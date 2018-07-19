The WTO global trading model and Mr Barnier – time for the media to mend its language

There is a lot of bad and misleading language used about Brexit. Apparently Mr Barnier is about to embark on his own version of Project Fear, claiming the so called “No Deal” option will be difficult. The UK government will make sure all is ready to depart without a Withdrawal Agreement if necessary. Why would the UK want to sign such a one sided Withdrawal Agreement anyway? What is Mr Barnier offering to make it worth our while?
Let me attempt to adjust the language to be more balanced and descriptive.
“No Deal” is the WTO global trading option. Far from being without trading rules and without a working system for importing and exporting, the UK would rely on the WTO system for its EU trade just as it relies on that system for the bulk of its trade today which is conducted with non EU states.
“Crash out” are the words often used by Remain to describe leaving without paying the EU £39bn for the privilege of leaving. As we do not owe them any money, most people would call that just leaving, not crashing out. We will not crash, and will have lots more cash.
“Fall off the cliff edge” is another fatuous phrase they use. There is no cliff edge. Planes will fly and lorries will move through ports the day after we leave just as they did the day before. We will carry on trading and travelling, investing and being tourists in each other’s countries, as we do today in numerous non EU countries.
The EU talks about a “disorderly Brexit” if we leave without a Withdrawal Agreement. That means we leave without paying which annoys them but is good for us. The EU will find that people, companies and global rules will work just fine. The continental exporters to the UK will make sure they can still sell to us as they sell to other countries not in the EU. There is nothing disorderly about the way EU states trade with non EU states.
The use of this pejorative language is silly and misleading. The proponents of the EU say they wish to defend the international rules based system. Presumably their beloved EU does just that. In which case, as a law abiding member of the World Trade Organisation, the EU will not be able to discriminate against the UK after we have left and will not be able to impose new additional tariff or non tariff barriers. The EU has to treat us as it treats all other most favoured nations under WTO rules.
As the bulk of the UK’s trade with the EU is imports, I assume even Mr Barnier will understand they need continued decent access to the UK market. The good news for them is we are offering that, as long as it is reciprocal and within WTO rules.
Most of these descriptions are peddled by the BBC – which thinks we are too dumb not to realise it’s anti English bias.
How true. The BBC’s Europe Editor was saying this last night. We would risk crashing out, planes would not fly, etc etc. Project Fear, EU Commission edition, is about to be launched. We heard it first on the BBC.
The bad news. Economic limbo, vassalage, timid, complete climb down, regulatory rule taken, didn’t even look at possible solutions, 40 billion for nothing etc and misled voters.
Everything most of your contributors and indeed all Leave voters and I suspect your self have been saying for months.
The question is ‘will she change substantively?’ We all know the answer. No. It will be more smoke and mirrors.
The question is Dr Redwood. When will ‘you’ decide to put up or shut up. Do you really think she will ever regain sufficient credibility to attract voters. I don’t.
There is betrayal in the air. This government is not to be trusted. Chequers is collusive and EU protests at it carry no weight.
It’s not too late to tell your MP or Central Office where you stand. And not too late to do the one thing that would stop treachery in its tracks – organise a mass movement of ordinary Leavers. Leave leaders should meet to organise one ASAP. It needs to be up and running with a membership of millions before Parliament resumes.
Reports suggest that “rebels” are now back on board after a positive 1922 Committee meeting and judging by one of the reported comments they peered over and then stepped back from the brink. May will get her/the EU’s way and we will be heading for vassal state option.
Did you say something, Boris? May IGNORES Johnson rant as rebels ‘COME TO THEIR SENSES’ (not my capitals).
Thought Boris summed it up perfectly in his speech, what is being proposed is worse than a WTO deal.
We have negotiated with ourselves and lost, how incompetent is that.
I miss the good old days of a “stalking horse” that normally flushed out the real contenders . We have a complete vacuum of leadership in the UK at the moment. No one with any bottle is prepared to take the chance and risk losing in pursuit of their principles. The funny thing is if Corbo got elected theres no way he would stay in any part of the EU as it would kibosh his nationalisation plans
Anyway Corbo doesn’t actually want to be PM, he’s spent his entire life being a “student” protester . He’s never run anything, he couldn’t run a whelk stall. Trust me on this Corbo will never be PM no matter what happens with voting.
You are right. It’s time for the people to make their voices heard. It’s the only way to turn this shambles around. Write to your MPs, No 10, party offices. Get out and protest. The prospect of losing votes is the only thing they will listen to now.
Indeed May is incapable of change wrong on almost every issue and duplicitous with it!
What does Barnier care ? They don’t even care about the countries that are remaining in the EU.
Of course there will be disruption. And it does not matter whether we leave by a negotiated settlement or WTO or even FLEXIT things will be tough.
I voted Leave in the full knowledge that should there be an economic slow down I would be amongst the first to suffer. I voted Leave not because of immigrants, more money for the NHS / increased public spending, or because of trade. I voted Leave because as Sir Michael Cane said;
When the Republic of Ireland broke away from the UK in 1922 the UK never demanded that they keep in regulatory alignment with the UK. No special demands were made upon them. No threats. All I ask is that the EU and the rEU27 respect my decision and the decision of 17.4 million people irrespective of the consequences. Not much to ask.
And Italy?
And Greece?
And Spain?
What if we get a special treatment? Will they want to leave the EU too?
M. Barnier represents a technocracy which is arrogant, self centred and proud. that is why he is making these noises. He means it. He is not in business and he just doesn’t care.
Mike Stallard..why are you saying all of these nasty things about Barnier and the EU ..Barnier is just the civil servant doing a specific job and talks about the future have not started yet..so how do you know about Barnier and what noises he is making..I have not seen him on TV or anywhere since the June meeting with the EU Council? So we have not even concluded the divorce agreements yet and until these are finalised there can be no talks about the future..no real talks in any case..
Actually it seems to be our own people who are imposing those demands on us.
In his speech yesterday Steve Baker pointed out:
“Finally, I
“propose that we aim for a trade agreement covering all sectors and with zero tariffs on goods. Like other free trade agreements, it should address services. And in fisheries, reciprocal access to fishing waters and resources should be maintained.”
In saying that, I have just stuck very closely, with some variations, to quoting President Donald Tusk’s statement on the draft guidelines on the framework for the future relationship with the UK, issued on 7 March 2018.
I have been astonished recently to learn just how many colleagues had not noticed that offer which was placed before us—a wide-ranging offer including free trade and no tariffs in all sectors, including services. We have to ask why we have not taken this path. I have concluded from my experience that it is first and foremost because the establishment, the governing class of this country, does not believe in Brexit. The governing class believes in EU membership and is trying to deliver something as close as possible to the EU—not the EEA and the customs union because it is known that such an arrangement would not be accepted as leaving, but something like the customs union and EEA-lite, if I might call it that. That is what is before us in the Chequers White Paper.”
Reply There are no tariffs on services anyway!
Denis, part of the problem is that too many in power say “we can’t propose that because the EU blah blah blah” Weak & Wobbly and her colleagues need to “grow a pair” and stick to the red lines that were put forward at the beginning of this process.
As is said elsewhere on this blog “it’s the uncertainty that is causing businesses problems not the end deal (or no deal)”
And to quote Andrea Jenkyns “Can the Prime Minister inform the House, at was point it was decided that Brexit means Remain?”…
Dear Mark–Very good point about Ireland breaking away
Same could be said when we gave all other Countries back their own independence the only tie to us is the commonwealth and whilst nice to have that relationship it is voluntary.
How ironic that we will be less free under Chequers, than our once colonies are now.
Some time ago, I flew from Dublin to Southampton. On arrival in the UK, there was no passport check. In fact, there were no Border Force officers present for this flight within the ‘Common Travel Area’. I would be happier, and feel safer, if the CTA would be ditched. ROI is no friend of this country.
Exactly.
You say “The UK government will make sure all is ready to depart without a Withdrawal Agreement if necessary” well will they? Under T May and this hugely remainer civil service? One imagines it will work about as well as the new rail timetable or the dire NHS, or the absurdly complex tax system we have from P Hammond.
Lord Patten on Newsnight last night was using all this absurd language:- “chaos and crashing out”, Cameron should not have given the referendum, the Consrvative Party’s “Nationalist right was so rampant”, “so much animosity”, Boris is “careless with the truth”, “the Brexit lies and fog of truth”, Mogg is one of “the smaller Trump figures”, “not a single member of the Foreign service who did not rejoice when Boris resigned”.
The main fog of truth comes from people like Heath, Pattean, Major, Blair, Cameron plus the appallingly pro EU, left wing BBC who mainly created this whole mess by giving away the UK’s democracy without proper authority from the people and then burying the country more and more deeply into the bureaucratic lunacy that is the EU. Destroying any real democracy in the process.
“May inherited a mess” says the BBC interviewer. No she was handed a huge opportunity and made a compete pigs ear of it. Cameron also was given a huge opportunity and did the same for want of a working compass. She did this as she is clearly a daft Libdem/socialist, an interventionist robot with zero vision or leadership skills. She remains a remainer. Brexit to May clearly means ‘change the names and just pretend we have left’. She even thinks the voters with fall for it.
May’s government has proposed an appalling deal even worse than remaining in the EU. This is not remotely what she promised it would be a compete disaster.
The Times reports that:-
“Theresa May will go on a tour of Britain this summer in an attempt to convince sceptical Tory members to back her plan for Brexit.”
She would be wasting her time, she will convince almost no one. But at least she might discover the huge scale of unrest and anger among grassroots Conservatives over her absurd “lets change the names & pretend we have left the EU plan”. Perhaps they will also explain to her that we are taxed and regulated far, far too much already for largely dire or worthless public services. Taxes need to be reduced and simplified from here not increased yet further.
Hammond too has got things totally wrong, just like May. He is strangling the economy with over taxation, over regulation, tax complexity, attacks on the self employed and restrictive bank lending controls plus a lack of any real competition in banking.
They both need to go as soon as possible.
Dear Lifelogic–Almost any way forward (Norway, Canada plus etc) though appalling would still be heaps better than the dog’s breakfast secretly foisted on us at Chequers
A draft FTA, modelled on CETA, should have been delivered with the Article 50 notification. The EU should have been told that we expected to have an FTA agreed within 12 months. If not, we would walk. The EU has sought to put time pressure on us, so we would cave. And May has fallen for it.
On this website, among the believers in the glorious global Great Britain of the imminent future, language has already changed over time. This site has always “known” to have the far stronger negotiation position, based on the flawed logic of “they sell us more goods then we sell them”. (nobody ever got the idea of thinking in percentage terms). Now that the German carmakers and Italian prosecco producers haven’t rushed to their governments to tell them to agree bilateral deal with the UK, the language has changed into “continental self harm”. Brexit (i.e. the UK) causing continental self harm is an interesting use of words and interpretation, just like any UK adversity could easily be explained as wrong choices by the BOE or austerity bent government decisions. New scapegoats, after the boycotting civil service will undoubtedly be found, if things don’t turn out according what the brexiteers believers foretell.
If all you say was accurate and I was Michel Barnier, I would say stuff the UK, it’s not worth continuing the negotiations. But that isn’t what’s happening. He’s still there.
Why? Because the EU has much to lose as well without a mutually beneficial deal, and especially the money.
Look at it this way. Suppose it wasn’t us who was leaving the UK. Suppose it was Germany. What would be the rhetoric then? It would be the end of the EU, the end of the Euro.
Our GDP is 75% that of Germany. Don’t tell me that doesn’t matter. It matters a lot.
Good thoughts!
The EU does not do deals which wreck their carefully constructed system.
Period.
Not just the contributors to this site, the 17 miilion plus who voted to leave, about the population of your country.
As for negotiating strengths you have a simplistic view. An economy three times the size of yours I believe, a vast international trading network including a Commonwealth just bursting with opportunity, we export more outside the EU than we do to it, a vast financial centre, the world common language, world leaders in Fintech, one of the great capitals of the world, a permanent seat on the UN, an army that protects small countries like yours.
Need I go on? You are an admired but small country beholden to the Germans.
If you lived here you would understand how understandably narrow your view is.
This is all economic gobbledygook.
You really don’t get it.
We voted for control of our own money, laws and borders, not for control over your Prosecco or German cars. Frankly I don’t care if I never see another German car or glass of Prosecco ever again.
That is most leave voters’ starting position, and you people just don’t understand that.
Totally agree with you. A good proportion of the 17.4 million really want control of our Parliament and money back. There are plenty of fine Australian wines out there as well as lots of other non-eu countries producers. As well as lots of other car makers. Why should our Country be dictated to by the unelected officials in the eu. If we were really to stick to the Magna Carta many of politicians of old and some new should be strung up for treason. They handed over our rights to another power. The thing with the new media today mean the public have got easy access to what happens in Government. They will find that they cannot hide devious dealings anymore. The truth will out and the silent majority is starting to become noisy.
Sir, do you care about your country becoming poorer and less influential?
Reply Brexit will help it be richer and more influential.
Actually, Peter, if you read Denis Cooper’s clear and well-informed comments, you will see many percentages referred to.
And there is no need to hunt for scapegoats – the negotiating stance taken by Mrs May and her advisors has been consistently contrary to any common sense option. 2 years ago, I put my house on the market; it was in an excellent position, and was fully modernised, clean and attractively decorated. I didn’t tell the estate agent to accept the lowest price a purchaser was willing to offer, nor did I offer to leave behind every movable or valuable item, nor did I take months to consider every option, since I have bought and sold homes before and knew how to assess such matters. The house sold for a sum significantly over the asking price, within 5 days of it going to the market. Since both my buyer, my estate agent and I all behaved considerately and politely to each other, the whole process was completed to everyone’s satisfaction, with goodwill gestures being made and accepted by both sides to ensure the process went smoothly.
PvL – If “percentage terms” was the correct metric then it would have been used.
I don’t believe that it was, unless of course in the Netherlands when you go to the local supermarket you negotiate for your shopping as a percentage of your salary?
The more you post Peter the more I know it was the correct result to leave.
Barnier only wants to talk about the Irish border and collapse the whole shooting match.
As 70% of the Republic exports are to Britain I would be quiet if I were them.
As for being a rules based organisations except of course Germany and France.
Freedom is everything.
No. My threat is of one of the leading economies going belly up if not treated fairly. You think Holland is not in range of the fall out ?
Brexit no deal fallout for the Netherlands has been calculated and is managable.
Thank you for your concern though. 🙂
Pvl. I am amazed that a country such as yours with all its history is happy to take orders from Germany. The British want their freedom back and if the EU are going to be petty enough to make trade difficult then there are other countries we can go to. We don’t want to be answerable to anyone. Get it?
Get rid of the grotesque May and elect a Brexit Tory as our leader as opposed to a non-Tory Europhile
Get us out of the EU
Leave won the EU referendum and we demand that this result be implemented
Yes, indeed
Well said Duncan.
@Duncan
Agreed. Mrs May has revealed herself as a Brussels sock puppet, she should be removed from post without further delay.
We need a Brexit leader that actually believes in Brexit and ideally someone that has at least some understanding of international trade.
UKIP has many such people, whereas the Tories seem to be top heavy with lawyers and PPE graduates.
A change of puppet master might work just as well with less disruption.
I am no fan of Quota’s but parliament and indeed the Civil Service do seem to be hugely over weight in Lawyers, PPE, lefty Historians, lefty fake economists & Geography dopes. Could we have a few more numerates, scientists, sensible economists, mathematicians, business people and engineers please. To explain reality to these people.
Logic, science and reason over emotion please. Lawyers are very good at creating jobs for yet more lawyers. This while producing nothing of value at all and making everyone else poorer.
If we go to WTO rules then we should get a refund for our capital assets and ECB funding. We can also ask the Irish to repay their banking bailout loan. Who said there was no Brexit dividend?
Allister Heath is spot on as usual today.
‘The only way forward is to follow the course of action advocated by Johnson: a complete reset, followed by a proper, robust attempt at negotiating a “Canada-plus” style of agreement of the sort that was being worked on by the Department for Exiting the European Union before the Remainer putsch.’
‘there is still time to save Brexit, but it requires an urgent and complete U-turn from May. The only real political question this summer is whether she has it in her.’
Except that is it surely clear already that May certainly does not have it in her. She is not even sound on anything else (the economy, employment laws, the self employed, HS2, Hinckley C, Tax levels, climate alarmism, the green crap subsidies, housing ….)
Had the govt adopted such language from the start, & been credible in its use, there would probably now be a sensible FTA on the table. But Mrs May has determined not to do that and most unfortunately has swallowed the EU’s and Irish Government’s nonsense on the non issue of the Irish border.
Perhaps Boris is right and it’s not too late. But for sure, only with a credible walk-way /WTO option is there any prospect of a sensible deal.
The duplicitous May/remainer/Civil Service strategy is clearly to totally fail to prepare for a WTO global trading option. They they can force their fake leave in name only proposal on the UK or perhaps extend & delay leaving the EU (probably for ever).
So why do you think they will seriously prepare for the WTO global trading option? Under May they will surely not do this they will just pretend they are doing.
WTO is a toothless organisation which China manages to happily ignore entirely without any consequences. Without the support of the USA and EU, both of whom can do as they like, it is just a name. It has chiefly been a vehicle the EU to spread the gospel of Free Trade dragging the US in its wake (It is waaay harder to export to the US than the EU by the way)
We have already seen how far we get with the Redwood theory (Spend years slagging them off and then hope they will like us), yeah good theory ,I am happy to bet ‘your’ job on it .
So this odd faith is “touching” as they say but we are used to a dose of nonsense a day and past caring.
The only point now is the transition period. With two more years much initial damage can be limited and, importantly, people have time to find new jobs . If we crash out things will be nasty in a visible way for people and families who deserve more care .
The long term decline cannot be avoided now , we will all have to survive as best we can nursing our resentment and plotting revenge
Are you saying that the EU would also ignore the WTO?
Odd you think the WTO is a toothless organisation when the vast majority of world trade is conducted successfully under its rules.
Why are you so afraid of tariff free trading?
(It is waaay harder to export to the US than the EU by the way)….
OK – What is the rate of increase in our exports to the USA compared to the rate of increase in our exports to the EU…?
Uncontrolled immigration is just splendid for ordinary British families !
You are deluded. The EU spreads the gospel of free trade….. Ha ha ha funniest thing I’ve read in years. The EU is a PROTECTIONIST customs union . Thats the whole point. Trump is fighting you/them by doing to them exactly what the EU has been doing for 40 years… Blimey there are some ignorant people about.
I’m still waiting for you or any of the other Pro EU fanatics on here to list the positive reasons for being in the EU which can’t be achieved outside it
Now that the Tories have slipped 5% behind Labour, it must be recognised by all sections of the Conservative Party that we can’t fight another election with Mrs May as leader. So the question is when to make a change. The latest point would be spring 2019,post Brexit. But that means accepting the white paper version of Brexit (as amended by the EU). If there is to be a serious attempt to improve upon the chequers/white paper Brexit, there must be a credible WTO option, and that is no longer conceivable with Mrs May as PM.
Off topic – Over 40 years ago we decided to move to Holland in stead of to England.
This morning’s news finally vindicates our decision:
“Cheese to become ‘luxuries’ in UK after Brexit, LSE (London School of Economics) warns.”
Fortunately, Gouda is just a cycle ride from here. 🙂
Reply A nonsense scare. I like the huge variety of English cheeses anyway – try Lancashire or Cheshire or Wensleydale or……
Peter – you forget, as I confidently predicted yesterday, Mr Redwood and the Brexiteers are experts on the dairy industry. They clearly know far more about it than the people who actually run it.
reply I have never claimed that, but I do know you can trade from outside the EU quite happily, and can do well if you set your own rules and subsidies for agriculture.
I never said you couldn’t. But your Brexit trade barriers make trading with our biggest trading partner harder and more bureaucratic. The question is how much harder and how much more bureaucratic.
Remember, you voted for those trade barriers. That’s what Brexit meant. And, to my knowledge, there has never been a case ever where adding trade barriers have made people more prosperous. Which example can you point us to to demonstrate your case?
What trade barriers is the UK threatening?
Give us some examples.
All I’ve heard is calls for tariff free trade.
You are wanting them put up sunshine because of your reactions. We are happy to go tariff free like any sane country would. It is the EU who have the issues with their OCD like ‘four freedoms’ and regulation ridden SM/CU!
zorro
And cheesemakers purport to know how to govern a country.
To buy our cheese you must take in limitless people.
As you are an expert on trade why dont you tell us the field and source of your expertise ?
You are right about one thing though Andy, protectionist trade barriers dont work.. Which is the number one reason the leave the EU.
PvL, less imported cheese more home grown, yummy….
Should I say “hard cheese” Netherlands…
If, as seems very unlikely, French & Dutch cheese producers choose to embargo the U.K. we will do a quick deal with Switzerland – which produces much better cheese.
@ Peter Van Leeuwen – such good news for then, when one recalls :-
“How can anyone govern a nation that has two hundred and forty-six different kinds of cheese?” – Charles de Gaulle.
“Cheese to become ‘luxuries’ in UK after Brexit, LSE (London School of Economics) warns.”
Hahahahahaha…. Which EU trees do we grow cheese off? I have to ask – you are joking aren’t you?
I have noticed on my visits to The Netherlands that English cheeses are not available. Pity we don’t try to export more. The Dutch would like them if they got the chance to try them.
Is it me but all talk of trading more widely eems to emphasise the ability to import from a wider world. We should be talking about exporting.
Reply to reply: It might be more interesting to actually read the LSE article – which only adds 7 minutes inspection time at the border for a container full of cheese, and look at all the figures. I always thought that LSE had a reputation for reliability.
And yes, I like Wensleydale with granberries, please send some more to Holland!
JR, yet again your Dutch contributor warmly cites a report which is complete twaddle, and a government which actually believed in Brexit would be condemning that report as complete twaddle, but on the contrary it suits the government we do have to allow such twaddle to circulate unchallenged and add its own measure of twaddle.
Cheese can be made in individual homes. anyway. It’s not such a problem, anyone can do it. Any neighbourhood, village, country and locality can do it. In fact if scare stories are try true about cheese many of us will make a pretty penny as a result.
Red Leicester is my baby and we buy less foreign (EU) produce these days.
Who wants to eat Dutch cheese anyway. It’s like rubber. Certainly people of taste would not have Edam or Gouda on their cheese board and I have never seen it in finer eateries.
British cheese is fantastic and much better than the plastic tasteless Dutch cheese. So you are welcome to keep your cheese. I’ve stopped buying any EU produce unless I can help it.
The main broadcast media are universally anti-Brexit and using their public access, in breach of their statutory duty of impartiality, to present one scare after another as a consequence of UK leaving EU. It is difficult now to even listen to any of them – so biased and self-important have they become.
Report them to Ofcom then. When Ofcom rule that they have behaved impartially you can have another organisation to add to your list of traitors.
@Brian Tomkinson
The only political party that has called for an end to the Licence Fee is UKIP.
The EU will have to impose on the UK all the barriers it imposes on all other third countries. That is WTO rules. Which you obviously misunderstand
Reply The US and China sell plenty to us under WTO rules
There is a 10-year derogation from imposing such barriers if parties are in discussions in an FTA. The EU is attempting to resist Trump’s protectionism. Is it really likely they will wish to impose trade barriers and tariffs on the U.K. where they don’t now exist? It would make a nonsense of the EU’s protestations over Trump.
“That is WTO rules.”
Which WTO rules? Come on, cite chapter and verse for us.
The basic rule of non discrimination. WTO 101. It means Brexit makes trade less free
“Why would the UK want to sign such a one sided Withdrawal Agreement anyway?” – I don’t know of course but I am confident T. May will explain eventually why in her own strangely compromised world we have no choice but to do so.
….I assume even Mr Barnier will understand they need continued decent access to the UK market” – perhaps, although the Evil Empire has a truly impressive record of disregarding the interests of its member states.
The Evil Empire now confronts the threat of a trade war with both China and the USA (a war on two front and no Schlieffen Plan!) and it may well be that in its dreamy myopia it would be content to extend that to the UK.
Thank you for deflating much of the Black Propaganda arising in desperation from remain. My current fear is that our PM is impervious to this and even failed to take notice of BJ’s resignation speech. She appears to have contempt for anything but her own remain position, in conflict with 17.4 million of the electorate who voted to leave the EU. They did not vote to be a fish on the bank fighting for air, caught by a fisherwoman with no moral compass. Every opportunity should be taken from now until the party conference to point out how untenable her position is. She may be able to scrape votes in the H o C, but there are still that 17.4 million and I suspect a growing number in the real world who are being treated with arrogant disdain.
Is there a clear explanation regarding the derogation from WTO rules for a period of ten years for countries moving from an established free trade area to future trade under WTO rules. As both the EU and the UK are parties to the WTO and currently trade free of tariffs it is very important to be clear on the facts of derogation. At the rate it is going the EU might not exist in ten years time.
I do not understand the Northern Ireland border issue. Why can’t we say “we won’t put up a border. You can if you want to”? Isn’t it a problem for the EU rather than us? I’m probably showing my ignorance so can someone enlighten me?
They cannot extend article 50 without the government giving there permission as set out in paragraph 3 of the article 50, and they had better not or that would be a betrayal of the 17.4millon
We can prepare all arrangements for our freedom to be rid of the EU. Our Foreign Office initials offer less diplomatic language.
If the EU wants to attract our 65 million consumers with their warehouse, they can try. Giving them £39bn taints their allure. Why would every man, woman & child in the UK want to pay £600 per head just to look in their lockup?
Our own people regard £600 as a higher value than the near-worthless EU. Rather than Crash Out we shall CASH IN!
May’s eisegesis stands in contrast to Barnier’s exegesis of HolyEU texts.
Where religion is involved agreement tends to be emerge in terms of centuries or more?
And yet Mrs. May cant see this reasoning
Why is Grieve allowed to endlessly repeat his “catastrophic” consequences remark, without ever being asked to be specific.
For a man so normally pedantic with his tortuous legalistic obfuscations (which disguise quite well his total ignorance of anything remotely to do with the real world of commerce) he seems to throw the word around rather casually.
Call him out on it, please!
Yes indeed the reporting of the UK/EU position by the BBC’s is akin to its reporting of Cliff Richards – hardly the truth.
Mr Barnier speaks French and should be forgivingly understood. He can’t help it. It was they way no doubt he was brought up
WELL DONE PHIL DAVIES
At least one Tory MP has the guts to confront the treachery of the most vile Tory PM we have ever seen
May’s an enemy of democracy and an enemy of all decent Tories
We want our country back and we want our democracy back from this unaccountable Europhile political elite
Democracy is under threat and Parliament must fight to take back control from these dark forces who threaten it
We need to be taken to the cliff edge, by the media and political elite, we need to be forced to start into the abyss below and then a snap second referendum!
The BBC are pushing this morning “There will be an increase in Hate Crime after Brexit”
Should be ask British citizens in the EU to return home for their safety?
“The UK government will make sure all is ready to depart without a Withdrawal Agreement if necessary.”
I really hope so because we have been waiting two years for this and still no sign of it. The EU will not take us seriously until we can demonstrate that we are ready to leave without a Withdrawl Agreement.
If we have a disorderly brexit..things will not be the same..if you think that tourists will continue flying about europe with no change..blah blah well they won’t because old animosities will raise it’s ugly head and pissed off customs and immigration officers will be just that – pissed off – so holiday makers will just stay at home..less hassle
Excellent John !
Agree with all of that apart from – “will have lots more cash.”
No we won’t it does ot matter if we run a budget deficit or surplus neither gives us more or less money to spend.
You know that.
I wonder what has happened to your 2017, 108 page Plan to Leave the EU (The Road to Brexit).
Has it been lost? It was supposed to have been posted last Monday and time is getting very short for this Parliamentary session.
In addition..better start saving your old receipts for personal goods bought on the continent..they will be needed to show to customs because thats the way things were in the 1950’s and 1960’s