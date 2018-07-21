We do need to spend a bit more

Starting today I want to run a series of articles looking at how we could best spend the additional money coming from growth and from the savings in our EU contributions.
The NHS does need more money. There is the need to provide for the rising numbers of patients, partly the result of rapid growth in population. Even after a new migration policy has been put in place there will be some growth of population we need to provide for.
Under new arrangements with the EU after departure we need to make sure that if we continue with state payments for care in each other’s territory there is a fairer recharging by the UK to the EU for the care we deliver to EU citizens in the UK. If there is no agreement then we need to require payments or insurance on EU citizens here, and to offer a way of reimbursing UK citizens needing care on the continent.
The government has accepted the case for more money, and even accepted a general level of increased payments. Over the summer it is vital this is turned into a positive programme. The government should not sign off on any extra money unless and until there is a costed proposal that cannot be covered by existing budgets, and which will raise the quality and quantity of care delivered.
Ministers are talking about setting the Chief Executive of NHS England proper targets and requiring performance against them to justify extra cash. These targets need careful choosing and enforcement. It also needs to be clear that failure to hit agreed targets will result in financial penalties for the highly paid top team. If they wish to be paid far more than the PM, more like the private sector, there needs to genuine performance related risk for them
I do think we need more money to expand operating theatre capacity, provide extra medical teams for hospital treatments, and expand the numbers of GPs.
Rather than tax everyone to pay for more NHS waste, can we introduce more private care.
An old age care insurance scheme is badly needed so people don’t need to horde a war chest in case they need long term care.
Secondly, a tax incentivised company healthcare scheme. The welfare of employees matters to business, and this kind of scheme would be better in early intervention as it’s in their interest to reduce long term costs. Reward the schemes with NI rebates of a proportion of the premiums. All employees included for the scheme to qualify, not just for management.
Quite.
For schemes open to all employees should not be a taxable benefit. There is no preferential treatment and it is saving the company money.
I would not give companies incentives to look after their employees. Good companies should be offering reasonable packages and looking after their employees for competitive advantage. No need for further subsidy.
Concept for Fairness:
Every citizen’s NHS no is allowed an equal NHS budget value.
Their Health Budget pays their health costs.
Those who maintain healthy lifestyles receive 20% of their unused Health Budget at age 20, 30 & 50.
Those who exceed their budget receive treatment as now.
Dave Andrews
Great ideas, this is entirely the kind of thinking that we need in order to boost productivity too.
More for the NHS, but for treating who? More and more arrive, having contributed nothing, yet take up multiple appointment times because they need/use translators (which WE have to pay for).
Problem is that a lot of the old retirees on the continent are thinking about returning to UK with brexit looming, especially those who have since lost their partners and may themselves be in bad health or feeling the pinch with the fall in the pound value vs the euro.
Thing is if they manage to sell their apartments or villas out there they may not have enough funds to buy back into the UK property scene and how this will even out we don’t know yet, except to say it is bound to weigh heavy on the NHS capacity to deliver
Jason, it is my experience that what you are talking about has been happening for years. It is the norm. I lived in Spain for 5 years and most people were older than me. I have an older husband. We returned to the UK because we didn’t enjoy living there and came back. My husband started his own business and we bought our own property.. Every couple we knew out in Spain has returned to the UK as they have got older so Brexit has nothing to do with it. It happens all the time. Care in Spain is non existent for older people and even hospital care isn’t great. You need to do a lot of the actual caring yourself or get someone in to do it.
The number of ex pats returning to the UK because of ill health or loss of partner, is balanced by a larger number who move from the UK to retire abroad.
This has been happening for many years.
And whilst in the EU the pound has varied against the Euro from 1.60 to near 1.00 and ex pats have still managed.
I’m more worried about the NHS coping with half a million new arrivals to this country every year since 2000.
This not a new phenomenon. Oldies have been selling up and returning for years. Nothing to do with Brexit.
Problem is as our friends found it’s desperately difficult to sell a property in Spain and many are taking a financial hit.
This is true of Australians. Health care costs are crippling and my cousin is returning home after 50 years.
Nothing to Brexit.
Indeed they will perhaps come back and rent a property but then run out of cash & then need housing benefit/Council tax/social care and medical treatment too. Hammond’s tax and benefit system encourages this let’s “live off other people’s taxes” approach. If you have assets the government will grab them off you anyway so why not?
Jason Wells
But we are also told that lots of Europeans are returning home now they are reaching retirement age, so I guess as theres more of them leaving than coming back it won’t be so bad
Jason Wells, There are around 247,000 British pensioners living in the rEU (ONS figure). Even if all came home at once it would be only around average net immigration each year for the last couple of decades. So not much of a problem really.
@NickC; The average age of EU27 migration coming to the UK is what, 25+ years of age, the average age of retirees is obviously 60+, most migrants come here to work, thus they pay not only VAT but also income tax, most expat retirees returning to the UK not and will not pay anything like the same taxes. You might have a rosy view of expats returning but on average each one will be a net drain on the NHS and social services (and have every right to use and claim), whilst the average lost migrant would have been a net contributor.
I have no doubt that a lone pensioner, returning to the UK without enough funds to buy themselves a property here, will be classed as “making themselves homeless” and should expect nothing. Meanwhile anyone arriving with a sob story, not in English, then wanting to bring in three wives and umpteen children, will be welcomed with open arms and everything set up for them, bank account and deposit already waiting.
JR, Barnier made it clear yesterday that the ECJ will rule over the U.K. while May was falsely claiming in N. Irleland it would not. Shocking dishonesty.
What is actually needed is the introduction of much more patient choice and competition in the NHS – funds would be better spent allowing patients to choose private sector providers. This would improve outcomes and solve waiting times. Doesn’t need to be like the US but does need to more like eg the Netherlands the Nordic region or Switzerland. But I suppose this would be a heresy which even free market Conservatives will not dare touch. So it will be an endless depressing cycle of more and more money but always inferior outcomes to those achieved elsewhere with mixed systems. Does anyone think the new £20bn pa for the NHS will mean we don’t go on hearing about a ‘winter crisis’ ‘underfunding’ ‘cuts’ etc?
“a heresy which even free market Conservatives will not dare touch” and certainly not the daft high tax socialists that we currently have in charge of the Conservative Party.
The problem is that the vast majority of people don’t have the money for that choice. Either because they don’t earn it or because they are taxed heavily so that the NHS is ‘free’ on delivery.
The NHS is lax on collecting payment where it should, and lax on doling out treatment where it shouldn’t because those in it honestly believe it is free. From the magic money tree free.
Otherwise the vast majority in the NHS do good work.
The propaganda machine for the industrial wing of the socialist movement is in full overdrive at the moment.
The NHS has many problems. One is the tendency for “political initiatives” from government. Another is the dreadful NHS management besotted with a “time and motion” style management typical of 1950s factories. Whistleblowers are sidelined at best or victimised by stress or job loss. Yet modern factory management methods copied from Japan welcome the highlighting of faults, and solutions, from the shop-floor – something the NHS direly needs. It is not money, but a sincere culture change that is needed.
Fully agree, but there is no chance that any of the depressing old politocal parties will do anything. Time for some new polirtical parties I think, like they have got in Netherlands, Germany, Italy etc.
When Brexit comes to pass after 30/3/19, rest assured the economy will suffer.
It may take time – while the EU adjusts the BIPs necessary to check incoming traffic and people.
The economic decline could be like Cuba, or it could be like 2008 – and a lot worse than that because the IMF is run by Mme Lagarde of the EU.
Who will be to blame is the question.
And Mr Corbyn has all the answers…
The doctor’s surgery is a quaint leftover from when they were paid directly for their services.
It does not work – and never has worked imho – with a service where the patient pays nothing directly.
The effect is that expensive GPs who should be targeting their resources for the good of their whole list of patients are being tied down to a triage service where the workload and prioritisation is dictated by whoever turns up at the surgery with minor ailments and lonely people taking up too much of the GP’s time.
I would suggest that nurses take over the surgery and the doctor is freed to treat patients according to clinical priority.
Off topic – apologies !
But listening to TM in Belfast yesterday I was struck by what an accomplished liar she has become .
‘No British PM could possibly see Northern Ireland treated differently to the rest of the UK ‘
Yet she proposed exactly that late last year without discussing it with the NI Government .
Fortunately she was brought up short by Arlene Foster who threatened to to deny her voting support .
But in return she conceded ‘regulatory alignment ‘with the EU for the whole of the UK – the backstop position .
There were plenty of references to , ‘when we have left the EU ‘ , but nothing about the new arrangements to follow .
The Chequers plan denies us any competitive edge with the EU once we have signed the new Treaty .
Frankly her track record of conning the party , parliament , her own government and the electorate is so toxic that I certainly would not vote for her ever again .
Sadly there are those who regard her lies as ‘just politics ‘ and want any Brexit completed asp.
We really do depend so much on you Dr John R to keep a sense of fact and on the ERG group to keep her to Lancaster House et al .These are desperate times .
Well, JR, I have previously suggested that Olly Robbins should be sent to advise the government of St Helena but now your article suggests an alternative idea to my mind, that he could be taken off his present duties as appallingly bad adviser to Theresa May on all aspects of Brexit and instead set to the special task of sorting out the complex problem of foreigners making use of our national health system. Then he could propose a new reciprocal system whereby there would be a “formula revenue agreement” with the EU for reimbursement of the medical fees but without anybody actually collecting any fees at surgeries or hospitals, and that kind of system might even work in that case, and his other half might even be able to explain it to Yvette Cooper on the Liaison Committee, and he might even deserve to become Sir Oliver Robbins when she resigns.
John,
“We” do not need to spend more. Please stop this. The government already spends more than it can steal from us. It says something about the mentality of the political class when even your good self talks of spending more.
The NHS does not need more money. The NHS is appalling. The NHS needs dismantling and rebuilding with a very narrow scope.
When Milton Friedman replied to a similar question he said he would spend any and all “extra” money on tax cuts as governments would never get to a point where they even WANT run a surplus. And that was 25 years ago.
All I want is two things. 1) To be left alone (from a legislation point of view) 2) People to get their sticky fingers out of my wallet. As politicians are parasites this will never happen, so who’s the closest to this? Currently there there are no parties who don’t want to steal more from me to give to themselves and their special interests.
The government should largely get out of education too. This by using education vouchers that can be topped for use at independent schools. Freedom, competition and choice is what is needed not take it or leave it dire state monopolies .
Also what is the point of all the huge debts people accrue, £50K-£100K plus interest and the loss of three years + of earnings. This for degrees in Media & Gender Studies from the University of Bognor Regis or even worse PPE at Oxford?
At least 50% of degrees are almost totally worthless.
Why not introduce tax allowance against private health care annual subscription and private school fees.
Then you are targeting funding to those who actually do not join the waiting lists, and may, just may, encourage a few more along that route.
Agree NHS capacity needs to increase, so why not operate a two shift system for outpatients, this would of course require more admin, nursing, and doctor staff, seems silly to only use the buildings and equipment for 8 hours a day.
I am no Remainer and I have full respect for the aged. I’m no spring chicken myself.
We need a discussion on euthanasia.
Having seen what my poor father went through over two years, having seen what was inflicted my family and upon myself and having seen the costs caused to the NHS, if it had been me then I (and I’m sure, by the end, he) would have prefered euthanasia to the terrors that came in the end.
Then there are the people I know who are alone and in their nineties – all of their friends and relatives gone. The one I visited yesterday “Nothing’s happened. Nothing’s happened.” when trying to find something to talk about.
Again. I’d like the euthanasia option for myself please.
Just how old is actually good for us or society ?
Completely off-topic, just as an example of how advocates of the EU often exaggerate its economic effects, benefits as they think, I have just had a brief email exchange with the assistant of an MP who claimed that the UK car industry “… is a sector that brings in £77.5 billion every year in revenue … “, when according to a House of Commons Library briefing it “contributed £15.2 billion to the economy in 2017”.
I willingly give him credit for responding to my criticism, which very few MPs ever do nowadays, but his reference to an annual report of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders does not support what he said.
On page 7 in the 2018 report:
https://www.smmt.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/SMMT-Motor-Industry-Facts-June-2018.pdf
there are these two numbers among others:
“In 2017 the UK automotive manufacturing industry …
… Turned over £82 billion …
… Added £22.22 billion in value to the UK economy … ”
It would be better if both sides in this debate could refrain from gilding their lilies …
Incidentally statistics in that report also support my previous claims that while the UK car industry is now described as a great export success story, “8 out of 10 cars built in the UK are exported”, the other side of the coin is that our domestic market is overwhelmingly dominated by imports: 1.67 million cars built in the UK, minus 1.33 million of them built for export = 0.34 million built and sold in the UK, out of 2.54 million new cars registered, therefore 2.20 million must have been imported, which = 87%.
Could you please tell me John, when everyone in England is being taxed more to pay for an overcrowded NHS (partly caused by politicians allowing mass immigration into England where most immigrants reside), will the rest of the UK benefit yet again from those taxes through the outdated and skewed Barnett consequentials? If only we in England are to be taxed more, I would like to see this Tory Government use it for the benefit of England and nowhere else but there is obviously no chance of that with this anti-English Government who see England as nothing more than a milch cow for the benefit of the rest of the dis-UK and world providing then with services and freebies that we in England are denied.
I don’t think more operating theaters are needed. As I understand it, they are hardly used Friday and not at all stay and Sunday. But who wants to work for an organisation that is already working you far harder than is comfortable, doing many things that seem pointless, and new they want you to work #more# weekends than you already we act do !
The Chancellor is against spending money on boosting the economy. More money for the NHS and our NATO commitments are expenditures he cannot stop. His eyes opened widely in the House momentarily as Mrs May made the announcement that more money would be spent on Defence. Something he is being forced into. Well, those expeditures will directly and on the periphery boost the economy.
He probably will try damping down our economy in other ways. Increasing taxes will be his favourite dumb-bomb ostensibly to pay for NHS and Defence. ..thus counteracting their positives in his desire for the remoaner project of GlumUK post Brexit.
PS Yes, The Chancellor’s ” eyes opened widely in the House momentarily as Mrs May made the announcement that more money would be spent on Defence.” was literally and figuratively Dumb Insolence to Mrs May” before anyone steals my fire, in my opinion.
PPS Literally behind her back, but to the world, as she faced it.
The N.H.S. does not need to spend more money : taxpayers (which are all of us if one includes indirect taxes such as V.A.T.) need it to spend , or rather waste less. It needs much more efficiency and I don’t believe that can be properly achieved in the public sector.
The health service should be run like privatised prisons – that is privately run but publicly funded, though less funded than the N.H.S. currently is.
Dear Andy, Newmania, Tablazero, hans, B&G etc etc etc
You have all been banging on about cliff edges, the destruction of UK economy and the need to stay safely wedded to the EU to ensure we dont sink as a country.
Therefore I wish to hear your response to the following from you hero Michel Barnier
“May’s Chequers plan has been rejected by the EU’s Brexit chief – partly because it would give UK firms a competitive edge.”
LOVE that the EU accept that leaving the EU & lowering tax/regulatory burden would make UK businesses more competitive
From Margaret Thatcher’s Bruge Speech :
“Let me say bluntly on behalf of Britain: we have not embarked on the business of throwing back the frontiers of the state at home, only to see a European super-state getting ready to exercise a new dominance from Brussels.”
Says it all really. Did you have a hand in writing this line, John ?
30% of taxes go on the debts.
Why not default on the debt and use that money?
When some of the over 9 million people (official figure, almost certainly double in reality) in the UK not born here return home there will be less pressure on the NHS, the housing stock, and general infrastructure. I am not sure we will then need to spend extra. Of course we will only have extra to spend if we really do escape from EU control, something that won’t happen under Theresa “two-face” May’s plan.
Major factors in increased pressure on the NHS are amazing medical developments and the ensuing longevity of the population. None of this was predicted when the system was launched, perhaps understandably, and the running costs were woefully “misunderestimated”. The bulk of NHS spending goes disproportionally on the elderly.
Until and unless the NHS is completely re-thought from the ground up, it will continue to be a terrifying black hole for all concerned: patients, medical staff and politicians of all stripes.
(and, sigh, for all those girding their loins to throw abuse about ‘privatisation like the USA etc’, no I don’t advocate that)
Maybe if gov had spent the 11 billion plus smart meter money on new equipment for hospitals and the 76,000 pounds it pays out for each badge murder, it might have got in front of the task and saved more people.
No doubt going forward the gov will be wasting a lot more money on thing that does not matter apart from giving the few a leg up.
I thought under Conservative Governments taxes were supposed to go down not up. If only we had a Conservative Government!!!!
All the research I’ve done seems to show that the vast majority of HARD Brexiters, in particular in business, would be happy to remain in the EU IF IF IF the EU was radically reformed (i.e. essentially stripped it of its political / bureaucratic power and made more business-friendly / more export-friendly). And I agree 100% with these HARD Brexiters (my main argument is that we don’t have 1. Strong enough plan for the short to medium term to escape the EU 2. Our economy’s too weak for such a dramatic impact on our economy as leaving the EU).
People say we’ve tried to reform the EU before but the EU is quite different to what it was 20+ years ago. Now it’s a lot more politically interfering, bureaucratic, and serious problems like Greece etc .. In other words, the time is now ripe across Europe (not just the UK) to call for radical reform. People would respond to us. We’ve not really done it before (CAP was years ago, and Cameron only tried to get concessions for the UK).
The UK is the best country to try and radically reform the EU. This would be the great achievement of our times – appealing to everyone. Best for both the UK and the Europe (and what is good for Europe is also good for us to an important degree as well).
Whilst doctors take the HippocraticOath,Madam May presumably swore the Hippocritical Oath!