Growing faster – cutting taxes on transactions

The government has developed a bad habit of increasing taxes on transactions. It now penalises people heavily if they buy an expensive new car. It hits anyone investing in rental accommodation for others. It penalises anyone who buys an expensive home or who needs a second home to help with their work or provide for their holidays. High Stamp duties have cut the volume of property transactions, and high VED has helped slash the purchases of new cars.
It is doubtful these tax rises have produced additional revenue. Clearly lower volumes of transactions reduces revenue, though there are some offsetting gains from charging much more on the transactions that survive. There are also hidden tax losses. The property taxes mean less Estate agent and conveyancing income, less turnover for removal firms, less business for builders, decorators and home designers serving the needs of people moving and wishing to adapt their purchase. As car sales fall so there are losses of turnover and profit for car businesses.
The government should review its current transaction taxes and seek to find a level which does less damage to turnover and related activity. Cutting the duties would increase total revenue, and might even increase the revenue from the turnover taxes themselves , given the penal levels some now run at.
21 Comments
Yes it is a wonder people can see clearly that international trade tariffs are bad news but can’t see that the same applies to domestic transaction taxes!
Goodbye Hammond
And what about Tory MPs sitting on the benches alongside the people who make these decisions, if parliamentarians cannot influence the obvious changes that are necessary then what hope for the rest of us?
Good morning
Our kind host is ignoring the other side of the coin. That the MPC and BoE have lowered interest rates to new lows. Only recently has it started to raise them. If interest rates are to raise, then I see no reason for the large tax take. If however interest rates are to remain low, then it makes little sense in raising them and increasing tax revenue. Unless that is there is an underlining problem with the UK economy because we sure as he’ll have not got to grips with the deficit let alone the national debt.
Some markets were becoming too inflated. What is most certainly lacking from the Chancellor is a clear purpose. Does he wish to normalize the economy and interest rates or, tax more ? Because doing both without mending the roof and cutting government spending is a sure fire way to economic disaster.
Exactly. To be rather more blunt Philip Hammond is a half witted, economic illiterate, tax borrow and piss down the drain socialist. One who like to persecute landlords, tenants, people saving into private pensions, second home owners, people who die, people who are hard working and prudent, retailers, people who insure, people who vote Tory, people who save, people who would come to our country and invest, the non doms and almost all the 80% who work in the private sector (who earn with pensions included only about 70% of the people in the state sector they carry). This is doing massive damage to the economy, jobs and living standards.
He is continuing the insane fiscal policies of Brown and Osborne. He continues to rat on the £1 million each promise made by Osborne many moons ago. He is taxing landlords on profits they have not even made (hardly sustainable for very long). Yet the man has the chutzpah to pretend he is tax cutter.
The treasury inspired (and totally idiotic and prescriptive) bank lending restrictions are doing massive economic damage too. This on top of his absurd taxation (the highest for 40+ years. As is Hammond’s insane tax complexity and ambiguity in the tax system.
He also supports the “renewable” expensive energy agenda lunacy wish further damages the UK’s ability to compete.
I recently flew to Glasgow airport landing over thousands of wind farms which were clearly generating almost nothing. Billions of pounds of “investment”, all doubtless funded by insane tax payer subsidies (mainly English tax payers one imagines). This to provide expensive and intermittent energy. I do sometimes wonder who check that they are not reselling grid electricity back to the grid (it would after all be very easy to cheat the subsidy system in this way).
Hammond and May are also both electoral liabilities who are leading us to the appalling prospect of a Corbyn/SNP government and Venezuela. A warm up act for them.
Don’t forget the £20k probate tax for anyone leaving, £2m and huge rises for anyone with a bigger house than average in S. England. Then the 40% IHT comes on top. Hammond would take the fillings out of the the teeth of the deceased if he could get away with it.
Good Morning,
In this piece you describe the nonsensical actions typical of a socialist government.
I cannot think of a worse criticism for a party that carries the name: Conservative.
Exactly.
Off topic, we are now informed that ministers – potentially including Mrs May? – are saying privately that they will under no circs contemplate no deal. Of course this info will have gone to the EU &, as set out many times on this website and elsewhere, that means they have no incentive to agree a workable deal, they will just wait for the U.K. to cave in. If this is the case there are two choices: 1) go for an off the shelf arrangement such as the EEA or 2) ditch Mrs May now and negotiate with a credible no deal option. Tory MPs inc backbenchers have a responsibility here – the present road to nowhere is not in the national interest.
It won’t happen under this socialist government.
A particularly unfortunate tax is Stamp Duty on share purchases. It penalises long term investors while not touching high frequency trades when we should be supporting patient capital and it discourages business in London, driving it to Dublin and elsewhere.
CGT without indexation (a tax on profit you have not even made rather like the new landlord interest mugging) is rather worse.
“The government has developed a bad habit of increasing taxes on transactions” – it certainly has but what can you expect from a government that is not on the side of the people?
One of the worst transaction taxes is that on insurance premiums, levied at a rich 12 per cent..
Has T. May yet committed to sign up the UK for ever to the Evil Empire’s intended wretched Tobin Tax on financial transactions?
Similar to the insurance tax. M Gove (who lumbered is with May and seems to be going mad now) even wanted to extend 20% VAT to private school fees. The reverse is what is actually needed. Tax breaks and vouchers to encourage more to pay privately. Indeed nearly all could be given freedom and choice in this way. Schools would improve hugely as a result.
These large taxes and “free” at the point of use gives us dire state monopolies in Health Care and Education and zero choice for most people. What if we were taxed by the state and could only get our food, shoes and clothes from a state shop, is that the next plan from this government?
The foundation stones are being put in place by the Tories that will ensure a Marxist PM at the next GE. If you think taxes are high under this grotesque PM then wait until Corbyn becomes PM. He will crucify the British people with exorbitant taxes and oppressive laws
What a choice that we are presented with. A party led by a liberal left grotesque (May) or a party led by an unreconstructed Marxist (Corbyn)
What have we done to deserve these two (people)?
Yes – and we need more taxes on second homes.
The Baby Boomers have pillaged our country – buying up multiple properties for themselves while objecting to new developments being built to house the young.
The net result is the old sitting on vast property reserves – much of it empty – while the young are unable to get on the property ladder.
Taxes have not worked. It is time for confiscation. You should be allowed ONE residential property. You have one year to sell any additional properties you have. If you do not they are confiscated by the state and used for social housing.
You are allowed a small number of business properties – say 6 – which you can rent out either on a short or long term basis. The long term ones are subject to rent controls and minimum standards. We must wipe out rogue landlords.
Finally – council houses are a small but valuable resource. Why are we putting some people in them for life? Crazy. These homes should be temporary accommodation for those in the most need. And we need to build masses more homes. Which will be impossible when all the good quality Eastern European builders go home and we are left with our predictable British layabouts. Thanks Brexit.
This is from the Momentum branch of the Cameron /May Conservative Party. Actually, to the Labour Party might be less disastrous.
What complete drivel and dangerous & damaging drivel too.
Ranting about brexit is turning you into a would be dictator Andy.
Confiscation by the State of freehold property legally owned by individuals or businesses is a policy idea which defines you as a Marxist left wing extremist.
PS
I thought you told us you own more than one property?
Your other correspondents have already set out what many think about the key players, as with any PM it is the fiefdom of the payroll that keeps people quiet.
On topic I find it strange that computer modelling cannot check the Laffer Curve effect on any tax. My guess is that a risk averse Chancellor prefers the bird in hand, as it were.
One aspect that totally hacks me off is that I constantly read about new taxes being considered, flying kites or not. I never read about cost/efficiency saving initiatives.
The recent NHS proposal was forced by the outcry over waste to include some, but half hearted an no one believes they wil be implemented or anyone punished financially for failure.