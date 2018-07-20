Let’s thank the Irish PM for showing us how absurd Project Fear has become

There are international agreements allowing overflights. Irish planes will still fly over the UK once we have left, and UK planes will still fly over Ireland. BA is of course part of IAG, an Anglo Spanish company with a headquarters in Madrid, so does the Irish PM anyway not see that as an EU company that will carry on flying?
Good morning- again.
The PM’s capitulation seems to have pleased the Irish Government enough for them to sit back and relax. It seems that the UK will not have to make them compete for our market after all.
Indeed he is being absurd. Who (someone in the EU one assumes) is pulling his strings?
The point you have missed is that this enraged outburst shows just how furious Ireland is with a UK that has deliberately acted to wreck its economy and peace
There is long history of English arrogance towards Ireland and it is entirely typical of John Redwood to have forgotten how appalling the consequences have been.
Irish governments have a habit of making threats of this type it seems. A similar “no overfly” threat was met with a counter-threat of invasion by President Roosevelt during Wold War 2.
In The Times we learn that weekly “bundles” of warnings about a “disorderly Brexit” are to be dumped on us all summer. A senior civil servant tells MPs that ministers have to “balance” causing alarm with giving necessary advice.
This mandarin and his colleagues have had two years to prepare. Among their duties is to advise ministers on planning for eventualities. It’s almost as if they wish to see maximum disruption so Brexit itself can be discredited.
Well, it won’t wash. The public resent being taken for monkeys and will know where the blame properly lies. They will not take it kindly when knighthoods and peerages, CMGs and GCMGs are handed out to Whitehall wreckers.
Among the more agreeable tasks of the leader of a newly independent and reinvigorated Britain will be to overhaul the personnel and practices of the senior Civil Service. There is much dead wood to prune. Trevelyan-style reforms are many decades overdue.
Do be careful Dr. Redwood, airspace is sovereign space, so they can “close” it any time, as could we. I refer you to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, of recent past.
As you say, more of project fear. Any government the decides to play silly buggers is wide open to reciprocal action. The Irish Prime Minister would be wise to engage brain before opening mouth.
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2010/nov/22/ireland-bailout-uk-lends-seven-billion
The Irish seem to have selected memory loss, who do they think they are telling us what to do and don’t, when the Eu goes belly up don’t come running to us for help, muppets
Where is the party of law and order? Asks the Telegraph leader today. Where indeed? Crime is out of control and outside a few fashionable areas (such as ‘hate’ crime) the police have virtually given up completely beyond issuing a victim of crime letter.
They are also very keen indeed on deterring people reporting crimes when they think they can do. This to fiddle the reported crime figures. May played a big roll in this disaster too as Home Secretary for five years. Real deterrents are required and there are almost none.
It is a measure of the extremes to which some are prepared to go to frustrate Brexit. Another example is provided by ConservativeHome’s interview with Stuart Jackson, Chief of Staff to David David when he headed DEXEU. He accuses the Europe unit inside No 10 of “constitutional impropriety”. It is a shocking account of the devious behaviour of May, senior officials and unnamed cabinet ministers. Unsaid, and probably unknown to Jackson, is the extent of the collusion between No 10 and the Commission. Looking back at the curious way the “negotiations” were conducted by May with the craven acceptance of the EU timetable and order of events, it would be easy to conclude that once again there is no smoke without fire. In time, no doubt, the full unsavoury account of deception and betrayal will be revealed by Tim Shipman or another enterprising journalist. In the meantime May should not be trusted for one moment.