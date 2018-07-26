Growing the economy faster – cutting taxes on incomes

Government try to persuade us that they tax us to stop us doing things they think get in the way of a good life or damage the environment . So they single out smoking, drinking, driving and other conducts they do not like for taxes in the hope it will deter or reduce our activity in the penalised area. Those same governments claim to support work, and think work is good for us and for our neighbours who benefit from the work we do. So why then do they tax work so much?
They say they do not mean to deter us from working, but point out they need the money. They have to tax good things as well as bad things. They then claim to want to tax them in a way which wont be too damaging – unless they take a socialist position that high paid work is immoral or wrong. I agree that work is generally a good thing, providing incomes for people and interest to their lives. Many people get a sense of achievement out of producing goods and services others want, and enjoy some of the social contact that the workplace provides.
Under the Coalition the government recognised the need to make work more worthwhile, and did so by concentrating on taking more low income earners out of Income tax altogether. Today the Conservative government has choices. It could do more of that, or it could cut the rates. There is something to be said for rate cutting. If the marginal rate comes down working more is more worthwhile. Well done it might even bring in more revenue. Cutting the 45% top rate to 40% would tax the rich more – the cut from 50% to 45% as predicted here did bring in considerably more revenue. Cutting the 20% rate in stages to say 17.5% would provide a boost to most incomes in the country, increasing spending and activity. It too might boost revenue overall, when taking into account the extra revenue from VAT and other duties placed on transactions.
The USA, Italy and France are all going for tax rate cuts. The US economy is growing faster as a result, and the French economy is also doing a bit better. We need to catch up with tax cutting, so we do not become uncompetitive.
A bit off topic but there was a discussion here yesterday about the effect of sanctions on Russia.Well I’ve just noticed on the Rus embassy twitter feed,export performance figures in $ terms for the first five months of 2018:-
China +42.8%
Turkey +44.6%
Belgium +38.2%
India +35.7%
Finland +35.1%
Poland +34.9%
UK +32.0%
Egypt +32.3%
Japan +31.8%
Germany +29.2%
Netherlands +15.9%
France +10.3%
USA +7.8%
Now some of that will be higher energy prices…but aren’t sanctions a wonderful thing!
Why don’t we abolish the tax benefit on private health insurance ? And come to think of it other benefits too.
We should cut the rate of Corporation Tax for SME’s . This would help to create jobs and investment. We should also let SME’s keep some of their profits before tax so that they can roll-over some cash for next year. Over time they could build up finds which will help them during leaner times.
We should also require companies that import foreign workers to pay for any healthcare and other social costs. This would provide a more level playing field and make employers choose people based on need rather than cheapness.
Nordic countries with their high taxes compare favourably to the UK in terms of wealth, service provision and well being. Maybe something to strive for in the UK?
There’s no reason for higher taxes in the UK unless and until the economy starts to do so well that it overheats and an inflation problem looms.
Even then taxes need to be applied much more selectively throughout the UK than Govts have been inclined to do. Taxes are like a coolant used to damped down the hotspots. So if the SE of England is overheating that’s where taxes need to be raised and/or Govt spending reduced. It’s unlikely that the NE of England, for example, will have the same problem at the same time.
If they made us feel better off at the moment that would be at odds with their plan to thwart Brexit. Much better that we all feel Brexit is to blame for feeling poorer. Who are they that feel they know what is good or bad for us? It seems we are all penalized when a proportion of the population are irresponsible. We are all slowly being taxed for enjoying and choices we make. One has to ask what pleasures we can enjoy anymore without being charged to do so or be made to feel guilty about it in some way. Hammond seems intent on going the same way as Labour so perhaps Corbyn won’t feel so bad when elections come around again because I’m not voting for a Conservative government again that has ignored democracy.
We seem to be run by bureaucrats in or out of the EU. Virtually every quango and large charity seem to be run by a left winger. Ollie Robbins has more power than Mr Raab.
Democracy is dying and the so-call political centre is just fine with that.
How about cutting taxes on spending e.g. the EU contribution component of VAT for starters.
The priority should be to raise the starting level for NI contributions rather than changing income tax rates
