over chemical weapons use. Given this development the USA, UK and other NATO allies co-operate closely with the Russian military where Russia does hold sway. and need to do so to avoid inadvertent clashes.
Russia upset the EU through its actions in Crimea. This led to sanctions and tough words. The western allies however are not going to try to prize Crimea apart from Russia by force, so at some stage there needs to be discussions about how to proceed despite this dispute. Russia would say the bulk of the people of Crimea want to be Russian, so under the doctrine of self determination it makes sense. The West says there was no internationally approved referendum to test opinion and make this decision. The EU needs to watch to see what if anything the President says on this matter, as we need to avoid a major split on the subject between the USA and the European NATO members.
“Russia upset the EU through its actions in Crimea. ”
Similarly The West upset Russia regarding actions around South Ossetia and the Ukraine.
Trump may want better relations with Russia but you are never absolutely sure with Trump. He may change his mind.
“Russia is a dominant power in the Middle East.”
Oh right, is you say so…
May’s sole credible mandate rest on her managing to win the popular vote, with a margin of 758,224 votes over Corbyn.
If she loses a mere 2.8% of those who voted for her, that mandate is gone.
She’s lost mine
(Lifelong conservative, PPE graduate, who certainly voted with his head, and doesn’t care for being patronised by a geography graduate).
There is no sensible alternative to voting Conservative for anyone who has any desire to see free market policies. Except if you want rejection of Brexit and eurodeferalism, then LibDem is the rational choice.
Our satellite technology and crewing of the ISS is reliant on Soyuz rocketry.
It would be good to see more dialogue between these leaders and better relationships all round. I hope Trump manages this.
I see Justine Greening is calling for another referendum with 3 options now. What happens if the establishment don’t agree with the result? We had a referendum and it was to leave. There is no need for all this arguing in parliament when if MP’s just got on with the job in hand this would all be over with. Get on with what the voters told you to do. No doubt the government and the BBC will try their best to paint a doom and gloom picture but I hope the public are wise enough to think for themselves.
It was certainly a Russian nerve agent it seem, but do we have any real evidence to show who actually did this crime and why yet. Usually the government are so keen to insist on not speculating before we have the evidence.
Not even the remainers like Justine Greening are happy with May’s “change the names and remain in the EU while pretending not to” it seems.
Crimea is Russian and the West needs to acknowledge that. As for conducting a “referendum to test opinion” the UK government is in no position to suggest that, having ignored our own EU referendum.
The US legislative-military-industrial complex uses fear of Russia as a means to enrich itself and the Russian government uses fear of Western hostility to manage its own people. The UK therefore ought to steer its own course with a view to improving the Russian relationship.
Germany is in hoc to Russia and will do anything to maintain its manufactiring base.
Merkel is an unreformed communists and can’t be trusted.
I see the latest tac is if May gets deposed then Brexit will be cancelled.
UKIP up to 8% and over 40000 members doesn’t look well for the government.
The US & Russia are too far apart, & need a good intermediary negotiator. Theresa May is likely to be out of UK office soon, & could be a fine candidate.
Alternatively, what other employment might suit her & be useful to us at home?
– PCSO?
– School headmistress?
– Vicar?
– Snow clearer?
We need to find something suitable to attract her. Lure is more efficient than push.
Adam, Con-woman?
Let us hope Trump repairs the damage Obama did.
I have serious question as to what the heirs of Kim Philby have been up to. Starting with Boris Berezovsky, Litvinenko, the US elections and continuing on to today.
…threats on both sides,..” What threats by Russia?