The EU offers some helpful guidance

Whilst the EU carried on with colourful and misleading language about parts of Brexit, its document issued today also showed it is beginning to want to look after the business interest on the continent and help with sensible business continuity. In particular it confirmed that current contracts which span the exit date will of course remain valid with parties fulfilling them. It thinks the UK should be part of the Common Transit Convention to speed transport crossing borders. It gets close to saying the UK out of the EU will of course have high standards of data handling so there will still be close arrangements for data transfer.
One of the welcome features of the short document was the repeated statements that much of what needs to be done to keep trade flowing is down to individual companies and member states, who are likely to want it to work well. The EU comes close to suggesting member states roll over certain permissions where the UK will still meet the same acceptable standards after exit.
23 Comments
Barnier only wants to talk about the Irish border backstop which means for all intents and purposes us staying fully in the EU until Dublin allows us to leave.
If that was voted through parliament you would have riots on your hands.
The GFA in no way impedes the ability of the UK to leave the EU.
@ Ian Wragg:
yeah just goes to show the EU will stop at nothing to prevent BREXIT, any dirty trick.
I think there’s going to be riots in any case, been a long time coming.
These EU countries wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t the UK, why we even need to negotiate with them defies belief.
Oh, but we the UK electorate must take the blame for the intractable problem of the Irish border, which has only arisen because we voted to leave the EU and thus make that land border an external rather than internal border of the EU.
Of course we could just have said last year:
“In view of the strong views expressed by the new Irish government we have decided that we will make no changes at all on our side of the border; we will simply continue to allow both goods and people to come across just as freely as they do now, as they have done for the past quarter century; we hope that we won’t need to collect any customs duties, but if it turns out that we do then we will take pains do that away from the border and we will just accept that it may be less than perfect collection and so we may lose some small sums of revenue.”
But, oh no, Therolly had to gratuitously accept responsibility for making sure that the Irish and the EU also did nothing on their side, and offering to prohibit the export of any goods which did not comply with EU requirements would not be enough for that even if that solution was considered, it had to be that the whole of the UK would be kept under the thumb of the EU; which of course is exactly where Therolly wants it to be kept, no matter how the plebs may vote.
Fortunately one of the four ERG amendments to the Trade Bill now prevents any political or economic treatment for NI that is different from the rest of the UK. Clause 37 makes it unlawful for Northern Ireland to be part of any customs territory outside that of the United Kingdom.
Sometimes it appears the RoI and the EU deliberately take NI’s majority vote for *the UK* to remain in the EU as evidence of support an *NI* to leave the UK and remain in the EU by joining the Republic (something for which there is very little support, even among nationalists).
The GFA abolished the Republic’s irredentist claim to own Northern Ireland, which is no more a part of the Republic than Wales or Scotland are English.
Sorry, I realise I made a slip there: Amendment 37 was to the *Customs Bill*, not the Trade Bill.
I certainly think it’s a mistake to assume that Brexit voters are feeble old people.
They might have riots on their hands anyway if May remains Prime Minister – and I do not jest!
It isn’t just her pathetic performance on Brexit that riles people, the latest crime statistics have a restless dissatisfied and disaffected public chomping at the bit!
We are absolutely fed up with inadequate politicians. We need change, and we need it now!
Tad
So why is Raab today still promoting May’s underhand white paper, here and abroad, and asking for the discussions on it to be accelerated? What change has happened? Please explain because the paper as it stands still condemns the U.K. to be a vassal state on goods, subject to ECJ and subservient to EU policies on Environment, energy, employment etc.
The amendment by the Tory twelve to stay in the customs union, against manifesto, govt policy, election, referendum etc, was an attempt to bring down the govt. why no action against them?
You sound completely desperate. In 2016 you told us the UK holds all the cards, and the EU would offer us a great deal quickly. In 2018 you fearfully try to tell us the EU “comes close” to offering us a fraction of the benefits we enjoyed when we were a member
Reply Not so. I report changes in their approach, as they are beginning to take a No Deal exit seriously. The UK does have a strong hand, and needs to play it.
Your reply is absolutely correct. No deal reversion to WTO rules means the EU lose a £40 Billion transit payment and £7Billion PA on duty differences. They must also be aware that much of what they sell us will come under almost immediate pressure from other sources in the World both on price and quality. In terms of trade, EU membership comes with restrictions on who we can trade with outside the EU. Irish border problems, queues at Dover are EU constructs designed to breast feed remainers. They do not have to be a problem under any trading regime. Time to be really hard headed and wait until all the free trade building bricks are in place and only then tie it down to a deal.
We read Barnier wants confirmation of the withdrawal agreements first i.e. Money and Irish border. Where does Raab stand if he tries to negotiating nothing agree until everything agree?
Secondly we have it reported the silly Irish PM threatening not to allow UK flights over Ireland. How will he enforce that?
IMF highlights loss of GDP to all EU states! My goodness the IMF. It keeping solidarity with the EU. Does it think May is a goner and no deal will happen?
This is interesting We haven’t heard much from the EU in the past week or two when so much controversy has been going on here.
Perhaps it’s sinking into to their heads that it’s going to be near impossible to get any deal through Parliament here regardless of whether it’s a Hard Brexit type one or a Soft Brexit type one.
It’s perfectly possible for the UK and the EU to agree all the necessary arrangements to keep things running normally, without any ‘Deal’ at all.
Which is what some of us have been saying all along.
Only yesterday Varadkar was telling us that Ireland is now planning for a ‘No Deal’ Brexit.
Meaningless. We want May gone and our country back. As long as she remains we will never be rid of the sclerotic presence of the EU and her dreaded politics
You lot got rid of Thatcher, one of the greatest PM of our generation, and you land us with the utterly grotesque May and still she remains.
Jesus wept.
I can only assume that having an incompetent like May appeals to the Tories sense of masochistic pleasure
Why does my party always have to make things so much more difficult than they need to be?
The Tory party is indeed an enigma, at times
The EU offers guidance….HA !
For decades they’ve been ripping us off, dumbing down our people, plundering every resource this once proud nation had, and filling our country up with immigrants that should have been sent back to the non – EU countries they came from.
I’ll take no ‘guidance’ from that ungrateful lot.
As time gets closer they will become more amenable. It’s just the way they are. We never fitted in with the Continental way of doing things and they cannot understand that we do things our way. Most of them have lived under dictatorships in the last 100 years, whereas we have’nt, so they think being bossed about by unelected panjandrums is normal.
“It thinks the UK should be part of the Common Transit Convention …”
Which is here:
https://ec.europa.eu/taxation_customs/business/customs-procedures/what-is-customs-transit/common-union-transit_en
So would/could that render redundant Therolly’s over complicated customs plan, under which we would carry on collecting the EU’s tariffs on goods which arrive in the UK but are only en route to the EU, but they would not return the favour?
Is this why eurocrats are reportedly laughing at us for the silliness of the Chequers plan and the new White Paper with its barmy Paragraph 16?
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/07/17/the-customs-and-trade-bills/#comment-948179
“… where a good reaches the UK border … it will pay the UK tariff if it is destined for the UK and the EU tariff if it is destined for the EU … “
So much time has been recklessly wasted, reducing the value of what can now be achieved.
Never expected the EU to cave in on these negotiations until the very last minute, when the pressure would really be on both sides for a solution.
So sad therefore that Mrs May and our Politicians have argued amongst themselves for the past couple of years, to the point where we have capitulated to ourselves, before even giving negotiations with the EU a proper chance.
Mrs May has now boxed herself in with the Chequers option, and the EU now knows what she will accept, thus almost impossible for her now to ask for any more, as she has shown her hand to everyone.
The only way to get a better deal now is to get rid of May, and start agin with someone else.
Afraid Mrs May, and Oily Robbins her advisor, have made us look an absolute laughing stock in front of the World given the way that have thrown away a winning hand.
The EU must be rubbing their hands with glee !!
Are Japan paying Billions for a trade deal, accepting free movement of people, accepting ECJ rules on all goods, including those produced for their home market.
Have Japan given up on their borders, are they being constrained on the environment and agriculture, are they giving up some of their own fishing rights to the EU.
Answer NO in every case.!
It must be complex for the EU in preparing plans for a No Deal given the interconnectedness of its remaining nations, their industries and supply chains. Perhaps they are building a half a million strong 24 hour helpline with multilingual telephone operators with up-to-date online databases. One is sure it will be frictionless for them if they cover themselves with an appropriate heavy… grease. ( no pun intended)
Meanwhile Mrs May falls down her rabbit hole and lands into Northern Island where the DUP is anxious to Surrender.
The Commission reads all the internet arguments and follows the political channel. On the one hand, they may be building up WTO in order to present reasons to avoid it, or avoid being blamed for loss of exports. On the other, they may realise that their dimwitted agent is in deep merde and are backpedalling, as they are worried that she may finish up on the end of a rope after treason charges are successful.
Nobody believe the EU really cares too much about business interests large or small, they are a political bloc and anything they have put out there at this time is probably just a smoke screen to cover bad news coming down the tracks- or as someone else said when you have to give bad news you have also to find some other piece of news as a sweetener or a diversion- it’s all about how things look when the smoke clears-