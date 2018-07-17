The Customs and Trade bills

I welcome the fact that the government is pressing on with taking the necessary legal powers to run our own customs and trade policies. They tell us the bills will allow them to set tariffs, impose trade penalties and do what it takes to be a full voting member of the WTO. So far so good. I support that.
Buried in the detail of the legislation are some areas where I and others sought reassurance or amendment. The government has agreed to make improvements. The government should not have the power to put us back into a customs union or similar arrangement without needing primary legislation. Parliament has agreed to leave the EU Customs Union – voting decisively three times on this matter after extensive debate. Any wish to reverse this decision should also need substantial debate and a formal legislative process. I agree with Dominic Grieve’s line on the need for primary legislation in such circumstances, as he required us to do for the Article 50 letter and all aspects of leaving the EU in the Withdrawal Act.
We also want to see the UK outside the EU VAT system. On March 29 2019 VAT must become a UK tax which we can change as we see fit. The government agrees.
The government supports an amendment that rules out a customs or tax border between the island of Ireland and the UK. All parties to the negotiations tell us they do not want such a border, so we might as well make that clear in legislation. The amendment proposed makes clear Northern Ireland will be part of the same customs and tax arrangements as the rest of the UK. I have always thought the Irish border issue was much exaggerated by the EU for their own purposes. It already is a Vat, Excise and currency border, but these matters are settled away from the border itself. The UK government does not want to put in big barriers and seek to calculate customs or VAT at the border point, nor does it need to. What we have today can handle customs as well if that becomes necessary as it already does for non EU trade.
The government has also agreed to accept an amendment which says that the UK would not collect EU customs duties for the EU unless the EU collected UK customs for the UK.
Yesterday’s debate was dominated by people who have never run complex supply chains who were unwilling to accept they work fine with non EU as well as with EU parts. We needed to explain all over again how TIR, Authorised Economic Operators, the WTO Facilitation Agreement, electronic manifests and calculations and checking loads away from the border currently operate to speed goods across borders. The electronic paperwork is detailed and sometime complicated, but it is also needed by the customer and required for product audit purposes. If you supply a part into the supply chain for a complex and safety crucial product like a plane or truck, you do need to supply the customer with very detailed information about where it came from, when and how it was made, and how it has been tested. Your computer can share the parts of this information that is needed with the Customs, Vat, Excise and other authorities electronically.
We should not be collecting anyone’s customs tariffs. Tell them to collect their own and pay for it themselves.
The solution to the CU is to abolish all tariffs everywhere. I have to compete with foreign workers so why can’t French farmers compete with non-EU farmers ?
JR, whatever the issue it is clear May has lost complete trust of the public and party. Her lack of integrity is breathtaking. The reason the amendments were made were because Leave MPs know she cannot be trusted and given an inch will betray the country.
May has banned people from the country if she does not agree with their opinion, she has curtailed free speech at every opportunity, made the ballot box null and void by her white paper, got rid of collegiate cabinet, EAW to whip you off to a foreign land without legal process in this country, forced gay marriage on a Christian society without right to speak out about it, allowed yesterday HRMC to conduct secret investigations and take money from your bank account without any legal process to do so! She is becoming a dictator.
May knew for a long time Robbins was writing an alternative paper that would be thrust upon thencqbinet at the last minute hoping the detail would not be noticed. The detail went against everything n her Lancaster speech, i.e. Not half in and half our or bits of then EU applying to an agreed position between the factions in your party contained in the Mansion House speech. Ultr remainers were aware, of not participated in the paper. Why else would Clarke ask in parliament six weeks ago if she would diverge from regulatory alignment? His question not on single market or customs union. Her white paper demonstrates she would not diverge from regulatory alignment because the consequences would be too great but hypothetically and technically the govt could.
Your colleagues in cabinet who support this dishonest white paper, and Mays underhand behaviour, are finished l if they do not yet know it. Suggest someone have a word in their ear. I suggest Hammond and Hunt knew what was going on by their replies to the media i.e. Modest changes only, May’s Brexit or no Brexit. Again, breathtaking Reagan CE against electoral democracy. I would advocate their associations oust them.
Therolly wants to collect the EU’s customs duties for them because that would be a sycophantic subservient continuation of what we do now.
And Therolly did not expect other EU countries to collect UK customs duties for us because that is not something they do now and Therolly does not want to put them to any unnecessary trouble through our withdrawal from the EU.
And nor did Therolly think to offer to extend the same special favour to any other countries such as Canada or the US, whether or not on a reciprocal basis, because we haven’t had the same kind of close friendly relationship with them.
Not even with any of those so–called Most Favoured Nations who according to the very knowledgeable Vicky Ford MP might complain to the WTO if we still policed our land borders with them while we did not have any checks on our land border with the Irish Republic.
And now will we consider making use of or proposing the creation of any kind of arrangement to allow goods bound for the EU to transit through the UK without paying UK duties en route, even though such arrangements do exist:
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-trade-tariff-community-and-common-transit-outwards/uk-trade-tariff-community-and-common-transit-outwards
“Community transit (CT) is an EU customs procedure that allows non-community goods which duty has not been paid on to move from one point in the EU to another (including from one point to another in an individual member state).
It’s also used for the movement of goods to, from or between the ‘special territories’ of the EU and between the EU and Andorra (Harmonised System chapter 25 to 97) or San Marino.
The ‘common’ transit procedure is used for the movement of goods between the EU and the other contracting parties to the Common Transit Convention (‘common transit countries’) or between the common transit countries.
The common transit countries are … ”
Believe me, this has all been very carefully and professionally thought out, but by people who do not want us to leave the EU anyway.
In any case, the Lords will probably reverse these unwanted amendments.
Elsewhere we learn that 50 key negotiators have been moved from DexEU to the Cabinet Office where they will be under Mr Robbins’s not Mr Raab’s control.
Further, Mrs May wants to bring forward the recess, effectively weakening Parliamentary oversight of HMG’s actions.
It would be much better if this year MPs voted to do without a recess altogether and sat right through the summer. Hold the Speaker down in the Chair as our ancestors did of old. This government is not to be trusted one inch.
Indeed, this recess a/ looks awful and b/ doesn’t get the job done.
The population will sense that Parliament doesn’t much care about the country (which doesn’t have a summer recess).
May, ‘tax to death’ Hammond and this government are certainly not to be trusted at all.
VAT was originally a French idea from the 50s. Britain introduced it as a condition of joining the European Economic Community. It is a very inefficient way of taxing people and should be replaced with a simpler sales tax anyway and reduced to about 10% but extended to all products.
Yes, Dominic Raab is nothing more than a face to put in front of the cameras, to polish whatever the civil servants in No. 10 produce in secret.
Yes given a department to head up, then all the good staff taken away to be used by the department which is working against you.
Think I would resign on principle, its just an absolute farce, and taking the p…
Our Prime minister it wounds seem couldn’t organise a p… up in a brewery, because she would be turning turning up at the establishment where all the empty barrels where returned to be cleaned out, because she gave the job of organising it to a tea totaler.
And another thing is to put your tooth under the pillow and wait for the £2.00 in the morning.
Look, the EU is not going to haggle. M. Barnier has made it totally clear several times that unless the UK meets the qualifications on Northern Ireland, there will be no deal.
He means it.
We will, at the moment, crash out on 30/3/19.
If you think this will not happen, just keep living until then.
Mr Stallard. In what way will we “crash out” on 30/3/19? You regurgitate these sound bites but never explain what will allegedly happen. If WTO is part of the impending disaster, how come our current non-EU trade is not deemed to be “crashing out”?
Prof. Minford of Cardiff suggested declaring unilateral free trade. The biggest winners from this would be the UK consumers of high tariff goods. They are the ultimate payers of such tariffs. He calculated an immediate drop of 8% in foods prices, assuming that greedy traders did not attempt to hold prices at current levels. 3rd world farmers would benefit by not being priced out of the market by EU protectionism.
Dr. Redwood,
Thank you for maintaining a positive and constructive stance when some in your party and opposite seem to prefer ill-informed histrionics as their primary course. One questions whether further discussion of this paper is useful, perhaps much more productive use of time would be to make the case for leaving on WTO terms and why that is not the end of UK manufacturing.
As an encouragement to moving forward quickly on departing the EU, it might be worth considering what is now published German foreign policy on EU integration from the German Foreign Minister:
We can no longer fully rely on the White House”, says Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas. In order to recalibrate our partnership with the US we need a united, confident and sovereign Europe! #EuropeUnited #Trump @GermanyintheEU
A UNITED, CONFIDENT AND SOVEREIGN EUROPE.
Under whose control might that be?
Peter Wood: “Under whose control might that be?”….
answer: a Holy Roman Emperor, in fact though probably not in name, together with a nomenklatura (otherwise known in polite society as a civil service). And the structure will last for a while and then eventually fail and fall, as do all over-ambitious human power projects.
“The government supports an amendment that rules out a customs or tax border between the island of Ireland and the UK.”
How frightening that nearly 50% of MPs voted against this.
Mr Redwood shows remarkable self restraint.
That amendment was passed unanimously
I pleased you spotted my deliberate error.
It appears to me that Parliament is looking for a way to defy the referendum result whilst making it look like it was the people’s idea. Greening’s three way referendum is an obvious swiz bent towards remaining.
They’re not even clever about it.
Just do it.
Defy the referendum. Stop insulting our intelligence.
Remainers included the Prime Minister would like to be saved by the bell so that they can regroup.
May is now fully exposed as secretive, deceitful and duplicitous – a poor man’s Machiavelli.
The only ways forward for Remainers is another referendum, indefinite delay or the complete abandonment of Brexit on the grounds of stalemate(ignoring the fact that it is stalemate because of intransigent MPs).
A long break would give May time to plot another of the above options. She would give Remain fellow travellers the bullets to fire and pretend she had no option but to move in that direction. Weasel words would be found to dress this up. Perhaps Mrs. Merkel could provide advice again.
“Yesterday’s debate was dominated by people who have never run complex supply chains, who were unwilling to accept they work fine with non EU as well as with EU parts”
Amazing, So where were these people getting their incorrect information/idea’s from, to debate so strongly.
This actually shows Parliament at its worst, that politicians who are totally ignorant and lack experience of the facts in a particular area, can hold up or form legislation, simply because they have been lobbied by a vested interest.
The MOD has had a system in place for tracking the detail of all parts made, inspected and tested before I started working as an apprentice toolmaker 55 years ago !
What else do they not know !
No wonder this is taking so long, and seems to be so complicated !
When I was a metal surfacing technician in a jet engine overhaul factory every single bolt, washer and nut was tagged and numbered with a full history of servicing. That was thirty years ago !
Completely right.
The Remainer narrative [and narrative is all they have] is astonishingly ignorant, their claims of “catastrophic consequences” are orders of magnitude worse than the [defensible-ish] £350m NHS claims that so irk them.
The “debate” began with Soubry, bless, revealing she’d been to a factory, finally, last week, to see what j-i-t invovled, rather exposing the total lack of basis for any of her grandstanding opposition to the whole process.
JR – well done. But what the ERG need to do, PR wise, is SHOW, not EXPLAIN why the arguments are right, and “Project Fear” is Bullsh1t…. how about accelerated time lapse video showing the Ontario, and Irish, borders in operation, with voiceover of the background paperwork.
You NEED to SHOW not TELL – the audience who hav’n’t yet understood the simplicity of the case for Brexit are TOO STUPID and BORED to pay attention – they need spoon feeding.
“…Yesterday’s debate was dominated by people who have never run complex supply chains..”
Nor driven a truck, nor worked in the loading and despatch bays of factories, nor worked in the simplest of environments on farms, petrol stations, shops, factories or warehouses.
X and Y components do not turn up magically like a finely tuned machine. In fact such perfect machines are a fantasy.
Only a fool would try to set up the logistics on that basis.Except for a surgeon who needs to be handed the right instrument from a couple of feet away. He doesn’t expect a cranial drill to pop into his hand from half way across Europe. It doesn’t happen EU or no EU.
Remoaners are in panic trying to find fault to justify their treachery. But they show they are completely out of touch from the British workers and just what they have to do at work. Actually their ignorance of WORK is an insult to all of us.
They are trying to find a plausible method of defying the referendum whilst making seem to be our idea.
I’m all for them defying it openly. A good second best to leaving altogether.
Brexit has caught a lot of people out.
I gave up reading when I saw your not so subtle reference to Grieve. Typically political and oh so revealing. True colours now shining through
It is all getting very interesting now. Clean Brexit hopes are improving. Collecting taxes on behalf of others seems onerous but if the EU have to do the same it makes the prospect unlikely.
An early end to this parliamentary session would not be a good idea. Best to build on the momentum while the PM is on the ropes. She can deny Chequers Deal is dead in the water but everyone knows that it is.
I do not understand what of value has been achieved re the customs union apart from delaying it and demonstrating the depth if feeling against it. This is another of her manoeuvres, continue as is, bring it back for the primary legislation having bought off more MPs using the ‘payroll’ and force it through!
Nothing on migration so relying on the EC to reject that proposal or diverging from existing laws on the environment etc, keeping procurement, staying and presumably paying to stay in umpteen institutions, incidentally what will our fees be based on, is it a flat sum or a percentage relating to our economy size?
The supply chain issue and indeed much else, especially the lack of any detailed rebuttal of ‘your’ comments indicates that your opponents are ideological not practical. If Greg Clark in his important role does not understand or is not prepared to learn, he is not fit for the role.
I see now No 10 is now trying to close Parliament early to protect Theresa May from criticism. A small cabal out if touch with reality as evidenced by them not realising the scale of anger amongst their members. No reflection on you Dr Redwood but in the wider community not only anger but derision.
Everything you said this morning is logical and makes good sense but, the Remainers in The Civil Service and the Treasury, working hand in hand with MPs like Soubry and their friends in Brussels will do everything to ensure it won’t happen.
The nonsense over the Irish border is typical. If only Bertie Ahearn was still Taoiseach
we would have a sensible and friendly ally across the Irish Sea. Bertie has already said the border should be no problem. I suspect he would have just told Juncker and Merkel that our two governments would sort it and they would have to go along with what was decided on a bilateral basis.
Unfortunately that inexperienced idiot Varadkar is neither sensible or friendly to the UK. He takes his orders straight from Merkel and Juncker without questioning them. He fails to understand the damage that will be done to the Eire economy if there is not a sensible deal between us.
His only reward for frustrating Brexit will be the long-planned harmonisation of corporation taxes which will do immense damage to his economy. Sooner or later Eire will need our help again. I can’t see a Conservative Government running to help Varadkar when the time comes.
When we leave the EU on 29th March 2019, we should take half a day holiday to celebrate. This would set the remoaners mind at rest. EU truckers will have four extra hours, ongoing, to fix the mythical “waiting for parts” to turn up in Anna Soubry’s constituency.
So I buy parts from a supplier, who imports them from the US. Now let’s suppose there is a lower UK than EU tariff on these parts. Does my supplier have to pay an import duty for the EU? After all, he doesn’t know whether they will end up in the EU or not. I can’t tell him, because I’m ordering for stock.
Can anyone shed light on this?
You would pay anyway, not the supplier.
But yes, this is the reason it can’t work. Some parts could be sold on several times and held for months or years pending use. You’d never be able to separate parts which are eventually consumed or used in the UK from those in the EU. Also there would be a good market for contraband where x was stated to be consumed in the UK.
Well, before yesterday evening you might have been be able to work that out from the summary rules proposed in paragraph 16 of the White Paper:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/725288/The_future_relationship_between_the_United_Kingdom_and_the_European_Union.pdf
“16. This would mean:
a. where a good reaches the UK border, and the destination can be robustly
demonstrated by a trusted trader, it will pay the UK tariff if it is destined for the UK and the EU tariff if it is destined for the EU. This is most likely to be relevant to
finished goods; and
b. where a good reaches the UK border and the destination cannot be robustly
demonstrated at the point of import, it will pay the higher of the UK or EU tariff.
Where the good’s destination is later identified to be a lower tariff jurisdiction, it
would be eligible for a repayment from the UK Government equal to the difference
between the two tariffs. This is most likely to be relevant to intermediate goods.”
But that must be in question now that MPs have decided by a majority of 3 that the UK will not slavishly carry on collecting the EU’s customs duties for it even after we have left the EU unless the EU agrees to a reciprocal arrangement, that is unless the Lords strike down that amendment and the government gives in to them, or alternatively the EU actually agrees to make it a reciprocal arrangement.
I hope this helps … 🙂
Chaos in the UK and the EU. We would be sure to pick up all those refunds from the French and Spanish. Olly must be off his……
Yesterday’s debate was dominated by people talking very loudly about a small percentage of the UK economy, that part of the 12% of our GDP which is exported to the EU and which also relies on complex transnational supply systems for efficiency, but pretending that what they said applied to the whole economy, constantly looking to cater for the special needs of maybe 3% of the businesses in the UK while ignoring the effects on the other 97%.
Well that seems to have got that piece of legislation straightened out and workable whatever the outcome of our relationship with the EU. Like you I am amazed at the level of ignorance in Parliament on the subject of international trade and the spurious arguments that arise from the lips of some MPs. It is not as if this information is a secret, it can all be looked up or much better asked of somebody who knows.
One reason that MPs are so ill-informed about trade is that too many of them are lawyers. This has the knock-on effect that they are able to argue both for and against the same proposition with no sense of shame – one example is Sourby and co putting forward their own wrecking amendments to government bills but then arguing against the right of the ERG to do exactly the same.
Do we want to be out of the EU VAT system? What now happens to businesses who can currently zero rate invoices to customers with EU VAT numbers? Presumably in future we will have to raise VAT on them? Was this debated?
We will run our own VAT system and treat incoming German product as we do US product today
Sorry that’s not an answer to my question. At the moment if you supply goods or services to a customer with an EU VAT number then you can zero rate the invoice. Will this continue?
Reply to reply: Indeed, I presume HMRC are designing a new form without Box 6 as we speak, and have the accounts package companies on board??
Surely the Chequers paper is now toilet roll.
Brussels will never agree to collect taxes for Britain and they will insist we follow VAT rules.
When we leave the VAT should be scrapped and a sales tax introduced. It’s funny how only the EU has this beaurocratic nightmare of a tax
If they don’t know anything about complex supply chains, TIR etc what are they doing debating the issue in Parliament?
What surprised me about yesterdays debate, no one ever once mentioned the UN’s TIR convention in relation to goods crossing international borders (did I miss a perhaps a solitary mention?), such was the silence on this I had to check that it was still extant -it is, as you imply, what is more countries are still signing up to the convention. Thus I’m glade you mention it above, why does no one on the Brexit side mention it when intervening or in reply to the likes of that overly shrill Anna Soubry who keeps banging on about “two hour customs checks” at our freight ports post Brexit.
You are correct. The debate was dominated by people who have not run complex supply chains and who do not understand trade. Hard-right Tory pensioner Brexiteers – and a few brave Remainers.
Big businesses like Airbus, BMW, Honda, John Lewis and many others who do actually run complex supply chains are unanimous that Brexit – any Brexit – is bad for business. Why are they – who have actually run modern businesses – wrong, when hard-right Tory pensioners – who have mostly never run anything – not?
Most big businesses running complex supply chains happily use non EU components today without difficulty. There is no problem here.
You mean, “bad for their business”. Not for business which has nothing to do with exporting to the EU and/or relying on transnational supply chains.
It should be obvious even to you that the correct approach must be to make special arrangements for the minority of businesses which have developed a heavy reliance on such integrated supply chains.
Sir Bernard Jenkin, yesterday:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2018-07-16/debates/B3ED8272-3DF1-464E-8ABA-701A376E6A2C/Taxation(Cross-BorderTrade)Bill#contribution-C4326C7C-19D8-45EF-8FCC-86FD4495CAB8
“That is not actually correct. It is quite common in a free trade agreement to have what is known as an auto-pact, so that there can be frictionless arrangements, for example for the motor industry. The same could apply for aerospace.”
It is only a matter of political will. Having devised one legal arrangement, the EU Single Market, which makes it permissible for numerous truckloads of automotive components to be routinely waved in and out of the country with no delays, there is no reason at all why some alternative legal arrangement should not be devised so that the same convenient practice can continue. Incidentally a/the customs union alone would not do that, it needs the Single Market laws.
Andy,
Yes, making supply chains flexible and robust is tough, we have seen large firms get this wrong before with single supplier relationships. I ‘guess’ a difficulty now is that the UK has spent two years getting nowhere, neither exiting (as favoured by the electoral majority) or remaining (as favoured by the majority of MPs), this adds uncertainty to a complex situation. As well as downside risk, consultants have already written on the possible upsides of future trade deals for SCM which become possible when (if) the UK is able to independently make deals with the rest of the world. (There is much good tech outside the EU).
@Caterpillar; Who elected all those “remain” loving MPs, if not the electorate!
Again you miss the real problem, a minority government trying to carry policy (be it Brexit or Remain based) that neither a majority of MPs want and something the electorate have never been asked directly for an opinion, only indirectly via general election manifestos.
Who selected them, or rather foisted them on the constituency associations?
Tut tut. Using “pensioner” as a pejorative. Appalling ageism. Off to diversity training for you.
Everywhere around you you will see goods and components of items (electronic components for example) marked with the letters CE in logo form. Once you start looking you’ll see it everywhere. Many people mistakenly think this logo somehow relates to EU standards. It doesn’t. It is the China export mark – those goods and components came from China under WTO terms. How come there aren’t massive two hour queues at our ports for Sourby’s customs checks on those ?
@Roy Grainger; “Many people mistakenly think this [CE] logo somehow relates to EU standards. It doesn’t. It is the China export mark”
Duh, that would be why a EU manufactured transformer, made not six miles away from were I live in the UK has a CE mark… CE does NOT stand for “China Export”!
2008 MEP’s question
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/sides/getDoc.do?type=WQ&reference=P-2007-5938&language=EN
2008 Commission reply
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/sides/getAllAnswers.do?reference=P-2007-5938&language=EN
Official CE mark page
http://ec.europa.eu/growth/single-market/ce-marking/
If anyone who supports the result of the referendum is in your eyes “hard right” does that make everyone who wants to stay in the EU thetefore hard left ?
@Andy; My father worked for a company that imported/exported perishable goods before and after the UK joined the EU, until he retired the biggest problems were not customs & excise delays but (mostly UK) industrial action. Do you even understand what the TIR convention is, and how it is used even to this day when companies “have complex supply chains” with JIT stock control.
@Andy,
Didn’t you notice the timing of the JLR and Airbus warnings just before the Chequers statement? It was orchestrated by the govt.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2018/07/14/airbus-fury-loss-raf-deal-brexit-warning/
Our Govt should be fit for governing without struggling or having to be dragged in the right direction by the fewer who are loyal to the wishes of the people they support.
Parliament tolerates many chumps. 5-year stints are too long for several of the unworthy wasters to occupy seats before being removed.
I was struck, yesterday, by a TV interview between a Sky News presenter and a senior manager of an Italian aerospace group. The manager was coming out with all the usual rubbish about friction and the like, while offering support for May’s Vassalship plan. And under gentle questioning what did he confess? That most of his company’s suppliers for the UK side of his business were in, er, the USA and, er, the UK. I was so unsurprised. Scratch an argument from ‘business’ and you’ll find nothing but spin. Politicians, like British reporters, need to get into the habit of NOT taking arguments at face value. Dr Liam Fox, who set out his international trade consultation plans yesterday, needs to keep this firmly in mind.
The remainers constantly repeat the mantra “no one voted to be worse off” and then tell us all the ills that will follow leaving the EU and their costs. I am inclined not to believe the continuing “project fear” catalogue of dire consequences. It hasn’t been true up to now and I doubt it will be. However, even if leaving the EU (preferably with no deal, on WTO rules and saving £39B) does leave us all worse off, I still want to do it. I did vote leave knowing that I might be worse off, contrary to what the remainers say, and I don’t care. I am convinced we’ll be better off in the long run and even if we aren’t, I think it’s worth it to get back control.
BCL, Agreed.
Vote Leave being persecuted and threatened with prison. How many political prisoners would that be under the May Regime? I’ve lost count.
And so the May Robbins bill is going through with the UK complying with EU standards for all goods and agricultural products, employment law, environmental law, and any other law that they wish to bring in. While the department for exiting is stripped out and Robbins is in charge at no 10 during the long summer break. Will anyone know whether they have got around to instructing HMRC to prepare for WTO?
Please tell us I’m wrong on this John.
Awful woman. How did she end up in the Tory party? As an act of revenge I’m tempted to canvas for UKIP or anyone other candidate in her constituency at the next election and pay for a lorry poster driving around stating, “Never trust a Tory on the EU”! She, Morgan, Grieve, Clarke should NOT be allowed anywhere near the levers of power. It reflects on how bad Shameron’s pretend negotiations were. I can imagine this rabble laughing at the gullible plebs in Cabinet as he pretended to reform the EU!
Theresa May’s shenanigans show how underhanded all legacy leaders have been since Thatcher, working against the interests of the English people. Finally and without doubt exposed! This will not be forgotten.
@Timaction; “As an act of revenge I’m tempted to canvas for UKIP”
Vote UKIP, get Corbyn!
Vote May, get Corbyn.
Doesn’t matter now this white paper will not be accepted in Brussels anyhow and will be signalled by Barnier as such next week..so time now for the ‘hols’
It’s quite depressing that we elect 650 members to our sovereign national Parliament and then it turns out that about 300 of them don’t want us to control our own trade policy and are perfectly content for us to continue collecting the EU’s customs duties after we have left the EU and without even asking them to return the favour. These people don’t believe in our national sovereignty and democracy and should not be in our Parliament.
@Denis
You can blame the people that elected them!
No, the people that selected them.
I think not Bob. What did the manifestos say about honouring the referendum and sovereignty? Both Labour and Conservative campaigned on that, so voters looked at other issues on which to vote e.g. the ill conceived tax rises apparently dreamt up by Nick Timothy. The left liberal statist type policies of Theresa May are not attractive to voters. Grassroot conservatives are not going to support May’s definition of Conservatism (let alone her failures on Brexit).
Parliament going into the summer recess early is a very bad idea. They should remain until all the work on leaving the EU has been completed and full preparation has been put in place for no deal.
Parliament is where we, the electorate, are able to see what is being done and said. The civil servants do not communicate so we are completely unaware of progress, or lack of it in the absence of our MP’s.
The UK is already a WTO member as presently bundled with the EU’s WTO membership. Reestablishing UK’s WTO status in its own right means first that the UK and EU27 are to negotiate simultaneously with the rest of the WTO members (around 130+ of them) to extract their separate membership terms. Then the UK has to negotiate with the USA, China, India, Russia, the EU27 itself, and any trading nation or group of them.
As I understand (maybe wrongly) that WTO operates by consensus not voting, it seems that some objections from any of the other nations could hold up the talks. If the UK is to become a country with no or low import duties across the board and no or minimal subsidies for its farmers, fisherpeople, the talks in such case could be (very?) easy, but it might create some domestic opposition within the categories affected by a potential drop in their earnings.
So it is not clear (to me at least) that going to a WTO agreement with the trading community at large will be such a painless, fast and easy process? How long can it take? one year, two years, more?
Is this a correct way to see the UK going to a WTO deal?
You don't understand how it works. The UK can file its proposed schedule of tariffs, which it will apply. Any member that objects to one or more of them has to lodge an objection and show they would lose from the proposal. The WTO then adjudicates the matter
PLEASE note: I am 99% certain that Barnier & EU27 will agree to negotiate on the current proposal, and I am 100% certain they want Brexiteers to think they will not, for as long as possible, to give Brexiteers a false sense of security. There was an opinion piece in yesterday’s Frankfurter Allgemeine (CDU organ, ie Merkel-aligned), which has now totally disappeared. It said that the ‘cautious Brexit’ put forward by Mrs May is the only sensible compromise.
I watched the whole thing (doing the accounts). I don’t know how our host has the patience to sit quietly while the hon member for Broxtowe perorates, spouting nonsense about just-in-time manufacturing and supply chains. A huge amount of rubbish was said by Remainers, and there was not time to counter it. Obviously the Remainers had very carefully planned yesterday, leading up to Kenneth Clark calling on Labour, Lib Dems and SNP to vote with Conservative Remainers.
However, I think it is critically important that the message goes out to the public that we don’t need borders to track/check goods.
I see Vince Cable & Tim Farron didn’t vote on the two very narrowly won divisions.
The call for an early recess is despicable. Olly Robbins has snaffled 50 DexEU members of staff – extremely concerning in so many ways.
I assume that article was written before MPs narrowly decided that we would not continue to collect the EU’s tariffs for them unless they did the same for us.
That proposal in the new White Paper is so obviously and so utterly unreasonable that you really have to wonder about the state of mind of those who made it.
However as far as I can see this was just a vestige of the original, even dafter, idea that we should continue to apply EU tariffs to all our imports, almost as if we had not left the EU, and then reimburse companies for any excess duties paid on goods which had been destined for UK consumption.
Sorry Mr Redwood but I still cannot see one benefit I will get from Brexit.
Just lots of extra hassle at the border.
P.S. nice French signs on the reCAPTCHA photo cheque today.
We get our money and our democracy back
Well another vote at 6 pm in the common, this time to stay in the customs union, maybe you can table an amendment after, to stay in.
We have voted down this idea three times since the referendum so far!
‘After finding Vote Leave guilty of breaking electoral law this morning, the Electoral Commission are claiming that officials from the Brexit campaign refused to attend interviews. Yet this email from Louise Edwards, the Tory-hating Electoral Commission boss, to lawyers for the Vote Leave officials says otherwise: – ‘
So John. When are our Leave MPs going to expose these Remain infections that have buried themselves deep within the UK body politic?
What we are seeing is no less than an institutional conspiracy targeting the entire Leave ‘movement’ and what do you and your colleagues do? NOTHING
The comment by Peter Gardener on 15.7 setting out the series of deceptions and collaboration with the foreign opponent raises the question of impeachment and prosecution of those involved. Perhaps this could be put into action by a private members bill, which may well be supported by Labour and a third of the Conservatives. The UK could then be justified in withdrawing any offers made to the EU by May previous to her removal, as these would have been made illegally and with the EU acting in bad faith and maliciously. The law to restore Treason with traditional punishment could follow.
It does not matter if you get the government to completely drop the chequers plan or not or indeed whether the EU accept it or not as far as I and many others are concerned Mrs May and the civil servants are no longer to be trusted and to allow her to continue as PM is pure folly. This will bite you in the butt!