Spending and the case for social care

The government is currently looking into how we provide and pay for social care.
Today we have a mixed scheme. The general principle behind it is if someone needs meals and housing, these are normal costs they should pay for out of their incomes and pensions. If someone needs medical treatment or a stay in hospital, this is something that comes free under the NHS guarantee.
If someone needs help at home with everyday activities then they have to pay. If they are on a low income with few assets then the state pays. The value of their home is not taken into account when working out if they can afford the home care. If someone has to go into a care home then they have to pay if they have income and assets. The state pays when the assets have largely gone. The value of their former home is part of their assets for this purpose, and they have to sell their former home to pay for the care home. Of course if they have a partner that still needs to live in their own home this does not apply.
Some think this is unfair, as it means if an elderly person needs to go into a home they lose their home and its value if the fees so require. Conversely if an elderly person can stay in their own property, they keep the asset and get more help with the care costs if on a low income.
I do not think we should change this general approach. It would be too dear to offer people free care home provision so they can leave their former home to their children, whilst it would be too tough to demand people living in their own homes to have to pay a levy on the price of their home. No political party has come up with a popular way of making this fairer and easier. Some have suggested taking some of the value of the home for the person continuing to live in it, by way of an additional death tax, whilst putting some cap on the amount of the value of the former home someone needs to spend on care home fees. I would be interested in views on it, but still think it too difficult to sell the idea of what will be called a new death tax over and above IHT.
I want some additional money to increase the quality and quantity of social care, for people of all ages and disabilities. Better care is a good in its own right, where many of us are happy to make a contribution through taxation. It will also reduce more strain on the NHS by getting people back home more quickly after hospital treatment.
71 Comments
Good morning
So the idea of importing vast numbers of people to pay for our old hasn’t quite worked out then ?
People do not have to sell their homes, they can live with relatives or, in a care home and rent their homes out. This would help to pay for their care and, help towards solving the MASS IMMIGRATION crisis, sorry I mean the housing crisis, that government policy has inflicted upon us.
It seems to me that those who inhabit the Palace of Westminster need to sing the nursery rhyme of the Old Lady who swallowed s fly. Her solution to the problem was simple. Think of something that will get rid of the initial problem even if it makes her life worse.
Migrants get old too, you know.
You’d think the NHS would be in tip top condition with all those doctors making it over the Med.
We abort 200,000 babies each year and then import 200,000 adults to replace them. That means that the need for transport and health care are brought forward by twenty years or so. Another government Ponzi scheme where we borrow to pay the debt of our previous borrowing, then borrow again to pay that debt.
Therefore we need to add another to the list:
SOCIAL CARE CRISIS + NHS crisis + transport crisis + education crisis + housing crisis + policing crisis + water crisis = POPULATION CRISIS
Mark B:
We don’t need to import. We can find suitable existing people to pay.
Misc ideas to transform bad into goodness:
1. Generate NHS money by confiscating violent offenders’ assets on sentence.
2. Sentence criminals to complete 6 months unpaid work in ‘NHS factories’ before being considered for release.
3. Save on prison costs by sentencing non-violent offenders to wear a distinctive L-plate uniform in public at all times, with 1 year in jail for not doing so.
4. Refurbish unused prisons into high-quality care homes.
5. Add 10% Violence-Added Tax to violent offenders’ HMRC bills for 6 years.
Tory party made several promises over social care and have broken all of them in the last eight years. Your leader is underhand lacks integrity and you cannot beleive a word she says May tried to introduce her Demetia tax at the last election and then falsely said nothing had changed when the polls plummeted against her.
There is no trust in May ad therefore much debate about any Tory policy has become redeundant. Who in the it right mind would beleive or trust any proposed policy made by May? Yesterday Raab was promoting his paper to join the EU under the heading withdraw bill!
The paper made it quite clear May wants the European Commuites Act to apply again, ECJ to rule, EU allowed to take billions at intervals and sums to suite it! Freedom of movement also continues. Raab said in parliament that paper kept faith with the referendum! This is clearly not true. He needs to be held to account. Again, I do not know why any Tory MP did not challenge him when he made this clearly false remark.
It strikes me a Raab has let his ambition overrule his intellect, values and conviction.
It works like this in the minds of so many politicians.
Two semi-detached houses.
In each one lives two families who live on similar incomes.
House 1: the family live within their means, never get into debt, save for the future.
House 2: the family live beyond their means, always get into debt, never save for the future.
The family from House 1 are penalised by politicians.
The family from House 2 are helped by politicians.
Too cynical, there are many deserving people who have never had much and need a life raft of support. However now the politicians have found another way to cane the prudent, namely force down the cost for local authority placements resulting, according to a report today, in the rest paying an additional 10k a year.
There is also the problem that once in and paying, Care Homes know the resident is not going to leave and ramp up their charges and what does this wonderful government do about these? Precisely!
An accurate description, Stephen Priest, yet politicians repeatedly fail to remedy their idiocy.
There’s a bit more to this, because those in house 1 who need to go into a care whom are overcharged to the tune of £10k p.a. to subsidise those in same home from house 2, simply because local councils will not pay the full rate and someone has to pick up the tab. Death duties in another form but paid for whilst still breathing…..
The quality of state care can be truly appalling as I know from personal experience. Encourage more people to make living wills and legalise euthanasia, this is surely sensible. Many people would not want to be kept alive once the quality of lives became so poor. Why should they be obliged to by law (and the people with various daft “belief” systems)? They can make their own decisions but should not order others to do the same as them.
So May is to take person charge of Brexit. That sounds like even more of a disaster than the last election where she threw away her majority with her vote for me and I will kick you in the teeth socialist manifesto. When can we have a real Tory as PM? We have had essentially daft, dishonest socialists since Mrs Thatcher and even she made some huge errors, failed to address the NHS, signed away rights to the EU and even allowed John Major to take us in to the ERM as Chancellor and replace her. All without so much a Maths “O” level!
Lifelogic
Mrs May is in charge of Brexit in name only, the real power has been given to Oily Robbins, which is even more of a worry given neither of them have any real commercial experience.
Its like putting them both in the England cricket team against the Aussies as opening batsmen, they know what to do, as they have read the autobiography of a past England Captain.
Problem is they think they will get a good deal, when they have not got a clue what is a bad one.
Utter Madness.
“Chairman May” to you, Lifelogic, and in the national interest but with the greatest reluctance she has been compelled to take direct control of Brexit into her own hands through the criminal incompetence of those she had entrusted with the task who did not fully understand that Brexit meant Bre, only half of Brexit. Remember, comrade, what they forgot, that half a Brexit is better than no Brexit at all.
My experience is that children do, in fact, do their duty as far as elderly parents go but that the palliative stage now goes on a lot longer than it used to. One friend has just spent three years with a father suffering chronic dementia – numerous bouts of pneumonia in that time.
This was after a good ten years of what we would call normal family care.
A career ruined, full duty to parent and state done and yet no inheritance left.
I want euthanasia. I do not want to ruin my children’s lives.
Euthanasia is a violation of humanity.
On the other hand, society needs to visit the question of whether there is value in medical intervention, for the very young and very old, to extend poor quality of life.
Perhaps we all need to learn that we must let some people go.
Agree with you on the PM. Having just appointed Raab, does she already feel he’s not approaching the task with sufficient appeasement?
@lifelogic
It’s a power grab by the EU, as I said previously, she is not working for Britain, she works for the EU. Once you grasp that unpalatable fact, her actions begin to make sense. Brussels has no compunction about replacing uncooperative national leaders with their own technocrats.
@Lifelogic,
‘legalise euthanasia’
I think euthanasia is morally evil and indefensible. If people want to sadly take their life, themselves, that’s their moral choice (although I’d encourage more support of the Samaritans and other bodies that help people seriously suicidal).
Euthanasia, legalised would lead to all kinds of abuses. I know 99% of Conservatives a 100 years ago would be abhorred by euthanasia. Rightly so.
As they would be by abortion, gay marriage, the break down of family life, adults throwing acid into children’s faces, knife-crime, and so on.
We need to get back to traditional morals and spiritual life (and make the most of the physical world we have as well – even if people do or do not believe in the Divine).
BW
@Lifelogic,
‘Why should they be obliged to by law (and the people with various daft “belief” systems)?’
You talk about Cambridge University, but Sir Isaac Newton was a devout Christian, spending much time in prayer. Was he ‘daft’ as well? (Or devout traditional Christians such as Edmund Burke, Samuel Johnson, Jane Austen, Michael Faraday, Handel, James Maxwell, and many others).
How can you suggest anyone is ‘daft’ for believing in the Divine? I mean can you give us a logical reason how stuff (spacetime) came into existence from absolutely nothing (unless you argue space time has existed eternally?). Why do people say they experience something they can only describe as Divine when they experience unconditional love, or the beauty in Mozart or gazing at the beauty in nature, or how come we have the free will to escape the pre-determined laws of physical world on the one hand, and the chaotic nature of the world on the other?
I don’t know how you can be so sure about what is really real and what isn’t?
BW
“I think euthanasia is morally evil and indefensible.”
I am afraid I think that keeping someone alive against their wishes when they are terminally ill, have no hope of recovery, and are in constant pain because after a certain point pallative care and pain relief simply does not work is similarly morally indefensible.
How many £bns for each of these 4 spending increases? We save perhaps £12bn net by leaving the EU but Mrs May has already given 3 years+ of that back to the EU as a leaving present (& this seems to be agreed before everything is agreed). We still have a budget deficit of £30bn, so debt is still rising (I just got an email from brandon lewis claiming debt is falling), the NHS is getting £20bn extra with no conditions, most of which surely will go on higher wages. We are 9 years into a growth period and the average recession comes round every 12 years. And we have the highest tax take as a % of GDP for 40 years. Does this all stack up? When can we cut taxes as we are now warned by wall st banks we must if we are to stay competitive as we Exit the EU single market and in the US Mr Trump cuts taxes and de-regulates?
Not only has she given 3 years contribution for nothing she is now manoeuvre to pay our net contribution in perpetuity to belong to EU institutions.
She says that the withdrawal agreement is 80% complete which means she only has 20% more to concede and the betrayal will be complete.
I am always puzzled by this need for an agreement to leave. Why are we like a child asking to leave the dinner table? This subservience must be brought to an end. However, Theresa May is certainly not the one who has the resolve to do so. She really is a child of the EU!
How about spending less on foreign aid and instead look after our own elderly who have after all paid for their care through taxation and NI? Or we could try Andy’s way and just leave pensioners to rot.
There will always be the feckless out there that pay nothing in but get everything paid for. That’s life. Other than a specific insurance scheme that we all pay in for I don’t know the answer. The money paid in could be used for those that need care and we take pot luck whether that would be us or not.
Many problems arise because there is not set definition about what medical care means.
Just a few examples.
If you are doubly incontinent, cannot feed yourself or medicate yourself properly due to disability, lack of strength or have sight problems.
If you are suffering pain are immobile and need regular turning to try and avoid bed sores.
Clearly given the above you may be better looked after in a nursing home than at home, but who works out what percentage.
If you remain at home, would this be regarded as medical treatment and free of charge.
Probably many people are not aware of the continuing care rules, where all treatment is free, but the rules are different in each Primary Care area WHY !
If we have a National Heath Service, should not the rules be clear and the same in all area’s.
Yes the insurance terms and conditions should be written down and it should be clear when you get a payout.
Individuals should be choosing how to spend their payouts.
Ccg’s the unreformed pct’s should not be delivering radically different Carrington different areas, any difference should be a result of individual choice not CCG fashions and bias.
Alan, i think rules are different in primary care areas because of local housing circumstances, for example in the North a house purchased for £3000 in 1970 is worth around £110,000 now in London or the Southeast how much would this same 3 bed semi with windows replaced and the same level of decoration be, around £500,000 maybe? So the taxman has more gain to go at to fund the care in the South than the North through pure location gain via Governments prioritising the development and spending of infrastructure around London.
a-tracy
I take your point about house prices in different area’s, but we are talking about a “National Health Care System” not inheritance values.
Why should treatment options be different, why should treatment be given different labels, and be listed differently, in different parts of the Country, why a post code lottery for treatment or for which department treatment and care is assigned to.
The problem is the rules on treatment, availability, and what comprises medical treatment, social care, or simple humanitarian need, are very confused and blurred.
Until we have settled the rules, how can you plan anything, either as a Government, a Local Authority, or an individual.
The rates we have all paid or pay for a National Health Service are the same nationwide, so why should treatment, care or help be different ?
The answer is INSURANCE.
I’m pleased to report that in the latter years of my working life, I have no conditions that spell long term care. How long this will be the case I don’t know, or whether ultimately I shall require a short or long care home stay. Do I keep a little by, or build up a massive horde I may never need?
What I would like to do is take out an insurance that pays in the event I have to go into a care home. However, my IFA reports that no such policies exist any more, and my own research confirms that.
This is a matter that government should take up with the insurance companies. It needs provision in place for people who genuinely have no means to afford the premiums.
Oh and please abolish IPT. A tax introduced by the socialist Ken Clarke I seem to remember.
Agreed – Insurance is a social good in every conceivable way and yet it is taxed punitively . Some of the things the state does well are really forms of insurance , for example , when you are young you are taxed at a high rate and get very little back.
When you have children you use a lot of free service and do very nicely out of the state . My young friends sometimes say to me” Why should I pay for your children? ”
I say ..”You are paying for yours, but I do know the feeling , believe me “
No doubt you will have seen & agreed with John Nelson’s letter in the FT yesterday asserting that the insurance industry (inter alia) & Lloyds will be hugely negatively impacted by Brexit. This seemed to relate to authorisations to operate in different jurisdictions. But why would these authorisations not novate to the UK like other trade arrangements & also are there really no potential benefits from being out of the EU regulatory ambit in insurance – we have heard enough complaints from the Industry about the direction of regulation after all?! It would be interesting to hear more detail on this.
Make people pay for their own old age care. Most of those getting care today are a massive drain on the system. They are taking out far more than they ever paid in. They retired at 65 – on a good plated final salary scheme – when it was presumed average life expectancy would be early 70s. It’s now 80 and is rising. These people are living a decade or more long than the system ever charged them for. And it is the most expensive decade of their lives – many having complex health and care needs.
They are – without doubt – the biggest drain on the state. Most of my taxes go, in some way, to fund them. It can not go on. There are too many old people and too few young people to support them.
What we need is a compulsory insurance scheme specifically to pay for old age care for future generations. You are required to pay a % of earnings into it – and you can choose your future level of coverage. The explosion in the number of pensioners is by far the biggest challenge facing society. They demand everything and contribute comparatively little. Our politicians are not brave enough to take on the blue rinse brigade even though the
Sensible ones know they need to.
Andy
Who funded those who got treated in 1948 when the scheme was first started, it has always been those who work pay for those who do not.
Same as the State Pension.
Same for unemployment benefit.
Its pay as you go there is no fund.
I could rewrite your post swopping “old people” for “young people”and the same logic would apply.
Why should I pay taxes to help families with their children get free education get free NHS treatments, their young parents get tax credits and housing benefits.
PS And Andy, you are also in the demographic change of slightly more old people.
It should be a conservative principal to give individuals more control over their own life. In social care I don’t mind the state being the insurer, taking premium via tax, and paying out in times of need. But I want individuals to choose how and where any payouts get spent. I don’t want the state owning or running providers of care, or rationing after it’s too late for the individual to make alternative arrangements.
Same for health, same for housing, same for schools.
Hand real and decisive power to individuals and away from the state.
Off Topic – apologies:
We are informed that Mr. Barnier finds the Chequers Plan is unacceptable; yet the PM continues her merry journey around the country to try to sell it to us. Is there nobody let in government who has any common sense?
Dr. Redwood, I was all for giving the PM a chance, but she has proved to be incompetent AND duplicitous. Please send in your letter and lets get a PM worthy of the title who will carryout the instructions of the electorate.
no there is no common sense at the top of any of the main political parties.
the way political candidates are selected and the system discourages decent people has lots to do with it.
My personal experience is that children do their duty as far as elderly parents go. They do not expect state help.
What they do not expect, however, is that when the awful day comes and they are forced to put Mum in a home (often after years of family care) that they are charged double to fund a state resident in the same home.
Socialism by the back door.
Pay this out of general taxation – have the guts to do socialism by the front door, you Tories.
yes john is advocating the worst of all worlds.
discouraging enterprise and self sufficiency and doing the right thing.
and handing ever more power away from individuals and to unaccountable state mandarins.
1. There will never be a totally ‘fair’ system, so it’s best to work for one that is clear, efficient and simple for all parties to implement.
2. If you own your own home and can no longer live in it safely when alone, I see no reason why it should not be considered part of your assets which are assessed if you need to enter a nursing home for the rest of your life (and if no-one else is living there). I do not think other people’s children should be taxed so that mine can inherit more.
3. Not everyone has relatives/friends who live nearby and can help when old age or illness strikes – society is going to have to learn to anticipate the problems of increased longevity. I have seen too many people whom I love and respect cling on to their properties because of understandable memories and familiarity, and then regret that they didn’t make sensible provision for the difficult times ahead while they were still physically and perhaps mentally able to.
4. The Welfare State should be there for emergencies and short-term assistance and advice – it should not exist to relieve each individual (of reasonable mental and physical health) of responsibility for every aspect of his/her life.
Here we go again John. Social care is devolved so you are only talking about ENGLAND so why not say it? May’s proposed dementia tax will only affect ENGLAND’s elderly, just as £9,250 tuition fees only affects England’s young and prescription and hospital parking charges only affect England’s sick. Personal care for the elderly is entirely free in Scotland, so why not England?
How come England, the only net contributor to the UK coffers, is being hammered time and time again by this anti-English Tory Government. Blatant discrimination at it’s worst!!
How can I put this without offending the author. Let me think. The vast majority of Tories do not care about more spending plans to appease the electorate. We want the treacherous May deposed and we want the UK out of the EU
Your continued support for May as our leader is a travesty and an hypocrisy.
You want to see the UK returned to a sovereign, independent state and yet in complete contradiction to this you support a PM who is determined to prevent this from happening
More spending? You’re beginning to sound like a Labour politician
It’s shameful to see my party behave in such a cowardly manner.
Betray the nation and Labour will achieve power and all your fancy, uncosted spending plans will turn to dust
Taking people’s houses from them to pay for old age care puts completely the wrong incentives in the system.
We should be giving incentives to save and look after yourself and your own family.
The policy you advocate encourages people to spend and waste, make no provision for themselves or their family, and creates a more subservient citizenry dependant far more on the state.
And yes my dad built his own house for himself, his wife, and his kids, not to pay for the feckless or mass immigration. Why should his modern equivalents bother.
Old age is a physical and mental disability in some cases. If such is not a disease then tell me what is. Social care should be just another branch of the NHS as the two are inextricably linked. Under one competent management they could be so much better in operation. No more bed blocking for instance. Terminal care should be left to the various trusts because they do a very good job already, but with greater financial support from government.
Is there any relevance to the news that the unelected remainer Mr Robins in now in effect our negotiator with the EU being crept out on the last day before the recess?
Are we to assume that Mr Brady is unable to receive letters unless the House is sitting?
There is nothing being done to quell the stench that is being created by this government on a daily basis.
Can I just return to the education thread. The government has just handed out a bung to the public sector unions to keep them quiet while it battles the Brexit problems of its own creation.
This is typical of the way Nationalist States work ( or rather don’t work) . Anyhoo….. teachers claim there is a problem with recruitment , here is the answer
Stop the pensions
Pay the market worth of the pension into the salary and make contributions optional
This doubles the headline salary of every teacher
The see how easy it is to recruit
Allow the market to drive down rewards to natural level
Free funds for education
Attain social justice with private sector tax payers funding the whole thing
Why not?
I think your correct a little bit of support goes a long long way when your vulnerable
It will relieve pressure on the NHS in many ways and keep people at home for longer.
It is a very difficult set of issues. This is where the unintended consequences of well intended policies converge. A typical case for a decision by “jury” (politics) rather than by “judges” (technocratic experts. Too many normative problems for efficient solutions. One thing would help, if all care (medical and social) were costed transparently and open to competitive provision, with very strict regulation and enforcement of course. Private sector actors are better at doing unpopular things.. My own vision on this is that given the potentially unlimited demand for this, it must be either priced properly (and where politically necessary, subsidized individually) or rationed. A conservative would generally not be in favour of rationing.
My home is left in my will to my son, who has a life-long mental health issue and may have periods in his life when he cannot work and keep a roof over his head. I concern myself with his welfare first and foremost, for that period after I have died and he is without living-family support. The government needs to rid the country of all the non-paying health tourists, and stop handing out benefits and free housing to the hordes of unskilled layabouts that we are now infested with. There’s the problem. Start spending money on behalf of the REAL British people instead of the imports.
I am fortunate in having good health in my sixties; I don’t envisage ever needing long-term care…some kind of insurance would be useful, as Dave Andrews suggests, then it’s down to whether the individual picks up with it or not. Many years ago, the family took care of its own elderly; many still do, but modern life can make it excruciatingly difficult. Maybe it’s our modern lifestyle that needs changing, not inflicting more taxation.
I can’t remember the last time that a family member of mine had to go into care – and none show signs of needing it, thank God. (Yes, a stroke would skew things.) A mandatory insurance scheme would seem to be the best way forward.
“If someone has to go into a care home then they have to pay if they have income and assets. The state pays when the assets have largely gone.”
We already have non-contributory health and welfare systems which are accessible to all EU citizens free of charge as the EU demands that all EU citizens are treated equally.
Is this also extended to social care, such as going into a care home ?
Fraction of UK economy exported over the Irish land border: 0.1%
Fraction of UK economy to be kept under EU control so that the Irish are spared the trouble of checking that o.1% of UK GDP at the border: 20%
Correct level of trust in the Tories over anything to do with the EU: Zero
Similar to what Dave Andrews suggest. Insurance.
Every person should be obliged to take out insurance for their care (and health) and if they can not afford it the taxpayer/government to pay the relevant premiums. And insurance companies must be obliged to provide cover regardless of age or history of the policyholder. The premiums to be flexible to encourage competition with relevant and fair capping.
This will, after relevant transition arrangements such as a reduction in NI, generate a flexible and dynamic provision for health and care that is responsive to actual need and, in my opinion, will lead to higher quality outcomes.
Plenty of successful examples of such schemes come to mind – Germany, Netherlands, NZ, Australia, Sweden to name a handful.
But sadly no MP or political party will dare touch this or go anywhere near this due to the taboos that have built up over decades.
“It would be too dear to offer people free care home provision so they can leave their former home to their children” is simply wrong, and based on short term simplistic spreadsheets.
If you take into account the long term incentives it puts into the system, discouraging people from working, discouraging people from saving, discouraging people from “doing the right thing”, then it leads to lots less productive work in society and a lot more people deciding to not bother fending for themselves and instead letting the state take the strain. When these real world people dynamics are added to the system then the current and similar approaches are far more expensive than they look.
I don’t have a lot of sympathy for the position that relieves a rich person of the obligation to liquidate a million pound asset to pay for their own care just because they have a relative living in a second bedroom.
To pay for social care, first, we need a good economy. The one we have is not doing badly, but it could do better. To do better, we need to trade freely with the rest of the world, and that means removing those things which inhibit trade. Tying ourselves to the mast of a sinking ship is not going to help the UK long-term.
Open Europe reports this morning that Junker is to have a meeting with Donald Trump on trade:
‘Trump commented on the meeting, “The European Union is coming to Washington tomorrow to negotiate a deal on Trade. I have an idea for them. Both the US and the EU drop all Tariffs, Barriers and Subsidies! That would finally be called Free Market and Fair Trade! Hope they do it, we are ready — but they won’t!”
Meanwhile, European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan yesterday said that the EU must respond to the US by “bullying them back,” adding, “If the European Union, with its 500 million people stand together … we will ultimately show President Trump the error of his ways.” Hogan made the case for a “firm and consistent line” to “put this man back in his place…because otherwise, he will continue.”
I think this demonstrates the difference between a dynamic government that likes the idea of free trade, and a protectionist backwards monolith that is destined to die as did the dinosaur. And rather than hobble the British economy, leaving the EU could ultimately prove to be the only way to pay for those services we hold dear.
Tad Davison
Cambridge
I have always thought it an anomaly that as a relatively well off pensioner I pay no national insurance. My tax bill is therefore less than a younger person on the same income, yet my demands on the NHS and need for care are almost certainly greater. It would be interesting to know what charging NI on all incomes would raise and if it could be sold to the electorate as a form of insurance against the possible need for expensive care late in life.
It is said Juncker had severe back pain leading to staggering and being supported physically, side back and front by EU leaders when he recently met Trump.He is going to see Trump again in Washington soon. We all of course welcome his bottle in doing so.
Labour spent £400 billion on the NHS and Social care between 1997 -2007
Taxes didn’t go up all that happened was in 2002 Brown put national insurnce up by 1%.
Inflation did not go up the whole time infact inflation fell over that period.
So why was that ?
Because we no longer have to dig up gold to spend even though it is becoming quite clear every day you lot think we still do. Taxes control inflation they fund nothing and the reason taxes did not go up was inflation fell.
Only complete idiots who think we are still on the gold standard and use fixed exchnage rates think their taxes will have to rise to fund social care.
And in 2008 we had a crash.
Old age attends us in different forms as does our physical condition throughout life. The NHS is an insurance scheme to protect us from the costs arising from treatment. It would be logical to include later care on this basis. If the costs of ultimate care were actuarily assessed we could arrive at a national Insurance figure to include it. If this was was by lifelong – not employment long – monthly payments, deductible during employment, and paid directly on retirement, the issue would be resolved. I would suspect that it would not be long before the insurance industry would issue policies to cover post employment payments with a strictly controlled opt out arrangement.
Only if people who move abroad remain entitled to cover proportional to the years they paid in here, and what do you propose to do with those moving to this country late in life…
There are people and I know one of them very well who persuaded their parent who was mentally infirm to give or sell them their home one way or another prior to the parent being taken from their home for medical reasons.
Theft from the parent and theft from we tax-payers . I have seen many cases of it locally…sometimes in addition as a tax dodge.
Private property destroys our soul as someone once said. Great of our government in confiscating the life-long earned wealth of the honest.
Instead of writing this socialist nonsense wouldn’t it be wiser to begin exposing the disgraceful bias of the Remain public institutions like :
THE BBC
THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION
THE CIVIL SERVICE
THE CPS
TAXPAYER FINANCED ACADEMIA
and of course the abuse by your leader of British democracy
or is spending debt financed taxpayer cash more important?
PS The “someone once said” is thought by leftie-liberals an extreme right-winger.It was Solzhenitsyn.
Paying for our old people by the government should be thought of as future overseas aid…as soon they will no longer live here.
I wonder how all the people who have recently had their haemorrhoid or trigger finger operations binned top down by the government will feel with your new-found largess to spend their taxes.
Especially those who have been offered operations repeatedly by the NHS but have been carrying on patiently in the hope things stabilise and don’t get worse, only to find now that things are totally intolerable the NHS is no longer prepared to fund their operations.
I am sure these “salt of the earth” types will be very impressed with your keenness to sell their houses later in life. I am sure they will support the foreign “aid” largess. I am sure they will by happy with the obvious waste in the NHS in front of them that they see every time they interact with it.
Back in the real world there is a desperate need for a proper Conservative party to rescue us from this big state failing services no matter how much money you throw at them place we now find ourselves in.
Russia
What does Russia look like after the western world sanctioned them and sanctions are 1000 times worse than tariffs.
Unemployment rate 4.7%
Inflation rate 2.3%
interest rate 7.25%
Debt to GDP 12.6%
GDP growth rate 0.85%
Stock market
https://d3fy651gv2fhd3.cloudfront.net/charts/hist…
The Russian Rouble since the Western world imposed sanctions on Russia
https://d3fy651gv2fhd3.cloudfront.net/charts/hist…
It doesn’t add up does it ?
Project fear straight out of the Scottish independence play book that have weak minded I love propaganda on my TV set crowd scared of their own shadow.
The general principle behind it is if someone needs meals and housing, these are normal costs they should pay for out of their incomes and pensions.
This is true but only to the level that they would have to pay for meals and housing if they were not sick. So they should be charged for the cost of the food not for the preparation and service, nor should they have to cover hotel rates for their room in a care home just the price of renting or paying the mortgage and bills. The carehome’s profit element should really be covered by the government as it arises from the person getting sick.
This what national insurance is supposed to be for. To look after us when we need it.
Hypothecate that tax (NI EEs and ERs) and use it for NHS and state pensions. If it is not enough, increase it or streamline.
Well I see we have a US President with balls as he approaches Juncker to remove all tariffs. He’s probably taking it as a personal challenge to show May up to be Mrs Timid and no leader.
The oft used words of bed blocking are in part often caused by hospitals waiting to be told such and such a care home or nursing home has a bed available. I have personal experience right now of someone ‘waiting’ 9 weeks in hospital until a care home place can be found. The case is far from unique and is I guess happening all across the UK. The Social Services staff, employed by our County Council not the NHS, tell of reducing budgets against an ever increasing number of clients. Is it small wonder the system is falling apart before our very eyes Mr.Redwood.