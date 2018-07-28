Raising productivity – a policy all claim to like in general

If we work smarter we can be paid more. That is the simple message behind the economists’ idea of raising productivity. Today there is plenty of scope to do just this. Robotics, the digital revolution, powerful computers all allow an individual at work to have more machine power at their elbow. More of the drudgery can be done by machine, leaving individuals to do the more interesting things that require talking to clients and customers, making decisions about product and output, and organising production.
The area of the economy that has been most disappointing in the last 20 years for productivity growth has been the public sector. Of course we want quality to rise, and do not wish to scrimp and save on teachers or doctors. That still leaves plenty of scope to run the NHS or the education system more effectively. Quality and efficiency often assist each other. High quality means less waste, getting things right first time, doing things well in a way which maximises the use of resources.
The productivity problem lies behind why the government must ensure in its directly managed NHS that it gets good value for the extra money. Some of the money should be spent on systems and digital age equipment which makes it easier for trained staff to do their jobs and helps them control and audit the quality of what they do.
Those who see productivity programmes as excuses for cuts and less spending need to be reassured that proper productivity programmes create more worthwhile work, and go with the grain of all staff who want to raise performance.
‘The area of the economy that has been most disappointing in the last 20 years for productivity growth has been the public sector.’
Tell that to the nurses and doctors who are run ragged to the point of exhaustion due to the year on year spending cuts imposed on them.
that would be the NHS who’s budget has gone up EVERY single year since it was founded . That would be an organisation that employs 250,000 admin people
Meanwhile our hard working MPs, lords and ladies enjoy a nice 6 week break to carry on plotting around a pool in a luxury villa in the South of France.
Still, seeing the hash they make when they are ‘sitting’ (very apt description) maybe this will be a blessing.
Efficient? The public sector and civil service are the biggest wasters of money I can think of. I have worked in both public and private. The difference is that in the private sector there is a limited amount if money. It has to be earned and accounted for whereas in the public sector its a bottomless pit. Staff are rarely fired. They may be utterly useless but kept on in another made up post. A friend of mine is off more than she works but still manages to keep her job in the NHS. When I worked for the water authority before it was privatised the expenses bill was truly unbelievable. Nobody cared. The useless were promoted just to get rid of them in the civil service and those that were good in a particular field ( typing) but with brains were kept in post. I left eventually realising I was going nowhere. There has to be a serious attempt to get rid of the dross and at the moment that would be best happening in the government itself right now.
Correct about poor productivity, wrong it won’t lead to less spending. Well it b well should do.
As a well respected ex CEO of a PLC I wonder what your investors reaction would be if you told them that taking cost out of their business was not a priority.
If the investors had a brain cell they would welcome it. The costs of investment, R&D and new capital equipment are what builds the future . Constant cost cutting eventually leads to a failure of the business. You can’t cut your way to success
Dr. Redwood,
With apologies, off topic, but may I suggest a read of the Brexit Central article:
https://brexitcentral.com/concerned-proposed-withdrawal-agreement/
Can you confirm that the Withdrawal Agreement will not be legally binding on the UK unless it is approved under the Withdrawal Bill?
It suggest we are simply wasting time trying for a trade deal before 30-03-19, therefore we MUST, immediately, set our plan to be fully prepared for WTO terms.
Reply I say dont sign any Withdrawal Agreement 5hat costs us money after March
Withdrawal Agreement Bill
“If we work smarter we can be paid more. That is the simple message….
More of the drudgery can be done by machine, leaving individuals to do the more interesting things .”
Not noticed it so far.
“The area of the economy that has been most disappointing in the last 20 years for productivity growth has been the public sector.”
Indeed but most of the public sector are producing nothing of any value anyway so have zero productivity. Many more are just inconveniencing the private sector so have negative productivity.
If you have a monopoly there is no push to become more productive. So we have the dire NHS, dire schools, an appallingly slow and over expensive legal system, an absurd tax & benefit system, a moronic rubbish collections system….. (£850K just for Sir Cliff Richards legal fees against the BBC the sort of money that could have funded 1000 cataract operations, given an efficient set up, rather than rationing them in the NHS as they do)
What hits productivity is:-
Expensive greencrap energy, low investment levels due to other places being more attractive for investment, absurdly complex employment laws, OTT and misdirected health and safely, absurdly high and complex taxes, over restrictive and slow planning, a dreadful, vague, slow and expensive legal system, the state largely wasting 45%+ of GDP, lack of competition in our rip off banking system, gender pay gap reporting drivel, diversity quotas, PC drivel (and the resulting active discrimination against talent), OTT building regulations, a total lack of vision from socialist idiots May and Hammond – possibly even leading to Corbyn/SNP & Venezuela …… in short the government is the problem and this appalling one in particular.
Two days of elections in Pakistan on telly. Today we watch with earnest anticipation not the election but the preparation of elections in Zimbabwe. Very interesting.
The majority of us should not have to pay a licence fee for TV. But receive compensation.
IT and recorded lectures & videos can actually can give massive savings and improvement in quality of education. One lecture/lesson can by watched by millions rather than say 20. Computer tests can ensure it has been understood properly for example almost free. Yet we have seen very little improvement from state schools and universities in productivity. Why would they bother they have a monopoly?
The state has taken the money off people in taxation and they get whatever second rate rubbish they are given?
I see little point in trotting out the same old mantras about improving public sector productivity through increased investment in technologies designed to improve outcomes for the end-user.
The public sector is politicised and has been for many decades. That politicisation means one thing, a complete lack of concern for productivity.
John’s pandering to the public sector vested interest is now typical of the spineless Tory party. A party that’s rejected reform because reform involves conflict with the unions. The end result is inefficiencies galore and ever increasing costs for the taxpayer to finance bankrupt public sector organisations whose primary concern are :
-Expanding their remit as a pretext to expand their budget year on year
-Protecting their privileged political position and expanding their political influence through threats and propaganda
-Ensuring all employees enjoy gold-plated privileges financed by the average private sector employee whose productivity must continually improve to finance the total lack of productivity of the state entities they are expected to finance
Labour’s client state politics has now become the Tories prison and the taxpayer’s infinite burden
There’s only way that the taxpayer can respond and that’s by adjusting his behaviour to counteract the ever increasing and arrogant demands placed upon him by a State that is now wholly unaccountable, petulant and beyond reform
Under May, democracy and democratic accountability is slowly being strangled. The Civil Service and a political clique are now our masters.
Moreover, under Corbyn democracy will be re-engineered to ensure absolute unaccountability
No longer can we can’t look to the two main parties for necessary solutions.
British democracy is at a dead end.
It seems Mandelson was correct in his”………….assertion that we are entering a ‘post democratic age’.
The UK will need to develop robots which will be able to pick potatoes and other vegetables and fruit, as cheap EU labour disappears and we are unable to find replacements in the UK from the younger generation. They seem to want jobs which are less strenuous and allow the continuous use of smartphones.
Measuring productivity is an innacurate science.
Yet it is the latest and most fashionable statistic, seen as something we must improve.
Three examples
How do you measure the productivity of a police officer?
If he or she responds to 999 calls then an increase in the number of calls responded to will be seen as improved productivity.
But just patrolling an area and then no crime happens as a result of preventive policing is seen as a productivity failure.
Say I was contemplating running a car wash.
I could employ 20 young people on minimum wage and invest in a few buckets sponges and a few jet wash machines.
Or I could invest several hundred pounds in a fully automatic car washing machine and employ no one.
The second scenario is great for productivity statistics.
But what about the zero productivity of the 20 young people who now are doing nothing?
Take a farmer with crops and fruits to plant and harvest.
Do you employ readily available gangs of minimum wage labourers or do you invest big sums in automated machinery?
One minute government is telling employers to employ more people to reduce unemployment because that is the most important thing, now it is saying the key performance indicator is productivity.
Several hundred THOUSAND pounds
Lack of productivity in the private sector makes you vulnerable to the competition and you go bust. Lack of productivity in the public sector leads to demands for more money due to the inefficient spending of the money already allocated. Do not expect slick management from anything the government is involved in. Government only knows how to spend money, other peoples, always making sure that nothing is left at the end of the accounting period. Reason, anything left would be deducted from what they got for the next accounting period.
There are two solutions. One, you make the civil service commercially astute, fat chance of that lot dirtying their hands in trade. Two, you privatise, but government does not have the stomach for that. In reality you muddle along with warped train rails, melted roads, blocked tunnels through lack of air conditioning, lack of water, clogged hospitals et al. Welcome to 18th century England, organised to keep the public sector fat in salaries, pensions and knighthoods.
Whilst I agree with much of what you say John, the Government and large computer contracts is hardly a success story is it.
Indeed it is a record of almost complete failure, with in almost every case either outright failure, huge additional overspend, or limited success/usage.
Perhaps we should first examine why almost every Government contract is plagued with massive cost overruns, delay’s and underperformance, from ships, to aircraft, to trains, to a whole range of computer systems, which often seem unfit for purpose.
Public sector, now that’s an interesting one.
The problem here is that those in publicly funded office i.e. local authority for example, these days refuse to accept that they are there to ‘serve’ the tax paying public.
Working for the local council is all about being politically aligned, political correctness, juicy pensions and so on. Not to mention lazy arsed attitude.
Their aim is not to serve, but to get themselves the best retirement.
I wouldn’t give these monkeys any productivity plan, just rout them from office.
A better idea would be to take the pensions away, then over time they’d tend to be replaced with those of lesser self serving interests.
Why would anyone invest in robotics when you continue to import half a million immigrants yearly annually
I see the USA is booming at 4.5% despite all the prediction of economists.
Why is May continuing with the discredited Chequers paper when it’s been so roundly trashed.
She is now agreeing to a level playing field with the EU in the withdrawal agreement. Shadowing all EU legislation so as not to be in competition.
Roll on a Trump figure who will put Britain first.
There have been productivity increases in many areas of public service. That is why it takes 3 weeks to get an appointment at the GP surgery, or one has to wait months for an urgent operation on the NHS – the doctors are seeing more patients but their numbers remain the same or less. Teachers become more productive if classroom sizes increase..
The area where the country needs real improvements in productivity is in the civil service – this is now gigantic in the UK. The UK workforce currently totals around 32.3 million, of which about 17% (5.4 million) work in the public sector, of which around 1.3% – 427,000 – are in the civil service.
The number employed by the civil service is now 4% higher than its minimum in 2016, but is still 25% down on its most recent peak in 2005. The drop was caused as blue collar civil servants jobs were outsourced, however most of them are still “in post” having been TUPE’d over to private sector outsourcing companies and so are still being paid for by the state.
Civil servants come up with some unbelivable white elephant ideas for “efficiencies” such as the compulsory introduction of “smart meters” which dont work, the installation of the wrong engines in our new destroyers, using obsolete nuclear reactors/gearboxes in our new hunter killer submarines, selling off major assets such as HMS Ocean shortly after expensive refits, the list is endless. If we want to save money and become more productive we should deal with this issue
As long as government and your party favours and encourages mass immigration there will be no improvement in ‘productivity’. The availability of relatively cheap and plentiful labour works directly against it. Short-sighted and weak management will pay for more cheap people rather than buy a new machine and work to reorganise throughput.
I prefer the phrase ‘productive efficiency’. Increasing production by the same old methods having taken on extra labour is a delusion about a country’s or a business’s efficiency and that is what the piece is I think meant to be about.
I am having difficulty understanding why a no deal Brexit will lead to food and other shortages. Are we expecting a wartime-style trade embargo by the EU? If not presumably EU food and pharmaceutical producers will continue to wish to supply the U.K. market as they do others around the world. We don’t need on our side to hold up imports -on the contrary we should be moving to unilateral free trade as explained by Patrick Minford, and cutting all tariffs to zero. Perhaps Continuity Remain could explain to us what might happen?
Haven’t you heard? Come next March, if we don’t have a deal with the EU, their hundreds of billions of pounds worth of exports to the UK will immediately stop. So no spares for your BMW or Audi and Renault and Fiat will be unobtainable.
We’ll see if any of the supermarkets answer my question, see my comment further down the thread, and explain why they expect Theresa May to unnecessarily cause food shortages by ordering intensified border inspections of their food imports from the EU, when there have been no such inspections for a quarter of a century since the advent of the EU Single Market and after we leave the EU their EU suppliers will still be in the EU Single Market and still subject to EU Single Market rules.
Local Authorities spring to mind. Despite the general electorate even Labour voters knowing
LAs have a major all-consuming productivity and money waste problem, nothing changes.
The government just divides huge boxes of money marked Spend Me into bite-sized ones marked Spend Me…and sends it to them awarding OBEs and knighthoods to them for knocking down functional buildings and rebuilding them OR in my region chopping down trees and planting new ones to “protect the environment”. The mini-box was titled “For Trees…Spend Me”
Maybe one reason public sector productivity is so poor is that there’s a reluctance to make big long term capital investments, preferring to spend money from year to year. They seem to see it as an employment project rather than a way of getting things done using as few employees as possible. Can someone who has worked in the public sector tell me if this is the way it really is?
Let’s look at Parliament.
Pretty much everyone in the country has a mobile phone and / or email. Yet some MPs – Jacob Rees-Mogg for example – insist only on responding to queries by post. What a waste of paper and stamps.
And why are MPs – like ?? – still allowed to employ family members. Outrageous.
MPs could vote electronically – and even remotely. Instead they have to traipse through Parliament, wasting time and giving some less honourable members the opportunity to cheat by – for example – pretending to pair with MPs on maternity leave but then scrapping that agreement.
Parliament could also be more productive if MPs like Sir Christopher Chope were not allowed to waste time disrupting private member’s bills on a pointless point of principle.
No other public service is as wasteful as Parliament. What about constituency surgeries via Skype? Or vacating the expensive Palace of Westminster and getting you all to work from Portakabins in Rochdale.
Demands for more productive public services carry more weight when MPs, literally, get their own shockingly inefficient house in order.
Many self employed people and many small business owners employ spouses or other family members to help in their day to day running of their business.
Why not MP’s?
Yes, but we can’t keep saying this year after year and nothing happens. The whole ethos of the NHS is wrong. It appears not to worry too much about the fate of patients and worries greatly about its staff and self-preservation.
In that it is akin to Mrs May and her so-called Brexit plan. it’s all about self-preservation and trying to meet a set of rules that the customer has already turned down.
In each area, the only way forward is to tear up the rules and start again.
The day the NHS starts to use Amazon-like systems of e-mail to ensure patients are kept informed is the day it starts to become efficient.
The day May tears up her Brexit “plan”, resigns and lets a competent team take over is the day we can start again as a nation.
Well, I’m not an economist but even if I was an economist I’m not sure that I would really understand these things much better than I do now. No doubt I would be more familiar with the detailed jargon and with the various theoretical models but that would not mean that my real, useful, understanding would be significantly better than it is now.
The UK Treasury is stuffed full of some of the best economists in the world, allegedly, and yet they forecast an immediate recession if we even had the temerity to vote to leave the EU, with a loss of GDP of up to 6% over the following two years:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-eu-referendum-36355564
and yet here we are those two years later and there was no recession and GDP is up not down, and up about 10% higher than they predicted.
Yet this Remain-dominated Theresa May government has allowed credence to be given to new editions of the same unreliable doomladen forecasts and has not even done anything to track down and punish those who leaked those confidential studies.
As I say I don’t really understand these things but I do note that according to the data collected in the table here:
https://www.measuringworth.com/datasets/ukgdpir/result.php
literally over my lifetime the UK economy has expanded by a factor of 5.7 in real terms, and adjusted for population growth that becomes a factor of 4.3 on a per capita basis, which work out as averages of 2.55% and 2.14% per year compound growth.
Now I know that hardly any of that economic growth and improvement in productivity can be attributed to our participation in the EEC/EC/EU/USE project, not least because that has been indirectly conceded in the EU’s own reports including in a 2012 report by the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/06/18/health-spending-tax-and-that-brexit-dividend/#comment-941411
And I suspect that not much of it has come from liberalisation of world trade in general, given the very small gains now being predicted for even large scale trade deals:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/07/18/trade-is-mainly-about-companies-and-individuals-not-governments/#comment-948420
So I have to assume that the increase in national prosperity over my lifetime should be attributed mainly to our native intelligence and our willingness to innovate, rather than to the openness of our economy to international trade as some prefer to emphasise for their own disreputable political reasons, and the limit to those natural growth effects seems to average out at a somewhat above the 2% a year level.
People congestion reduces productivity. Too many do little of any use.
“… proper productivity programmes create more worthwhile work,.” Well they shouldn’t!!!
When I give my lawnmower, spade and hedge trimmer to my five and six year olds I don’t intend my wife having another mouth for me to feed just so everything will come up roses.
On the topic of Brexit, at least we are sorting the wheat from the chaff in the Tory party now, or infact the chaff are self-selecting. Sarah Wollaston, that staunch Conservative, has now openly admitted she wants taxes to rise from where they are now.
The tide is going out now, and MPs like this who were pretending to be Leavers and tax-cutters under the blue sea cover of that nice Mr Cameron are now shown to be dressed in red. There needs to be a true blue UKIP PPCs appointed in their constituencies forthwith.
Good morning. Before a comment on productivity, may I go off topic (fury again). It is damning. Here is a quote from the BBC new website, about Mrs May’s meeting with Mr. Kurz in Austria – please note the pronouns that Mrs May uses:
“Mrs May hailed the strength of the UK’s relationship with Austria, adding: “We are delivering on a vote of the British people, they chose to leave the EU and we will deliver that.” ” We … THEY chose to leave .. we will deliver that.
Re productivity, I think the level of basic skills of pupils as they leave education is a factor in productivity (three Rs, basic thinking ). Also it seems to me that there is a proportion of employees who just do not care about the jobs they hold, and therefore they do not care about the quality of the work they perform. So work has to be re-done, as our host says, or problems arise down the chain,. And I think there is a responsibility on the part of employers to try to engage employees in the endeavour, in the production, in the service being provided.
Good morning
Our kind host speaks as someone who, rather uncharacteristically for Secretaries of State, actually gave money back to the Treasury. I do not know about anyone else but, it would make a good article to read as to how he achieved this feat.
We have been banging on about the paperless office and more leisure time for decades. From my experience efficiency is passed on to the consumer and the shareholders. I work as hard, if not harder, then before.
In order to achieve better productivity there has to be some sort of incentive. In a monopolized industry, whether it be in the public or private sector there is little incentive to achieve this, and so, no gain.
The public sector is heavily unionised. Anything that may reduce personnel and therefore money to unions is resisted. Competition is especially resisted in areas where their writ runs strong such as the NHS via Labour.
The one area where the populace would benefit enormously, and this has been shown up recently by some posters here, is that of choice when it comes to political parties. Currently the electorate has little choice, not with the number of parties but, policies. When the EU has control over so many areas of policy domestic political parties scramble around to find things to make them look relevant. e.g. sugar tax etc. We are also hostage to both marginal and the HoL. Marginal are all that matter in GE’s and the HoL stuffed full with political self interest will never reflect the democratic will.
To remedy the aforementioned there needs to be change. Political parties need to compete in more constituencies and the HoL needs to be abolished and replaced with an elected chamber, preferably with PR.
Off-topic, this weekend I will do something the government should have done long ago during the past two years, rather than allowing and encouraging more scare stories to be spread in the hope that we can be frightened into changing our minds about leaving the EU. Namely, I will email the main supermarket chains and ask them to confirm that they intend to maintain their existing or equivalent standards for the food they sell after we have left the EU, and in particular that they will not seek to import any food from the EU which does not meet all EU standards, even if that would be permissible under EU law which I very much doubt. In which case, logically there will be no more need for the UK authorities to intercept and check their food imports than there is now, and nobody need worry about those mythical endless queues of trucks with their loads spoiling – at least, not on our side. And that is what the supermarket bosses should have been saying to the government, rather than interfering in our democratic process by trying to overturn the referendum and keep us in the EU.
I have recently retired, having spent the last ten years or so of my working life within the NHS. I witnessed during that period the transition from typed pro-forma Care Plans with the patients name written in and various deletions or tick-boxes to edit, to computer generated alternatives. In theory these should have been quicker and more easily done. However, the combined level of computer skills and written English made a mockery of this notion. Nurses spend ever more time at computers, and less with the patient. This also leads to ‘just checking Facebook, oh and personal emails’ etc.
Most of the very best nurses I observed sought and gained promotion to jobs which took them further from patient care. Many nurses need to be overseen and helped by those familiar with this problem. Unfortunately technology alone can have negative side effects.
Alongside that is the procurement issue. Who knows what will work and how to get it at a sensible price.
JR, what is this nonsense?
Is there no way that Tory MPs with an ounce of common sense can put a stop to this idiocy?
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/6883535/irish-hard-border-inescapable-no-deal-brexit-scenario/
“Britain set to warn EU that an Irish hard border is ‘inescapable’ in a No-Deal Brexit scenario”
“Brexit officials are planning to make the stark warning to their EU counterparts to jolt negotiations”
Why? Who is going to create that “hard border”, and for what reasons?
Do these “Brexit officials” think that everybody else in the world is stupid?
It is Mrs May’s supporters, getting very desperate, Simple as that.
Why else would Raab say to the EU, you will push us into a no deal if you keep pushing, indicating he doesn’t want a no deal/WTO deal either, he would rather sign something, almost anything, rather than walk away.
What a Clown !
What he should be saying, if he really wanted that Chequers deal done is, its this or WTO, what would you prefer.
Just out of interest, I see that David Davis today is now suggesting that he has had an alternative plan all along which may have been a solution to the deadlock, but Mrs May would not listen, apparently it is being suggested its all been prepared already.
Apparently based on Canada Plus, plus, plus, with all points already agreed by the EU with other non EU Countries, so why not us !
Are you aware John, or was this deliberately kept under wraps.
Reply I have always said there are just 2 options – No deal or comprehensive free trade deal like the Canada one. I have always told govt to table a FTA, based on Canada deal. I have also said no need to pay for it!
In the US twenty-seven million get the Earned Income Tax Credit, because they hold low-wage or come-and-go jobs. Another several million get unemployment insurance—in a good year. Forty million or so get food stamps—it was over seventy million in the 2008 crisis. How many millions take Social Security early or have applied for disability because they couldn’t find work? The public payroll pays a lot of people for not working. Much of this “burden”—not all, but a lot—would shrink
It will cost less to introduce the Job Guarentee and never mind the cost of social issues that unemployment causes. Crimes, Jails, family break up and mental health problems.
Between 1935 and 1943, the WPA literally built the infrastructure of modern America, including 572,000 miles of rural roads, 67,000 miles of urban streets, 122,000 bridges, 1,000 tunnels, 1,050 fifty airfields, and 4,000 airport buildings. It also constructed 500 water treatment plants, 1,800 pumping stations, 19,700 miles of water mains, 1,500 sewage treatment plants, 24,000 miles of sewers and storm drains, 36,900 schools, 2,552 hospitals, 2,700 firehouses, and nearly 20,000 county, state, and local government buildings with unskilled workers. They built modern day America.
That’s how productive unskilled workers can be.
Over the last three decades, Labour’s share of Gross National Income (GNI), has been steadily dropping. The share going to Capital increasing.
Capital’s greater share could have been used to invest; mechanise; digitise, and increase output per worker and hopefully the number of better skilled, better paid workers generally. This has not happened.
Investment as a share of GNI has dropped considerably, especially since the 2008 credit implosion courtesy of the western Banksters. Corporations have been stashing “Cash Reserves”; mostly off-shore, to avoid Corporation Tax if they take it back home.
Taxes; Savings and Imports, are the ways to take the government’s money out of the domestic economy and reduce domestic, public and private sector, spending power. Off shore cash reserves are savings avoiding Corporation Tax. Which is why I said yesterday that Corporation Tax is the wrong tax in the wrong place.
According to a MSCI report, Datastream, as of 31 December 2017, the proportion of earnings distributed as shareholder dividends in 2017 (the payout ratio) is 31% for Japanese companies, 45% for US ones, 49 and 50 German and NL companies, … but 82% for UK companies. So is it surprising that UK companies do not modernise as much as their competitors? and could that be related (at least partly) to the UK rather low (compared to competition) private sector productivity?
About public sector productivity, I was expecting more from JR telling us how exactly to improve the productivity of the police, justice, military, education and health sectors.
You mention working smarter as a way to improve productivity. But working smarter is the result of a process with management at the centre. Productivity is the result of four management “skills” (1) selecting the right markets for the use of existing/legacy human and physical capital; (2) selecting promising product/market combinations for investment in human/physical capital; (3) acquiring competitive finance for (2) and (3)and implementing those investment decisions competently; and (4) managing the result of (1) through (4) efficiently on an ongoing basis.
The role of government is to minimize friction (rules, security, essential gvt services) , to stimulate and provide efficient and up to date infrastructure, to counter trade barriers raised in overseas markets and to maximize domestic industry protection within international rules. The latter must be balanced against the risk that uncompetitive indstries survive that would persih in a hypothetical free trade world. Those industries act as a drag on national productivity. Of course what applies to industry in terms of management skills, also applies to government, except that gvts do not have the same financial constraints (and rewards), have difficulty in determining the exact scope and scale of government providsion required for industry to achieve high productivity (this is at the core of the “industrial policy debate) and may be handicapped by irrational politics.
Very few countries do this well. The only mature example in Singapore (a country run like a corporation). Very poor government/business combinations exist in some anglo-salon countries and a possibly optimal balance between politics and business each avoiding predation exists in the Nordic countries (excl Iceland) and The Netherlands. Germany comes close.
The Job Guarantee wage is only paid to people working in Job Guarantee jobs. The more people on the scheme the more government spending. When they move to private sector jobs that payment stops — which automatically reduces government spending.
It is an ‘auto-stabiliser’. Spending goes up when the economy is down, and spending goes down when the economy is up.
So because it is carefully targeted at only the people that need it, and it automatically self-adjusts based upon need, there is no requirement to correct any over spend via taxation on the other side.
The result of that is straightforward. The current low tax rates can stay.
Not only is it a brilliant automatic stabiliser it is a fantastic price anchor also.
A crucial point is that the JG does not rely on the government spending at market prices and then exploiting multipliers to achieve full employment which characterises traditional Keynesian pump-priming.
It forces Capital to compete for Labour the first time in nearly 50 years. Which has the neat side effect of Capital being forced into increased productivity.
Full employment, brilliant automatic stabiliser and a fantastic price anchor with increased aggregate demand for business and increased productivity.
What’s not to like ?
” More of the drudgery can be done by machine, leaving individuals to do the more interesting things “. Wrong Wrong Wrong. As a working class numpty I can tell you the only thing that happens when something is automated – shop floor staff are got rid of and the rest have to look after the previous workmates workload as well as their own.
At my workplace I caused a bit of an upset when one of the foremen found out I had a hernia. 30 minutes later I was surrounded by ” concerned ” managers/personnel/ H&S etc who were clearly trying to blame me. They were even more shocked when I told them I had had it for years . I then told them how many of my workmates across the 4 shifts also had hernias ( 25% ). The managers knew of NONE of them.The managerial staff were bleating on about having a ” duty of care ” and in truth were only panicking in case they were blamed and they lost THEIR jobs. I pointed out that NONE of us had hernias when we started there. Absolute panic in officeland.
Guess what? – NOTHING changed to lighten the workload. In general people who have only ever worked behind a desk have NO concern for the welfare of the manual workers, We are seen as an easily replaceable underclass.
My hernia is still there, growing slowly. Don’t want the op at my age.
The NHS is a good example to take, as it is massive. Progress here dwarfs any improvement elsewhere.
Improve the NHS by making it more competitive against a strengthened private scheme, based on company health insurance. Tax benefits for companies that take them out. Employees elect to opt out of the NHS system, in return for a plan that ensures they get seen quickly, more of a customer rather than a patient.
Employer’s have an interest in the health of their employees, and insurance companies want to reduce their liability, so early intervention is more likely.
Public and private health schemes will vie with each other to improve standards and productivity.
If there is a political problem with the notion of privatising the NHS, call it a cooperative system to improve employees’ working conditions. That might placate the socialists.
A relative of mine had heart bypass surgery at an NHS hospital, and I was shocked, when reading through the post-operative advice for patients, that each of the eight cardiac surgeons had a different piece of advice for when it would be safe to restart driving.
How can it be that, within one NHS trust, there are eight single best practices? Efficiency in the NHS is a foreign concept and could deliver massive savings for a minister prepared to address the many fiefdoms, jealously built and maintained empires and lax administration that bedevil our healthcare system and which ensure waste on an unimaginable scale.
Mrs May is said to be going on her hols from her meeting in Austria to Italy . Good move! They’ll less expect the likes of her going in from the north by land.
The Tories have decided to look again at their neoliberal policies with regard to foreign takeovers of British businesses; what if they go completely insane and decide to attack the Chinese but who have bought a British business whose products are essential for mechanised belligerence against them? The Tories don’t care one hoot that large swathes of British industry have been acquired by foreign companies, even with loans from taxpayer owned banks, having announced publicly that they intend to retain British production and investment and then who do the opposite. Even when some production is maintained in the UK, the profits, initiative, patents, trademarks are lost for ever, preventing replacement companies being formed.
When Tory remoaners encouraged major foreign companies to threaten us with withdrawal if we left the Single Market, those business operations had all been British but had been flogged off. If anyone needs an object lesson in the folly of allowing foreign takeovers, they need look no further than that.
Productivity requires investment either in training, supervision or technology.
When it is cheaper to just import more workers (whose living costs will be subsidised by the taxpayer) there is little incentive for business to invest. Especially as trained staff are more mobile and so need to be paid better.
So either we prevent imported workers or we make companies pay their full living costs so it becomes cheaper to invest.
So what we see is that the sector of the economy most closely controlled by the political and bureaucratic classes is by far the most unproductive. Sectors least controlled -electronics, internet etc are, by a huge margin, the best preforming. Demonstrating that freedom, lack of regulation and the least possible taxation (preferably none at all) are the key factors in wealth generation and development. I’m not sure how any thinking person can believe that government is beneficial to human life in any way at all but unfortunately millions do. A tribute to state schools and media brainwashing I suppose.
Not all that easy to be competitive in the UK however smart you work, with countries that tax at perhaps half the rate yet have far better public services, cheaper property, lower employment costs, fewer daft regulations, easy hire and fire, far cheaper energy and rather more sensible government though. Nor is it easy to attract the investment needed to the UK given all these factors and the UK uncompetitive banks. Plus they do not have a visionless robot T May and Tax to death P Hammond warming up for a Corbyn SNP/Venezuela government.
“Those who see productivity programmes as excuses for cuts and less spending need to be reassured ”
Challenged, surely, not reassured. Most fearmongering about ‘cuts’ is a political campaign backd by trade unions, to maintain high numbers of union-subsidising personnel, and to fight any and all automation and enforced up-skilling that would raise productivity levels.
It is a worldwide problem in state-controlled services that employees fear change: partly because they have become used to the comforts of routine, the protected habits of work, and just getting through the day or the shift without much thought. And partly because nobody has offered them a positive alternative: public-service managers preach glibly about ‘change’ as if it were an end in itself, a blind, inexorable and pitiless force, and a convenient pretext for redundancies. Nobody has come up with a blueprint for what the inevitably redundant workers are going to do to maintain their mortgages and family incomes.
The answer may well be more (and affordable) renting, more geographical flexibility, lower taxes. But the status quo is so profitable for banks and the political elite, that no one ever properly addresses the UK population’s assumptions of entitlement to a house and a job on the same spot, both for life.
Also, because the state is also the backstop for retraining, it is crassly done. Somebody told me recently that that after becoming unemployed in 2001, he was retrained in the skills of cleaning and repairing *mechanical typewriters*…
Investment can be inimical to profit. Businesses therefore need to be incentivised to invest. Perhaps a start would be at the macroeconomic level: stop mass immigration and the whole direction of ‘people-led growth’, which just encourages bubble-like fiscal and economic policy and crazy social policies. Instead switch to growth based on productive industries. This needn’t be primarily manufacturing, we may be better at the softer industries and inventing things, rather than making things, but making things needs to be part of it. We could even in time have a national currency based on productivity.
Another dichotomy is between free trade and cheap labour. At the moment, we are relying on the latter. Unilateral free trade (but with subsidies and other accommodations) would help re-orient out economy commercially towards productivity and away from credit-based economic activity that relies on having more and more people in the country. If businesses know they can buy supplies in without tariff barriers and with minimal non-tariff impediments, then this will further drive profits aligned to productivity and disincentivise the importation of cheap labour.