Improving delivery times

I am delighted so many people have suddenly become interested in the issue of speedy delivery of raw materials, components and finished goods. Some are so interested they think it is the topic which should determine our approach to Brexit. I want to ask the question what actions could we take to cut down delivery times more if people think this is such an issue.
Lets take a complex supply chain. The company concerned needs imported components from India and from Slovakia to meet an automated manufacturing system. The typical delivery time from Slovakia by road transport is four days. The typical delivery time by sea transport from Mumbai is 20 days. Immediately when we look at this issue we see that the short time it takes to get through the port of Dover from Slovakia or through the port of Southampton or London Gateway from India is tiny compared to the lengthy time it takes by sea or road. The sea journey is probably a bit more predictable than the road journey, as it is less open to congestion and delays. The sea journey does also need two road transport journeys to get to and from the ports involved, whilst the road journey from the continent needs a short sea crossing to tackle the English Channel.
The investment needed to cut journey times and unreliability includes investment in the road networks involved. I do not know all the details of the road congestion from Slovakia on the continent, but can vouch for the delays and unreliability the shortage of capacity from Dover or from Southampton to a factory in say Birmingham can cause. This would seem to be a more sensible worry than the idea that after Brexit lorries will face unacceptable delays at our ports.
We need to remember that the bulk of our trade with the EU is imports, not exports. That means the crucial port movements occur in UK controlled ports. It is the UK authorities who will have the task of checking standards and tax liabilities, as they do today whilst we are still in the EU. We have no reason to set up a complex system at the port which will cause more delay or so called friction. We can continue to use Authorised Economic Operators. electronic manifests and on line assessment, tax collection and clearance of most cargoes. Trade within the EU today requires complex calculations of VAT, other transaction taxes, quality and safety checking and other compliance. Most of this occurs away from the port. We have no need to make it too difficult when we are out of the EU.
The fundamental question that needs to be asked is, how do other countries outside the EU, of which there are many more, manage ?
The only difficulty I see in leaving the EU is the set up of parallel organisations and agreements. I have made my position clear with regards to remaining in the Single Market for a short period of time to circumvent many of these issues. But alas I am in a minority here.
Time will tell but personally we are in for Remain only.
Remoaners keep on harping on about crashing out of the dreaded Eu, so be it, i worked in the automotive industry for nearly 50years for my sins and I cannot remember how many vehicles that had crashed and then I had the task of rebuilding them back to there former glory with great results, and that’s what will do if we crash out of the Eu we will rebuild but be stronger and even more proud to be British, and if the Eu loving remoaners don’t want to be part of this great adventure then pack your bags and go live in your beloved Europe bye bye you’ll not be missed
Remain’s focus on supply chains is utterly disingenuous. They aren’t concerned with supply chains per se but with stoking, inciting and indeed inventing another fear that disrupted supply chains caused, they argue, by Brexit may lead to widespread shortages
The strategy of fear, and it is a strategy in the truest sense of the term, we have been seeing since 2014-2015 is vile, pathetic and pernicious. It is perpetrated by this PM, her advisers, EU acolytes across all political parties, the BBC and all the other pro-EU interested entities who are determined to weaken and destroy our resolve.
Like the British left, the Remain camp care not one jot about the veracity of their claims but only with the effect that saying such things will have. Their campaign is concerned only with achieving an objective, the truth or indeed its inverse is of zero significance, a mere weapon
I think the entire Tory party now knows that we are heading in the wrong direction both as a party and a nation.
Send Greg Clark on a weeks secondment to an import/export or international courier company.
I feel so sorry for Mr. D. Raab, yesterday, valiantly attempting to defend a waste of time government White Paper and then embarrassing himself again in Brussels pretending he is the person negotiating on behalf of the UK to exit the EU.
We then have a PM who also thinks she can persuade the Conservative Party faithful around the nation that she really does intend to take us out of the EU, “no really, I do..”. No doubt the Party members she does meet will help her with her misunderstanding of Brexit.
Could it get more surreal.
If there are going to be any delay’s on a regular basis, then they are simply factored in, and in the light of experience, should not be that much of a problem.
The biggest problem we have had in the past is when we have had strikes or go slows without notification by French workers, of which there have been plenty during our membership period, hence the reason we now have a lorry park facility at an old airport in Kent, rather than lining lorries up on the M20.
During our membership we have also had Air traffic controllers strikes in France and Spain which has lead to delay’s in Air travel.
I am sure they will still happen from time – time, no matter if we are in or out of the EU.
Fully accept that if the EU want to play silly, then fresh produce or livestock is the cargo at most risk when being exported.
I assume there will be an arbitration system in place should deliberate hold up’s occur.
Likewise I assume this will not be fully administered and overseen by the EU, although at the moment with the current proposals, that unfortunately looks likely. So we will need some sort of system of compensation system should either side be guilty of deliberate delay.
We could of course simply retaliate with our own systematic delay’s if there is a problem, but that is not really the British way of behaviour.
Really we should be diverting around France in response to French Strikes
Businesses will find a way round whatever lunacies, taxes, regulations and obstacles governments choose to lumber them with. Or they will change their activities, fine new customers and/or suppliers or new products.
The fewer of these government lunacies we have the more competitive and productive we can be. The sooner we ditch all the EU ones and move to nimble self government the better. May and Hammond have decided the complete opposite and must go for this reason and the fact that May and indeed Hammond are a huge electoral liabilities. Worse perhaps even than, post ERM fiasco, John Major.
Your references to India and Slovakia suggests to me that you have Jaguar Land Rover in mind. JLR has been vocal in support of May’s campaign to remain as close as she can to the EU. Whether that is wise for JLR in relation to its UK customer base is another matter. I imagine most components such as engines will be shipped from the UK to its new factory in Slovakia. What will come back will be the Discovery and the Defender replacement when it is eventually launched. Such adjustment to timing that will be required to cover extra admin should be achieved relatively easily. The man from BMW complained the other day that he might need a new warehouse. It sounds like there are actually low tech as well as high tech solutions to Brexit. In the end FX changes will be far more significant.
I recently took my car on the early ferry from Dover to Dunkirk for a long weekend on the continent. Loading HGV’s was given priority over passenger cars however, things were organised very efficiently and we waited in an orderly queue to embark.
Loading the lorries first meant that the passenger cars left first with no delays or customs checks, we drove straight off and into the French Autoroute system.
I could no help but notice that there was obvious spare capacity on our ferry, the ship could have loaded at least double the number of vehicles; this was the same on the way back
If HGV need to cross over more quickly because of delays on the EU road network they can take the much quicker but more expensive Eurostar train. Currently the channel tunnel route is underutilised.
All this talk of problems with transport etc after Brexit is just highly paid jobsworths trying desperately to justify the existence by being obstructive. We need to sack a few of them, it would concentrate the minds of those left wonderfully
It is all dependant on volume of parts concerned. The supplier either sets up a dedicated warehouse adjacent the end user and delivers within a couple of hours to schedule, volume permitting. The alternative is for the supplier to engage a specialist logistics company who will warehouse and deliver to schedule. This is the current norm in the circumstances you describe.